Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year

The NFL and officials have been under a lot of scrutiny recently after a couple of roughing the passer calls last weekend.

First, Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett wrapped Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady up and brought him to the ground. However, referee Jerome Boger called the penalty and later said in a pool report that Jarrett “unnecessarily” threw Brady to the ground.

The penalty gave the Buccaneers a first down and the chance to run out the clock for the 21-15 victory instead of giving the Falcons one last opportunity to win the game.

Then on Monday Night Football, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones stripped Raiders quarterback Derek Carr from behind just before halftime. Jones landed while also recovering the football, but referee Carl Cheffers threw a flag for roughing the passer.

Instead, the Raiders went up 20-10 at halftime after they kicked a field goal before halftime to extend their lead.

“The refs are going to make mistakes too,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “They’re not going to be 100 percent. You want them to be, but they’re human.

“You do your best to educate your players and do your best to get the quarterback down in the manner that falls within the rules. And whatever happens, happens.”

The Associated Press reported Tuesday that the NFL plans to discuss roughing the passer penalties, although changes to the rule aren’t expected during the season.

All of this stems after the NFL was criticized for failing to protect Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he was taken off the field on a stretcher following a violent hit in a game against Cincinnati in Week 4. Tagovailoa suffered a concussion when his head was slammed to the turf after being tackled by the Bengals’ Josh Tupou, who was not flagged on the play.

A league source told ESPN that “there is no backing down on enforcing rules that are in place to protect the health and safety of players, including quarterbacks, who by rule are considered defenseless players when they are in a passing posture.”

The Jets say they have a presentation every Friday to educate players about rules and how the team should handle them.

“It affects all defensive players in general,” Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams said. “Especially the guys who are rushing like the lineman and linebackers.

“You see they have an emphasis on roughing the passer calls now as they’re trying to protect the quarterback and protect players in general. You have to abide by the rules.

“The big thing that [Alabama] Coach [Nick] Saban always taught me was to play the next play. You are going to hit adversity in games. You are going to hit things that you feel like was wrong, but it is a call. At the end of the day, you have to play the next play and finish the game dominant.”

DEALING WITH RODGERS

The Jets defense has played quarterbacks such as Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow in their first five games of the season.

Now Gang Green will face its biggest challenge of the season as it is going up against arguably the best signal caller in the sport.

“Hall of Fame quarterback, he’s a special talent, obviously,” Saleh said about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. “He gets the ball where it needs to go, it gets there quick, he can change the play at the line of scrimmage, he makes everybody around him better and he challenges you from a defensive standpoint from substitutions and everything.

“He is deserving of everything he has gotten in his life and it is going to be a big challenge.”

Rodgers is playing well for the Packers during their 3-2 start as he’s passed for 1,157 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions. However, Green Bay’s offense hasn’t had the same big play abilities without Davante Adams, who departed for the Raiders and Marquez Valdes-Scantling departing to the Chiefs during free agency last offseason.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Rodgers averaged 3.5 air yards in the first half, had a 75% completion rate and had two touchdowns in the 27-22 loss to the Giants. But after halftime, Rodgers averaged 12.1 air yards per attempt in the second half and completed just 47% without a touchdown. He was also 0-for-5 on passes that traveled 20 or more yards in the air, including 0-for-4 in the second half.

This has forced the Packers to rely more on their rushing attack as Rodgers tries to generate more chemistry with receivers Randall Cobb, Romeo Doubs and Allen Lazard. Green Bay uses a two-headed attack with Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillion, who have a combined 635 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

That could be a problem for the Jets as their rushing defense hasn’t been spectacular the last two weeks. After giving up 119 yards on the ground to the Steelers in Week 4, the Dolphins finished with a total of 137 rushing yards in two touchdowns last week.

“They’re definitely a one, two punch, Williams said. “They have a great running back in 33 in Jones and a great running back in 28 [Dillion].

“Big power backs, so going up against two great running backs similar to Cleveland, they have a great duo. You have to stop the run first and then you have to deal with Aaron Rodgers.

INJURED JETS

After suffering an ankle injury and being carted off during Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, defensive end Jermaine Johnson missed Wednesday’s practice. Saleh said Johnson would be day-to-day.

Left tackle Duane Brown (shoulder) was limited, along with Carl Lawson (ankle) and C.J. Mosley (hip). The Jets did receive some good news as Quincy Williams returned to practice on a limited basis.

Williams injured his ankle during the Week 3 loss against the Bengals as he was carted off the field. In his absence, Marcell Harris saw increased playing time the last two weeks.

