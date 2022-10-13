News
State Patrol reports fatal crash on Minnesota 5 near MSP airport
The State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Wednesday evening near Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
According to the State Patrol, the crash occurred at 6:13 p.m. Wednesday on westbound Minnesota 5 near Post Road.
A Toyota Highlander traveling west on Highway 5 veered off the right side of the highway and struck the inside of a bridge abutment. The SUV then came to rest on the left side of the highway against a guardrail.
No further details, including the number of victims, were immediately available.
Residents urged to protect themselves against hydrogen sulfide from sewage treatment plant
CROCKETT – County health officials continue to urge residents who live near a sewage treatment plant to take precautions after tests conducted earlier this week continued to show high levels of nearby hydrogen sulfide.
After a persistent operational problem at the Crockett Wastewater Treatment Plant, 1801 Dowrelio Drive, led to complaints from residents about foul odors, the area’s Air Quality Management District de la Baie conducted tests that revealed gas levels strong enough to affect the health of those exposed. for long periods.
On Tuesday, a team from the department’s hazardous materials division found a one-hour reading of 0.045 parts per million near Port and Ceres streets, just east of Interstate 80 near the plant, exceeding the average one-hour reading of the district on Friday from . 036 parts per million near the factory. The initial test led the county health department to issue an advisory, followed by an update on Wednesday.
Division staff made 40 indoor air filters available to nearby schools John Swett High and Carquinez Middle, where testing by hazardous materials division staff on Tuesday found one-hour average readings of 0.0031 and 0.0015 parts per million, respectively.
Readings should fluctuate depending on proximity to the plant and weather conditions. However, residents who suffer from persistent or severe conditions from exposure to hydrogen sulfide — a smell often compared to rotten eggs or sewage — have been urged to seek medical attention or avoid the area altogether.
County health staff noted that the plant treats wastewater from the community and refinery C&H Sugar, which owns the property and operates the refinery through a contractor. In a statement Wednesday, a C&H Sugar vice president said the contractor, Inframark, would complete cleaning more than 1,300 air diffusers in one of the plant’s three process reactors Wednesday morning, the other reactors to follow.
New, larger motors will be added to upgrade the blowers to help diffuser aeration, and additional input is due from a third-party expert, the company said. “Inframark expects the odor to stop within seven to 10 days as the microorganisms have time to digest. Residents should notice odors dissipating sooner,” the statement said.
The Crockett Improvement Association will hold a public meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday to discuss the plant’s issues at the Crockett Community Center, 850 Pomona Ave. District air quality staff members met to discuss the plant on Wednesday evening, and a spokeswoman said additional district monitoring on Wednesday found “an exceedance of the standard of a hour (hydrogen sulphide) near the fence of the property”.
The spokeswoman also said inspectors have been on site since the plant’s problems began a few weeks ago, with staff continuing to monitor this week, and added that the district has so far issued “16 notices of violation for public nuisance”. We are continuing to investigate so that any potential fines will be determined once the investigation is complete. »
Writer Jason Green contributed to this report. Contact George Kelly at 408-859-5180.
Minneapolis Area Realtors association acknowledges a history of perpetuating racial bias in housing
A Minneapolis organization representing more than 9,000 Realtors publicly apologized Wednesday for a history of discriminating against people of color and creating barriers that made it difficult for them to own homes.
Along with reading the apology at a news conference, the Minneapolis Area Realtors association also announced policy changes to help prevent further discrimination.
The 2022 president of the association, Denise Mazone, read the written apology drafted by a task force. She was introduced as the first black president in the organization’s 135-year history.
“To be specific, we must acknowledge and apologize for the hand the Minneapolis Area Realtors Association had in creating one of the most significant racial disparities in housing gaps in the nation — particularly for Black Minnesotans,” Mazone said.
The association set up a system “to effectively lock folks out of opportunity based on race, for generations. Decades later, that system works largely as intended, and we are ashamed of our part in it. We were on the wrong side of history,” she said.
The written apology stated that since it peaked in the 1950s, the percentage of Black Minnesotans owning homes has dropped significantly — from 46 percent to 25 percent.
“We also know that real estate is one of the biggest wealth-building opportunities there is — by building barriers to it, we also built into the broader systemic oppression of people of color.”
In addition to the apology, the association is going to make “significant shifts” that “prioritize education around institutionalized racism in real estate, and support for opportunities for people of color,” Mazone said.
“We are committed to dismantling the harmful systems we helped build, and to working toward a day where fair housing is truly guaranteed for all. We hope you’ll join us.”
Two other association members spoke about the four initial policy changes the association is making.
The first two will deal with education, said Jackie Berry, board director and chair of the diversity, equity and inclusion committee. The association’s new-member orientation will now include education “intended to reduce racial disparities in homeownership.”
The association will also remove language from purchase agreements that show if the buyer received a grant, bond or other loan assistance program for mortgage financing because this negatively affects racial equity.
Pat Paulson, the 2022 board director who also served on the 2021 government affairs committee, spoke about the last two policy changes.
One states that the state association will recommend that their national counterpart, the National Association of Realtors board of directors, adopt a standing policy to help support development of a federal down payment assistance program for first-time and first-generation homebuyers to “close racial homeownership gaps across the country.”
The last policy change will expand financial support of the Pathway to Achievement program for people of color who are aspiring to be Realtors, he said.
Google approves Trump-backed social truth for its App Store
Google on Wednesday approved Truth Social for distribution through its mobile app store after the Donald Trump-backed social media platform agreed to follow the tech company’s content moderation guidelines.
Google, a unit of Alphabet said Truth Social recently improved enforcement of its policies for user-generated content and agreed to monitor them going forward. In August, Google refused to allow Truth Social’s app to be listed in the Play Store, notifying the app of several policy violations.
Minnesota’s Essentia, Wisconsin’s Marshfield explore merging health systems
Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health is exploring a possible merger with Marshfield Clinic Health System of Wisconsin that would create an integrated regional health system serving more than 2 million people in four Upper Midwest states.
The two health systems announced Wednesday that they have signed a memorandum of understanding to evaluate how they might join together and noted their “complementary geographies and capabilities” in a joint statement.
Together, the two health systems could “enhance the level of care in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan and North Dakota,” forming a combined network of 3,500 providers, with more than 150 sites, including 25 hospitals, according to the statement.
Marshfield Clinic was established in Marshfield, Wis., in 1916, when six physicians formed a group practice. It serves much of central, northern and western Wisconsin, as well as Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
Marshfield Clinic bills itself as “one of only a few large independent nonprofit medical clinics in the United States.” It offers 170 medical specialties and a health insurance plan, Security Health Plan.
“I have known and admired the work of Marshfield Clinic for more than 30 years,” said Dr. David Herman, Essentia’s chief executive officer. “I have always appreciated their ability to advance the well-being of the communities they serve. I am truly excited to work together for the benefit of our patients and our colleagues.”
Essentia Health was formed in 2004, as the parent company of the partnership between the Benedictine Health System and St. Mary’s/Duluth Clinic Health System.
By joining together, the two health systems can better serve their service areas, largely rural and midsize urban areas, Essentia and Marshfield said.
“Through a new partnership, we can support the care models, services, research and technologies to ensure sustainable and thriving rural health care,” Herman said.
Dr. Susan Turney, Marshfield’s chief executive officer, said the two organizations would complement each other and have similar missions.
“These are two of the premier health systems in the country, looking to come together to serve rural communities and beyond,” she said. “When I look at Essentia, I see an organization with world-class expertise that complements our own.”
The merger exploration is the latest development in Essentia’s efforts to expand its reach.
Earlier this month, Mid Dakota Clinic in Bismarck, N.D., joined Essentia.
Mid Dakota clinic has four locations, 40 physicians, 25 advanced practitioners and 280 other employees
“Essentia places a strong emphasis on quality care and shares our values,” said Dr. Andrew Wilder, a radiologist who served as Mid Dakota’s president.
The addition of Mid Dakota followed exploration of a potential merger with CommonSpirit Health hospitals and clinics in Minnesota and North Dakota, including CHI St. Alexius in Bismarck, that didn’t reach fruition.
Essentia and CommonSpirit announced in May 2021 that they had ended merger negotiations five months after they entered into a memorandum of understanding to explore a merger.
Essentia has about 15,000 employees, including 2,200 physicians and advanced practitioners, and owns 14 hospitals, 77 clinics, six long-term care facilities and independent living facilities, six ambulance services and a research institute.
Marshfield Clinic has more than 12,000 employees, including more than 1,600 providers, more than 60 clinic locations, 11 hospitals, and a research institute.
8 Colorado high school football games to watch in Week 8 – The Denver Post
CLASS 5A
Legacy No. 10 (5-2) vs. Mullen (3-4)
When or: 6 p.m. Friday at Stade De La Salle
Last meeting: Legacy 33, at Mullen 24, 2 Nov 2018
After an 0-3 start that included a trip to California, the Mustangs have won 3 of 4 games and are in the midst of a league title race. Mullen RB Aaron Wehmeyer has had four consecutive 100-yard games during this wave, with nine touchdowns and 733 yards on 74 carries. QB Ben Krza is coming off a night of 326 yards on 14 of 17 passes in the Mustangs’ latest win. They’ll need more if they hope to upset Legacy, who have now won five straight under former Pomona coach Jay Madden – all by 13 points or more.
Legend (5-2) vs. No. 8 Pine Creek (5-2)
When or: 7 p.m. Friday at the District 20 Stadium
Last meeting: Legend 26, vs. Pine Creek, Nov. 1, 2021
After stumbling in losses to Ponderosa and Legacy, Legend bounced back with double-digit win streaks that put him up to a combined 84 points. Now comes a chance to get a head start in the 5A South league title picture and set up a Week 9 showdown with Regis Jesuit. It won’t be easy. The Pine Creek defense has allowed just 14.4 points per game this season with 28 tackles for loss and 18 takeouts, including 10 interceptions from junior Ramon Pacheco (6) and Justis Nicholson (4).
Eaglecrest (6-1) vs. No. 1 Cherry Creek (6-1)
When or: 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Stutler Bowl
Last meeting: Cherry Creek 41, vs. Eaglecrest 14, October 22, 2021
Two weeks into the Centennial League schedule, and the Cherry Creek defense is back to eat metal. The Bruins allowed one touchdown in two games (at the end of a 34-7 rout) while compiling eight tackles for loss, seven sacks and three takeaways. That’s the challenge ahead of Eaglecrest, who have turned things around quickly from last year’s 1-9 season behind senior RB Diego Cearns (1,115 rushing yards), but are yet to face the kind of resistance Creek will provide.
No. 2 Valor Christian (5-2) vs. No. 9 Rock Canyon (6-1)
When or: 1 p.m. Saturday at the EchoPark Stadium
Last meeting: Valor Christian 43, against Rock Canyon 10, October 22, 2021
Valor Christian’s season turned in the fourth quarter of Week 5 – a streak that saw the Eagles beat Ralston Valley 20-7 to secure a 27-23 victory from behind. Since that fateful frame, Valor has beaten their opponents 110-41 and climbed back to second place in the CHSAANow standings. Now comes a date with a Rock Canyon team whose season-opening six-game winning streak ended last week with a 40-36 loss to Mountain Vista that featured three lead changes in the six last minutes.
CLASS 4A
Golden (4-3) vs. Dakota Ridge (3-4)
When or: 6 p.m. Thursday at Jeffco Stadium
Last meeting: Dakota Ridge 45, at Golden 38, October 22, 2021
Two league title hopefuls go head-to-head in an encounter that is sure to produce plenty of attacking fireworks. Dakota Ridge brings an offense led by senior RB Noah Triplett (1,024 total yards) who is averaging 33.5 points per game and just had 63 on Bear Creek. Golden QB Jazel Riley IV (1,475 total yards) missed last week’s 21-0 win over Standley Lake with a “banged up body“, according to his Twitter profile. If he’s set to leave on Thursday, the senior will definitely have both arm and leg issues.
Far Northeast (4-3) vs. Ponderosa No. 6 (5-2)
When or: 7 p.m. Friday at EchoPark Stadium
Last meeting: N / A
After jostling their DPS rivals George Washington (48-14) and Thomas Jefferson (38-0), the Warriors head south. The only 5A program in its multi-classification league, Far Northeast can set up a de facto league championship against Denver South next Saturday if it eliminates Ponderosa. Seniors Nehemiah Mcallister, Emmit Anderson and William Kumakeh lead a salty Warriors defense that racked up 64 tackles for the loss. They’ll need big plays like that to slow down the Mustangs and senior QB Zach Stryker (1,804 total yards).
CLASS 3A
No. 1 Roosevelt (6-0) vs. No. 5 Northridge (6-0)
When or: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at District 6 Stadium
Last meeting: Roosevelt 62, vs. Northridge 19, October 15, 2021
A voter in the CHSAANow.com poll has consistently ranked Northridge No. 1 in 3A since the start of the season. Now the Grizzlies have a chance to prove it. With a total of 15 points allowed in their last four games, the Grizzlies certainly look in the game. But continuing this dominance against Roosevelt will be a tall order. The Roughriders are averaging 37.8 points per game this fall and have an array of weapons in QB Bronco Hartson (1,024 rushing yards), RB Ryan Doucette (66 carries, 619 yards) and WR Tucker Peterson (22 receptions, 402 yards).
Littleton (5-1) vs. No. 7 Evergreen (4-2)
When or: 1 p.m. Saturday at the EHS
Last meeting: Evergreen 42, vs Littleton 8, October 28, 2021
Led by senior RB Brycen Mhlanga (987 yards, 16 rushing touchdowns), a resurgent Littleton program is one win away from matching his winning total from the previous seven seasons combined. Now comes the Lions’ toughest opponent to date: a ranked Evergreen team that was one game away from handing No. 3 Green Mountain its first loss of the season last week.
N.D. high court orders judge to reconsider block on statewide abortion ban
FARGO, N.D. — The North Dakota Supreme Court ordered a lower court judge to reconsider his decision to prevent the state’s abortion ban from taking effect pending the outcome of a clinic’s legal challenge.
The state Supreme Court late Tuesday ordered Judge Bruce Romanick to weigh the clinic’s chances of succeeding in reconsidering whether his decision to temporarily halt enforcement of the ban was correct.
The Red River Women’s Clinic, the state’s only abortion clinic, argues that the state’s constitution grants the right to abortion.
Romanick last month denied a request to lift his stay of a law banning abortion while the clinic’s challenge is pending. In declining to weigh in on the clinic’s chances of winning the lawsuit, Romanick wrote that doing so “would essentially have the court determine the final validity of the parties’ claims.” That question, he said, was better addressed at a trial or in response to a motion for summary judgment.
It was the second time the judge blocked the so-called trigger law, which had been set to take effect at the end of August.
North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley certified a July 28 closing date a few days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. But Romanick rejected that date based on a technical issue involving the timing of the ban, after which Wrigley argued that the judge hadn’t sufficiently considered whether the clinic’s lawsuit would succeed.
The high court said in its ruling Tuesday that Romanick should “determine the substantial probability of succeeding on the merits and then to determine whether the injunction remains appropriate based on all the factors.”
Romanick is required to respond by Oct. 17.
Jonathan Turley, a professor at George Washington University Law School, said Wednesday’s order from the high court is no surprise.
“This is entirely, if not embarrassingly, predictable,” Turley said. “Judge Romanick’s opinion was notably disconnected from the governing standard on preliminary injunctions. It was strikingly improvisational and the Supreme Court is ordering the court to return to the more scripted standard for such applications.”
Bismarck attorney Jesse Walstad, who has appeared before Romanick on several occasions, said Romanick’s decision to delay enforcement of the ban is meant to ensure that all sides have a “full and fair opportunity” to make their arguments.
“So when you’ve got a case such as this with constitutional gravity, you don’t want to rush to a decision,” Walstad said. “You want to make the right decision the first time and that takes a little bit of time because you don’t want in this sort of case to make the timeline so important in the absence of the stay.”
Meetra Mehdizadeh, an attorney for the Center for Reproductive Rights, which is helping the clinic with the suit, did not comment directly on the state Supreme Court’s ruling but said Romanick has “already recognized the devastating harms” that would come with the trigger ban.
“North Dakotans undoubtedly deserve the ability to make personal decisions about their own bodies and lives, and providers should not be afraid to do their jobs in caring for their patients,” Mehdizadeh said in a statement.
The clinic is pursuing its legal challenge even though it closed its Fargo location in August and opened a clinic in neighboring Moorhead, Minn., where abortion remains legal.
When Romanick blocked the law from taking effect, he acknowledged that the clinic had moved but noted that doctors and hospitals would still be affected by the statute.
The law would make abortion illegal except in cases of rape or incest or when the life of the mother is in danger — any of which would have to be proven in court. Otherwise, a doctor who performs an abortion would face a felony charge.
