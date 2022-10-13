News
Suspected human skull discovered outside Japan amusement park: police
Tokyo:
Suspected human bones, including a skull, were found outside the popular Universal Studios Japan amusement park in the western city of Osaka, police said Thursday.
An officer, who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity, said police were called to investigate on Wednesday after the bone-like objects were found.
“A staff member (found them) while pruning plants” near the amusement park, the officer said.
He added that the find appeared to include a human skull and upper jaw along with other bones.
“We are investigating the matter as both a possible crime or an accident,” he said, adding that there were no immediate clues to the sex or age of the potential victim.
Considering the size, local media said the remains appeared to belong to an adult.
USJ was established in 2001 as the first Universal Studios theme park outside of the United States and is a popular tourist attraction.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Maitland Ward shares which co-stars support her porn career
Maitland neighborhood doesn’t feel the love of some of his elders boy meets the world cast mates.
The actress, who portrayed Rachel McGuire on the popular 90s show, has shared that she’s only received support for her porn career from some of her previous co-stars, including Trina McGeewho played Angela Moore, and Will Friedlewho played Eric Matthews.
“I haven’t really gotten a response from anyone,” she shared on the October 10 episode of the Lean Confidential He she podcast. “Trina did. She was supportive at first and Will has since reached out to me and said he’s got my back, but he won’t watch anything I do.”
Maitland—who acted in boy meets the world from 1998 to 2000 – said she also received support from the show’s creator Michael Jacobsadding “but of the rest, I haven’t heard of it”, even when the series received a spin-off called A girl meets the world in 2014.
Death penalty sought for Texas woman convicted of killing pregnant woman to take away her unborn baby
NEW BOSTON, Texas — Prosecutors on Wednesday asked a Texas jury to sentence a woman to death for killing a pregnant woman and stealing her unborn daughter from her womb.
The call came early in the penalty phase of Taylor Parker’s capital murder trial for the October 2020 murder of Reagan Simmons-Hancock and the theft of her unborn baby.
The Bowie County jury previously found Parker guilty of capital murder.
Prosecutor Kelley Crisp told jurors evidence would show Parker, 29, faked a pregnancy and repeatedly lied before killing Simmons-Hancock, 21, at the woman’s home in New Boston on October 9, 2020, to get the baby she claimed to have been. carry. The baby also died.
Parker’s attorneys hope to persuade the jury to spare Parker’s life and let her serve life in prison without the possibility of parole. Defense attorney Jeff Harrelson said they would show Parker was mentally ill.
How rain would change the Yankees’ ALDS rotation plans
The forecast for Thursday hasn’t improved, which means Game 2 of the ALDS between the Yankees and Guardians in the Bronx remains in jeopardy – as do both teams’ pitching plans.
Nestor Cortes, who will start for the Yankees in Game 2 – Thursday or Friday – would have been available to return on short rest for a potential Game 5 Monday back at the stadium.
On Wednesday, the southpaw said he would be willing to pitch in some capacity in this game, although he and the Yankees will be hoping the series will be over by then.
Cortes said he wouldn’t adjust his pre-start routine based on the unstable forecast.
If he doesn’t pitch by Friday, he will be limited for the rest of the series.
“I’m ready to go,” Cortes said. “I’m going to empty the tank. So if I start on Friday and have to come back for a short rest – whether it’s two or three days – I’ll try to prepare as best I can to feel the best I can.
Luis Severino will start Game 3 in Cleveland. Cole, starting in Game 1 on Tuesday, is expected to return to normal rest to kick off Game 4 on Sunday.
“With that [Cleveland] team, there are lefties and… if you had [Cortes] in an innings scenario, a two innings scenario, that would be very helpful,” manager Aaron Boone said. “But if he goes there on Friday…hopefully we’re not in a match 5 situation, but if we are we’ll see. He might be in play but not necessarily as a traditional starter.
Boone underscored his preference for a three-way rotation for this round and had Jameson Taillon ready to step into Tuesday’s Game 1 victory in the ninth inning.
If Thursday’s game is postponed, the teams would be in line to play four consecutive days and that would likely take away much of his role outside the bullpen, as he would be a logical option to start Game 5.
As for the Guardians, after starting Cal Quantrill on Tuesday, Shane Bieber is ready for Game 2 on Thursday and Triston McKenzie for Game 3 on Saturday. Even if Quantrill returns for Game 4 on normal rest, a postponement on Thursday would bring Aaron Civale into play as a potential Game 5 starter.
Aaron Judge’s wait for the ball from his number 62 home run will continue until the end of the playoffs, as the Yankees and the fan who caught him, Cory Youmans of Dallas, agreed to suspend the potential negotiations until the Yankees’ season is over to avoid a distraction.
Judge broke 61-year-old Roger Maris’ American League and franchise record with his 62nd homer of the season Oct. 4 against the Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
Boone said he had no intention of speaking to Josh Donaldson about the third baseman’s failure to throw his fly ball to right field which bounced off the top of the wall and came back into play in the first game.
Donaldson thought it was a home run and was kicked out trying to get back to first base.
“Weird game,” said Boone, who said Tuesday he didn’t quite see what happened.
“[Donaldson] thought he went over the fence. We shake hands at the start [in the dugout]. The music turns off. I think it’s just a weird game.
Jonathan Loaisiga had an important double play to finish the seventh Tuesday, but he also allowed two hits in just two thirds of an inning. In his last six playoff outings dating back to 2019, the right-hander allowed 15 base runners in just 4 ¹/₃ innings.
The Yankees are counting on him to return to the form he showed for much of the second half of this season after returning from a shoulder injury, as well as most of 2021.
“I know people feel like we have a lot of questions [in the bullpen]”, Boone said. “[That’s] fair. We don’t have the “this guy is closest” and all those roles. But I feel like right now, even though we’ve had some attrition there, we have a lot of really talented options there and [Loaisiga] is right in the middle of that. If we want to go far in this area, he will have to get a lot of big outs for us.
Nia Long Shares Happy Family Picture While Ime Udoku Suffers Penalty Amid His Cheating Scandal
Nia Long makes a second post after her ex-fiance Ime Udoku’s humiliating cheating scandal. However, this time, it has nothing to do with mental health but an image of herself and beautiful kids leaving her ex-lover to deal with his sh-t alone. And we are loving every bit of it.
Recently, Ime Udoka’s mistress was revealed as a 34-year-old married named Kathleen Nimmo Lynch. However, Nia does not give a damn about Ime’s troubles but living her best life with her 2 amazing kids. Nia Long at the early stages of Ime’s crappy act tried to stay by seeking counseling from their pastor together with Ime. However, she called it quit after realizing the BS of the whole cheating scandal.
Via People:
Nia Long can be seen smiling alongside sons Kez, 10. And Massai, 21, in the first photo she has posted of herself since the scandal broke.
Nia Long is enjoying time with her boys.
On Sunday, the actress shared a sweet selfie alongside her two sons, 10-year-old Kez Sunday and 21-year-old son Massai Dorsey II.
Long captioned the photo — where she smiles as she leans into Kez, who sticks his tongue out next to Massai — with a simple black heart.
The photo is the first that the Fatal Affair actress, 51, has shared of herself on Instagram since cheating allegations against fiancé Ime Udoka — whom she shares Kez with — became public.
Last week, a source told PEOPLE that the actress is focused on keeping her younger son stable amid the controversy.
“Nia’s main focus right now is her son,” the source said. “Her priority is making sure he’s okay and staying on his normal routine.”
Long and Udoka, 45, have been engaged since 2015. Udoka was suspended from his role as head coach of the Boston Celtics last month following an alleged affair with a female staff member.
In her first Instagram post since the fallout from the scandal. Long shared a quote with “a tip for mental health.”
“Learn to distinguish who deserves an explanation, who deserves one answer, and who deserves absolutely nothing,” the post, which she captioned with a red heart emoji”.
Following the news of Udoka’s suspension in late September. After allegations he had an inappropriate relationship with a female franchise staffer, PEOPLE confirm. Long issued a statement exclusively to PEOPLE.
“The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Long said to PEOPLE.
“I ask that you respect my privacy as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”
Just like Nia, don’t go helping people clean their mess especially when they intentionally hurt you. Stay off and let them deal with it.
The post Nia Long Shares Happy Family Picture While Ime Udoku Suffers Penalty Amid His Cheating Scandal appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Oath Keeper says group hid weapons in hotel room in Virginia before riot
- Oath Keeper Terry Cummings has spoken to give evidence in the trial of Stewart Rhodes and four militia members.
- Cummings said he brought an AR-15 and a box of ammunition and kept it in a hotel room in Virginia.
- Cummings told the jury that the stockpile of firearms in this room rivaled what he had seen in the military.
On Wednesday, a member of the Oath Keepers told a jury that militia members gathered a cache of weapons from a Virginia hotel room the day before the Capitol riot.
Terry Cummings, an oath keeper and military veteran from Florida, took the stand on Wednesday to testify in the seditious conspiracy trial of Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes, according to CBS News. Four other members of the militia are also tried: Kelly Meggs, Kenneth Harrelson, Jessica Watkins and Thomas Caldwell.
In his testimony, Cummings admitted to bringing an AR-15 assault rifle and a box of ammunition with him to Virginia as a “show of strength,” according to CBS. Cummings told the jury that he kept the gun in an Oathkeepers’ collective weapons stash in a hotel room in Virginia instead of bringing it to DC.
“I haven’t seen so many guns in one place since I was in the military,” Cummings said during his testimony, according to CBS.
Cummings’ testimony bolsters prosecutors’ allegation that oath keepers used a room at a Comfort Inn in Arlington, Va., as a weapons warehouse.
Prosecutors say the weapons stash was part of the Oath Keepers’ plan to arm a “quick reaction force,” according to NBC News. That force allegedly fought to prevent the peaceful transfer of power from former President Donald Trump to his successor, President Joe Biden, prosecutors say.
Rhodes also gave a speech ahead of the Capitol riot, saying that if Trump did not take power after the election, a “much more desperate and much bloodier war” would be waged to undo his defeat, according to Reuters.
Rhodes and the four other oath keepers on trial pleaded not guilty to the charge of seditious conspiracy, the most serious charge against the alleged Capitol rioters to date. The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.
Several other oath keepers – including Brian Ulrich, Joshua James and William Todd Wilson – have pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy. Cummings has not been criminally charged in the Oath Keepers case.
The Oath Keepers initially referred to its members as defenders of the Constitution. However, the Department of Justice in July issued a series of bombshell charges against the group, alleging that some oath keepers brought explosives to the DC area on January 6, 2021 and had a “death list “of the people they were targeting. They are now known as a far-right group.
These four countries sided with Russia in UN vote on Ukraine annexations
The United Nations General Assembly voted on Wednesday to condemn Russia’s annexation of four occupied areas of Ukraine amid the ongoing war, but four countries sided with Russia in the vote.
Of the 193 UN members, 143 voted in favor of the resolution criticizing Russia’s ‘so-called illegal referendums’, with 35 abstentions, according to a update.
Syria, North Korea, Belarus and Nicaragua joined Russia as five opposing voices.
The opposition club is much the same as the five votes in March against the resolution condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine: Syria, North Korea and Belarus joined Russia each time.
Eritrea voted against condemning the invasion in March, while Nicaragua voted against condemning annexation on Wednesday.
The now-passed resolution calls on UN member states not to recognize Russia’s annexation decision – and asks Russia to rescind its claims to Ukrainian land.
Russia took the controversial decision to hold Russian-controlled referendums and annex parts of Ukraine amid a number of battlefield setbacks, such as a counter-offensive by Ukraine which forced Russian troops to the border in some areas.
The United States and its allies worked to garner support ahead of the resolution’s vote, hoping to get at least as many upvotes as the 100 who backed a 2014 resolution against Russia’s annexation of Crimea.
The high number of votes in favor, no less than the vote earlier this year to condemn the invasion, indicates that international support for Ukraine has not lost ground as the conflict continues into its seventh month.
China, India, South Africa and Pakistan were among 35 abstentions in Wednesday’s vote.
President Biden recently held talks with the Indian Prime Minister and the South African President, as well as other foreign leaders who have not firmly joined in support for Ukraine, in an effort to strengthen their position. against Russia, according to the Washington Post.
For the latest news, weather, sports and streaming videos, head to The Hill.
