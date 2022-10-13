Terra Coin Balloons 30% – But Can LUNA Reach Higher Terrain?

Terra (LUNA) woke up to a good day on Wednesday as the token made an impressive 30% jump in its price on the way to tallying a high of $3.08.
Terra accounted for 25.06% of the entire token holdings among the top 100 ETH whales
LUNA price surged by 30% today and hit $3.08
Bullish momentum is possible and trading price might reach $3.25
The crypto, though, immediately experienced price correction as it is trading at $2.69 at press time according to tracking from Coingecko.
Still, Terra is looking at a 5.5% increase for the past seven days and a higher jump of 7.4% for the past two weeks.
It is still miles away from its all-time high of $18.87 attained in March 28 of this year, losing 85.6% of that value.
The good news is that it is currently up by 77.6% of from its all-time low of $1.53 hit on August 29, 2022.
Terra Surges As It Flips Lido Staked ETH Tokens
According to online crypto information source WhaleStats, Terra became the top holding by dollars of the top 100 Ethereum whales, accounting for 25.06% of all token holdings.
In doing so, LUNA was able to edge out Lido staked ETH (stETH) tokens and even surpassed USDC and USDT holdings of the whales.
In total, Ethereum whales included in the top 100 held around $820 million worth of Terra digital coin.
The wormhole interoperability protocol asset was then leveraged by the Ethereum whales to exit liquidity, causing the unprecedented rally that pushed LUNA price to grow by 30%.
Terra also witnessed a 150% increase in its trading volumes for the past hours, contributing to the bullish rally the digital asset made.
Terra Price Action At A Glance
While the Terra coin price ballooned by 30%, it still remains to be seen if LUNA can reach higher terrain during this time when crypto market is looking at high level of uncertainties among market participants.
It can be recalled that during the period of September 10 to 26, there was a massive sell-off involving the altcoin, driving its price all the way down to the $2 psychological support marker.
This led to the formation of a pennant pattern for Terra, indicating a continuance of the bearish momentum it was in before this recent price surge.
But all is not lost for LUNA, as there is a slight chance that the token will break the overhead trendline. If that happens, just like today, Terra might end up in an upward trend, going as high as 20% to hit $3.25.
As for its intraday performance, the altcoin is in a bullish trend but volatility remains high.
Crypto total market cap at $853 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from CafeF, Source: TradingView.com
Disclaimer: The analysis represents the author's personal views and should not be construed as investment advice.
Fans and aspiring music entrepreneurs can participate in a first-of-its-kind experience that includes Total Access to the production process for the star’s next EP, which will be distributed by Varick Street, a subsidiary of Def Jam Records. Members will learn from music industry experts, participate in the creative process and become a credited Executive Producer.
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DaveEast—droppLabs, a leading subsidiary of dropp group (“Dropp”), a future-forward Web3 enabler, and Dave East, commercially and critically acclaimed music artist and actor in Wu-Tang: An American Saga, today announced the launch of the flagship program “Dave East Total Access.” The program allows 5,000 members to collaborate with Dave East’s team, become credited executive producers for his upcoming EP, and receive exclusive benefits.
“We are thrilled to work with Dave East on this Web3-enabled music experience that will turn fans and aspiring music industry professionals into credited executive producers on his next project,” said Gurps Rai, CEO and co-founder of droppLabs. “This is the first experience of its kind that offers fans and those interested in the music industry real-world production experience and access to one of their favorite signed artists. As the digital age transforms how music is produced and consumed, there is vast potential for creating new access to historically gated knowledge and experiences.”
As part of the program, Dave East Total Access Members will have exclusive access to a six-module interactive course with 21 hours of instructional content. The course will be taught by some of the biggest names in the business, including Dave and his cohorts, such as multi-platinum producer Buda Da Future, who has worked with some of rap’s biggest superstars, Gunna, Juice WRLD, Rick Ross, and many more. The immersive program will prepare members to build & develop a career in the music industry.
The program will also utilize peer-to-peer learning with members working collaboratively with Dave East and his team. Members will also have the opportunity to be involved in various aspects of the EP production. The offering is designed to create a digitally democratized system of access to working in the music industry which was previously blocked. The Dave East Total Access program highlights the tangible utility of tokenized digital assets and immersive Web3 experiences that reimagine the relationship between artists and their fans.
“I’m excited to use Web3 technology to give my fans and aspiring music producers across the globe the chance to be a real part of one of my projects,” said Dave East. “This is the only project that lets members learn Web3 technology and build a valuable community while doing what we love most – making great music.”
Members will also receive a unique and tradeable Dave East NFT created by one of the industry’s most creative young artists, Marly McFly. “This is an innovative project combining the best of music, technology, art and education. I am thrilled to join Dave East and droppLabs to provide fans a truly unique experience,” said Marly McFly.
Memberships for the Dave East Total Access and additional details are now available at www.daveeasttotalaccess.com.
About droppLabs
droppLabs, a division of dropp group (“dropp”), is a future-forward Web3 enabler. The company leverages its proprietary, patent-protected technology stack to provide a foundation and launching point for brands and creators across all industries to successfully transition into Web3.
Headquartered in New York with additional operational hubs in Canada and Saudi Arabia, dropp has developed and activated multiple proprietary, patent-protected innovations in artificial intelligence, machine learning, computer vision algorithms, object recognition, streaming and XR.
About Dave East
Dave East is an American rapper signed to Universal Music Group/Def Jam Records who is known for his musical and acting talents. East hit the Billboard charts first in 2016, later climbing the charts to number 9 in the US Billboard 200 with his eleventh mixtape. East had his acting break in 2017, where he had a role as himself in Being Mary Jane and The Breaks. His breakthrough acting role came in the hit Hulu series, Wu-Tang: An American Saga , where he portrays Method Man. East is currently on a global tour.
About Marly McFly
Marly McFly is a self-taught artist from Newport News, VA. He began pursuing his passion for art as a child drawing everything from cartoons, comics, action figures and athletes. Drawing influences from his surroundings, he incorporates the ever changing world of pop culture into his work, expressing his inner thoughts and experiences. These are captured through layers of bright bold colors and patterns coupled with popular and relevant images from his childhood which are utilized to express himself. His work is the perfect mix of two prolific genres of contemporary art; pop and urban street art, and has successfully exhibited in major international markets, including New York, Paris and Tokyo, to name a few, and has collaborated with brands such as Nike, the MLB, NBA, Nickelodeon, Montana Cans and Lucasfilms.
BalanceTheory, NorthStar, and Web3fied Selected as Finalists
FULTON, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DataTribe, a global cyber foundry that invests in and co-builds next-generation cybersecurity and data science companies, announced today the finalists of its fifth-annual DataTribe Challenge. The competition is poised to identify seed stage start-ups with a vision to disrupt cybersecurity and data science.
“This year’s submissions are incredibly impressive, presenting some really innovative cybersecurity and data science ideas,” said John Funge, Managing Director of DataTribe. “The three finalists announced today stand out – and exemplify the DataTribe mission of finding over-the-horizon technologies and phenomenal teams.”
Finalists will present a pitch and answer questions from judges during a live event on November 3, 2022. The three finalists will split $20,000 in prize money, and one winner will be eligible to receive up to $2 million in seed capital from DataTribe.
Finalists:
BalanceTheory: Based in Maryland, BalanceTheory is building the knowledge infrastructure and collaboration center for the cybersecurity community.
NorthStar: Based in Florida, NorthStar is a next-generation vulnerability management platform that enables enterprises to remediate the highest priority threat exposures by integrating business context to have the biggest impact on the organization’s security.
Web3fied: Based in New Jersey, Web3fied is building the future of decentralized digital identity and credentials management. Their solution easily integrates into enterprises’ existing websites and mobile apps to offload management of customer’s identity and sensitive data. Leveraging a Web3 architecture, the solution allows end users to custodian their own proven identity and data with increased security and privacy.
“We are thrilled to announce the finalists of the 2022 DataTribe Challenge,” said Mike Janke, Co-founder of DataTribe. “This is our fifth year running this contest, and despite the current economic headwinds, meaningful innovation in cybersecurity and data science continues to thrive. It is increasingly difficult for our team to select three finalists from such a phenomenal pool of applicants. Those that were selected represent leaps in innovation – companies that have the potential to define new categories and reshape the cybersecurity landscape. We thank all those who took the time to apply to the challenge and look forward to working closely with the eventual winner of the DataTribe Challenge, providing the capital, resources, and expertise to rapidly scale their business.”
The 2022 DataTribe Challenge judges are:
Bob Ackerman, Founder, AllegisCyber; Co-Founder, DataTribe
Roland Cloutier, Global CSO, Tik Tok; SVP CSO, ADP
Gabe Green, CISO of Koch Industries
Diana Kelley, CSO & Co-founder, Cybrize; Former Cybersecurity Field CTO, Microsoft
Pat Moynahan, Director, Information Security Airbnb; Former Head of Info Sec, Risk & Compliance, Facebook
About DataTribe
DataTribe is a startup foundry that invests in and co-builds world class startups focused on generational leaps in cybersecurity and data science. Founded by leading investors, start-up veterans and alumni of the U.S. intelligence community, DataTribe commits capital, in-kind services, access to an unparalleled network, and decades of professional expertise to give their companies an unfair advantage. DataTribe is headquartered in the Washington-Baltimore metro area, in Fulton, Maryland. For more information, visit https://datatribe.com.
Indian police created the first-ever complaints web portal on Polygon blockchain.
All FIR and complaints will be corrupt-free and immutable.
After introducing a new police complaint system that utilizes blockchain technology to avoid corruption, the Indian Police has built the country’s first complaints web portal on the Polygon blockchain. The portal allows the general public to file the “first information report” (FIR) and track it in real-time.
According to the tweet from Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal on Wednesday, the Firozabad police in Uttar Pradesh has begun using the Polygon blockchain protocol to tackle local police corruption and crimes. The initiative was taken by famed IPS officer Ashish Tiwari, a visionary leader in Indian Police Service.
Police Complaints(FIR) on blockchain powered by @0xPolygon
This is very close to my heart. We grow up hearing about so many of such cases wherein due to some corruption in a local police department, victims(mostly of rapes) are not even able to register complaint or…1/2 https://t.co/k9gRMD6r08
How the Indian Police Blockchain Complaint Portal Works
Blockchain technology is continuously breaking new ground and this Initiative may be a game-changer in securing the right to justice. The FIR being placed on the blockchain means that reports cannot be altered or denied by lower-level police, as per Nailwal. People will benefit from the transparency and immutability of filed reports.
And the new portal will be accessed via “policecomplaintonblockchain.in,” as stated by the Firozabad police. Users only need to visit the website, register their data, and submit a complaint. Immediately they will receive an automatically generated token number, which they may use to check on the status of their complaint at any time.
At the time of writing, Polygon (MATIC), traded at $0.737789 with a trading volume of $285,591,441. MATIC is down 7.40% in the last 24 hours and had a market cap of $6,444,086,226, as per CMC.
The 21st quarterly BNB token burn totaled 2,065,152.42 BNB.
It has pledged to burn 100 million BNB since the launch of BNB and Binance in 2017.
BNB Chain has finished its 21st BNB burn and the final quarterly burn of 2022. The burn includes the Auto-Burn feature, the Pioneer Burn Program, and a portion of each transaction’s gas fees.
The 21st quarterly BNB token burn of 2,065,152.42 BNB has been completed according to the BNB Auto-Burn procedure. The most recent quarterly burn included 4,833.25 BNB effectively burned through the Pioneer Burn Program.
Since the launch of BNB and Binance in 2017, it has pledged to burn 100 million BNB or half of the total supply. The number of tokens removed is determined automatically by the Auto-Burn formula. In the fourth quarter of 2021, this burn mechanism was implemented.
The Auto-Burn
BNB auto-burn was developed in conjunction with the launch and rebranding of Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain as BNB Chain. According to Binance, the auto-burn mechanism was created to maximize the value of the BNB token while also providing a sustainable and safe long-term growth strategy for the BNB ecosystem. Binance used to do quarterly BNB burns based on their exchange’s BNB trading volume.
The BNB Auto-Burn process is independent of the Binance centralized exchange and is independently auditable. Furthermore, BNB Chain continues to burn a portion of its gas fees in real-time. BNB is a deflationary currency, which means it keeps its value stable by burning its tokens throughout the year.
The beginning of 2022 has been rocky for the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. Many experts believe the digital token will eventually hit the $100K price. For them, this is not a case of if but when. Deutsche Bank also reported that some Bitcoin investors see BTC reaching a price of $110,000 in five years.
Meanwhile, experts warn new crypto investors, stating they should be cautious about how much they wish to invest. They mentioned this considering the volatility of BTC in recent times.
The token had displayed a remarkable rise in value over the years. So even though the market is still bearish, investors anticipate a short-term bull run in its price soon.
Briefing On Bitcoin Price Movement
While the crypto market currently looks unfavorable for investors, BTC is seemingly shaping up for a rebound. It has remained around the $19K price level since dropping from $22,000 in September. Bitcoin has maintained a ranging movement, which many believe is a sign of, at least, a short-term rally.
The unfavorable price movement of Bitcoin can be traced to multiple factors coinciding with the current global financial downtime. Another major factor that led to the drop in the crypto market was the crash of Terra.
Since mid-June this year, the event has kept BTC hovering around the $20K price mark. Though there were times it went past this price level.
Anticipated BTC Rebound
While the market remains in the bear zone, the crypto market is showing signs of a rebound. This is evident from the on-chain data of the digital currency market. As per data from Crypto Quant, investors can anticipate a long and robust bullish trend in the market.
A report shows that BTC displayed some growth in its daily and weekly volume. This fact usually indicates the build-up of a solid and long bullish trend. On this basis, investors hope for a bullish market in a short while.
Though these signs are not new, given that on multiple occasions in March 2022, they were also seen. At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price stands at $18,712 with a price change of 2.31%.
Experts cited that a bullish turn in BTC price is still farfetched. Their predictions are based on the historical trend of the crypto market, which typically lasts 24 to 27 months.
Florian Grummes also expressed his thoughts about the current crypto winter. Grummes is the director at Midas Touch Consulting. In his speech, he stated that the crypto crash might last for another year based on the historical pattern.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Tron tokens are now accepts as a means of exchange in Dominica.
Tron native token is now accepted as Public payments including Tax, Business for their services.
Tron, the leading blockchain network, has signed a deal with the Dominican government to make Tron-native coins payable on the Caribbean island. On October 12, Tron founder Justin Sun announced that Tron tokens, including TRX, BTT, JST, NFT, USDD, USDT, and TUSD. Are now accepts as a means of exchange in Dominica.
Tron to Initiate the Dominica Coin
As per the government crypto ordinance, Tron native token is now accepts as Public payments including Tax, and Business for their services. The government has said that the exchange rate between Tron crypto and the East Caribbean Dollar (XCD) will set by the market. And transactions between the two assets will be tax-free.
Tron is also planning to produce Dominica currency (DMC), a blockchain-based fan token. To “help boost Dominica’s global renown for its natural heritage and tourism attractions.”
Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said that
“The open and cost-effective nature of the TRON blockchain infrastructure will play a vital role. To better integrate small island developing states like Dominica into the global economy in the future.”
Justin Sun resigned as CEO of Tron Foundation at the end of 2021 to promote crypto adoption in poor countries, beginning with the Caribbean. In December 2021, Justin Sun was appointed as Grenada’s ambassador to the World Trade Organization. And focus on crypto advocacy may result in the WTO realizing the value of blockchain technology, which will assist the whole sector.
Justin Sun said that given the correct training, nations like Grenada may witness a faster rate of crypto adoption. Than international powers like the United States, which still has conservative views on crypto.