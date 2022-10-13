Texas border agents find liquid meth in condoms hidden in pumpkins

TENNESSEE PASS – President Joe Biden stood in front of the ruins of a World War II winter warfare training camp in the mountains of Colorado on Wednesday, officially designating a new Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument of 84 square miles, and celebrated the savagery of the West.

“You can feel the power of this place,” Biden said, basking in a landscape dotted with green pines and golden aspens that he called “sacred,” praising Ute’s stewardship through the centuries. While addressing a gathering of state and national leaders under a cliff, he boasted of “soaring peaks, craggy canyons, black bears, bald eagles, mountain lions, waterfalls, pristine rivers , alpine lakes and the scent of wildflowers.

He also spoke of the wider West, at one point quoting the late environmental activist and writer Edward Abbey on “the most beautiful place on Earth…many such places” that “every man, every woman carries in his heart and in his mind”. Biden recalled his own family trips to skiing — “all those memories that you all understand and take for granted, they’re important where I’m from” — and hiking in the Grand Canyon, which he called a cathedral.

“It takes your breath away,” Biden said. “I don’t think until you see some of these things that you realize how important it is to preserve them.”

This marks Biden’s first exercise of executive power under the Antiquities Act of 1906 to establish a new national monument on federally managed public lands. He has already used this power to expand three existing monuments. Its official designation of 53,804 acres here along the Tennessee Pass and Upper Eagle River, all part of the White River National Forest, adds a layer of federal government protection from possible future development. It is expected to spur local efforts that began a decade ago to restore the delicate ecology that was partially destroyed when military leaders established Camp Hale.

Monument status gives veterans of the US Army’s 10th Mountain Division who trained here “the dignity of public remembrance”, US Senator Michael Bennett said. An innovative unit of World War II, the 10th Mountain Division emerged in these mountains when a diverse group of men came together, worked together and then played a key role in a surprise night attack that defeated the Nazi forces in Europe.

During his visit, Biden also announced additional protection for a disputed 225,000-acre area about 60 miles west of Carbondale called the Thompson Divide – extending a pause on land leasing for oil and gas drilling. And he announced that, as part of efforts to address the “devastating impacts of climate change,” federal funds from the Federal Inflation Reduction Act will be used in the West to improve the effectiveness of the use of water from the Colorado River, a dwindling source used by 40 million people in seven states and Mexico.

The senses. Bennet and John Hickenlooper of Colorado, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, Rep. Joe Neguse, Gov. Jared Polis and White House Council on Environmental Quality Director Brenda Mallory joined Biden at Camp Hale, where a crowd of over 200 included surviving veterans, environmentalists, Ute tribal elders and local political leaders.

For years, Bennet lobbied for passage through Congress of the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Economy Act, which would help protect 400,000 acres in western Colorado, including land around Camp Tan. But that legislation, guided by Neguse and others across the House, failed to win Senate approval. Hickenlooper told the crowd “we’re going to do it this coming year.” In August, he and Bennet, who is facing a political challenge from Republican candidate Joe O’Dea, met Vilsack at Camp Hale. Vilsack pledged to urge Biden to consider using his executive power to create the monument. Bennet followed, lobbying the White House.

Presidents under the Antiquities Act have designated 129 national monuments across the country. In Colorado, these include the sites of Brown’s Canyon, Canyons of the Ancients, Dinosaur, and Yucca House.

At Camp Hale, all that remains of a military base that once covered 1,500 acres with 245 barracks housing up to 15,000 soldiers and support personnel are the concrete foundations of an ammunition dump, a country house and a shooting range.

Since 2013, the National Forest Foundation and other groups have worked to restore the wetlands and waterways around Camp Hale and commemorate military history. The construction of the base required the leveling and drainage of the wetlands. Military engineers redirected the meanders of the upper Eagle River into a straight ditch. It erased the pools. Native willows have disappeared, replaced by invasive yellow toadflax and thistles. Water temperatures soared, hurting fish, and as stream banks eroded the diversity of wildlife in the area, from stoneflies on the food chain to predators.

The land has long served as a popular base for hiking, camping, skiing, hunting, game viewing, and motorized off-road driving.

And the cities of Colorado Springs and Aurora own water rights to the river that flows from melting snow on mountain tops – a tributary of the Colorado River.

The valleys here provide habitat for wildlife including elk, bear, lynx, pine marten, groundhog, pika, otter, trout, white tailed ptarmigan, pink finch, birds migratory singers and ducks.

For centuries the Utes have hunted here, buried their dead. Then, in 1845, US Army General John Fremont led explorers. Government surveys in the 1870s noted the nearby 14,009-foot Mont de la Sainte-Croix. Photographer William Jackson documented it in widely circulated images. And in 1881, the workers laid a railway. Gold and silver miners followed. In 1905, President Theodore Roosevelt attempted to protect some of the wilderness by declaring a Holy Cross Forest Preserve.

Now, as a monument, this area will be saved “for all the peoples of America and the world,” Biden said. “It’s a permanent decision, an action that no future president can undo.”

And he recounted the role soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division played in Europe, recalling a cold, dark night in 1945 in Italy when they began a surprise attack mission “that relied on skill, strength and stamina that could only be acquired in a place like this.” They scaled an 1,800 foot cliff “and broke through the German defenses at a pivotal moment in the war”.

Biden’s creation of a monument will help raise funds for extensive restoration and development of the monument with a visitor center, guided tours and the best possible interpretive panels, said Tenth President Nancy Kramer. Mountain Division Foundation, a group led by descendants of Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division.

“They got together and worked together. It was duty, honor and country,” Kramer said. “They were diverse. But they got pretty damn tight,” she said.

“That’s part of what we’re missing today.”