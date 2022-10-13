News
The threat of a gas plant in Norway shakes the energy market
- Norwegian police say they have solved an incident at one of the country’s largest natural gas plants.
- Telephone threats were made against the Nyhamna factory, the local mayor told Reuters.
- Natural gas benchmarks jumped more than 2% as Europe worries about Russian energy sabotage.
A potential threat to a major Norwegian natural gas plant sent jitters through European energy markets on Thursday, as the continent worries about alleged Russian interference in its infrastructure.
Norwegian police said Thursday morning they were responding to an incident at the Nyhamna plant, a key supplier of gas to Europe from the Ormen Lange field. The Møre og Romsdal force later said on Twitter that the situation had been resolved.
“It was a threat made over the phone,” Odd Joergen Nilssen, the mayor of the municipality of Aukra, where the plant is located, told Reuters.
The European benchmark for Dutch natural gas futures TTF on ICE jumped 2.17% on Thursday to just over 160 euros ($156) per megawatt hour following the police alert.
The Nyhamna plant on the west coast of Norway supplies the UK with around 20% of its natural gas and powers up to 22 million homes in Europe, according to Shell. It processes natural gas from two large offshore gas fields operated by European energy majors Shell and Equinor.
The Norwegian Home Guard has been patrolling the facility since last month after explosions on Nord Stream 1 pipelines raised fears of Russian interference in European energy infrastructure.
Europe is on high alert for disruptions, after cuts to gas deliveries from Russia to the region put a strain on supply ahead of strong winter demand. Some countries believe the damage to major Nord Stream pipelines was caused by deliberate sabotage, with some pointing the finger at Moscow.
Norway’s Gassco, which runs the Nyhamna plant, said gas was flowing there as planned, according to Reuters.
Shell, Gassco and Equinor did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.
Read more: Hundreds of pounds of TNT used to damage Nord Stream pipelines, Sweden and Denmark tell UN
PICTURED: A Jet2 plane at the center of an in-flight bomb threat
A Jet2 plane was intercepted by RAF fighters and forced to make an emergency landing last night amid a security alert – as video shows the moment the holiday plane was escorted away at London Stansted Airport above the skies of Essex.
Footage shows the A321 plane flying over Braintree after being forced to turn around in the air and make an emergency landing at Stansted amid fears of a ‘bomb threat’ against the plane.
One of the planes is believed to be one of two rapid reaction alert Typhoon jets which took off from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire and intercepted the Jet2 airliner bound for Manchester.
Up to 220 passengers were then held on board at Stansted while armed police searched the plane. Essex Police said no threats were found on the plane and holidaymakers were then allowed to leave the plane at around 11.40pm.
Flight tracking data showed the Jet2 flight departed Dalaman, Turkey at around 6:55 p.m. local time, before flying over Europe and crossing the English Channel at around 7:45 p.m. The aircraft, operating under the flight number LS922/EXS46Y, then appeared to change course shortly before 8 p.m.
According to the FlightRadar24 tracking app, the plane then made a U-turn and descended in altitude over Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire. It then continued its descent through the air over Essex, escorted by two RAF Typhoons, before landing at Stansted at around 8:22 p.m.
He then drove to a stand away from the terminals amid reports of a bomb threat, where he was met by armed police.
The video showed several emergency service vehicles including fire trucks, ambulances and police cars waiting outside the airport. According to AviationSource, sources within the airline said the flight was escorted to the ground after a “bomb threat against the plane”.
Flight tracking data shows that the two military aircraft coincide with the plane as it made its descent towards the airport.
MailOnline has contacted Essex Police for further information.
The grounded Jet2 plane was forced to land at Stansted Airport last night
Emergency services at Stansted Airport after a Jet2 plane was intercepted by RAF jets
Footage shows the A321 plane flying over Braintree after being forced to turn around in the air and make an emergency landing at Stansted amid fears of a ‘bomb threat’ against the plane. One of the planes is believed to be one of two rapid reaction alert Typhoon jets which took off from RAF Coningsby and intercepted the Jet2 airliner bound for Manchester.
The Jet2 plane turned around in the air over north London before landing in Stansted
Turkey’s Dalaman flight was due to land at Manchester Airport last night
A photo claiming to be from the scene shows the plane
A force spokesman said last night: “We conducted a security operation during which a Jet2.com flight from Dalaman to Manchester was diverted to London Stansted Airport this evening, Wednesday October 12. ”
“Shortly before 9 p.m. we received a report of a potential threat on board the flight. He was escorted to Stansted Airport, where he landed safely and was parked away from the main passenger terminal. The runway was closed for a short period while investigations were carried out. The agents were then able to establish that there was no threat on board. The continuation of the journey was then organized for the passengers and the runway was reopened.
A Jet2 spokesperson said: “We can confirm that flight LS922 from Dalaman to Manchester was diverted to London Stansted this evening at the direction of UK authorities.”
“The plane landed safely and taxied to a remote stand, and customers have now disembarked.
“Our crews are working very hard to look after customers, and we would like to apologize to everyone on board for any inconvenience or upset caused by this unforeseen incident.
“We understand authorities were alerted to a potential security threat, but this has been downgraded and the incident has been declared over.”
Earlier in the evening, an RAF spokesman said it had dispatched jets to intercept a location “which gave rise to concern”.
He said: ‘The RAF can confirm that fast-reacting Typhoon aircraft were launched this evening from RAF Coningsby to intercept a civilian aircraft which was of concern. The plane was escorted safely to Stansted Airport.
Flight tracking data shows the two RAF jets matched the passenger plane as it made its descent towards Stansted
Two RAF Typhoons (file image) were scrambled to intercept an aircraft which “caused concern”, the RAF said
A Stansted Airport spokesperson told MailOnline that the airspace around the airport was closed for a ‘short period’ as the flight was escorted by military aircraft.
They added that an inbound flight was diverted to allow this to happen and the runway was closed, but the airport has since been fully reopened.
They said: ‘A Jet2.com flight from Dalaman to Manchester was diverted to Stansted Airport this evening.
“The aircraft landed safely and is parked in a stand away from the main passenger terminal.
“The track was closed for a short time but has now reopened.”
American progressives keep silent as Iranian women fight for their freedom – Orange County Register
Where are American feminists and “progressives” when we need them? You know, men versus women, pro-abortion guys who say things like reversing Roe v. Wade represent “men who want to tell women what to do with their bodies”?
Last month, on September 16, Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman living in Iran, died in a hospital three days after being arrested in Tehran by state morality police known as the “Guidance Patrols”. His “crime”? She showed too much hair under her hijab or headscarf.
The New York Times reported: “Police have not explained why Ms Amini was detained other than that it involved the hijab rule. Her mother said in an interview with Iranian media that her daughter followed the rules and wore a long, loose dress. She said Ms Amini was arrested as she stepped out of the metro with her brother, and her arguments that they were visitors to the city were ignored.
According to the BBC: “Eyewitnesses said Mahsa Amini was beaten while inside a police van when she was arrested in Tehran on Tuesday. Police denied the allegations, saying Ms Amini had ‘suddenly suffered from a heart problem’. “However, at least one Iranian judicial official, according to state media, said the woman had suffered “multiple fractures … to the pelvis, head, top and bottom. limbs, arms and legs, indicating that the person was thrown from a height.
In protest, Iranian women are cutting their hair, some are taking to social media and burning their hijabs. Two weeks ago, CNN reported: “Protests have swept through more than 40 Iranian cities, including the capital Tehran. Iranian security forces cracked down on protesters, with hundreds arrested and at least 41 killed, according to state media. Some human rights organizations say the death toll stands at 76.” Regarding Iran, Human Rights Watch states: “Since March 21, 2022, the start of the Iranian New Year, the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) documented 306 executions, including 130 on drug-related charges and 151 on drug-related grounds. on the Islamic principle of qisas, or punishments of “retribution in kind”. Between May 21 and June 21 alone, the group documented 99 executions.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y., tweeted, “Solidarity with the brave women and allies in Iran protesting for their freedom. Mahsa Amini was murdered for no reason by the same patriarchal and autocratic forces that suppress women around the world. The right to choose belongs to all of us, from hijab to reproductive care. And Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., released a statement, “Those responsible for her death should be held accountable and the world should stand together in the fight against control of what women wear and how they wear.” present themselves in society. Banning the hijab is not much different from forcing it on women. Religious beliefs are personal and should never be imposed on anyone. (May God have mercy on his soul).
Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., who once said of President Donald Trump, “We’re going to impeach this mother-f—er,” and after Roe v. Wade, tweeted: “Reproductive rights are human rights. who remain under threat across the country,” he quietly tweeted, “I stand in solidarity with Iranian protests as they fight for women’s right to bodily autonomy and against police brutality in the wake of the horrific murder of Mahsa Amini.
As for the rest of The Squad, silence.
No call from American feminists and progressives for the collapse of Iran’s totalitarian government. No wholesale condemnation of this police state’s mandate that women wear the hijab and risk imprisonment for not doing so or for not wearing it “correctly”. No way the Biden administration, at the very least, is publicly supporting Iranian protesters showing the same kind of courage as the Ukrainians after the Russian invasion.
Talk about “men telling women what to do with their bodies”! All the elements to make it an Iranian moment of George Floyd are present. But The Squad’s relative silence has been deafening.
Larry Elder is a bestselling author and nationally broadcast radio host. To learn more about Larry Elder or become an “Elderado”, visit www.LarryElder.com. Follow Larry on Twitter @larryelder.
Michelle Obama’s Secret Service driver charged with stalking on Vineyard
MARTHA’S VINEYARD — A US Secret Service employee and driver for former first lady Michelle Obama was charged with stalking and intimidating witnesses in a Massachusetts court on Friday, Oct. 7, according to court documents.
Douglas Vines, 53, was arraigned in Edgartown District Court, according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office, and has pleaded not guilty, the Edgartown District Court Clerk said. , Liza Williamson.
A police report from the Oak Bluffs Police Department filed last month says a woman told police she had been dating Vines for about two months when he said he wanted to have sex with her. her one night, but she decided she didn’t want to.
The woman said Vines then “got off the hook,” alternating between calling her and yelling at her, and texting her about how she was “playing with the wrong person,” according to the report. The woman said Vines used his position as a driver for the Obama family to intimidate her “while trying to get her to come back and have sex with him,” the report said.
According to the report, the woman said Vines told her he could “ping” her cell phone, read her texts, enter her phone, and that he had her DNA. Vines told the woman that he recorded her without her knowledge when she spoke about her citizenship status and that he would have her deported, according to the report.
The woman showed police two photos Vines sent her, including a shirtless photo of herself with one hand against her breasts and “her attention swung in another direction,” the report said.
“Vines was also threatening to release the photos he had of her and to have her deported if she turned herself in to the police,” according to the report.
In a subsequent interview with law enforcement, the woman said “he would repeatedly try to film or photograph her when they were having sex and she would tell him no,” according to another police report attached to the complaint. She said Vines had consensual nude photos, but she couldn’t remember the photo he sent her and she didn’t consent to it, according to the report. The woman “reiterated that she was distressed about the consensual and non-consensual nude photos or videos he had of her because he told her he had more and would use them against her. “, according to the report.
The woman denied that Vines ever threatened to physically harm or kill her, telling police he never hit her, “just emotionally abused her.”
A defense attorney for Vines could not be reached.
A judge issued an abuse prevention order the same day the woman reported Vines to police ordering him to stay away from her and not to contact her, according to the police report. Vines was also ordered to turn over all guns, gun licenses and gun identification cards he had, the report said. Vines turned over his service Glock 9mm pistol, three full magazines and a bullet, according to the criminal complaint.
“We have been informed of the charges against him (an investigation support officer) and the outcome of [last week’s] legal proceedings,” US Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement. “We have extraordinarily high ethical standards and the allegations are very concerning.
Guglielmi said Vines was placed on administrative leave, his security clearance was suspended, and “his equipment and access to any Secret Service facility or protected site has also been suspended pending criminal and administrative actions.”
Guglielmi added that Vines’ suspension “means he will be removed from President Obama’s details until the criminal component and our personal investigation is complete.”
Australian fugitive with tattoos all over his face, ‘Beast’ written on his forehead, arrested after 2 weeks on the run
An Australian man who was able to remain a fugitive for two weeks despite having a distinctive tattoo covering his entire face and the word ‘Beast’ written across his forehead was reportedly arrested on Wednesday.
Jaimes Sutton, 24, went viral across the country earlier this month after Murray River Police District in New South Wales posted a photo of the fugitive on their Facebook page asking the public to help to locate it, according to news.com.au.
“Does he have any distinguishing features? several people commented after a local news station tweeted her photo.
“Please remember to be on the lookout for a man who looks like a postage stamp…” another joked.
SOUTH CAROLINA MAN SAYS ‘WITCHES’ ORDERED HIM TO THROW DOG ON BRIDGE: POLICE
A third said: “That’s what I don’t understand about criminals and face tattoos. Don’t they know that even on the loose they HAVE to interact with the public sometimes? And that people don’t EVER forget face tattoos?”
Others felt the tattoo was a sad representation of the suspect’s self-esteem.”
CELEBRITIES WITH FACE TATTOOS: JUSTIN BIEBER, HALSEY AND MORE
“What went wrong in this guy’s life that he did this to himself. It’s really sad,” someone wrote.
The suspect also has a “game over” tattoo written on his knuckles, the outlet reported.
He also changed his Facebook profile while on the run for a selfie with half his face covered.
Sutton was wanted for missing a court date on charges related to domestic abuse and property damage.
He was eventually taken into custody at a home in Leeton, New South Wales.
Sutton was denied bail and is expected to appear in court on Thursday.
Russia’s allies abstained in UN vote, did not support Ukraine annexation
- UN members voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday to condemn Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian areas.
- Only 4 countries have explicitly supported Russia. Allies in his CSTO military bloc mostly abstained.
- Russia’s invasion left it increasingly isolated, even among traditionally friendly nations.
Some of Russia’s allies abstained in a UN vote to condemn Russia for its annexation of Ukraine, leaving just four countries to vote in support of Russia as it grows increasingly isolated because of his invasion.
Only four countries – North Korea, Belarus, Syria and Nicaragua – joined Russia in voting on Wednesday against the UN General Assembly resolution, which condemned Russia’s annexation and demanded that ‘it restores the territories.
143 nations voted in favour, agreeing to condemn Russia’s annexation, while 35 abstained.
Among the abstentions were members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a post-Soviet security bloc dominated by Russia and replete with traditionally friendly countries.
Four of its six members abstained: Kazakhstan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. Belarus and Russia itself are the last two members.
Experts say Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drove them away from Russia.
Paul Stronski, an expert on Russia’s relations with Central Asia at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, told the Moscow Times last month: “There is growing friction between the Kremlin, its proxies and local elites in Asia central”.
Russia attempted to make Wednesday’s vote a secret ballot, which would have obscured the nations that voted with Russia. But UN members rejected the suggestion and insisted that the vote be public.
General Assembly resolutions are symbolic and will not result in any specific action in Ukraine.
Russia officially annexed the regions this month despite widespread global opposition.
He did so after holding referendums in the four regions – Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia – which Ukraine and Western countries dismissed as a sham.
Russia’s claim is also complicated by events on the battlefield: it does not fully control any of the four regions and has lost new territory to Ukrainian advances.
Mukesh Ambani visits Kedarnath and Badrinath temples in Uttarakhand and donates Rs 5 Crore
mini
After offering prayers to Badrinath, Ambani reached Kedarnath temple and offered obedience. He donated a total of Rs 5 crore to the temple committees.
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on Thursday visited Kedarnath and Badrinath temples in Uttarakhand and donated Rs 2.5 crore to each temple committee, sources told News18.
After offering prayers to Badrinath, Ambani reached Kedarnath temple and offered obedience. He donated a total of Rs 5 crore to the temple committees.
Earlier, RIL President Mukesh Ambani in September offered prayers at the Guruvayur temple in Kerala dedicated to the Hindu god Krishna. He was accompanied by Radhika Merchant, the fiancée of his youngest son Anant Ambani. According to the temple authorities, Ambani donated a check for Rs 1.51 crore as kannika (offering) to be used for annadanam (food of devotees). He had also offered ghee to the sopanam (inner sanctum) of the temple and made offerings to the temple elephants, Chenthamarakshan and Balaraman.
In September, Ambani had also made an offering of Rs 1.5 crore to the ancient hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara in nearby Tirumala. Ambani, an ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara, along with Radhika Merchant who is the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and other RIL officials had visited the venue.
After the service, Ambani handed over a check for Rs 1.5 crore to TTD’s additional managing director, A Venkata Dharma Reddy, at the shrine, an official said.
(Edited by : Sangam Sing)
First post: October 13, 2022, 2:18 PM STI
