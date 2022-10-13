The threat of a gas plant in Norway shakes the energy market

A Jet2 plane was intercepted by RAF fighters and forced to make an emergency landing last night amid a security alert – as video shows the moment the holiday plane was escorted away at London Stansted Airport above the skies of Essex.

Footage shows the A321 plane flying over Braintree after being forced to turn around in the air and make an emergency landing at Stansted amid fears of a ‘bomb threat’ against the plane.

One of the planes is believed to be one of two rapid reaction alert Typhoon jets which took off from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire and intercepted the Jet2 airliner bound for Manchester.

Were YOU on the intercepted Jet2 flight? Tell us what happened by emailing [email protected] or calling 020 3615 4021

Up to 220 passengers were then held on board at Stansted while armed police searched the plane. Essex Police said no threats were found on the plane and holidaymakers were then allowed to leave the plane at around 11.40pm.

Flight tracking data showed the Jet2 flight departed Dalaman, Turkey at around 6:55 p.m. local time, before flying over Europe and crossing the English Channel at around 7:45 p.m. The aircraft, operating under the flight number LS922/EXS46Y, then appeared to change course shortly before 8 p.m.

According to the FlightRadar24 tracking app, the plane then made a U-turn and descended in altitude over Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire. It then continued its descent through the air over Essex, escorted by two RAF Typhoons, before landing at Stansted at around 8:22 p.m.

He then drove to a stand away from the terminals amid reports of a bomb threat, where he was met by armed police.

The video showed several emergency service vehicles including fire trucks, ambulances and police cars waiting outside the airport. According to AviationSource, sources within the airline said the flight was escorted to the ground after a “bomb threat against the plane”.

Flight tracking data shows that the two military aircraft coincide with the plane as it made its descent towards the airport.

MailOnline has contacted Essex Police for further information.

The grounded Jet2 plane was forced to land at Stansted Airport last night

Emergency services at Stansted Airport after a Jet2 plane was intercepted by RAF jets

Footage shows the A321 plane flying over Braintree after being forced to turn around in the air and make an emergency landing at Stansted amid fears of a ‘bomb threat’ against the plane. One of the planes is believed to be one of two rapid reaction alert Typhoon jets which took off from RAF Coningsby and intercepted the Jet2 airliner bound for Manchester.

The Jet2 plane turned around in the air over north London before landing in Stansted

Turkey’s Dalaman flight was due to land at Manchester Airport last night

A photo claiming to be from the scene shows the plane

A force spokesman said last night: “We conducted a security operation during which a Jet2.com flight from Dalaman to Manchester was diverted to London Stansted Airport this evening, Wednesday October 12. ”

“Shortly before 9 p.m. we received a report of a potential threat on board the flight. He was escorted to Stansted Airport, where he landed safely and was parked away from the main passenger terminal. The runway was closed for a short period while investigations were carried out. The agents were then able to establish that there was no threat on board. The continuation of the journey was then organized for the passengers and the runway was reopened.

A Jet2 spokesperson said: “We can confirm that flight LS922 from Dalaman to Manchester was diverted to London Stansted this evening at the direction of UK authorities.”

“The plane landed safely and taxied to a remote stand, and customers have now disembarked.

“Our crews are working very hard to look after customers, and we would like to apologize to everyone on board for any inconvenience or upset caused by this unforeseen incident.

“We understand authorities were alerted to a potential security threat, but this has been downgraded and the incident has been declared over.”

Earlier in the evening, an RAF spokesman said it had dispatched jets to intercept a location “which gave rise to concern”.

He said: ‘The RAF can confirm that fast-reacting Typhoon aircraft were launched this evening from RAF Coningsby to intercept a civilian aircraft which was of concern. The plane was escorted safely to Stansted Airport.

Flight tracking data shows the two RAF jets matched the passenger plane as it made its descent towards Stansted

Two RAF Typhoons (file image) were scrambled to intercept an aircraft which “caused concern”, the RAF said

A Stansted Airport spokesperson told MailOnline that the airspace around the airport was closed for a ‘short period’ as the flight was escorted by military aircraft.

They added that an inbound flight was diverted to allow this to happen and the runway was closed, but the airport has since been fully reopened.

They said: ‘A Jet2.com flight from Dalaman to Manchester was diverted to Stansted Airport this evening.

“The aircraft landed safely and is parked in a stand away from the main passenger terminal.

“The track was closed for a short time but has now reopened.”

Were YOU on the Jet2 flight? Tell us what happened by emailing [email protected] or calling 020 3615 4021