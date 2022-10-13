These four countries sided with Russia in UN vote on Ukraine annexations

The committee’s ninth and likely final investigative hearing on Thursday, January 6, will feature new testimony and evidence, including Secret Service files and surveillance video.

The hearing, scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, will not include any live witnesses, a committee aide said. And unlike previous hearings that focused on a specific aspect of the GOP plot to nullify the 2020 election and keep then-President Donald Trump in power, Thursday’s presentation will offer a broader view of what’s going on. happened before, during and after the January 6 attack. .

“Tomorrow what we’re going to do is take a step back and we’re going to look at this whole plan, the whole multi-part plan to cancel the election. We’re going to look at it in a broader context. and in a broader timeline as well,” a committee aide said in a conference call with reporters on Wednesday.

“We will place particular emphasis on the former president’s state of mind and his involvement in these events as they unfold,” the aide added. “What you’re about to see is a synthesis of some of the evidence we’ve already presented with this new, never-before-seen information to illustrate Donald Trump’s centrality to the pre-election agenda.”

The committee aide confirmed that Thursday’s hearing will feature new testimony from witnesses who have appeared in previous hearings, as well as some who have never been seen before.

New information from a treasure trove of Secret Service records – including more than a million electronic communications sent by agents before and during the insurgency – will be revealed at the hearing, an aide has confirmed. Since the panel’s last hearing in late July, the committee has also conducted interviews with new high-profile witnesses, including former Trump cabinet members Mike Pompeo and Elaine Chao; their testimony could also be presented on Thursday, although aides would not name names.

The aide did not confirm that those tuning in Thursday would see testimony from Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, a conservative activist and the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Virginia Thomas was interviewed by the January 6 panel on September 29, where, Speaker Bennie Thompson said, she continued to insist that the 2020 election was stolen.

Unlike many other committee interviews and depositions, Thomas’s was not videotaped due to an agreement with her, Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-California, recently told MSNBC. But transcripts and quotes from Thomas can still be used Thursday, Lofgren said.

The nine panel members are expected to conduct segments of the hearing. That’s a change from this summer, when each of the eight hearings featured only a few panel members at a time.

Part of the committee’s task is to issue legislative recommendations to prevent another Jan. 6 attack, and some panel members on Thursday will present persistent threats to democracy that remain.

The panel could hold another hearing when it publishes its final report by the end of the year, but Thursday’s televised meeting will be its last before the November 8 midterm elections as the committee prepares to conclude its historic and sprawling investigation, launched on the 16th months ago.

The January 6 committee conducted more than 1,000 interviews and depositions, received 10,000 submissions to the panel’s whistleblower line, and obtained countless documents and other January 6 recordings.

As part of its multimedia presentation on Thursday, the panel is also expected to feature video clips of Roger Stone — the GOP strategist and Trump confidant — from “A Storm Foretold,” a documentary that followed Stone before the Jan. 6 attack. .

“We plan to showcase what we’ve discovered working this summer,” Lofgren said on MSNBC. “I think this will shed some light on the events of [Jan. 6] and the events leading up to it, the ties between extremists and Republicans.”

“Looking back on it, it’s definitely a lot worse than I expected when we started,” the MP continued. “We all knew the president summoned the mob, whipped them, and sent them to the Capitol, but some of the other things we found out are way worse than I imagined.”