Trump aide pictured on moving boxes from Mar-a-Lago storage: NYT

Walt Nauta, a longtime aide to Trump, was seen pulling boxes out of a storage room that the FBI searched.

The incidents were captured on security footage, The New York Times reported.

Nauta was seen moving boxes before and after the DOJ demanded the top secret files be returned in May.

Loading

Something is loading. Thank you for your registration! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.



download app



A Trump aide was caught on security camera moving boxes out of a storage room at Mar-a-Lago, according to a New York Times report. The Times has not reviewed the security footage and Insider has not been able to independently verify its content.

The Times spoke to three people familiar with the matter, who said longtime Trump staffer Walt Nauta was seen in Mar-a-Lago security footage moving boxes out of the way. of a storage room which was later searched by the FBI. This took place both before and after the Justice Department issued a subpoena in May ordering Trump to turn over classified documents, according to NYT sources.

Intrigue swirled around what was kept in the storage room and whether anything was removed from it before the DOJ searched Trump’s property. The Times article was published hours after the Washington Post reported that Trump himself had explicitly ordered employees to move boxes of White House documents from the storage room. Those boxes were moved from the storage area to the former president’s private residence after Trump’s advisers received the DOJ subpoena in May, according to The Post.

The FBI also interviewed Nauta several times before raiding Mar-a-Lago on August 8, according to one of the Times sources.

After the raid, the FBI took away 11,000 documents from Mar-a-Lago, including some marked “CLASSIFIED”. Investigators found documents in a closet in Trump’s office and in a storage area in the basement of the property. Some of the documents found by the FBI were so sensitive that investigators needed additional clearance to view them. Among the documents recovered was classified information about a foreign country’s nuclear defenses, The Washington Post reported.

The DOJ is currently investigating whether Trump violated three federal laws — including the Espionage Act — by keeping the files at his Florida residence. In a court filing in August, the Justice Department said it had evidence “that government records were likely concealed and removed” from the Mar-a-Lago storage room, and that Efforts were likely made to impede the government’s investigation.”

Nauta’s attorney, Stanley Woodward Jr., declined to comment on the Times reporting. Taylor Budowich, Trump’s spokesperson at his post-presidential press office, told The Times that the Biden administration was “colluding with the media through targeted leaks in an overt and unlawful act of intimidation and falsification”.

Budowich and Woodward Jr. did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.