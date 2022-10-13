KYIV, Ukraine — The Ukrainian capital region was hit by Iranian-made suicide bomber drones early Thursday, officials said, sending rescuers to the scene as residents woke up to air raid sirens for the fourth consecutive morning after Russia’s major assault across the country earlier this week.
Tucker Carlson’s latest attack on Democrat John Fetterman comes back to bite him
Tucker Carlson, who has a habit of attacking US Senate candidate John Fetterman, develops a new theory coming after the Pennsylvania Democrat during an NBC News interview about his post-stroke health.
The Fox News host, who has filled his shows with conspiracy theories in the past, claimed Fetterman merged ‘with a computer’ and could be ‘hacked’ due to his use of a captioning device email in the interview.
Fetterman, who spoke to NBC News reporter Dasha Burns this week in her first interview since her stroke in May, “stammered at times and struggled to find her words” during her interview, said said the media.
Burns claimed “it was not clearthat Fetterman understood the conversation while engaging in small talk before the interview.
The reporter’s comments drew criticism, the Associated Press noted, and BuzzFeed News, which is owned by parent company HuffPost, reported that disability advocates called NBC’s coverage “deeply upsetting” and stigmatizing. .
Carlson found Fetterman’s use of the device “exciting” for trans-humanists.
“But for everyone, for voters in Pennsylvania, for example, it raises some obvious questions. For example, where exactly does software stop and where does John Fetterman’s consciousness begin? asked Carlson.
“We don’t know, we can’t know. But it is obvious that Pennsylvania could very well send a computer program to the United States Senate where it will inevitably be hacked.
Carlson later noticed that everything would be “fine” in the Senate as long as there was no power outage in the Capitol.
Twitter users slammed Carlson’s comments about the “computer program” on Wednesday, with some noting that the Fox News host was reading a teleprompter.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.
Ukraine’s Kyiv region hit by Iranian-made suicide drones
Deputy head of the presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said on Telegram that “critical infrastructure” in the region had been affected, without giving details on which.
In the southern city of Mykolaiv, nighttime shelling destroyed a five-storey building as fighting continued along Ukraine’s southern front.
Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkovych said the top two floors of the building were completely destroyed in one fell swoop and the rest of the building lay in ruins. There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries.
Early morning attacks on Ukraine’s southern front have become a daily occurrence in Russia’s war as forces in Kyiv push a counteroffensive aimed at retaking territory occupied by Moscow.
Attacks on Kyiv had become rare before the capital was hit at least four times in massive strikes on Monday, which killed at least 19 people and injured more than 100 across the country.
Western leaders pledged this week to send more weapons to Ukraine, including air defense systems and weapons Kyiv has said are essential to defeating invading Russian forces.
Britain said on Thursday it would provide missiles for NASAM’s advanced anti-aircraft systems that the Pentagon plans to send to Ukraine in the coming weeks. It is also sending hundreds of additional aerial drones for intelligence gathering and logistical support, as well as 18 additional howitzer artillery guns.
British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said “these weapons will help Ukraine defend its skies against attack and bolster its overall missile defense alongside the US NASAMS.”
The systems, which Kyiv has long wanted, will provide medium and long-range defense against missile attacks.
The offer comes as NATO defense ministers meet in Brussels, aiming to help bolster Ukraine’s air defenses after Monday’s widespread Russian assault.
Ukraine’s military said this week that its current air defenses had shot down dozens of incoming Russian missiles and Shahed-136 drones, the so-called kamikaze drones that have played an increasingly deadly role in the war.
Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart officially becomes a Reiki master
Lili Reinhart has taken the next step in its wellness journey.
The Riverdale The actress announced on social media on October 10 that she had officially attained the title of reiki master.
“I became a reiki master today,” she shared. “My journey in reiki healing can’t be simplified into a legend, so for now I’m just going to express my gratitude to @luminarieshealing for guiding me on my mastery journey.”
Luminaries Healing, the place tagged by Lili, is a brand that offers reiki mastery classes for people to learn healing and energy practices.
His Riverdale the co-stars celebrated the big achievement, with vanessa morgan commenting, “Omggggg my personal reiki master, proud of you!” and Camila Mendes adding, “proud of you” with heart emojis.
Reiki, according to the Cleveland Clinic, is a type of touch-based stress and anxiety reduction technique. The 26-year-old has been talking about practicing Japanese alternative medicine since at least 2020, when she got candid on Instagram Live about the detrimental impact of the pandemic on her mental health.
Two girls shot dead after drivers shot each other in Florida road rage
Two children were shot dead after the men driving the cars they were in shot each other during a road rage incident on a Florida highway, a sheriff said this week.
The children’s injuries, a 5-year-old girl shot in the leg and a 14-year-old girl shot in the back, were not life-threatening, Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said.
“There could have been two dead children because of two stupid adults,” Leeper said at a press conference on Monday.
William Hale, 35, of Douglas, Georgia, and Frank Allison, 43, of Callahan, Florida, have been charged with attempted murder, Leeper said.
The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Route 1 north of Jacksonville after aggressive movements between drivers that included each other’s “brake check,” Leeper said.
Hale, driving a Dodge Ram, pulled up next to Allison in a Nissan Murano, the front passenger of the Nissan gave the Ram the middle finger, and someone in that truck threw a bottle of water in the Nissan through the open window, Leeper said.
According to the sheriff and an arrest report, Allison pulled a .45 caliber Sig Sauer handgun and fired a shot, which went through the door and hit Hale’s 5-year-old daughter in the leg .
Hale then allegedly pulled out a 9mm Glock handgun and fired seven or eight shots, hitting the Nissan three times. One of those bullets hit a 14-year-old who was in the back of the Nissan, according to an arrest report. The girl was hit in the back and had a collapsed lung, Leeper said.
The two men stopped their vehicles when they saw a sheriff’s patrol car, got out and started arguing. A deputy broke up the fight and called the Nassau County Fire Department, who took the children to the hospital for treatment, Leeper said.
Allison and Hale were released from jail after posting bond, Leeper said. Court records show they face charges of attempted second degree murder. The records do not show that any pleas were entered.
An attorney listed as representing Allison did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Thursday. Online court records did not show an attorney for Hale.
House Democrats’ Super PAC reverses $435,000 LA ad buy
House Democrats’ super PAC, House Majority PAC, reportedly canceled $435,000 of its AV buy for Los Angeles as President Joe Biden is expected to make an appearance Wednesday at a few events, including a fundraiser for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC).
Policy reported that the super PAC on Wednesday canceled $435,000 of its broadcast ad buy for Los Angeles, Calif., according to people familiar.
The money the super PAC would have cut was supposed to target incumbent Republican members of Congress starting Oct. 18 and ending Oct. 24.
As Policy noted that the money cut was a “tough triage decision” ahead of the election, as the super PAC began to make a difficult decision about where the money is spent and on which candidates.
Additionally, on Wednesday — the same day as the announcement — Biden was scheduled to be in Southern California for a pair of appearances and a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) fundraiser, where he would help the party raising funds before the elections.
It also comes as the DCCC privately asked Biden and his administrative officials to help funnel millions of dollars to the committee to help win races. The chairman of the committee was seeking additional funds for the national party to double its initial investment of $7.5 million.
The three incumbent Republicans the super PAC could have targeted Rep. Mike Garcia in the Los Angeles area, where Biden won by 13 points; or Rep. Young Kim or Representatives. Michelle Steel, who both represent the Orange County districts that Biden carried in 2020.
The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) has pointed out that it is “embarrassing” that Democrats are dropping candidates for seats won by Biden in the last presidential election.
“Democrats are giving up seats in California that President Biden won by wide margins because Californians have so little faith in Democrats’ ability to drive down the cost of gas and groceries. How embarrassing,” NRCC spokeswoman Torunn Sinclair said.
Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.
Social Security recipients set to get biggest boost in 40 years – NBC Chicago
Millions of Social Security recipients will soon learn how much they will benefit from their increased benefits next year.
The increase to be announced on Thursday, which is expected to be the biggest in 40 years, is fueled by record inflation and aims to help cover the higher cost of food, fuel and other goods and services. How much depends on inflation next year.
The increase in benefits will be coupled with a 3% drop in Medicare Part B premiums, meaning retirees will fully benefit from the increase in Social Security benefits.
The announcement comes just weeks before the midterm elections, and at a time when Democrats and Republicans are currently arguing over high prices and how best to financially shore up the program going forward.
President Joe Biden has pledged to protect both Social Security and Medicare. “I will make them stronger,” he said last month. “And I’ll cut your costs so I can keep them.”
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement Wednesday that the combination of increased Social Security benefits and lower Medicare premiums would give seniors a chance of getting ahead of inflation. “We’ll put more money in their pockets and give them a little more leeway,” she said.
About 70 million people, including pensioners, people with disabilities and children, receive social security benefits. It will be the largest increase in benefits baby boomers, those born between 1946 and 1964, have ever seen.
Willie Clark, 65, of Waukegan, Illinois, says his budget is ‘really tight’ and increasing his Social Security disability benefits could give him some breathing room to cover the cost of household expenses which he delayed.
Yet he doubts how much extra money will end up in his pocket. His rent in a building subsidized by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development is based on his income, so he expects that to rise as well.
Social security is financed by social charges levied on workers and their employers. Each pays 6.2% on wages up to a cap, which is adjusted annually for inflation. The maximum amount of earnings subject to Social Security payroll taxes for 2023 is $155,100.
The funding configuration dates back to the 1930s, the brainchild of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who believed that a payroll tax would foster a sense of belonging among average Americans that would shield the program from political interference.
Next year’s higher payment, without a concomitant increase in social security contributions, could put additional pressure on a system facing a serious deficit in the years to come.
The Social Security and Medicare trustees’ annual report released in June says the program’s trust fund will not be able to pay full benefits from 2035.
If the trust fund is exhausted, the government will only be able to pay 80% of the planned benefits, according to the report. Medicare will be able to pay 90% of the total scheduled benefits if the fund is exhausted.
In January, a Pew Research Center poll showed that 57% of American adults said “taking steps to make the Social Security system financially sound” was a top priority for the president and Congress this year. Securing Social Security has won bipartisan support, with 56% of Democrats and 58% of Republicans calling it a top priority.
Some solutions to reforming Social Security have been proposed — but none have advanced in a heavily partisan Congress.
Earlier this year, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., released a blueprint that would require Congress to introduce a proposal to adequately fund Social Security and Medicare or possibly phase them out.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., publicly chastised the plan, and Biden used Scott’s proposal as a political bludgeon against Republicans ahead of the midterm elections.
“If Republicans in Congress are successful, seniors will pay more for prescription drugs and their Social Security benefits will never be secure,” Jean-Pierre said.
Cynthia Bailey And Mike Hill Call It Quits Barely 2 Years After Marriage
Cynthia Bailey after her divorce in 2017 was bent on making her second marriage work. Shockingly, both Bailey and Mike Hills have filed for divorce just 2 years after their marriage. Marriage is definitely not for some people.
Because she was determined to make her second marriage work, Cynthia Bailey, publicly denied allegations of her then-husband, Mike Hill sending d*** pictures to a Twitter user via Snapchat. Despite the enormous evidence, Bailey was adamant in supporting her ex-husband.
Yes! Bailey was set to condone any BS to make her second marriage work after her first divorce from Peter Thomas. However, the nearly 60-year-old quits on Mike Hill, 52, after sh-t got overwhelming despite her promising not to dump him. Marriage is not for everyone indeed!
“After going through my divorce with my ex [Peter Thomas], I’m very protective of my second marriage because, you know, I really want it to work, and I want to do everything that I can to protect it and to protect Mike“, Bailey in 2021.
Via TJB:
theJasmineBRAND exclusively reports, Cynthia Bailey and her husband Mike Hill have split, according to a source.
Sources tell us that the BRAVO reality star and sports anchor have been
“Separated for awhile now” and that everything between the pair is “amicable”.
We’re also told that they have already filed for divorce.
A source tells us
“They really do love each other and it wasn’t anything scandalous or anyone at at fault…it just didn’t work out”.
The pair married in 2020 and have no children together.
Neither have yet to comment publicly.”
They loved each other but couldn’t stay together for at least 2 years? That’s some weird-a** love if you ask me. Meanwhile, we are strongly convinced this mess was caused by Mike. Bailey was too eager to make things work to mess it up this quick.
The post Cynthia Bailey And Mike Hill Call It Quits Barely 2 Years After Marriage appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
