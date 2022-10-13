Uk Pension Funds Rush To Raise Funds As Central Bank Deadline Approaches

Get the latest Boston sports news
LIVERPOOL, England — Pension funds, accustomed to thinking for decades, have been put into real-time firefighting mode by the crisis rocking UK markets.
Many UK pensions are rushing to raise funds to meet collateral calls triggered by rapid movements in generally frozen government bonds. Adding to the urgency: the Bank of England’s plans to end its emergency bond purchases this Friday, after which many fear volatility could pick up again.
Bruins
The Bruins opened their season with an encouraging 5-2 win over the Capitals on Wednesday, led — unsurprisingly — by David Pastrnak.
Pastrnak was in fine form midway through the season, with four points including three assists and a goal. His goal came with just under five minutes left in the first half. Coming out of the wall, Pastrnak spun and fired a hard shot into the net to give the Bruins a 2-0 lead.
Pastrnak’s final assist, meanwhile, was one of the game’s most impactful shots. After the Bruins took a 3-0 lead, the Capitals came within a goal with less than four minutes left in the third period. The Bruins, however, pieced together a breakaway led by Pastrnak, who fired a shot at Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper. Kuemper made the save, but the shot knocked him out of position. David Krejčí cleaned things up to give the Bruins a 4-2 lead.
Hampus Lindholm’s empty-net goal with just over a minute to go accounted for the rest of the score.
Krejčí, who scored a goal and assisted two others in his first NHL game on ice, praised his teammate.
“I see him every day in training. He’s just a world-class player,” Krejčí told reporters. after the game. “It’s crazy. This guy has no ceiling. He just keeps getting better.
Pastrnak was asked about Krejčí’s comments.
“Obviously, I work on my game every day. I feel old, but I’m still quite young,” Pastrnak said with a smile. “I really think I can improve and I try to improve every day.”
Pastrnak also returned the compliment to Krejčí. Last season, Krejčí signed with HC Olomouc of the Czech Extraliga. A potential return to the NHL was “open” at the time, according to the Bruins, but the 36-year-old looked comfortable and ready to go on Wednesday.
“It will be different for him,” Pastrnak told reporters. “Maybe he doesn’t admit [it, but] it’s always different going from a big to a small ice cream, and we know it’s only going to get better.
“He already looked pretty good there to me.”
The win helped the Bruins get new head coach Jim Montgomery off on the right foot. Pastrnak noted that every coach has a different system and a new system takes some getting used to.
“It will take time for everyone to get used to it, but so far we have been working on it every day,” he said. “The fastest way to know the system is in the games. That’s where you get the biggest tests. … I think we’re just going to just get better and better in the system.
The good news is that a victory improves the feeling of acclimatization, even if it was not perfectly clean.
“Obviously that can be a big part of how things go over the next two weeks,” Pastrnak said. “So it’s a good thing we did today, and obviously a good start for our group. We have to make sure we correct a few mistakes, it wasn’t clean, but it was good for us that we were able to win these kinds of games when we lacked a few key players.
The figure is released by the PBOC, with spending covering 360 million transactions in areas of land involving 15 provinces and municipalities. According to the central bank, more than 5.6 million merchants could now accept payments with the digital currency.
In some context, this is still slow business, as the figure above is only a step up from 87.6 billion yen at the end of last year. I mean, something, something, the pandemic and lockdowns have certainly impeded progress, but China remains among the frontrunners in the global race to try to establish central bank digital currencies.
Many eyes will be on them to see how this trial unfolds. For now, the transactions are mostly in domestic retail payments, but the most interesting part will be to see how this affects business and corporate flows.
Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale is a new shopping event aimed at giving Prime members exclusive “early” access to holiday deals, hence the name. It’s essentially a second Prime Day. The members-only event started on October 11 and will run until Wednesday, October 12.
Similar to Prime Day, the Amazon Prime Early Access sale is exclusive to Prime members. Amazon Prime costs $15 per month or $139 per year; a 30-day trial is available for new members.
Events like Prime Early Access are usually the best times of year to buy a new TV. Black Friday and Cyber Monday traditionally offer the biggest discounts, but we’re seeing incredibly low prices on several TVs for Prime Early Access.
Basically, if you see a display you want on sale right now for a good price, we recommend jumping on it. But if you miss out on big deals, similar discounts are likely to reappear on Black Friday.
TV prices vary wildly depending on the performance level and size you choose.
Generally speaking, if you’re looking for an entry-level TV for casual viewing, you shouldn’t spend more than $500. Although they lack advanced picture features, you can find budget 4K smart TVs as large as 65 inches for under $500 and smaller models for as low as $100.
However, if you’re looking for a mid-range TV, with more advanced contrast and color features, you should aim to spend between $550 and $1,200. There are several 55- and 65-inch displays in this price range from brands like TCL, Vizio, and Hisense that offer solid high dynamic range (HDR) performance with local dimming and quantum dots.
On the high end, buyers looking for the best picture performance and fanciest design features should expect to pay between $1,500 and $2,500 for a 65-inch screen. In this price range, you can find flagship sets from brands like Sony, LG and Samsung, including models with OLED panels for pixel-level contrast and wide viewing angles.
LOS ANGELES — In a roster with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, it’s already easy to feel like a strange man.
Consider Lonnie Walker IV’s situation Wednesday night against Minnesota, slotted into the starting lineup alongside the Lakers’ “Big Three” and Patrick Beverley, playing a small forward despite the traditional mold of a guard.
But Walker quickly showed why coach Darvin Ham had some confidence in his ability to start, clear a floater, stop and jump for a jump shot, and speed up the transition for a layup. At 23, he was by far the youngest in the small-ball starting lineup – but with athleticism to spare he still has plenty of promise.
The bigger question is how he will hold up defensively, Ham said ahead of the game.
“Lonnie is already a very physical, athletic, young, talented player – very talented,” he said. “And so for him to be motivated by that end of the floor, we wanted to throw him in there and see what it’s like.”
Walker has come under scrutiny since the Lakers brought him on a mid-level exception, especially given his 31.4 percent 3-point shooting number last season. During training camp, he got off to a slow start due to an ankle injury that kept him out of the first two preseason games.
But Walker showed his growth potential after four years at San Antonio, and he found it invigorating to be with a group of veterans (having played on a relatively young team with the Spurs). On Wednesday morning he spoke about the first advice he received from Dennis Schränder; how he is admired how James takes care of his body; how Beverley makes him laugh when he speaks in the third person.
To fit in, ultimately, Walker knows he’ll have to prove his worth on the court.
“For me, I just try to play the right game,” he said. “If I see someone opening up, pass the ball to them. Just playing, what I learned from Spurs, having that 0.5 decision. I think he’s really starting to trust and believe in my job and what I can do. So now I’m excited to finally play with the core players and see how it goes.
In the Lakers’ first preseason win of the year at Golden State, an unlikely hero emerged: Matt Ryan, the 25-year-old forward who played just one game last season for Boston as part of a two-way contract. Despite only having a training camp contract, Ryan’s 6-on-9 3-point shooting night got a lot of people talking, including his head coach.
“I think he’s been a diamond in the rough, and he’s a very smart basketball player, he’s got a bit of strength, as well as his ability to knock him down at the perimeter,” Ham said at his press conference. pregame. “I think he’ll progress through the end of preseason, and hopefully he’ll be a long-term Laker.”
It’s a big endorsement from Ham, but Ryan — who once worked as a landscaper in a cemetery before breaking into the NBA — kept his cool. Speaking to reporters during Wednesday’s shootout, the New York native shrugged off the high stakes ahead of his final two preseason opportunities.
“It’s part of the NBA, isn’t it? It’s playing with uncertain circumstances,” he said. “And for a player like me who is unsecured and literally has nothing guaranteed, it happens every day and takes extra work. That way when the game comes I feel more ready.
The Lakers still have an open roster spot they could use on Ryan, though the luxury tax penalty would push the cost of a veteran’s minimum contract into millions of dollars. The Lakers could also keep Ryan on a two-way deal, but those spots are currently filled by Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider.
Ham replaced Ryan in the second quarter to give him a few minutes alongside regular rotation to see how he fits in (he missed his first two attempts). But Ryan said no matter what happens — or where he ends up — he plans to stay aggressive.
“It gets addicting: you just want more and more,” he said. “So I’m just looking forward to the next opportunity to continue to prove to everyone that I can shoot at a high level every night.”
Thousands of favela residents and activists took to the streets of Rio to show their support for Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the left-wing favorite to become Brazil’s next president.
Addressing a sea of supporters in one of Rio’s biggest favelas, the Complexo do Alemão, Lula pledged to give far-right rival Jair Bolsonaro “a beating” when the country’s biggest democracy South America will hold the second round of its presidential election at the end of October. .
“We are going to win these elections,” proclaimed the 76-year-old ex-president who narrowly missed out on an outright victory over Bolsonaro in the first round 10 days ago.
Lula, who rose from rural poverty to become Brazil’s first working-class president in 2002, said he was determined to return to power “to prove to the elites who have ruled since 1500 that once again a steelworker will fix what country”.
“The only reason I am running for president again is my belief that we can change things,” Lula told activists during an assembly at the headquarters of Voz das Comunidades, the favela media group that arranged his rare visit. “I promise you this country will change – and it will change for the better.”
Residents of more than 30 favelas had flocked to the Complexo do Alemão on Wednesday morning to defend a politician who he hopes can end Bolsonaro’s tumultuous four-year rule, during which Covid killed nearly 700,000 people and millions have been pushed into poverty.
“Lula setting foot in the favela is an act of resistance. It shows that we are not alone – that there is hope,” said Douglas Viana, a 30-year-old activist from another sprawling working-class community, Complexo da Maré. “This is a historic moment for the country. We have never seen anything on this scale,” Viana added.
Rene Silva, the founder of Voz das Comunidades, expressed his optimism about the imminent social change under Lula, who used his two presidential terms to help millions of people escape poverty and enter higher education thanks to the product of a regional commodity boom.
“Lula represents hope – hope for less hunger and less inequality. We have taken so many steps backwards during Bolsonaro’s four years in power – and it will take a long time to rebuild all of that,” said Silva, 27.
Anielle Franco, an activist whose political sister Marielle Franco was murdered in 2018, said she hoped a victory for Lula could help secure justice for her murdered brother.
“Lula symbolizes the return of the humble, the poor, the black and the northeast of the favela to the presidency – everything that we don’t have under this government,” Franco said.
Lula won the first round of elections in the Alemão region, a vast swath of red-brick housing in northern Rio with tens of thousands of residents, as well as other large favelas such as Rocinha and Maré .
But the left lost in Rio state as a whole, with Bolsonaro winning 51% of the vote to Lula’s 40.7%, and Lula stepped up his campaign here ahead of the Oct. 30 showdown with the far-right incumbent.
Carlos Lupi, a Labor party leader who helps lead Lula’s run-off campaign, said Wednesday’s event was designed to raise awareness in favelas of the urgent need for political change.
“This is the government of hate, of anger – and we must defeat it,” Lupi said as crowds swept down one of Alemão’s main thoroughfares with banners denouncing the ravaging hunger crisis. the poor of Brazil. “We need to wake up this community to the harm this government is causing them.”
Not everyone was convinced, with many residents of evangelical favelas remaining loyal to Bolsonaro, whose allies have falsely accused Lula of plotting to shut down churches.
Valmir da Silva, a 51-year-old driver, came to the Alemão rally with a towel bearing the image of Bolsonaro and his nationalist slogan: “Brazil above all, God above all”.
“He’s done more in two years than Lula in eight,” Silva said of the right-wing radical, adding, “Lula isn’t interested in the poor. He thinks only of staying in power.
Silva insisted that the crowd of Lula supporters around him did not represent the working-class neighborhood where he was born and raised. “The favela is divided,” he says.
But as young favela leaders spoke to Lula, they were united in their plea for better health care and better education – and an end to the government neglect and police brutality that plagues hundreds every year. dead, mostly black. “We are tired of dying,” local activist Alan Brum told Lula.
Buba Aguiar, an activist from a community called Acari, told the former president that the only way to defeat Bolsonaro and his far-right movement was to join the voices of the favela, where around 20% of the population live. citizens of Rio.
“There is no way to stop authoritarianism or to stop Bolsonarism, without the leaders who are here today,” Aguiar said. “Only with our help can we get Brazil back on track.”
Additional reporting by Alan Lima
Kanye West doesn’t give up.
Speaking to Page Six as he left the screening of Candace Owen’s new documentary on Wednesday night, West addressed all the brands that have let him down since his latest social media rants, including Adidas and JP Morgan. Chase.
“Hey, if you’re calling someone on a bad deal, that means you’re anti-Semitic. I’m glad I crossed the line on that idea so we could talk openly about things like getting canceled by a bank,” he told our photographers, before calling himself “the black man the richest in American history.
West, 45, continued to speak specifically about JP Morgan Chase but was cut off when a truck drove by. He then decided to “talk at another time”.
Earlier today, Owens herself revealed that JP Morgan Chase had given West until November to find a new banking institution to hold her multi-billion dollar company Yeezy.
“I was told that no official reason was given, but they also sent this letter to confirm that he had until the end of November to find another place where the Yeezy empire could do its accounts” , she tweeted accompanied by a photo of the notice.
The letter read: “Dear Ye, We are sending this letter to confirm our recent discussion with [redacted name] that JP Morgan Chase Bank, NA (The Bank) has decided to terminate its banking relationship with Yeezy LLC and its affiliated entities.
JP Morgan Chase dropping West comes after he made several anti-Semitic comments over the weekend.
On Instagram, he shared a screenshot of a text conversation with Diddy, where he told her, “It’s not a game. I’m going to use you as an example to show the Jewish people who told you to call me that no one can threaten me or influence me.
He was kicked out of his account soon after.
West then took to Twitter where he posted, “I’m a little sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m gonna die a jerk 3 About JEWS Funny thing is I can’t be an anti-Semite because black people are actually Jewish too. You have toyed with me and tried to test anyone who opposes your program.
He was also kicked out of this account.
Eagle-eyed fans noticed a photo of the Duke and Duchess…
Last week, Adidas announced that its partnership with West was “under review” following the rapper’s “White Lives Matter” shirt scandal.
“After repeated efforts to resolve the situation privately, we have made the decision to submit the partnership for review,” the company said in a statement Thursday, according to CNBC.
“We will continue to co-manage the current product during this time.”
West, 45, responded to the statement on Instagram, writing, “F – K ADIDAS I AM ADIDAS ADIDAS RAPED AND STOLEN MY DESIGNS.”
In August, West began speaking out against the brand regarding his frustrations with the company, which allegedly made decisions about their collaboration without his consent.
