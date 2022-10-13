Ukraine’s Kyiv region hit by Iranian-made suicide drones

Millions of Social Security recipients will soon learn how much they will benefit from their increased benefits next year.

The increase to be announced on Thursday, which is expected to be the biggest in 40 years, is fueled by record inflation and aims to help cover the higher cost of food, fuel and other goods and services. How much depends on inflation next year.

The increase in benefits will be coupled with a 3% drop in Medicare Part B premiums, meaning retirees will fully benefit from the increase in Social Security benefits.

The announcement comes just weeks before the midterm elections, and at a time when Democrats and Republicans are currently arguing over high prices and how best to financially shore up the program going forward.

President Joe Biden has pledged to protect both Social Security and Medicare. “I will make them stronger,” he said last month. “And I’ll cut your costs so I can keep them.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement Wednesday that the combination of increased Social Security benefits and lower Medicare premiums would give seniors a chance of getting ahead of inflation. “We’ll put more money in their pockets and give them a little more leeway,” she said.

About 70 million people, including pensioners, people with disabilities and children, receive social security benefits. It will be the largest increase in benefits baby boomers, those born between 1946 and 1964, have ever seen.

Willie Clark, 65, of Waukegan, Illinois, says his budget is ‘really tight’ and increasing his Social Security disability benefits could give him some breathing room to cover the cost of household expenses which he delayed.

Yet he doubts how much extra money will end up in his pocket. His rent in a building subsidized by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development is based on his income, so he expects that to rise as well.

Social security is financed by social charges levied on workers and their employers. Each pays 6.2% on wages up to a cap, which is adjusted annually for inflation. The maximum amount of earnings subject to Social Security payroll taxes for 2023 is $155,100.

The funding configuration dates back to the 1930s, the brainchild of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who believed that a payroll tax would foster a sense of belonging among average Americans that would shield the program from political interference.

Next year’s higher payment, without a concomitant increase in social security contributions, could put additional pressure on a system facing a serious deficit in the years to come.

The Social Security and Medicare trustees’ annual report released in June says the program’s trust fund will not be able to pay full benefits from 2035.

If the trust fund is exhausted, the government will only be able to pay 80% of the planned benefits, according to the report. Medicare will be able to pay 90% of the total scheduled benefits if the fund is exhausted.

In January, a Pew Research Center poll showed that 57% of American adults said “taking steps to make the Social Security system financially sound” was a top priority for the president and Congress this year. Securing Social Security has won bipartisan support, with 56% of Democrats and 58% of Republicans calling it a top priority.

Some solutions to reforming Social Security have been proposed — but none have advanced in a heavily partisan Congress.

Earlier this year, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., released a blueprint that would require Congress to introduce a proposal to adequately fund Social Security and Medicare or possibly phase them out.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., publicly chastised the plan, and Biden used Scott’s proposal as a political bludgeon against Republicans ahead of the midterm elections.

“If Republicans in Congress are successful, seniors will pay more for prescription drugs and their Social Security benefits will never be secure,” Jean-Pierre said.