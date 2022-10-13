News
‘Very similar, but very different’: How Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald compares to Don Martindale
Over the final few weeks of what would be his final season in Baltimore, Don “Wink” Martindale, always good for a quote, found himself talking about TV and movies. Maybe it was because they were better than anything his injury-depleted Ravens defense was putting on tape, maybe it was because he figured everyone needed a laugh, but every other week or so, the coordinator would drop a pop-culture reference from out of nowhere.
Before the Ravens’ Week 15 loss to the Packers, Martindale compared Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams to Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro. After the Ravens’ Week 16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, which they’d entered with over two dozen players on either injured reserve or the reserve/COVID-19 list, Martindale joked, “I don’t know if we’re playing football or the ‘Squid Games,’” referring to Netflix’s popular show that features contestants competing in children’s games with deadly stakes.
And before the season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, ultimately his last game in charge of the Ravens’ defense, he thought of a comedian who finds humor in brutal honesty.
“It’s been quite a season; we could probably write a book about it,” he said in early January. “It’s like a Larry David episode.”
On Sunday, when Martindale welcomes the Ravens (3-2) to MetLife Stadium, the jaunty theme song for David’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” wouldn’t seem too out of place. On one sideline: Martindale, restoring the New York Giants’ defense to respectability with a ragtag group of players and an unflinching commitment to pressure. On the other: John Harbaugh, the coach who replaced him this offseason with Mike Macdonald, a former defensive assistant under Martindale, still searching for the success that his predecessor regularly enjoyed.
On the line: a chance for a marquee win, and a whole lot of pride. As far as storylines go, it’s pretty, pretty good.
“Wink is a great coach, a great guy. Love him,” Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell, who played under Martindale for two seasons, said Wednesday. “He’s definitely going to have the troops riled up. I know this means something to him; it’s only natural. … When you go somewhere else, and you come back or get to face your old team, it definitely just gives you a little bit more of an edge. So I know this was circled on the calendar, and it’s going to be a big game.”
The Ravens’ decision to fire Martindale in January, with a year still remaining on his contract, was surprising, even to those around the facility. Harbaugh had questioned Martindale’s aggressive play-calling after a Week 13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers — “You go to the well too many times,” he said, referring to Martindale’s “Cover 0″ blitz schemes, “and they get you” — and the defense had struggled mightily amid injuries and illness.
But before bottoming out last season, finishing a franchise-worst 28th in Football Outsiders’ efficiency rankings and last in the NFL in pass defense, Martindale’s defenses had been consistently among the league’s best, a rarity in a high-variance era. From 2018 to 2020, the Ravens ranked in the top 10 in overall efficiency each year and led the NFL in scoring average (18.2 points per game allowed) and total defense (307.8 yards per game). They also tied for first in defensive touchdowns (12).
In the statement the Ravens released announcing Martindale’s departure, Harbaugh praised Martindale’s “major” contributions to the team’s defense as a position coach and coordinator. But Harbaugh said it was the “right time” to “move forward in separate directions.” On Wednesday, he said he had “nothing but respect and love” for Martindale, who joined Harbaugh’s staff in 2012 and was promoted to coordinator six years later.
“I know how much he loves Wink personally,” owner Steve Bisciotti said at the NFL owners’ meetings in March, acknowledging his own surprise at the move. “When he called me to tell me that he was going to make the change, I was shocked — and I mean, as an owner, not as a fan. I was just like, ‘Wow. OK.’ When things get stale and you want to change, it’s very hard for John to come to that conclusion.”
Harbaugh did not have to search far for Martindale’s replacement. Macdonald had joined the Ravens’ staff as an intern in 2014 and worked his way up to defensive backs coach by 2017. He was coming off a celebrated turnaround of Michigan’s defense in his first year as a college coordinator. When Macdonald, then only 34, was introduced in January as the NFL’s youngest defensive coordinator, he acknowledged that he and Martindale “see a lot of things the same.”
But over the Ravens’ offseason and erratic first five games, Macdonald has distinguished himself from Martindale — and not just with his buttoned-up news conferences and close-cropped haircuts. Ravens defenders have raved about Macdonald’s approach to teaching his defense, how he expects players to be interchangeable and how easy he makes it to learn.
In theory, Macdonald’s defense might be closer to Martindale’s than any other in the NFL. Ravens inside linebacker A.J. Klein, who spent a couple of days on the Giants’ practice squad, last week called them “the same defensive system.”
But in practice, their approaches on game day, at least early this season, have varied greatly. According to Pro Football Reference, the surprising Giants (4-1) lead the NFL in blitz rate (43.4%) under Martindale, a perch the Ravens occupied in Martindale’s first three years as the coordinator in Baltimore. Under Macdonald, the Ravens this season rank 21st (24.4%).
As part of their more conservative approach, the Ravens have played more zone coverage this season. According to The 33rd Team, opposing quarterbacks have faced zone looks on at least twice as many drop-backs as they have faced man-to-man looks in every Ravens game this season. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was blitzed just three times and saw just four man-coverage snaps in Cincinnati’s loss Sunday to the Ravens, an approach that at times seemed anathema to Martindale.
Other tweaks have been subtler. According to Sports Info Solutions, the Ravens have run a “Cover 0″ blitz — no deep safeties, man coverage across the board — just six times this season. That’s as many as Martindale sent after Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr in last year’s season opener.
With fewer defenders committed up front, Macdonald has diversified the Ravens’ looks in the back. On Sunday, the defense appeared to shift into a “Tampa 2″ coverage shell, in which a linebacker or more central defensive back drops into a deep-middle zone, at least twice. Inside linebacker Patrick Queen estimated Wednesday that the Ravens had called a Tampa 2 play maybe three times in the previous two seasons.
Macdonald’s also relied more on two-high-safety looks, joining a wave of coordinators around the NFL willing to sacrifice some integrity in their run fits for improved security against downfield passing plays.
“It’s just less stuff that we’ve got to worry about on our plate,” Queen said. “I think it’s more, ‘We can try to stop this, but if we get something else, then just play ball.’ As far as Wink, it was like trying to find a key for everything, trying to find a way to stop every play.” He called the two defenses “very, very similar, but very different at the same time.”
“When you have carryover, you’re still” reinventing your schemes, Harbaugh said Wednesday. “You’re not just throwing the same playbook out there. You just can’t do that in this league and last.”
Slowly but surely, Macdonald and the Ravens are finding their footing. Despite injuries in their secondary (cornerback Kyle Fuller and safety Marcus Williams) and along their front (defensive tackle Michael Pierce and outside linebacker Justin Houston), the defense enters Week 6 having held the Buffalo Bills and Bengals well below their typical output. After ranking 21st in defensive efficiency after Week 2, the Ravens are up to 14th overall, according to Football Outsiders, buoyed by one of the NFL’s best takeaway rates.
Macdonald last week acknowledged that, in his review of the defense’s film, he’d found plays where he regretted not putting players in better positions. But in the locker room, his public support hasn’t wavered. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey said last week that Macdonald’s play calls have been “perfect,” spoiled occasionally by poor execution or miscommunication. Change, the Ravens believe, has been for the better.
“We have a new defensive coordinator, some new pieces to the puzzle, a lot of the guys that haven’t been here long,” Campbell said Sunday. “Not that I have any excuses or whatever, but we should get better with time. That’s just how it goes. The more we do it together, the better we’ll be.”
3 things we heard from the Chicago Bears, including Justin Fields’ breathing exercises and Roquan Smith’s take on roughing-the-passer penalties
The Chicago Bears held their second straight walk-through Tuesday as they prepare to face the Washington Commanders on Thursday night at Soldier Field.
Bears coordinators, quarterback Justin Fields and linebacker Roquan Smith spoke with reporters at Halas Hall. Here are three things we heard.
1. Justin Fields has been working on in-game breathing to help him stay calm.
Fields talked to reporters Sunday and again Tuesday about the comfort he felt in the second half of the Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He finished 15-for-21 for 208 yards and a touchdown and had eight carries for 47 yards.
Part of it, he said, is playing within his own rhythm.
“It came with time, to be honest with you,” he said Tuesday. “It just came with mistakes. Like I said after the game on Sunday, last year I felt like I had to speed myself up or be crazy pumped up just because everybody else is. But playing quarterback, the more you can stay calm, the more you can stay relaxed, the better you’ll play.”
Fields added that he tries to maintain the calm he has when throwing routes on air while in the game.
“Of course you’re going to have to move in the pocket … when D-linemen come and stuff like that,” he said. “But as much as possible you just want to stay calm and stay in that rhythm that you have in routes on air when there’s not a rush.”
Fields said the Bears have a yoga instructor who helped him with breathing exercises, which he uses between plays to help him stay calm. He said he worked on the exercises the last two weeks.
“Just doing that automatically keeps me more calm in the pocket and really just during the game,” he said. “I don’t even like doing pregame speeches because I feel like I’m so much calmer than everybody else. When the defensive guys are all juiced up, ready to go, I just try to stay chill the whole time.”
2. Jaylon Johnson could be trending toward a return.
The Bears had to give injury report estimations for the second straight day because they didn’t hold a full practice, and they estimated Johnson would have practiced in full.
It’s a good time for the cornerback to return from a three-game absence due to a quadriceps injury.
After the Bears allowed Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson to make 12 catches for 154 yards Sunday, they face a Commanders wide receiver corps with several productive players: Curtis Samuel (32 catches, 281 yards, two touchdowns), Terry McLaurin (19 catches, 326 yards, one touchdown) and Jahan Dotson (12 catches, 152 yards, four touchdowns). Dotson, however, is recovering from a hamstring injury and hasn’t practiced this week.
Smith said Johnson’s return could be “big.”
“I wish we’d have had him last week, but that’s over with now,” Smith said. “It’ll be a great opportunity for him to get back out there. We have some pretty good receivers coming in. … That’s the strength of their team — receivers.
“Having him back out there, it’ll be a great opportunity to show the world what he can do, too, on ‘Thursday Night Football.’ A lot of people don’t respect him, so it’ll be a great opportunity for him to show that. I’m rooting him on. I know he’s going to make some big plays coming back.”
Wide receiver N’Keal Harry was listed as limited after the Bears took him off injured reserve Monday following ankle surgery. The Bears placed linebacker Matt Adams on IR with a calf injury.
3. Roquan Smith agreed with a lot of NFL fans about ‘bad’ roughing-the-passer calls in Week 5.
NFL officials are under scrutiny this week for questionable roughing-the-passer penalties on attempted sacks of Tom Brady and Derek Carr.
The latter came Monday night when Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones stripped Carr of the football and had it in his possession but landed on the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback.
“Personally, not even being biased of any team, I think (they) were some bad calls,” Smith said. “Those refs were in tough positions so they were forced to make some tough calls, but I definitely don’t agree with some of them.
“I think the Carr one was worse. Come on, I’ve never seen a guy called with the ball in his hands for roughing the passer. You know what I mean?”
Landon Collins excited to be home: ‘It wasn’t the Giants, it was Dave Gettleman’
Landon Collins sat at an inconspicuous locker without a nameplate on Wednesday. He was barely recognized as he quietly slipped in after the Giants’ practice.
“That’s how I like it,” Collins said with a smile.
It’s good to be back, he said. The 2016 Giants All-Pro never wanted to leave as a free agent in 2019, but he wasn’t fond of Dave Gettleman and the former GM’s lack of appreciation for the safety’s skills.
“Facts, facts, facts, facts,” Collins said Wednesday. “That was my only concern. I want fans to understand that. It wasn’t the Giants. It was Dave Gettleman… It sucked. I wanted to stay but Gettleman didn’t want me here. So I had to take my chances somewhere else.”
Collins, 28, never lived up to the megadeal he signed in Washington, but now he’s back in New York to prove “that I still got it.”
“I’ve been injury prone for the past, what, two years, three years?” Collins said. “So that’s my biggest downfall right now. But other than that I’m still a playmaker, I’m still a baller, and I love this game.”
The Giants’ 2015 second-round pick admitted that signing to the practice squad was “humbling.”
“It’s definitely humbling coming from when you’re the top [guy] and now you’re back to ground one,” he said.
But he was willing to do anything to “come home,” as he put it. Here was his last week:
On Sunday, Oct. 2, he flew from Austin, Texas, to New Jersey. The next day, he worked out for the Giants in East Rutherford. They were planning to sign him, but they couldn’t right away. So he went to his place in Washington, D.C., mid-week, then returned to Texas.
Then the Giants called and told him to meet them in England. So he connected from Austin to Dallas to London, and met the Giants with only workout clothes in his bags due to the last-minute pack.
“I’m just happy to be back playing,” he said. “Coming back, most likely hoping to retire as a Giant, is a dream come true.”
Collins’ contributions on the field may not happen overnight. He is working on dropping some weight and said he’s going to stay “patient” because he’s still got “a lot to learn within the scheme.”
But he did drills as both an inside linebacker and a scout-team safety at Wednesday’s practice. And he said “the fastest way to get on the field for me is probably [in] dime [as a third safety], so I’m playing that role for right now.
“I’m not in no rush,” Collins said. “I don’t want to go out on the field and be the reason why something bad happens. So I want to take my time and try to get everything right.”
FREE JAMIE
Giants punter Jamie Gillan, “The Scottish Hammer,” did not fly back from London with the team due to passport issues. But Brian Daboll said he expected Gillan back in New Jersey by Wednesday evening.
In the meantime, kicker Graham Gano and long-snapper Casey Kreiter drew “Free Jamie!” on their practice T-shirts. Gano, who is part-Scottish, even drew Scotland’s flag.
“What they did was they had a case of Guinness to bait him,” Gano joked. “And when Jamie walked up to it, they cuffed him.”
ANOTHER ROOKIE ACL
Rookie defensive tackle D.J. Davidson, a fifth-round pick, tore his right ACL and has been placed on injured reserve. He is the third member of the Giants’ 11-man draft class to tear his ACL. So did fifth-round OL Marcus McKethan and sixth-round LB Darrian Beavers.
No. 5 overall pick edge Kayvon Thibodeaux missed the first two games with a sprained MCL. Second-round receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (sprained right MCL) hasn’t played since Week 1. And fourth-round safety Dane Belton missed the season opener due to a broken collarbone.
BARKLEY LIMITED BY SHOULDER
Saquon Barkley (right shoulder) was limited at Wednesday’s practice by the injury that forced him out of last Sunday’s win in London for a series. He had an extra pad over his shoulder again. The Giants’ full injury report remains as long as a CVS receipt.
Wide receivers Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring), safety Tony Jefferson (foot), and corners Cor’Dale Flott (calf) and Jason Pinnock (ankle) did not practice.
Barkley, corners Adoree Jackson (knee/neck) and Darnay Holmes (left quad), D-lineman Leonard Williams (knee), QB Tyrod Taylor (concussion) tight end Chris Myarick (ankle), edge Azeez Ojulari (calf) and wideout Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) were all limited.
Daboll was optimistic Taylor could clear the protocol for Thursday. Robinson looked good running routes in individual drills. He may return this week. He hasn’t played since Week 1.
In other news, the Giants re-signed wide receiver Robert Foster to the practice squad on Monday. He spent most of the offseason with the team.
Offensive guard Shane Lemieux (foot) — who is on injured reserve but eligible to return this season — was on the practice field in a T-shirt rehabbing with the other players. It’s another step in his rehab to possibly contribute at some point.
Davante Adams charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving photographer after MNF loss to Chiefs
A moment of frustration, as he called it, has led to Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams being hit with a misdemeanor assault charge.
After the Raiders’ 30-29 loss to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, Adams shoved a photographer to the ground as he was walking off the field.
Kansas City police said Adams’ shove was an “intentional, overt act” that inflicted bodily injury which caused whiplash, a headache and a possible minor concussion.
The charges against the five-time Pro Bowler were filed in Municipal Court of Kansas City Wednesday morning.
The man Adams shoved has been identified as Ryan Zebley, who was working for ESPN Monday Night Football as a freelance photographer.
Adams apologized after the game.
“He jumped in front of me coming off the field. I kind of pushed him. He ended up on the ground,” Adams said. “I want to apologize to him for that. That was just frustration mixed with him really just running in front of me.
“I shouldn’t have responded that way, but that’s the way I responded. I want to apologize to him for that.”
The NFL is also said to be investigating the situation. Adams could be facing a potential suspension or fine for his actions, according to multiple reports.
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels defended Adams on Tuesday and said he would cooperate with the league’s probe.
“We obviously don’t want any of our guys to be doing anything like that,” said McDaniels. “He knows that. He’s very well aware of that. But I know the person; I don’t think there was any intent behind it, on his part.”
– With News Wire Services
Jan. 6 hearing promises ‘surprising’ details before election
By LISA MASCARO, MARY CLARE JALONICK and FARNOUSH AMIRI
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee is set to unveil “surprising” details including evidence from Donald Trump’s Secret Service about the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol in what is likely to be its last public hearing before the November midterm elections.
The hearing Thursday afternoon, the 10th public session by the panel, is expected delve into Trump’s “state of mind” and the central role the defeated president played in the multipart effort to overturn the election, according to a committee aide who discussed the plans on condition of anonymity.
The committee is starting to sum up its findings: Trump, after losing the 2020 presidential election, launched an unprecedented attempt to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory. The result was the deadly mob siege of the Capitol.
“The mob was led by some extremist groups — they plotted in advance what they were going to do,” Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., a committee member, told CNN. “And those individuals were known to people in the Trump orbit.”
Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., is poised to gavel in Thursday’s session at an otherwise empty Capitol complex, with most lawmakers at home campaigning for reelection. Several people who were among the thousands around the Capitol on Jan. 6 are now running for congressional office, some with Trump’s backing.
The session will serve as a closing argument by the panel’s two Republican lawmakers, Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who have essentially been shunned by Trump and their party and will not be returning in the new Congress. Cheney lost her primary election and Kinzinger decided not to run.
Another committee member, Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., a retired Naval commander, is in a tough reelection bid against state Sen. Jen Kiggans, a former Navy helicopter pilot.
Unlike past hearings, this one is not expected to feature live witnesses, though the panel is expected to share information from its recent interviews — including testimony from Ginni Thomas, the conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. She was in contact with the White House during the run-up to Jan. 6.
Fresh information about the movements of then-Vice President Mike Pence, who was presiding over the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6 and was rushed to safety, is also expected, according to a person familiar with the committee’s planning who was not authorized to discuss it publicly and requested anonymity.
For weeks the panel has been in talks with the U.S. Secret Service after issuing a subpoena to produce missing text messages from that day. Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson described being told by a White House aide about Trump angrily lunging at the driver of his presidential SUV and demanding to be taken from his rally to the Capitol as the mob formed on Jan. 6.
Some in the Secret Service have disputed Hutchinson’s account of the events, but it is unclear if the missing texts that the agency has said were deleted during a technology upgrade will ever be recovered. The hearing is expected to reveal fresh details from a massive trove of documents and other evidence provided by the Secret Service.
The committee plans to show new video footage it received from the Secret Service of the rally on the White House Ellipse. Trump spoke there before encouraging his armed supporters to march to the Capitol and “fight like hell.”
The hearing also will include new documentary footage captured from the day of the attack.
The Secret Service has turned over 1.5 million pages of documents and surveillance video to the committee, according to agency spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.
Lofgren said that as she learned the information being presented Thursday she found it “pretty surprising.”
The committee, having conducted more than 1,500 interviews and obtained countless documents, has produced a sweeping probe of Trump’s activities from his defeat in the November election to the Capitol attack.
“He has used this big lie to destabilize our democracy,” said Lofgren, who was a young House staff member during the Richard Nixon impeachment inquiry in 1974. “When did that idea occur to him and what did he know while he was doing that?”
This week’s hearing is expected to be the final investigative presentation from lawmakers before the midterm elections. But staff members say the investigation continues.
The Jan. 6 committee has been meeting for more than a year, set up by the House after Republican senators blocked the formation of an outside panel similar to the 9/11 commission set up after the 2001 terrorist attacks. Even after the launch of its high-profile public hearings last summer, the Jan. 6 committee continued to gather evidence and interviews.
Under committee rules, the Jan. 6 panel is expected to produce a report of its findings, due after the election, likely in December. The committee will dissolve 30 days after publication of that report, and with the new Congress in January.
House Republicans are expected to drop the Jan. 6 probe and turn to other investigations if they win control after midterm elections, primarily focusing on Biden, his family and his administration.
At least five people died in the Jan. 6 attack and its aftermath, including a Trump supporter shot and killed by Capitol Police.
Police engaged in often bloody, hand-to-hand combat, as Trump’s supporters pushed past barricades, stormed the Capitol and roamed the halls, sending lawmakers fleeing for safety and temporarily disrupting the joint session of Congress certifying Biden’s election.
More than 850 people have been charged by the Justice Department in the Capitol attack, some receiving lengthy prison sentences for their roles. Several leaders and associates of the extremist Oath Keepers and Proud Boys have been charged with sedition.
Trump faces various state and federal investigations over his actions in the election and its aftermath.
Stephen L. Carter: The Supreme Court has a long history of failed leak probes
Although the matter is reportedly still up in the air, I’m hoping the Supreme Court releases its report on the investigation of a draft opinion in last spring’s abortion case. But I doubt we’ll learn the identity of the leaker. We never do.
I consider the leak contemptible, but we mustn’t be starry-eyed. The court has leaked for most of its existence. At times there have only been hints, such as the advance word alleged to have been passed to President Franklin Roosevelt before a key 1935 decision on private gold ownership. Other disclosures have been more detailed. Either way, the leaker almost always remains unpunished.
Let’s begin in 1854, when Rep. Zedekiah Kidwell took to the House floor demanding an investigation of Justice Robert Cooper Grier for allegedly giving friends early notice of the outcome of a major case concerning rights on the Ohio River. Though the Judiciary Committee in due course cleared Grier of wrongdoing, some historians think it’s likely that he leaked. Perhaps he also spoke to the newspapers: On two of the five occasions when the case came before the justices, the New York Tribune published the outcome in advance.
Jump ahead two years to oral argument in Dred Scott v. Sandford. In 1856, immediately after the justices held their private discussion of the case, the gist of their positions appeared in the Tribune. “This was of course a gross breach of confidence,” wrote Justice John Catron a year later, “as the information could only come from a judge who was present.”
The irony is that Catron offered his condemnation in a letter to family friend James Buchanan, who had asked him whether Dred Scott would be decided before his March 1857 inauguration as president. By this time, at least three newspapers had reported accurately that the ruling would go against Scott, who claimed that once his owners took him to a state where slavery was illegal, he was free. The Tribune reported both the reasoning and that the court would be “nearly divided” — as indeed it was.
As for Catron, not long after venting his fury over the leaks, he told Buchanan when the decision would come down. The president-elect also heard from the previously investigated Grier, who shared “in confidence” not only the “probable result” and the undergirding argument, but also the reasoning of the dissent. Buchanan, for his part, altered his inaugural address to take the leaked information into account.
Writing in the 1920s, the legal scholar Charles Warren conceded that Grier’s detailed letter to the president-elect “would not at the present time be regarded as one of strict propriety” but noted that justices of the era would commonly “impart in confidence to an intimate friend or relative the probable outcome of a pending case” as long as “the seal of secrecy was imposed.” History is silent on whether those regular disclosures affected the inner workings of the court. What we can say is that no official inquiry of the Dred Scott leaks ensued.
Over the next few decades, however, the court began to develop a strong anti-leak ethos, perhaps due in part to the public’s growing fear during the Gilded Age that government employees were busily enriching themselves and their families. Small wonder, then, that there was outrage on all sides in 1919, when a law clerk named Ashton Fox Embry disclosed the justices’ vote in a pending case to friends who proceeded to trade on the information. An investigation ensued. Embry resigned and was indicted, but the charges were later dismissed, evidently because there was some question as to whether he’d committed a crime.
From that day to this, leaks from the Supreme Court have regularly led to demands for investigation, but these have had little success. We do know the source of the 1973 leak to Time magazine of the Roe v. Wade decision, but not because of the investigation. We know because the culprit — a law clerk for Justice Lewis Powell — was so plagued by guilt that he turned himself in. Chief Justice Warren Burger must have been impressed by the young man’s remorse, because no punishment ensued.
What’s the right attitude toward leaks? Perhaps we should give the last word to Edward Douglass White, who was serving as chief justice at the time of the 1919 episode, where the law clerk and his friends exploited advance knowledge for money. In December of that year, White told a journalist that he’d been concerned since taking the bench about whether the court could keep its secrets: “In order to prevent a leak I wrote with my own hand the decision of the Supreme Court in the Standard Oil Case some years ago.” (The case to which White referred, which led to the company’s breakup, was decided in 1911.) White said that he’d waited until the day before the decision was announced to hand the draft to the printer and done all the proofreading himself.
He then added a remarkable claim: “There have been many rumors of leaks in the past, but I have investigated them and all but one were disproved.” The true one involved someone White called “a minor attaché of the court” who “was tempted and fell.” Apart from that episode, said White, “No man would be so degraded as to interfere with the processes of the nation’s highest court.” (He didn’t say which case that earlier breach of secrecy involved.)
But the story has a startling denouement. The leaker was forced — White does not say by whom — to confess his role to the U.S. president. A few days later, in White’s telling, the unfortunate minor attaché “died under mysterious circumstances.” The chief justice didn’t seem too saddened by the outcome. “The business of the Supreme Court is a sacred thing,” he said.
I expect the report on the Dobbs leak to take the public relations-y position that the justices and their staffs still believe White’s dictum. And perhaps they do. Why, then, do I remain confident that the investigators haven’t found the leaker?
Because the news would have leaked.
Stephen L. Carter is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. A professor of law at Yale University, he is author, most recently, of “Invisible: The Story of the Black Woman Lawyer Who Took Down America’s Most Powerful Mobster.”
Obi Toppin’s dunks are worth more than two points – The Denver Post
INDIANAPOLIS – There are different schools of thought, often divided by generations. Showmanship or showboating? Insulting or funny? Exhilarating or reckless?
There’s Mark Bavaro’s way of crossing the goal line and passing the ball to the referee. Then there’s Deion Sanders, who scored a touchdown and finished with a “Primetime Dance.”
It’s different in basketball, but part of that applies to Obi Toppin. If he’s on a breakaway — which happens quite often in his limited minutes, especially against Wednesday’s opponent, the Pacers — Toppin tends to show it off.
Kawhi Leonard or Tim Duncan secures both points with an uneventful one-handed dunk. Toppin puts the ball between his legs in the air.
“I just want the two points. But the thing is, he’s a great finisher. I want him to be himself,” Thibodeau said. “He plays with emotion. The value of a dunk is quite high when you look at (the effectiveness of the shot). So I think the more he dunks, the better. I’m not for all the crazy stuff, but he’s good, and I don’t want to take his gift away from him.
Toppin first crossed his legs for a dunk last season at Indiana, before winning his Slam Dunk title on All-Star weekend. He converted all of his dunks between the legs during games, although last week’s attempt turned dicey because Pacers guard TJ McConnell snuck behind and nearly pushed the ball away.
The crowd enjoys the show, as do Toppin’s teammates, lending credence to the idea that such dunks increase adrenaline and home-field advantage. Good opponents might be motivated by revenge. Bad teams, like the Pacers, get deflated.
“It’s two points that go on the scoreboard, but it’s a lot more than that,” Toppin said. “There’s a lot more energy that’s built around that.”
Still, Toppin understands there has to be more to his game than just dunking. It’s his calling card in the NBA, but playing time and longevity depend on other skills.
“I’m not going to dunk for the rest of my life. Vince Carter can still dunk but I don’t think he’s doing the same things he was 10 or 15 years ago,” Toppin said. “You just have to adapt. Once you get older, being able to shoot, being able to do little things that will help your team win. It won’t always be dunks.
Meanwhile, Toppin, who was often benched as a rookie after defensive mistakes, learned not to look to Thibodeau for dunk approval.
“I practiced not looking at Thibs anymore. Because every time I watch Thibs, I get in my head,” Toppin said. “So I just got back into defense and I’m glad it came in.”
MSG MONEYMAKER
The Knicks have eclipsed the LA Lakers as the top-selling team on StubHub this season, the box office revealed this week.
It’s the first time in five years that the Lakers haven’t topped the StubHub list.
The Nets placed seventh.
The most “requested” game this season, according to StubHub, is Golden State at the Knicks on Dec. 20 for Steph Curry’s annual trip to MSG. Although the Knicks have lost more games than any other NBA franchise since 2000, they are still among the most valuable in the league due to their location above Penn Station.
In related news, Mayor Adams recently said he was “open” to relocating MSG as the city renovates Penn Station. Owner James Dolan’s business license expires next year, but he has shown no desire to move.
“The Penn Station project is crucial. I think this area is ripe for housing, is ripe for real investment,” Mayor Adams said last month. “And if that matches Madison Square Garden moving to another location, maybe we’ll help the Knicks win.” So we should be willing to speak with Mr. Dolan and see how this fits into the overall scheme of this area.
