A Trump employee tipped off federal agents about moving boxes of documents to Mar-a-Lago at the specific direction of the former president, according to people familiar with the investigation, who say the witness’s account – combined with security camera footage – offers key evidence of Donald Trump’s behavior as investigators sought the return of classified documents.
News
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins willing to look for more opportunities to run within reason
Memo to Josh Boyer: Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins just might be running more in Sunday’s game at Miami.
Boyer is the defensive coordinator for the Dolphins. Cousins said Wednesday he wants to be regarded as more of a threat on the ground in the eyes of foes.
“It stresses defenses when they have to account that this guy may run,’’ Cousins said. “And so, I think that’s the thing to, is to put it in the defensive coordinators’ and the defensive players’ mind that he may take off here and we’ve got to account for that.”
In last Sunday’s 29-22 win over Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium, Cousins ran five yards for a first down on a key third-and-five play on the game-winning drive. With the Vikings trailing 22-21, the drive culminated on a 1-yard sneak for a touchdown by Cousins with 2:26 remaining.
With that in mind, Cousins was asked if his ability to use his legs is underrated.
“I think I’m a little more capable to run than I give myself credit for or maybe than I tap into,’’ he said. “So, I’ve always gone back and said, ‘How can I be more of a runner?’ But, honestly, it’s a razor’s edge because … are you staying healthy, are you missing open people, is Justin Jefferson not getting the ball anymore because you’re running?
“As long as you’re moving the football and being effective, I don’t think you need to go hunt up those opportunities. But certainly, when they present themselves, guys are covered, it’s the right coverage to do it against, certainly you want to instinctively be ready to go take off.”
Cousins’ career rushing stats are hardly impressive. In 11 seasons, he has run for 859 yards and averaged 3.2 yards per carry, including having 23 yards and a 3.3-yard average this season. But Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said Cousins can be effective running when needed.
“(He has) that ability to steal a first down here or there and keep drives alive with his legs,’’ O’Connell said. “He’s instinctive and understands how to avoid tough hits and can protect himself.”
Cousins has spoken before about former Vikings quarterback Fran Tarkenton encouraging him to run more. Cousins hasn’t had any recent talks with the legendary scrambler, but knows what he would hear if he did.
“He would emphasize, “Hey, take off and run,”’ Cousins said.
CONNELLY PRACTICES
Vikings linebacker Ryan Connelly, who is on the practice squad, went through his first full practice Wednesday since suffering a torn left ACL last December.
“It’s a lot more fun practicing than watching practice,’’ Connelly said. “I haven’t worn my helmet in almost 11 months.”
The previous full practice for Connelly, an Eden Prairie native, was on Dec. 7, 2021. Two days later, he was was hurt on the second-half kickoff against Pittsburgh and lost for the season.
Connelly began this season on the physically unable to perform list before being activated Oct. 5, waived Oct. 6 and signed to the practice squad Oct. 7.
“At end of the day, I’m just excited to be able to practice,’’ he said.
INJURY REPORT
All players on the active roster practiced, with edge rusher Za’Darius Smith (knee), running back Alexander Mattison (shoulder) and cornerback Akayleb Evans (concussion) being limited. Evans, hurt against Chicago, must clear the concussion protocol to play Sunday.
Wide receiver Jalen Nailor, who sat out last Sunday with a hamstring injury, and cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., were full participants. Booth has said he will play at Miami after missing four games with a quad injury.
BRIEFLY
O’Connell is pleased with the NFL’s enhanced concussion protocols. “It’s really really important that as a league, I think it’s been really smart how they’re continuing to look at our protocols and how can we maybe even go beyond where we were already, which was a very well-thought out plan,” he said. … Running back Dalvin Cook has had games of 90, 96 and 94 yards this season in wins. “As long as we keep stacking that win column, I’ll stay right there in the 90s area,” he said. … Cousins lauded the play of center Garrett Bradbury, rated as the NFL’s No. 9 center by Pro Football Focus. “I think he’s taking another step as a player, as a leader,” he said.
News
University of Minnesota professor among 25 winners of ‘genius grants’
Professors at the University of Minnesota and the University of Wisconsin are among this year’s 25 winners of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation’s prestigious fellowships known as “genius grants” that honor discipline-bending and society-changing people whose work offers inspiration and insight.
The Chicago-based foundation announced Wednesday that it increased the “no strings attached” award amount each honoree receives from $625,000 to $800,000 over five years. Fellows do not need to report back to the foundation about how they spend the money.
“I hope that they will continue with their courage and provocation to inspire us to new places of understanding and inspiration,” said Marlies Carruth, director of the MacArthur fellows program.
The University of Minnesota professor is Steven Ruggles, 67, of Minneapolis, a historical demographer who built and maintains the most extensive database of population statistics in the world.
He is a professor of history and population studies and the director of the U’s Institute for Social Research and Data Innovation.
The University of Wisconsin professor is Monica Kim, 44, of Madison, a historian of U.S. foreign policy whose archival research in multiple languages and original interviews reveal unstated motivations and policy goals.
She is an associate professor of history and the chair in U.S. international and diplomatic history.
Among the other recipients were a specialist in plastic waste management, artists, musicians, computer scientists and a poet-ornithologist who advocates for Black people.
The foundation selects fellows through a multi-stage process where anonymous reviewers nominate and vet potential candidates, usually over the course of years, with the intent of recognizing people who are exceptionally creative in their work. The fellows are not involved in their selection and receive a phone call out of the blue, Carruth said.
The MacArthur Foundation reported an endowment of $9.4 billion at the end of 2021 and said it paid out $273 million in grants and impact investments that year. Its fellows program represented $15.6 million of those 2021 grants, the foundation said.
News
4 students and 1 teacher injured after fire in high school chemistry class
Four students and a teacher were injured after a fire broke out during chemistry class at a Virginia high school, officials said.
A possible chemistry classroom fire was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Dinwiddie County High School in Dinwiddie, about 40 miles south of Richmond, fire officials said.
Three students who suffered burns in the blaze were airlifted to a Richmond hospital, including one by air medical helicopter, Dinwiddie Fire & EMS said. A fourth student was treated at the scene for a minor burn, and a teacher was later transported to a local hospital, also with a burn, the department confirmed.
The conditions of the hospitalized victims are not available at this time, firefighters said.
“The exact chain of events leading up to the fire remains under investigation,” Dinwiddie Fire said. & EMS said in a statement.
The fire occurred during a protest and was limited to the classroom, according to Dinwiddie County Public Schools.
“The fire alarm was sounded and all students were immediately evacuated from the building to their designated safety areas,” the district said in a statement.
Fire crews responded to the school within minutes of the emergency call, by which time the fire had been extinguished and all students and staff evacuated from the building, firefighters confirmed.
The students were discharged before noon and will stay home on Thursday for distance learning. Students will be able to return to the school building on Friday and support services will be available, the district said.
ABC News
News
Australia October Inflation Expectations Survey: 5.4% (previously 5.4)
Australian consumer inflation expectations for October 2022: 5.4%
- before also 5.4%
- survey conducted by the Melbourne Institute
I posted this earlier:
Australia’s latest official CPI data was back in July:
The next official CPI release will take place on Wednesday 26 October.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Dolphins’ Skylar Thompson hopes to extend Vikings’ abysmal record against backup quarterbacks
The Vikings have had issues in the past playing against backup quarterbacks. Over the past three seasons, they lost games against Chicago in 2019 with Chase Daniel quarterbacking the Bears, Kansas City in 2019 with Matt Moore, Dallas in 2020 with Andy Dalton and the Cowboys again in 2021 with Cooper Rush.
On Sunday in Miami, they are in line to face another backup quarterback in rookie Skylar Thompson. To be precise, Thompson is the third-stringer behind Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater, both of whom have been sidelined with concussions.
Regardless, when asked about the Vikings’ past issues against backups, safety Harrison Smith said Wednesday, “Quite a different building now.”
The Vikings (4-1) are led now by first-year coach Kevin O’Connell, who replaced the fired Mike Zimmer. Minnesota already has pulled out three straight close games, so why not reverse another trend under O’Connell?
“I just look at this team as regardless of who’s playing quarterback, you’ve got to play with a great plan to try to limit the explosive plays while also being great against the run,” O’Connell said.
Tagovailoa began the season as Miami’s starter, and threw six touchdown passes in a Week 2 game at Baltimore on Sept. 18. However, he was knocked out of the next game, Sept. 25 against Buffalo, with what was called a back injury, then was sidelined during the Sept. 29 game at Cincinnati due to a concussion. There has been much discussion in recent weeks about how his injuries have been handled, and that played a role in the NFL making recent changes to its concussion rules.
Bridgewater, who played for the Vikings from 2014-17, took over as the starter last Sunday against the New York Jets but was sidelined early in the game with a head injury. He was not allowed to return and was put in the concussion protocol due to the new rules after he stumbled following his injury.
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that Tagovailoa won’t play against the Vikings and he hopes Bridgewater will return to practice and be cleared to play. But Bridgewater, due to missing practice time, would be the backup to Thompson, who came off the bench to complete 19 of 33 passes for 166 yards with an interception in his NFL debut, a 40-17 loss to the Jets.
After winning their first three games, the Dolphins (3-2) have lost the past two.
“As long as everything goes to plan with his protocol procedure, I’m very confident that Teddy will be active in that scenario and be backing up Skylar,” McDaniel said.
So the Vikings are watching film on Thompson, a seventh-round draft pick from Kansas State in line to make his first NFL start.
“Just watch the tape that we got to watch and see the reps that he got,” Smith said. “If they put him out there, they’ve got confidence in (him) to do what they’ve been doing.”
If Vikings defensive players want some additional insight into Thompson, they can turn to rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah. While at Oklahoma, he went up against Thompson during each of the past three seasons.
Kansas State won two of those games. Thompson threw for 334 yards in one and 320 yards in another.
“He’s a good football player,” Asamoah said. “He can throw, he can run. You’ve got to prepare like you normally do (against a starting quarterback).”
Asamoah played the first six snaps from scrimmage in his NFL career in last Sunday’s 29-22 win over Chicago. He could get more action Sunday, with O’Connell saying the Vikings “want to be able to mix Brian in there” because of his athleticism.
Another Vikings defensive player who faced Thompson in college was defensive lineman Ross Blacklock with TCU in 2019. In a 24-17 Wildcats victory, Thompson threw for 172 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 68 yards.
“Dude’s got a cannon of an arm,” said Blacklock, who did have a sack of Thompson in that game. “We’ve got to be best prepared. He’s definitely in the NFL for a reason. We’ve got to go out and play our best ball and make this team one dimensional, whoever’s playing quarterback.”
O’Connell, a former NFL backup quarterback, said there is one significant thing in Thompson’s favor. Unlike a reserve quarterback having to come in cold, Thompson will have practiced with the first team throughout this week.
“They can prepare him to play a really good game and be really tough for us to handle defensively,” O’Connell said.
That has happened before against the Vikings with a backup quarterback. Stay tuned Sunday to see if the result is different this time.
News
Rich young professionals fleeing New York
Last May, Charlotte, 31, and her husband packed up their one-bedroom apartment on Christopher Street after learning rent was likely to skyrocket from $5,000 a month to $7,000. The couple loved living in the West Village, but home ownership was out of reach, even with her job in finance and him in tech.
They both worked from home, so they could live anywhere. It was time, they decided, to leave New York.
“We considered Bronxville and the surrounding neighborhoods [in Westchester]but for what we wanted we should have spent more than $1.8 [million]Charlotte, who earns more than $200,000 a year and declined to give her last name, told The Post.
Longtime New Yorkers who can work remotely are moving away in search of more affordable housing and a better quality of life, even when they are seemingly making a lot of money. A recent study by financial technology firm SmartAsset found that New York had the largest net outflow of young professionals under 35 earning over $100,000 of any other major city. Between 2019 and 2020, some 15,788 of these so-called “rich young workers” left the five boroughs.
“For decades New York has attracted young people willing to pay a large premium just to live and work in New York, but at the same time it has created a huge hole in the finances of many people,” said George Ratiu. , Director of Economics. search on Realtor.com, told the Post. “Fifteen years ago, $100,000 would get you a lot more than it does today because of inflation.”
Indeed, according to a market report by Douglas Elliman, it takes almost $160,000 to pay the average rent in the five boroughs these days.
Charlotte and her husband discovered that their money went much further into Massachusetts. They moved to a Boston suburb where they could afford a four-bedroom, 3,500-square-foot home.
“Our mortgage payments, taxes and home maintenance costs are about $1,500 more per month than our [old] rent,” she said.
For Tyler, a 31-year-old who works in software, cheaper transportation — not just housing — motivated him to drive out of New York and park in Denver in early 2020.
Instead of paying $110 a month for a Metrocard and $275 for parking, he now has free space included with his large apartment. The lower cost of living allowed him to spend more time and money on hobbies such as skiing and hiking and investing in a mountain home with friends.
“I took this job in Denver because I knew I could apply. [what I learned] working with New York’s best and brightest in a less saturated market, without dealing with the rat race that people experience every day in New York,” said Tyler, who declined to give his last name. “My paycheck now goes a lot further.”
Leisure activities also motivated Michael, a 35-year-old New York native, to leave the Empire State. In April, he and his wife left Brooklyn for Boca Raton, Florida, and its sprawling golf courses and pickleball and tennis courts. Having such conveniences close to one’s home – which also happens to be affordable – has been a game-changer.
“Being in Florida and having these things readily available year-round has dramatically improved my quality of life,” the accountant said. “That’s a seven-hour commitment to play golf if you live in New York.”
New York Post
News
Mar-a-Lago witness tells FBI that boxes were moved at Trump’s direction
The witness description and images described to The Washington Post offer the most direct account yet of Trump’s actions and instructions leading up to the FBI’s Aug. 8 search of the Florida residence and private club, in which officers were looking for evidence of potential crimes, including obstruction, destruction of government records, or mishandling of classified information.
People familiar with the investigation said officers had taken testimony indicating that after Trump’s advisers received a subpoena in May for all classified documents remaining at Mar-a-Lago, Trump told people to move boxes to his residence on the property. This description of events was corroborated by security camera footage, which showed people moving the boxes, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.
Spokespersons for the Justice Department and FBI declined to comment.
Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich declined to answer detailed questions for this article. “The Biden administration has weaponized law enforcement and fabricated a documentary hoax in a desperate attempt to retain political power,” Budowich said in a statement. “All other presidents have been given time and deference regarding the administration of documents, as the president has the ultimate authority to classify records and what documents should be classified.”
Budowich accused the Justice Department of a “continuing effort to leak misleading and false information to partisan allies in Fake News”, and said it “is nothing more than dangerous political interference and unequal justice”. Simply put, it’s not American.
Inside Trump’s White House, classified documents are routinely mishandled, former aides say
The employee who worked at Mar-a-Lago is cooperating with the Justice Department and has been interviewed multiple times by federal agents, according to people familiar with the situation, who declined to identify the worker.
During the first interview, these people said, the witness denied handling sensitive documents or boxes that might contain such documents. As they gathered the evidence, officers decided to re-examine the witness, and the witness’s story changed dramatically, these people said. In the second interview, the witness described moving boxes at Trump’s request.
The witness is now considered a key part of Mar-a-Lago’s investigation, the people said, offering details of the former president’s alleged actions and instructions to his subordinates that may have been an attempt to thwart federal officials’ demands for the return of classified records. and government documents.
Several witnesses told the FBI they had tried to convince Trump to cooperate with the National Archives and Records Administration and the Department of Justice as those agencies had been seeking the return of sensitive or historical government documents for months, people said. close to the situation.
But pleas from advisers and lawyers who pushed Trump to turn over the documents fell on deaf ears with Trump, those people said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations. Trump grew angry this spring after the House Oversight Committee launched an investigation, telling his aides they had “screwed up” the situation, according to people who heard his comments. “These are my documents,” Trump said, according to an aide who spoke to him.
Details shared with The Post reveal two key parts of the criminal investigation that until now had been shrouded in secrecy: an account from a witness who worked for and took instructions from Trump, and how the footage Mar-a-Lago security guards played an important role in substantiating the testimonies.
Together, this evidence helped convince the FBI and the Justice Department to request the court-authorized search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, office and storage room, which resulted in the seizure of 103 documents marked classified and had not been turned over to the government in response to the May subpoena. Some of the documents detail top-secret US operations so closely watched that many top national security officials are kept in the dark about them. The August 8 search also returned about 11,000 documents not marked as classified.
The eventual failure or refusal to return classified documents in response to the subpoena is at the heart of the Justice Department’s Mar-a-Lago investigation, which is one of several high-profile ongoing investigations. involving Trump. The former president remains the most influential figure in the Republican Party and is open about running for the White House again in 2024.
In Trump’s orbit, there have been months of dueling accusations and theories about who might be cooperating with the feds. Some of the former president’s closest aides continued to work with Trump even as they saw FBI agents showing up at their homes to question them and serve subpoenas.
The status of the main investigations involving Donald Trump
Within the Justice Department and the FBI, the witness’s account has remained a closely guarded secret as agents continue to gather evidence in the high-stakes investigation. In addition to wanting to keep the information they have gathered so far secret, people familiar with the situation have said, authorities are also concerned that if or when the identity of the witness becomes public, that person could be harassed or threatened. by Trump supporters.
In a Supreme Court filing on Tuesday, Justice Department lawyers appeared to allude to testimony and video footage when they wrote, “The FBI discovered evidence that the response to the grand jury subpoena was incomplete, that additional classified material likely remained at Mar-a-Lago, and that efforts likely were made to impede investigation.”
Since the August 8 search, Trump has offered a number of public defenses as to why documents with classified marks remained at Mar-a-Lago – saying he declassified the secret documents, suggesting the FBI filed evidence during the search and suggesting that as a former president he may have been entitled to retain classified documents. National security law experts have overwhelmingly dismissed the claims, saying they range from outlandish to absurd.
Among the items seized at Mar-a-Lago: Document on nuclear capabilities of a foreign government
National Archives officials began demanding the return of documents last year, after they came to believe that some presidential documents from the Trump administration — such as letters from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un — were missing and possibly in Trump’s possession.
After months of back and forth, Trump agreed in January to hand over 15 boxes of materials. When archivists reviewed the material, they found 184 documents marked classified, including 25 marked top secret, which were scattered in the boxes in no particular order, according to court documents.
This discovery suggested to authorities that Trump had not turned over all classified documents in his possession. In May, a grand jury subpoena demanded the return of classified documents with a wide variety of markings, including a category used for nuclear weapons secrets.
In response to that subpoena, Trump advisers met with government agents and prosecutors at Mar-a-Lago in early June, handing them a sealed envelope containing 38 other classified documents, including 17 marked top secret, documents show. judicial. According to government documents, Trump’s representatives claimed at the meeting that a diligent search had been conducted for all classified club documents.
That meeting, which included a tour of the storage room where Trump advisers said relevant boxes of documents were kept, did not satisfy investigators, who were not allowed to inspect the boxes they were seen in the storage room, according to government court documents.
The Trump team first said the Mar-a-Lago boxes were just clippings
Five days later, a senior Justice Department official, Jay Bratt, wrote to Trump’s lawyers reminding them that Mar-a-Lago “does not include an authorized secure location for the storage of classified information.” . Bratt wrote that it appears the classified documents “have not been handled appropriately or stored in an appropriate location.”
“As a result, we ask that the room in Mar-a-Lago where the documents had been stored be secured and that all boxes that have been moved from the White House to Mar-a-Lago (along with all other items in this room) be kept in this room in their current state until further notice.
Officers continued to gather evidence that Trump was apparently not complying with government requests or subpoena requests. After extensive deliberations, aware that it would be highly unusual for federal agents to search the home of a former president, they decided to seek a judge’s approval to do so.
This August 8 search revealed, in a few hours, 103 documents marked classified, including 18 marked top secret, according to court documents. The cache included at least one document describing a foreign country’s military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities.
washingtonpost
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins willing to look for more opportunities to run within reason
University of Minnesota professor among 25 winners of ‘genius grants’
4 students and 1 teacher injured after fire in high school chemistry class
Australia October Inflation Expectations Survey: 5.4% (previously 5.4)
Dolphins’ Skylar Thompson hopes to extend Vikings’ abysmal record against backup quarterbacks
Rich young professionals fleeing New York
Bitcoin, Ethereum Open Interest Suggests A Squeeze Is Coming
Mar-a-Lago witness tells FBI that boxes were moved at Trump’s direction
CORRECTING and REPLACING Eclipse Raises $15M For Customizable Solana Virtual Machine Layer 2 Technology
Gophers basketball’s Katie Borowicz still dealing with leg issue
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online