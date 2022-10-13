Why European teams are so much better than the USWNT now

Travis Gienger no longer weighs his pumpkins before a contest. The horticulture professor, who has grown more than 100 giant pumpkins in Anoka, Minnesota, says that takes all the fun out of it. He is also convinced that it prevents the gourd from swelling. So for 180 days – the time it takes him to raise a giant pumpkin – Gienger did not place “Maverick”, his last squash, on a scale. That moment came Monday as Gienger stood on a stage in Half Moon Bay, Calif., for the 49th Safeway Pumpkin Weigh-Off World Championship, also known as the Super Bowl of Competitive Pumpkin Growing. A forklift with a harness wrapped around Maverick slowly dropped him onto a scale large enough to weigh dozens of people at once. Gienger already knew that Maverick was the biggest pumpkin of the 10 contestants — at least by volume — because it was the last to face the scale, as required by contest rules. But that didn’t guarantee anything, because a visibly smaller gourd could still be denser, Gienger, 42, told The Washington Post. He watched carefully as the red numbers on the digital scale moved until they stopped: 2,560 pounds. Cheers and applause erupted from the crowd. The dimensions of “Maverick” did not lie. Gienger took home the title of heaviest pumpkin, a prize of $23,000 – $9 a pound – and a national record 6 pounds. This year marked Gienger’s second appearance in this competition and his second victory; in 2020 his 2350 lbs also won. Nebraska man breaks record for floating in a pumpkin, officials say Raising a giant pumpkin is all about the little things. Gienger, who grew up in a family of horticulturists and raised his first large pumpkin as a teenager, watched Maverick closely from April – when he first planted the seed – until early October. Every day, Gienger fertilized his soil and checked the roots to make sure Maverick wasn’t crushing them. A pumpkin is about 98% water. The more roots it has, the more water it can soak up and the faster it can grow. Watering was also part of his care. He turned on his sprinklers 12 times a day to hydrate “Maverick,” which took in about 200 gallons of water a day. And Gienger had to watch the weather closely. In the event of heavy rain, Maverick had to be covered in plastic so as not to drown. If it was too sunny, Gienger had to shade the fruit to cool it and prevent it from ripening too soon. Extreme weather conditions could also burn or rot “Maverick”. Gienger must also consider Minnesota’s cold snaps. “This year we had to put plastic over this gigantic plant to keep it from freezing,” Gienger told the Post. A car-sized pumpkin would have won the “Super Bowl” of pumpkin growing. There was just one little thing wrong. Gienger watched “Maverick’s” rapid growth with amazement. He regularly took pictures of his now 15-month-old daughter on or next to the squash, informally measuring her growth with that of the pumpkin. He regularly took his measurements to get an idea of ​​his weight. Gienger has a formula for this and does not keep a record of measurements. “It’s all in my head,” he said. On October 8, a group of family and friends arrived in his garden to put straps around Maverick and use a forklift to place it on a pallet with foam and finally put it in a dumpster. garbage that would travel more than 2,000 miles attached to a trailer. . Once a giant pumpkin is detached from the ground, it can shed several pounds before it hits the scale. Maverick was covered in wet blankets to keep him hydrated by the time he arrived at Half Moon Bay. Even though Maverick lost weight in transit, he still got the win. It is now in Half Moon Bay for display. Gienger doesn’t know where Maverick will go next, but he’s already gotten calls asking him to take Maverick to New York or bring him back to the “Halloween Capital of the World” for Anoka’s Halloween Parade. “This thing will have a great life,” he said.

