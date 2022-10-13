News
Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 2 moved to Friday afternoon ‘due to forecast of sustained inclement weather’
The Yankees and Guardians will have to wait yet another day. Game 2 of the American League Division Series was postponed until Friday at 1 p.m., because of the rain and possible severe weather that was expected in the Bronx on Thursday night.
Both starting pitchers, Nestor Cortes and Cleveland’s ace Shane Bieber, are expected to just be pushed back a day to make the start on Friday.
“Yeah, for sure. For sure,” Cortes said on Wednesday about the possibility of having to be ready for Friday. “Like I said, I’ll train today like I’m going to pitch tomorrow at 7:30 and if things do change, then we’ll adjust with that.”
That means the best-of-five series, if it plays out to the end, will have four games in four days.
“It would probably affect the pitching rotation if you went five games and you had to play four in a row, sure,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday about the possibility of a rain postponement. “The lineup, no. I mean, we play — that’s what you do in baseball is you play every day. Shouldn’t affect that. That’s more who we are going up against, matchups, things like that.
“Pitching, it could change a little bit of what you do.”
This likely benefits the Yankees, who hold a 1-0 lead in the series. Bieber was scheduled to pitch Game 2 of the series, because he also had to pitch Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Rays. Now, if the series goes five games, the Guardians would likely be unable to bring him back on two days’ rest.
The Yankees prepared for the series to go the distance. They included starter Jameson Taillon on their roster for a potential five game series. They had Taillon in the bullpen — for the first time in his professional career — in Game 1, and he is insurance if they need a fourth starter.
But Boone would not necessarily rule out Cortes coming back. A former reliever, who isn’t a hard-throwing power pitcher, Cortes could come back as a reliever if needed in a possible Game 5.
“I would consider him being an option in that kind of scenario,” Boone said. “But [against the Guardians], if you had him in an inning scenario, a couple-inning scenario, that would be pretty valuable.
“But, you know, if he goes Friday, hopefully we’re not in a Game 5 situation. But if we are, we’ll see. I mean, he would maybe be in play but I wouldn’t — not necessarily as a traditional starter.”
Developing story, check back for details.
()
News
Arlington Heights Plan Commission recommends zoning change for Bears’ proposed sports wagering facility
The Arlington Heights Plan Commission agreed Wednesday night to recommend that the Village Board approve amending the zoning for the Arlington International Racecourse site to allow for a sports betting facility there — as long as it’s part of a professional sports stadium.
The move comes after the Chicago Bears football team in 2021 signed a $197.2 million purchase agreement for the racecourse, then last month publicly presented a redevelopment plan that would include a sports wagering facility as part of a $5 billion, multiyear project. The team proposed to build both an NFL stadium and an adjoining mixed-use commercial and residential district.
In July 2021, the Village Board approved an ordinance that established the Arlington International Race Course Overlay Zoning District, laying out basic requirements for any future development on the 326-acre site. It specified that anything that came to occupy the property had to be approved as part of a planned unit development.
While sports betting has been legal in Illinois since 2019, it was not one of the approved uses under the racecourse site zoning rules in Arlington Heights.
In the brief, sparsely attended Plan Commission meeting Wednesday night, commissioners agreed to recommend that the Village Board approve the zoning amendment to allow a sports wagering facility at the site as part of a special use. The commissioners made the approval just eight minutes into the meeting.
Representatives for the Chicago Bears were in attendance.
Deputy Director of Planning and Community Development Bill Enright reminded the commissioners and the few public members who attended that the ordinance would allow sports betting facilities, but not approve a particular proposed sports betting facility.
“It merely allows for a sports wagering facility to be considered as a Special Use, subject to review and approval of the Village Board,” Enright wrote in a memo to the commission.
Further, the ordinance stipulates that a sports betting facility must be part of an approved professional sports stadium.
Enright said the ordinance language was also updated to explain what the village means by “stadium.”
“We believe it wasn’t necessary to define ‘stadium,’ but did clarify that this would be a ‘professional sports stadium,” he said. “Those two descriptor words were added in front of the word ‘stadium’ to classify or differentiate it from other types of spaces that could possibly be built.”
Along with the sports betting facility, the Bears have proposed a mixed-use commercial and residential district with parks, dining and entertainment amenities.
The team plans to seek public funding to help pay for parts of the proposed project, though team officials have said they would not request taxpayer dollars to pay for the stadium itself.
The amendment the Plan Commission considered is expected to go before the Village Board for final consideration at a future meeting.
.”
()
News
Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17
By TERRY SPENCER
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz will be sentenced to life without parole for the 2018 murder of 17 people at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, after the jury said Thursday that it could not unanimously agree that he should be executed — a decision that left some parents in tears as they exited the courtroom.
The jury’s recommendation came after seven hours of deliberations over two days, ending a three-month trial that included graphic videos, photos and testimony from the massacre and its aftermath, heart-wrenching testimony from victims’ family members and a tour of the still blood-spattered building.
Under Florida law, a death sentence requires a unanimous vote on at least one count. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer will formally issue the life sentences Nov. 1. Relatives, along with the students and teachers Cruz wounded, will be given the opportunity to speak at the sentencing hearing.
Cruz, his hair unkempt, largely sat hunched over and stared at the table as the jury’s recommendations were read. Rumblings grew from the family section — packed with about three dozen parents, spouses and other relatives of the victims — as life sentences were announced. Many shook their heads, looked angry or covered their eyes, as the judge spent 50 minutes reading the jury’s decision for each victim. Some parents sobbed as they left court.
Cruz, 24, pleaded guilty a year ago to murdering 14 students and three staff members and wounding 17 others on Feb. 14, 2018. Cruz said he chose Valentine’s Day to make it impossible for Stoneman Douglas students to celebrate the holiday ever again.
The massacre is the deadliest mass shooting that has ever gone to trial in the U.S. Nine other people in the U.S. who fatally shot at least 17 people died during or immediately after their attacks by suicide or police gunfire. The suspect in the 2019 massacre of 23 at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart is awaiting trial.
Lead prosecutor Mike Satz kept his case simple for the seven-man, five-woman jury. He focused on Cruz’s eight months of planning, the seven minutes he stalked the halls of a three-story classroom building, firing 140 shots with an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle, and his escape.
He played security videos of the shooting and showed gruesome crime scene and autopsy photos. Teachers and students testified about watching others die. He took the jury to the fenced-off building, which remains blood-stained and bullet-pocked. v gave tearful and angry statements.
Cruz’s lead attorney Melisa McNeill and her team never questioned the horror he inflicted, but focused on their belief that his birth mother’s heavy drinking during pregnancy left him with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder. Their experts said his bizarre, troubling and sometimes violent behavior starting at age 2 was misdiagnosed as attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, meaning he never got the proper treatment. That left his widowed adoptive mother overwhelmed, they said.
The defense cut its case short, calling only about 25 of the 80 witnesses they said would testify. They never brought up Cruz’s high school years or called his younger half-brother, Zachary, whom they accused of bullying.
In rebuttal, Satz and his team contended that Cruz did not suffer from fetal alcohol damage but has antisocial personality disorder — in lay terms, he’s a sociopath. Their witnesses said Cruz faked brain damage during testing and that he was capable of controlling his actions, but chose not to. For example, they pointed to his employment as a cashier at a discount store where he never had any disciplinary issues.
Prosecutors also played numerous video recordings of Cruz discussing the crime with their mental health experts where he talked about his planning and motivation.
The defense alleged on cross-examination that Cruz was sexually molested and raped by a 12-year-old neighbor when he was 9.
News
Crypto VC rollout still slow as investors wait for even lower valuations • TechCrunch
Continued volatility of crypto markets lead to inconsistent conversations between venture capitalists and founders – and entrepreneurs don’t often find themselves on the winning side.
While some crypto-native and general funds are actively deploying capital into the world of digital assets, others are taking a slower approach. Over the summer, some market participants expected trading to resume in September, but that still seems to be on hold as we enter mid-October and crypto market conditions remain fragile.
“A lot of VCs put the rollout on hold over the summer and there is currently a record amount of money sitting on the sidelines; it’s not just crypto specific,” said Alex Marinier, Founder and general partner of fintech and blockchain-focused firm New Form Capital to TechCrunch “My feeling is that the pervasive sentiment in crypto right now is fear.”
However, Marinier said the more bearish mood is an attractive time to continue investing, adding that “now is the time to allocate.”
“My feeling is that the pervasive sentiment in crypto right now is fear.” Alex Marinier, founder of New Form Capital
New Form has allocated about 30% of its $75 million Fund 2 to date, Marinier shared. The majority of New Form’s deals for its second fund have been in its “sweet spot” target of crypto startups worth between $15 million and $35 million.
But not all funds operate at full capacity.
“Many of us expected September to be a gangbuster-like time when sentiment would be back and events with LUNA, Celsius and BlockFi would have been moved,” David Nage, Venture Capital Portfolio Manager at crypto-targeted company Arca, TechCrunch told TechCrunch. “But what you see with these events, while they’re in the past, they always come back to bite us in the proverbial ass.”
techcrunch
News
Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara named pitcher of the year by Baseball Digest and eBay
Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara was chosen major league pitcher of the year by Baseball Digest and eBay, it was announced Thursday.
Alcantara, a 27-year-old right-hander, had a 14-9 record and a 2.28 ERA in 32 starts last season. He led the major leagues in innings pitched (228.2) and complete games (six) and pitched at least 8.0 innings in 14 of his starts—the most by any MLB pitcher since 2014.
Aaron Judge was named major league player of the year after setting an American League record with 62 home runs. The New York Yankees slugger beat out two-way star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels, last year’s winner and the reigning AL MVP.
New York Mets closer Edwin Díaz was voted the top reliever.
Judge received 18 first-place votes in balloting by a 22-member panel of baseball writers and broadcasters that included several former players, managers and executives.
The other four first-place votes went to Ohtani for another remarkable season on the mound and at the plate. St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt finished third.
Alacantara received 14 first-place votes, edging pitcher Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros, who got eight first-place votes.
Judge broke the AL mark of 61 home runs established by Yankees outfielder Roger Maris in 1961, helping New York to the AL East title.
A four-time All-Star and the 2017 AL Rookie of the Year, the 30-year-old Judge also led the majors in runs (133), on-base percentage (.425), slugging percentage (.686), OPS (1.111), extra-base hits (90) and total bases (391). He tied Mets slugger Pete Alonso for most RBIs with 131 and finished second in the AL batting race with a .311 average to Minnesota’s Luis Arraez (.316).
In the 54-year history of Baseball Digest’s player of the year award, the only other Yankees to win were pitcher Ron Guidry (1978) and shortstop Derek Jeter (2006).
Judge can become a free agent after the World Series.
()
News
Mets lack of playoff success doesn’t diminish off-field strides
The Mets used to be synonymous with controversy. There have been too many years throughout the club’s history when the off-field incidents overshadowed the on-field play.
Last season, there was the thumbs-down debacle, a general manager arrested for driving under the influence and the whole Kumar Rocker saga, complete with owner Steve Cohen’s tone-deaf tweet.
Going back further, there was sexual harassment, Matt Harvey’s suspension for skipping a game after a night of partying, Mr. Met flipping off fans, Yoenis Cespedes breaking his ankle during an altercation with a wild boar on his ranch, Francisco Rodriguez being arrested for punching his father-in-law in front of the clubhouse, Bret Saberhagen squirting bleach at reporters, Vince Coleman throwing firecrackers at fans, Willie Randolph getting fired in the middle of the night and, of course, the Wilpons getting wrapped up in Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi scheme.
But the list that once seemed endless may have finally come to an end in 2022. This year’s Mets made plenty of headlines, but they were all for baseball reasons.
“We’re creating a culture here that is going to be one of the best in the game,” shortstop Francisco Lindor said after the Mets were eliminated from the postseason Sunday night. “I’m truly excited for what’s going to come. This is a step forward, a step in the right direction.”
If you failed to notice, well, good. The club would rather the fans focus on the baseball aspect, even if the competitive ambitions fell short this season. There were strides made when it comes to the organizational culture and several members of the team — the ones forced to answer tough questions about their teammates’ poor behavior in the past — are proud of the changes made.
“The noise from the outside is gone,” Lindor said. “This year, there was less noise in the clubhouse. It was an expectation to win day in and day out, it wasn’t like a tryout. You were expected to be accountable, respect the game and your surroundings.”
There were times in the past when key role players felt expendable and the stars were treated as gods, even if they weren’t getting results on the field. Executives didn’t know the names of players and there was little accountability. The direction of the club continually felt stalled.
But a common refrain from the Mets as they packed up their bags for the winter was that forward progress has been made is continually being made.
“I think it’s in a great position moving forward,” outfielder Brandon Nimmo said. “If you can kind of step back from this, we acknowledge this as not getting to where we wanted, but I think in the long-term we’re probably going to look at this as a stepping stone for this organization. It’s heading in the direction that they want to end up and Steve wants it to end up in, and that’s with the World Series.”
Cohen was vocal about his praise for the Dodgers when he took over in 2020. Whether or not it became the Mets’ mission to become the East Coast Dodgers, they clearly still look at that club’s road map. When Frank McCourt sold the team to the Guggenheim group in 2012, the new management group made no secret of the fact that they intended to spend what was needed in order to win a World Series. The Dodgers won the NL West eight straight years from 2013-2020 and even reached twice before finally winning on the third try in 2020.
“I’m not quite sure about the timeline, but I know the Dodgers had to get into the playoffs a few times before they ended up winning the World Series,” Nimmo said. “Sometimes getting your young guys that experience can help out in the long run, but I think it’s going to be looked back on as a stepping stone for this organization. It’s in a great spot moving forward. We’ve got an owner that really wants to win and will do what it takes to win and that’s really half the battle right there.”
Players attributed much of the success to manager Buck Showalter. The veteran manager helped foster a culture of accountability and transparency and several players thought he was much more well-prepared on a daily basis than previous Mets managers like Mickey Callaway.
“Buck has been amazing in the way that he prepares for the season and prepares for games. He leaves no stone unturned,” Nimmo said. “He taught me a lot about the game this year. We used some of it in the games. It’s stuff you might only see once a year but it ends up coming in handy. No one is going to be more prepared than Buck and I think he has as much to do with this as we do — the 101 wins.”
There is a lot of offseason work to do by general manager Billy Eppler and his executive group, but if there is anything to take from a disappointing end to a good season, it’s that the club has finally gotten out of its own way.
()
News
Castellanos plates 3, Phillies hold off Braves 7-6 in NLDS
ATLANTA — Nick Castellanos drove in three runs and made a potentially game-saving catch in the ninth inning, lifting the Philadelphia Phillies over the reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves 7-6 in the opener of their NL Division Series on Tuesday.
The Phillies have won three straight games to begin these playoffs, hardly looking like a team making its first postseason appearance since 2011. They followed up their wild-card sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals with a victory over the team that finished 14 games ahead of them in the NL East.
It wasn’t easy. Matt Olson hit a three-run homer in the ninth off Zach Eflin to bring the Braves within a run.
But Castellanos, capping off a brilliant day with his bat and his glove, made a sliding catch in right field for help snuff out the comeback — a clutch play from a player frequently maligned for subpar defense.
Alec Bohm added two RBIs for the Phillies, who built a 7-1 lead by the top of the fifth and made it stand up against a Braves lineup that squandered numerous chances to get back in the game.
Travis d’Arnaud homered and drove in the other three Atlanta runs, but the team that won 101 games during the regular season and edged the New York Mets in a thrilling NL East race suddenly finds itself in a best-of-five predicament.
Game 2 is Wednesday afternoon in Atlanta before the series shifts to Philly.
Castellanos had a run-scoring single in the first — the Phillies jumping ahead 2-0 before many fans had settled in their seats for the lunchtime start — and added a two-run single in the fourth.
Castellanos came in hitting .148 (4 for 27) in seven postseason games. He had nearly as many hits in this one, going 3 for 5.
And that sliding catch on William Contreras’ liner might have saved the day for the Phillies,
Max Fried, whose last postseason start produced six shutouts innings in a World Series-clinching victory over the Astros, failed to get through the fourth against the Phillies.
The Braves ace was roughed up for eight hits and six runs — two of them unearned, but that was because of a throwing error by Fried.
The Phillies, on the other hand, have been playing like playoff-hardened veterans even though their 11-year postseason drought was the National League’s longest.
They started the season dismally, which led to the firing of manager Joe Girardi in early June.
Rob Thomson guided a remarkable turnaround as interim manager, the Phillies bouncing back to claim the NL’s final wild card.
Thomson had the interim removed from his title on Monday, agreeing to a two-year deal to remain at the helm through 2024. The Phillies gave him quite a thank-you in his first game as plain ol’ manager.
Fried routinely retired the first two hitters of the game, but the Phillies suddenly strung together four straight singles — all of them to the opposite field — for a 2-0 lead.
The last two of them were run-scoring hits by Castellanos and Bohm.
D’Arnaud halved the deficit with a homer deep into the left-field seats leading off the second, but 22-year-old starter Ranger Suárez and the Phillies were not flustered.
Bouncing right back in the third, Philadelphia tacked on two more runs after J.T. Realmuto reached on Fried’s errant throw.
Bohm picked up his second RBI with a sacrifice fly and Jean Segura followed with a two-out single to center.
The Phillies knocked out Fried in the fourth, the left-hander leaving with runners at second and third. Jesse Chavez had a chance to escape the jam after he struck out Realmuto, but Castellanos came through with another two-our hit — a single to left that brought home two more runs for a 6-1 lead.
Suárez went just 3 1/3 innings but made a couple of big pitches to keep the Braves from rallying.
After walking two to load the bases in the first, Suarez escaped on Contreras’ inning-ending double play.
Atlanta loaded the bases again in the third, but d’Arnaud struck out on a high fastball out of the zone. Suárez pumped his fist emphatically on the way to the dugout.
The Braves put two more runners aboard in the fourth. This time, the threat ended with Dansby Swanson whiffing at a 3-2 pitch from Andrew Bellatti, who was given the win.
Swanson slammed his helmet to the dirt in frustration — which was pretty much indicative of how this day went for the defending champs.
ROSTER MOVES
Phillies reliever David Robertson was left off the NLDS roster after injuring his right calf jumping to celebrate Bryce Harper’s home run in the clinching wild-card victory at St. Louis.
Spencer Strider, the Braves’ hard-throwing rookie, made the roster after he was sidelined since Sept. 18 with a sore left oblique. He was not available for Game 1, but could pitch later in the series.
UP NEXT
RH Kyle Wright, who led the majors with 21 wins, faces a must-win situation when goes for the Braves in Game 2. He’ll be opposed by Phillies RH Zack Wheeler (12-7, 2.87), who grew up in suburban Atlanta.
()
Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 2 moved to Friday afternoon ‘due to forecast of sustained inclement weather’
Arlington Heights Plan Commission recommends zoning change for Bears’ proposed sports wagering facility
Polygon Draws Strength From Gaming Space
Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17
Crypto VC rollout still slow as investors wait for even lower valuations • TechCrunch
immudb First Immutable Open Source Database to be FedRAMP Compliant
Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara named pitcher of the year by Baseball Digest and eBay
Mets lack of playoff success doesn’t diminish off-field strides
Castellanos plates 3, Phillies hold off Braves 7-6 in NLDS
CPI Crushes Bitcoin Price Down To $17,900, New Lows Imminent?
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click