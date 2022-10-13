News
Yuan’s digital foray into China sees transactions top 100 billion yen
The figure is released by the PBOC, with spending covering 360 million transactions in areas of land involving 15 provinces and municipalities. According to the central bank, more than 5.6 million merchants could now accept payments with the digital currency.
In some context, this is still slow business, as the figure above is only a step up from 87.6 billion yen at the end of last year. I mean, something, something, the pandemic and lockdowns have certainly impeded progress, but China remains among the frontrunners in the global race to try to establish central bank digital currencies.
Many eyes will be on them to see how this trial unfolds. For now, the transactions are mostly in domestic retail payments, but the most interesting part will be to see how this affects business and corporate flows.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
10 best Amazon Prime Day TV deals of October: 4K TVs, OLEDs, and more
Prime Day Early Access TV deals FAQ
What is the Amazon Prime Early Access sale?
Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale is a new shopping event aimed at giving Prime members exclusive “early” access to holiday deals, hence the name. It’s essentially a second Prime Day. The members-only event started on October 11 and will run until Wednesday, October 12.
Do I need to be a Prime member to access the offers?
Similar to Prime Day, the Amazon Prime Early Access sale is exclusive to Prime members. Amazon Prime costs $15 per month or $139 per year; a 30-day trial is available for new members.
Is the Prime Early Access sale the best time to buy a new TV?
Events like Prime Early Access are usually the best times of year to buy a new TV. Black Friday and Cyber Monday traditionally offer the biggest discounts, but we’re seeing incredibly low prices on several TVs for Prime Early Access.
Basically, if you see a display you want on sale right now for a good price, we recommend jumping on it. But if you miss out on big deals, similar discounts are likely to reappear on Black Friday.
How much should I spend on a 4K TV?
TV prices vary wildly depending on the performance level and size you choose.
Generally speaking, if you’re looking for an entry-level TV for casual viewing, you shouldn’t spend more than $500. Although they lack advanced picture features, you can find budget 4K smart TVs as large as 65 inches for under $500 and smaller models for as low as $100.
However, if you’re looking for a mid-range TV, with more advanced contrast and color features, you should aim to spend between $550 and $1,200. There are several 55- and 65-inch displays in this price range from brands like TCL, Vizio, and Hisense that offer solid high dynamic range (HDR) performance with local dimming and quantum dots.
On the high end, buyers looking for the best picture performance and fanciest design features should expect to pay between $1,500 and $2,500 for a 65-inch screen. In this price range, you can find flagship sets from brands like Sony, LG and Samsung, including models with OLED panels for pixel-level contrast and wide viewing angles.
businessinsider
News
Lakers’ Lonnie Walker gets crack in starting role – Orange County Register
LOS ANGELES — In a roster with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, it’s already easy to feel like a strange man.
Consider Lonnie Walker IV’s situation Wednesday night against Minnesota, slotted into the starting lineup alongside the Lakers’ “Big Three” and Patrick Beverley, playing a small forward despite the traditional mold of a guard.
But Walker quickly showed why coach Darvin Ham had some confidence in his ability to start, clear a floater, stop and jump for a jump shot, and speed up the transition for a layup. At 23, he was by far the youngest in the small-ball starting lineup – but with athleticism to spare he still has plenty of promise.
The bigger question is how he will hold up defensively, Ham said ahead of the game.
“Lonnie is already a very physical, athletic, young, talented player – very talented,” he said. “And so for him to be motivated by that end of the floor, we wanted to throw him in there and see what it’s like.”
Walker has come under scrutiny since the Lakers brought him on a mid-level exception, especially given his 31.4 percent 3-point shooting number last season. During training camp, he got off to a slow start due to an ankle injury that kept him out of the first two preseason games.
But Walker showed his growth potential after four years at San Antonio, and he found it invigorating to be with a group of veterans (having played on a relatively young team with the Spurs). On Wednesday morning he spoke about the first advice he received from Dennis Schränder; how he is admired how James takes care of his body; how Beverley makes him laugh when he speaks in the third person.
To fit in, ultimately, Walker knows he’ll have to prove his worth on the court.
“For me, I just try to play the right game,” he said. “If I see someone opening up, pass the ball to them. Just playing, what I learned from Spurs, having that 0.5 decision. I think he’s really starting to trust and believe in my job and what I can do. So now I’m excited to finally play with the core players and see how it goes.
RYAN BATTLING FOR LIST PLACE
In the Lakers’ first preseason win of the year at Golden State, an unlikely hero emerged: Matt Ryan, the 25-year-old forward who played just one game last season for Boston as part of a two-way contract. Despite only having a training camp contract, Ryan’s 6-on-9 3-point shooting night got a lot of people talking, including his head coach.
“I think he’s been a diamond in the rough, and he’s a very smart basketball player, he’s got a bit of strength, as well as his ability to knock him down at the perimeter,” Ham said at his press conference. pregame. “I think he’ll progress through the end of preseason, and hopefully he’ll be a long-term Laker.”
It’s a big endorsement from Ham, but Ryan — who once worked as a landscaper in a cemetery before breaking into the NBA — kept his cool. Speaking to reporters during Wednesday’s shootout, the New York native shrugged off the high stakes ahead of his final two preseason opportunities.
“It’s part of the NBA, isn’t it? It’s playing with uncertain circumstances,” he said. “And for a player like me who is unsecured and literally has nothing guaranteed, it happens every day and takes extra work. That way when the game comes I feel more ready.
The Lakers still have an open roster spot they could use on Ryan, though the luxury tax penalty would push the cost of a veteran’s minimum contract into millions of dollars. The Lakers could also keep Ryan on a two-way deal, but those spots are currently filled by Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider.
Ham replaced Ryan in the second quarter to give him a few minutes alongside regular rotation to see how he fits in (he missed his first two attempts). But Ryan said no matter what happens — or where he ends up — he plans to stay aggressive.
“It gets addicting: you just want more and more,” he said. “So I’m just looking forward to the next opportunity to continue to prove to everyone that I can shoot at a high level every night.”
California Daily Newspapers
News
“Lula represents hope”: the favorite of the Brazilian presidential election sends his message in the favelas of Rio | Brazil
Thousands of favela residents and activists took to the streets of Rio to show their support for Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the left-wing favorite to become Brazil’s next president.
Addressing a sea of supporters in one of Rio’s biggest favelas, the Complexo do Alemão, Lula pledged to give far-right rival Jair Bolsonaro “a beating” when the country’s biggest democracy South America will hold the second round of its presidential election at the end of October. .
“We are going to win these elections,” proclaimed the 76-year-old ex-president who narrowly missed out on an outright victory over Bolsonaro in the first round 10 days ago.
Lula, who rose from rural poverty to become Brazil’s first working-class president in 2002, said he was determined to return to power “to prove to the elites who have ruled since 1500 that once again a steelworker will fix what country”.
“The only reason I am running for president again is my belief that we can change things,” Lula told activists during an assembly at the headquarters of Voz das Comunidades, the favela media group that arranged his rare visit. “I promise you this country will change – and it will change for the better.”
Residents of more than 30 favelas had flocked to the Complexo do Alemão on Wednesday morning to defend a politician who he hopes can end Bolsonaro’s tumultuous four-year rule, during which Covid killed nearly 700,000 people and millions have been pushed into poverty.
“Lula setting foot in the favela is an act of resistance. It shows that we are not alone – that there is hope,” said Douglas Viana, a 30-year-old activist from another sprawling working-class community, Complexo da Maré. “This is a historic moment for the country. We have never seen anything on this scale,” Viana added.
Rene Silva, the founder of Voz das Comunidades, expressed his optimism about the imminent social change under Lula, who used his two presidential terms to help millions of people escape poverty and enter higher education thanks to the product of a regional commodity boom.
“Lula represents hope – hope for less hunger and less inequality. We have taken so many steps backwards during Bolsonaro’s four years in power – and it will take a long time to rebuild all of that,” said Silva, 27.
Anielle Franco, an activist whose political sister Marielle Franco was murdered in 2018, said she hoped a victory for Lula could help secure justice for her murdered brother.
“Lula symbolizes the return of the humble, the poor, the black and the northeast of the favela to the presidency – everything that we don’t have under this government,” Franco said.
Fighting a “government of hate”
Lula won the first round of elections in the Alemão region, a vast swath of red-brick housing in northern Rio with tens of thousands of residents, as well as other large favelas such as Rocinha and Maré .
But the left lost in Rio state as a whole, with Bolsonaro winning 51% of the vote to Lula’s 40.7%, and Lula stepped up his campaign here ahead of the Oct. 30 showdown with the far-right incumbent.
Carlos Lupi, a Labor party leader who helps lead Lula’s run-off campaign, said Wednesday’s event was designed to raise awareness in favelas of the urgent need for political change.
“This is the government of hate, of anger – and we must defeat it,” Lupi said as crowds swept down one of Alemão’s main thoroughfares with banners denouncing the ravaging hunger crisis. the poor of Brazil. “We need to wake up this community to the harm this government is causing them.”
Not everyone was convinced, with many residents of evangelical favelas remaining loyal to Bolsonaro, whose allies have falsely accused Lula of plotting to shut down churches.
Valmir da Silva, a 51-year-old driver, came to the Alemão rally with a towel bearing the image of Bolsonaro and his nationalist slogan: “Brazil above all, God above all”.
“He’s done more in two years than Lula in eight,” Silva said of the right-wing radical, adding, “Lula isn’t interested in the poor. He thinks only of staying in power.
Silva insisted that the crowd of Lula supporters around him did not represent the working-class neighborhood where he was born and raised. “The favela is divided,” he says.
But as young favela leaders spoke to Lula, they were united in their plea for better health care and better education – and an end to the government neglect and police brutality that plagues hundreds every year. dead, mostly black. “We are tired of dying,” local activist Alan Brum told Lula.
Buba Aguiar, an activist from a community called Acari, told the former president that the only way to defeat Bolsonaro and his far-right movement was to join the voices of the favela, where around 20% of the population live. citizens of Rio.
“There is no way to stop authoritarianism or to stop Bolsonarism, without the leaders who are here today,” Aguiar said. “Only with our help can we get Brazil back on track.”
Additional reporting by Alan Lima
theguardian
News
I’m “happy” to have “crossed the line”
Kanye West doesn’t give up.
Speaking to Page Six as he left the screening of Candace Owen’s new documentary on Wednesday night, West addressed all the brands that have let him down since his latest social media rants, including Adidas and JP Morgan. Chase.
“Hey, if you’re calling someone on a bad deal, that means you’re anti-Semitic. I’m glad I crossed the line on that idea so we could talk openly about things like getting canceled by a bank,” he told our photographers, before calling himself “the black man the richest in American history.
West, 45, continued to speak specifically about JP Morgan Chase but was cut off when a truck drove by. He then decided to “talk at another time”.
Earlier today, Owens herself revealed that JP Morgan Chase had given West until November to find a new banking institution to hold her multi-billion dollar company Yeezy.
“I was told that no official reason was given, but they also sent this letter to confirm that he had until the end of November to find another place where the Yeezy empire could do its accounts” , she tweeted accompanied by a photo of the notice.
The letter read: “Dear Ye, We are sending this letter to confirm our recent discussion with [redacted name] that JP Morgan Chase Bank, NA (The Bank) has decided to terminate its banking relationship with Yeezy LLC and its affiliated entities.
JP Morgan Chase dropping West comes after he made several anti-Semitic comments over the weekend.
On Instagram, he shared a screenshot of a text conversation with Diddy, where he told her, “It’s not a game. I’m going to use you as an example to show the Jewish people who told you to call me that no one can threaten me or influence me.
He was kicked out of his account soon after.
West then took to Twitter where he posted, “I’m a little sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m gonna die a jerk 3 About JEWS Funny thing is I can’t be an anti-Semite because black people are actually Jewish too. You have toyed with me and tried to test anyone who opposes your program.
He was also kicked out of this account.
Next
Eagle-eyed fans noticed a photo of the Duke and Duchess…
Last week, Adidas announced that its partnership with West was “under review” following the rapper’s “White Lives Matter” shirt scandal.
“After repeated efforts to resolve the situation privately, we have made the decision to submit the partnership for review,” the company said in a statement Thursday, according to CNBC.
“We will continue to co-manage the current product during this time.”
West, 45, responded to the statement on Instagram, writing, “F – K ADIDAS I AM ADIDAS ADIDAS RAPED AND STOLEN MY DESIGNS.”
In August, West began speaking out against the brand regarding his frustrations with the company, which allegedly made decisions about their collaboration without his consent.
New York Post
News
Buyers wonder what’s next after Banana Republic announces it will be leaving Mag Mile – NBC Chicago
After another retailer announced it would be leaving Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, managers and shoppers need to consider what it all means as the holiday season approaches.
Crain’s Chicago Business announced for the first time that Banana Republic plans to permanently close its doors this week. The clothing store joins other retailers like Macy’s, which once occupied space at Water Tower Place, and Uniqlo, which resided on the opposite corner of Pearson.
The Gap flagship store also closed recently, and all of the closures mean occupancy has continued to decline.
Aldus. Brian Hopkins, who represents Chicago’s Second Ward, says the news didn’t take him by surprise because the retailer’s lease was up.
“We weren’t really surprised,” he said. “Their lease came and they said ‘we’re not going to renew. We got out of here.
Hopkins says he’s disappointed with Banana Republic’s departure, but says he hopes the Magnificent Mile can continue to attract interest from other companies.
“We’re about 29% vacancy right now,” he said. “We stayed below 30%, but this announcement is perhaps what puts us above, and there is a psychological reference there. It is a blow for the economy, a blow for Michigan Avenue, but it’s a very desirable place. I have to be optimistic.
Buyers shared Hopkins’ sentiments.
“It’s a little disappointing to see these things (happen),” Kipp Howe said.
“It looks like the next stage of the pandemic. Online shopping (it’s big) so these flagship stores are disappearing because no one is going out,” added Natalia Kennedy.
Hopkins also cited retail theft as a challenge the commercial area must overcome, with memories still fresh of widespread looting along the Magnificent Mile during the summer of 2020.
While city officials and police have repeatedly pledged to devote more resources to tackling the crime problem, Hopkins says the concerns are still very real.
“Crime is a very big factor here. Retailers don’t like to talk and they will never admit they closed their stores because they can’t prevent inventory theft,” he said. “We know it’s a problem, and retail theft rates have gone up, and the city isn’t doing enough to combat it.”
With the holiday season and the Mag Mile Lights Festival coming up, other organizations are also hoping to participate, with Street Ambassadors out in force on Tuesday, which shoppers noticed.
“I think the city is finally getting back to normal,” Dawn Toroker said. “I feel like we give people lots of reasons to come downtown.”
NBC Chicago
News
College volleyball: Ohio State gets sweep, ends Gophers’ win streak
The 10th-ranked Gophers volleyball team saw its three-match win streak snapped Wednesday night as No. 6 Ohio State earned a 25-20, 25-21, 25-22 victory at Maturi Pavilion. It marked the first time the Buckeyes beat Minnesota on the road since 2007.
Emily Londot and Jenaisya Moore led the Ohio State offense with 13 and 11 kills, respectively. Their attack, paired with a defensive effort that saw Londot record five blocks, Kylie Murr tally 14 digs and the Buckeyes (10-5) hold the U to a season-low .097 hit percentage, helped Ohio state beat the Gophers for the first time since 2014.
Minnesota had won the previous 10 matches.
The Gophers (9-6) were led offensively by McKenna Wucherer and Taylor Landfair, who each finished with 10 kills. Carter Booth added eight kills, Naya Gros had seven blocks and Melanie Shaffmaster had 34 assists and 10 digs for her seventh double-double of the season.
Minnesota will look to regroup on Saturday at 3 p.m. when it faces Illinois at Maturi Pavilion.
Yuan’s digital foray into China sees transactions top 100 billion yen
10 best Amazon Prime Day TV deals of October: 4K TVs, OLEDs, and more
Lakers’ Lonnie Walker gets crack in starting role – Orange County Register
“Lula represents hope”: the favorite of the Brazilian presidential election sends his message in the favelas of Rio | Brazil
I’m “happy” to have “crossed the line”
Buyers wonder what’s next after Banana Republic announces it will be leaving Mag Mile – NBC Chicago
College volleyball: Ohio State gets sweep, ends Gophers’ win streak
NHL questions Lightning’s Ian Cole as part of investigation
Los Angeles council member Nury Martinez resigns after racist tapes surface.
Grand Prairie firefighters battle fire at 3-alarm apartment complex
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online