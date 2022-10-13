Yuan’s digital foray into China sees transactions top 100 billion yen

Thousands of favela residents and activists took to the streets of Rio to show their support for Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the left-wing favorite to become Brazil’s next president.

Addressing a sea of ​​supporters in one of Rio’s biggest favelas, the Complexo do Alemão, Lula pledged to give far-right rival Jair Bolsonaro “a beating” when the country’s biggest democracy South America will hold the second round of its presidential election at the end of October. .

“We are going to win these elections,” proclaimed the 76-year-old ex-president who narrowly missed out on an outright victory over Bolsonaro in the first round 10 days ago.

Lula, who rose from rural poverty to become Brazil’s first working-class president in 2002, said he was determined to return to power “to prove to the elites who have ruled since 1500 that once again a steelworker will fix what country”.

“The only reason I am running for president again is my belief that we can change things,” Lula told activists during an assembly at the headquarters of Voz das Comunidades, the favela media group that arranged his rare visit. “I promise you this country will change – and it will change for the better.”

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva greets his supporters during a campaign rally in Belford Roxo, Rio de Janeiro. Photograph: Carl de Souza/AFP/Getty Images

Residents of more than 30 favelas had flocked to the Complexo do Alemão on Wednesday morning to defend a politician who he hopes can end Bolsonaro’s tumultuous four-year rule, during which Covid killed nearly 700,000 people and millions have been pushed into poverty.

“Lula setting foot in the favela is an act of resistance. It shows that we are not alone – that there is hope,” said Douglas Viana, a 30-year-old activist from another sprawling working-class community, Complexo da Maré. “This is a historic moment for the country. We have never seen anything on this scale,” Viana added.

Rene Silva, the founder of Voz das Comunidades, expressed his optimism about the imminent social change under Lula, who used his two presidential terms to help millions of people escape poverty and enter higher education thanks to the product of a regional commodity boom.

“Lula represents hope – hope for less hunger and less inequality. We have taken so many steps backwards during Bolsonaro’s four years in power – and it will take a long time to rebuild all of that,” said Silva, 27.

A supporter of former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, flashes the letter L for ‘Lula’ during a campaign rally with him in the Complexo do Alemao favela in Rio. Photography: Silvia Izquierdo/AP

Anielle Franco, an activist whose political sister Marielle Franco was murdered in 2018, said she hoped a victory for Lula could help secure justice for her murdered brother.

“Lula symbolizes the return of the humble, the poor, the black and the northeast of the favela to the presidency – everything that we don’t have under this government,” Franco said.

Fighting a “government of hate”

Lula won the first round of elections in the Alemão region, a vast swath of red-brick housing in northern Rio with tens of thousands of residents, as well as other large favelas such as Rocinha and Maré .

But the left lost in Rio state as a whole, with Bolsonaro winning 51% of the vote to Lula’s 40.7%, and Lula stepped up his campaign here ahead of the Oct. 30 showdown with the far-right incumbent.

Carlos Lupi, a Labor party leader who helps lead Lula’s run-off campaign, said Wednesday’s event was designed to raise awareness in favelas of the urgent need for political change.

“This is the government of hate, of anger – and we must defeat it,” Lupi said as crowds swept down one of Alemão’s main thoroughfares with banners denouncing the ravaging hunger crisis. the poor of Brazil. “We need to wake up this community to the harm this government is causing them.”

Not everyone was convinced, with many residents of evangelical favelas remaining loyal to Bolsonaro, whose allies have falsely accused Lula of plotting to shut down churches.

Valmir da Silva, a 51-year-old driver, came to the Alemão rally with a towel bearing the image of Bolsonaro and his nationalist slogan: “Brazil above all, God above all”.

Lula rose from rural poverty to become Brazil’s first working-class president in 2002. Photograph: Carl de Souza/AFP/Getty Images

“He’s done more in two years than Lula in eight,” Silva said of the right-wing radical, adding, “Lula isn’t interested in the poor. He thinks only of staying in power.

Silva insisted that the crowd of Lula supporters around him did not represent the working-class neighborhood where he was born and raised. “The favela is divided,” he says.

But as young favela leaders spoke to Lula, they were united in their plea for better health care and better education – and an end to the government neglect and police brutality that plagues hundreds every year. dead, mostly black. “We are tired of dying,” local activist Alan Brum told Lula.

Buba Aguiar, an activist from a community called Acari, told the former president that the only way to defeat Bolsonaro and his far-right movement was to join the voices of the favela, where around 20% of the population live. citizens of Rio.

“There is no way to stop authoritarianism or to stop Bolsonarism, without the leaders who are here today,” Aguiar said. “Only with our help can we get Brazil back on track.”

Additional reporting by Alan Lima