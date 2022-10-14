Travel
10 Activities To Do With Your Friends When They Visit You Over the Weekend
There’s something about the weekend that makes you want to spend quality time with your friends and family. With busy work weeks, it’s great to disconnect, slow down and focus on what matters. Spending a day with people that are a particular part of your life is a great feeling.
It is common for friends to come to visit now and then. These weekend visits often result in hanging out with friends, chatting, eating at excellent restaurants, seeing cool spots in town, and spending the night at your place or a hotel.
This is ideal for you and your friends as you can get to know each other better while relaxing and enjoying your time together. Usually, the best part of these days is the fact that they seem to fly by quickly as you are engaged in different fun activities along with enjoyable conversations. Soon enough, it’s time for your friend to return home, but it’s not easy because you are having much fun together.
So which pastimes will you most likely enjoy with your friends when they visit? Here are a few activities that are sure to be a hit.
1. Go Out to Eat
If you live in a big city, there are so many different types of restaurants that it’s hard to choose where to go. Do you want Chinese, Mexican or Italian? Should you try something new or stick with what we know?
Whatever kind of food your friends like, there’s probably at least one restaurant nearby that serves it. If not, try looking online for reviews or other recommendations for nearby places (or just drive around until you see signs or billboards advertising restaurants). You can even check out local newspaper sites or ask locals where they like to eat.
2. Play Casino Games
Why not try playing casino games if you’re looking for fun weekend activities with friends? They are one of the best ways to engage in a social movement with your friends. They can also be played by people not interested in gambling or card games. They simply want to have fun and compete with each other in a friendly manner.
You can play casino games at home using an online casino where you can access new crypto casinos. Here you will find many casino games online these days, including live dealer games that allow you to play against real people. You can also play classic casino games online, such as roulette and blackjack. The best part about playing casino games online is that it’s easy to learn how to play them, and there are no limits to betting – you can bet as much money as you want.
3. Visit a Museum or Gallery
A museum is a perfect place to spend an afternoon with friends. It’s quiet, has plenty of exhibits to look at, and is a great way to learn something new. Whether they’re into art or history, everyone loves the chance to learn more about their favorite subjects. Take them to a museum or gallery in town that they might not have been to before.
If you don’t have time for a whole museum trip, visit an art gallery instead. You’ll find some of the same things in museums — like paintings and sculptures — but they’re often smaller and more affordable.
If they’re fans of classic cars, take them to an antique car show where they can admire beautiful vehicles up close. If they like exploring churches and cathedrals, take them on a tour of some historic buildings where they can learn about architecture and religion.
4. Go Bowling
Bowling is another sport perfect for groups of friends because it’s easy to play together but also competitive enough to keep things interesting. This can be especially fun if you’re on opposing teams (for example, one team plays men against women) so that each member has an opportunity to win individually! Just be sure not to get too competitive—it’s supposed to be fun.
5. Trading Online
Trading online is a great way to get new experiences and learn about different things like the best crypto signals, investing in stocks, making money with Amazon, and more. You can know this without having to travel too far or spend any money at all.
Trading online also gives you a chance to learn about different cultures and lifestyles around the world. You could even make some new friends along the way.
You can trade with people worldwide and have plenty of opportunities locally. Some apps let you change items locally and set up meetups so people can meet and swap items in person instead of shipping them back and forth across the country (and maybe even internationally).
6. Volunteer
One of the best ways to connect with people is by doing something selfless. Volunteering is one way to bond with your friends at the moment. It also allows you to give back to society and make it better. You can work together or split up and do different tasks.
Volunteer at a shelter or soup kitchen. Feeding the homeless and helping those in need can be an eye-opening experience. If you have kids, they’ll learn that there are people who don’t have the same opportunities as them, which will give them perspective on their lives.
Volunteer at an animal shelter or pet store. Shelters are always looking for help cleaning cages and walking dogs. Pet stores need volunteers to walk dogs in the store while customers shop and take pictures with them.
Volunteer at a library book sale. Libraries hold annual book sales, where they sell donated books at low prices to raise money for their programs. Volunteers sort books into categories, price them, and help customers find what they want.
7. Take a Class
One of the best ways to spend time with your friends is by taking a class together. This will allow you to learn something new while spending time together. It also gives you activity for the whole day so that you don’t have to worry about coming up with something else later in the evening.
When choosing a class, ensure it’s something all your friends will enjoy and participate in together. If one friend fears heights or another is afraid of snakes (or whatever), it might not be a good idea for them to take the same class as everyone else.
Try finding something that everyone can participate in and have fun doing so. There are many options, from baking classes to wine-tasting lessons. You can even take an art class or learn about different cultures through foreign language classes. Choosing something like this will help ensure everyone has fun regardless of the day or night.
8. Go hiking
If your friends are into nature, then this is a great idea. Hiking is always fun with friends because it allows everyone to get outside and enjoy nature together while giving everyone some time to bond without distractions from phones or social media (although they will still be present).
You can go during the day or at night. Both options are great. Also, ensure you wear sunscreen if you go during the day because sunburns are never fun.
You can go hiking on any easy trail or even just go for a walk in the woods near your house, but if you want something more challenging, try camping in the wilderness for a couple of days. Ensure you’ve prepared everything beforehand, so you don’t run into any problems.
9. Go on a picnic
Picnics are another great way to enjoy nature without hiking miles from home. Pack up some sandwiches, fruit, and other snacks into a basket or cooler and head out for a picnic lunch in an open field or wooded area.
This is also an excellent activity for kids. If you have time after eating, pack away leftover food scraps and dispose of them properly so they don’t attract animals or cause other problems in natural areas.
10. Go To The Movies
Watching movies is one of the best ways to spend time with friends. You can choose any film from any genre and watch it together. This way, you’ll get to enjoy some quality time with each other while also having fun at the same time. If possible, rent a theater so that only those who want to go will come along.
Don’t Let Your Weekends Be Boring!
While some activities don’t require a lot of money, they still make great weekend getaways. Whether you’re trying something new and exciting or reliving your childhood (in a fun way), these activities are sure to spice up any get-together. So stick around this weekend, and plan to have fun with your friends.
How to Build a Holiday Fund!
The holidays are quickly approaching and it’s time to start planning your vacations. You might be tempted to save at the start of the year, but then forget it as the holidays come around and you’re faced with buying gifts. The holidays can be a stressful time, but not if you have a plan. I know, we’re getting a bit excited.
Any way, if you’re looking for some ways to save up some vacation cash this holiday season then you’ve come to the right place! Here are some quick tips that I’ve found helpful in building a Holiday Fund over the years.
Tips for Building a holiday fund in 2022:
Make a list of your holiday expenses:
The first step is to start with a list of your holiday expenses – and how much money you’ll need for each one. The easiest way to do this is to create an Excel spreadsheet in which you list all your planned holidays, along with how much money each trip will cost on average.
You should also consider whether any family members will want to join you on trips, and how much it might cost them too.
Calculate how much you’ll need:
Once you have an estimate of how much you want to spend, start thinking about what items would make good investments and add them to your shopping list accordingly, For example, figure out how many days away from Christmas is and multiply that number by $100 per day ($200 per week). This will give you an estimate of how much money you’ll need each week in order to cover expenses like travel costs, gift buying, food bills etc.
Have a weekly deposit plan:
Make sure you have enough money saved up so you don’t have to stress about how much money you have left over at the end of the month. Having an automatic savings plan will help keep your finances in order and prevent unnecessary spending during the holidays.
Track your spending:
Log every purchase you make and set aside enough money each week so that by the end of the year, you have transferred enough money into your savings account to cover all expenses. This way, there will be no surprises when it comes to budgeting for Christmas or other holiday costs.
There are plenty of apps available online if you want do manage tracking by hand. As now we are in digital age so in case, you can use the Prillionaires wealth tracker app to calculate and monitor your net worth like a billionaire. The Prillionaires wealth tracker app provides users with a means of monitoring their spending and saving money by organizing expenses.
Create an emergency fund as well:
Just in case something unexpected happens during the holidays (like someone getting sick), having an emergency fund will help get you through tough times without worrying about debt.
Set realistic goals:
Don’t set yourself unrealistic expectations; after all, this isn’t something where overnight success is guaranteed! Aim high but be reasonable with your expectations so that if things don’t go as planned (which they usually won’t), at least there’s still plenty of room left in your budget for other things down the road.
Final Verdict:
If you’re like most people, your holiday fund may be a little bare. Thankfully, there are plenty of tips and advice available on how to build a good holiday fund. By taking these steps, you’ll be able to celebrate the holidays in style without having to worry about financial troubles down the road. Thanks for reading – have a safe and happy holiday season!
5 Ways Airline Staff Can Be More Comfortable on Long Flights
Intro:
As airline staff, you probably take a lot of long flights.
Or maybe you’re just getting started in your airline career, and you’re looking at the possibility of signing on for some longer-term assignments.
With that being said, you may be thinking to yourself:
“How can I stay comfortable during those long range flights?”
Obviously, airline staff have a lot to do during travel times.
But on longer flights, there are also going to be some breaks—and there’s going to be some downtime to consider.
What can you do to make these trips more comfortable?
What can you do to reduce stress and help to make the experience as good as it can be?
Well, these are great questions.
And in this blog post, you’re going to learn 5 different ways that you can be more comfortable on long flights as airline staff.
Let’s dive into it.
1. Bring A Comfortable Sized Carry-On Bag
As an airline staff member, you probably want to travel light.
This is a good thing.
And your instincts are spot on with this, because if you try to carry too much luggage with you, you’re going to end up loading yourself down and causing more stress than it’s worth.
With that being said, you do need to bring some things.
You’re going to want to bring basic necessities to tide you over until you get home from your assignment.
With that being said, a comfortable-sized carry-on is usually the perfect way to go.
You can wheel it along behind you as you walk quickly from terminal to terminal. And you can easily store it in your personal space on the flight to avoid inconveniences.
It’s the best of both worlds.
2. Stay Hydrated
Being dehydrated can actually open you up to all kinds of different health and wellness downsides.
Plus, it can just make you feel terrible.
Part of staying comfortable means also staying safe—so check out this list of safety tips for airline staff to check off all the important boxes.
But more specifically, as an airline staff member, you’re going to be performing a lot of physical activities during your working hours.
So it’s important that you stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.
You may be tempted to partake of alcoholic beverages while working on the airline.
But you should probably avoid this.
Not only can this increase your fatigue, but it can also further dehydrate you.
3. Keep Your Space Clean
As you engage in your duties as airline staff on long-haul flights, you’re probably going to be faced with the task of keeping whatever personal space you have clean and organized.
And honestly, it’s in your best interest to do this.
For example, if you plan to take a nap in your personal space during the flight, you’re going to feel a lot more comfortable if you keep the space clean and organized than you would if it was cluttered—and you had to deal with the clutter before falling asleep.
This is one of those often overlooked things that can really make a big difference.
4. Pack Your Own Meals
Airline flight meals aren’t necessarily known for being super delicious or nutritious.
So it’s always in your best interest, as airline staff, to utilize your personal space to pack some of your own meals.
Consider bringing healthy food options that will give you energy and make you feel awesome instead of food that’s high in fat, greasy, and full of sodium.
5. Adopt A Skincare Routine
All of this flying from place to place, walking from terminal to terminal, and sleeping in cramped quarters can play havoc on your skin.
Your skin may get dry, and you may sweat a lot.
Plus, you can also run into situations where you’ll end up with chapped lips, chapped skin, wind-burnt skin, etc.
So to avoid the downsides that come with skin problems, you should adopt a high-quality skincare routine, and you should make sure to bring these items with you on your long haul flights.
Nothing is better than stealing away to the bathroom to quickly apply some moisturizer to your dry face, hands, or elbows.
This can save you a lot of trouble, and can help you just to feel a lot better on those long-haul flights when you don’t feel like you’re getting enough breaks to properly care for yourself in other ways.
Conclusion
Hopefully, this post has helped you to understand how to stay comfortable on long flights as an airline staff member.
You’ve got this.
Just get out there and make it happen.
Take care of yourself, and be safe on your travels.
How to Find Luxury Hotel Deals
These Tips Can Help You Save Money on Hotel Reservations
Planning your next vacation and looking for a truly luxe place to stay? Then you should check out a luxury hotel!
But what if you don’t want to pay full price for a room?
That’s no problem, either. You can find luxury hotel deals through a variety of means, so that you never overpay for a good night’s sleep.
What Is a Luxury Hotel?
A hotel is considered a luxury hotel when it provides upscale accommodations to guests. Many self-proclaimed luxury hotels are four- or five-star hotels that offer many desirable amenities, like:
- Upscale furnishings in guest rooms
- Private pool with cabanas
- Concierge services and valet parking
- In-hotel fine dining restaurant and bar, with room service
- Fitness center
- Day spa
- And more
Are Luxury Hotels Expensive?
Whether a hotel is expensive is completely subjective, but in general, you can expect to pay more than average per night for accommodations in a luxury hotel.
But that doesn’t mean you can’t secure deals on nightly rates or discounts on special amenities. Although luxury hotels cater to a financially well-off audience, hoteliers know that even they love getting a good deal.
Shop Discount Travel Websites
Consult the multitude of discount travel websites online, like Priceline or Hotels.com, to check the latest nightly rates for your favorite hotels before you travel.
These sites collaborate with hotels to help market available rooms, particularly at the last minute. They can offer discounted rates because the hotel knows they won’t likely book the room on their own, especially outside peak travel seasons.
The downside to booking through a discount website is that cancellation may be difficult or even impossible. Always check the website’s cancellation policy, and when in doubt, pay extra to book the hotel. Additionally, the pricing on discount websites is subject to change, even as you work through the checkout process. So if you spot a great deal on a luxury hotel you want to stay at, book quickly to get the lowest rate possible.
Join the Hotel Chain’s Rewards Program
Most hotel chains offer their own version of a rewards program that doesn’t require you to sign up for a special credit card. Even luxury hotel chains have their own programs.
Rewards program members receive exclusive emails about room rate deals in various locations. You’ll get a heads-up before the general public does, so you can take advantage of lower pricing for your upcoming trips.
Rewards program members also tend to earn points for each stay. As you earn more and more points, you can exchange them for a free night or access to other special amenities, like a meal in the hotel restaurant or free drinks at the swim-up bar.
Watch for Promotions Directly from the Hotel
If your favorite luxury hotel chain doesn’t offer a rewards program, you can still learn about their offers via email newsletters.
All you have to do is sign up on their website and then watch their emails roll into your inbox. These emails will contain the latest news about your favorite hotels, but also often include special deals you won’t want to pass up.
The hotel chain may also list special promotions on their website, so be sure to familiarize yourself with how your favorite luxury hotel shares their special offers.
Use Your Credit Card Rewards Points
Most frequent travelers have a credit card that accumulates reward points for every dollar spent. You can often use these credit card rewards points to book travel, including luxury hotel reservations, once you’ve saved up enough.
You’ll need to make your reservations through your credit card’s rewards website, not directly with the hotel. However, it’s a very simple process that secures you a room for your next trip without paying money out of your own pocket.
Check Your Employer’s Discount Program
Many major employers have a negotiated rate with luxury hotel chains that employees can access by providing a special code when they make reservations.
Generally, these negotiated discounts cut off about 10 percent of the total nightly rate, but that can be a reasonably good sized chunk of change if you’re staying for multiple nights.
Check with your company’s benefits coordinator in the human resources department to find out if they participate in such employee discount programs.
Ask Your Friends and Family How They Save Big on Luxury Hotel Stays
If you know your close friends and acquaintances often stay in luxury hotels, ask them for their secret to saving money on their accommodations. They may know of a resource not mentioned here that can save you big on your next vacation.
How to Save on a Passenger Van Rental?
At first glance, it may seem that organizing travel is a relatively simple matter. However, when you delve into the details, you realize that everything is not so simple. For example, one of the problems that may arise when organizing a trip is finding a way of comfortable transportation from the airport. In such a situation, Van Rental Tampa Airport service can help.
Choose the Right Van
When selecting a van, knowing what tips to look at is essential. Today’s market is full of options you can choose from and constantly increasing. The models are of different sizes, prices, and rental possibilities. Let’s discuss selecting the best matching for your needs van.
1. Plan a Budget
The first thing to do is to plan the budget. If you are not ready for big expenses, it is good to consider renting transport carefully. It will help you balance your spending and still have a good transportation option.
2. Calculate the Number of Passengers
To choose the right van, calculate how many of you will go. Moreover, think about everyone’s free personal space. For example, if you have a long trip, it is better to rent a bigger van. This way, everyone could have enough space.
3. Choose Your Trip Goal
As with the calculating amount of people, it is recommended to understand the trip’s goal. It can be specific preferences about the transport model, price, or how comfortable it is. When you decide your goals, finding exactly what you want is easier.
How to Save on a Van Rental?
Everyone who once had a long trip by renting a car from the airport knows how expensive it may be. So here we will talk about tips to help you save money while renting a van.
1. Think of Early Booking
If you want to save money during the trip, you can try on VAN Rental Tampa Airport early booking. For example, at Tampa International Airport, there are a lot of services that provide van rental in advance. Therefore, it is often cheaper to order transport a lot earlier than the needed date (2-3 weeks before).
2. Make Your Trip Longer
It is pretty common that five days trips are often more expensive than seven days ones. You can use this tip and plan a trip for more days but still be positive.
3. Get the Right Van
When renting transport for ten people, getting a van right for this number of passengers is recommended. It can help to save a good amount of money as you won’t have to pay for a bigger car.
Conclusions
Bottom line, there are many ways to save on van rental. For example, near such an airport as Tampa, there are many services that allow you to rent a car. However, even using such services, you can clean well. For example, you are renting a van in advance or planning a trip for a more extended period. So, no need to worry about your trip. Just take into account these tips and have the best experience!
How to properly plan a long distance move?
Many Americans are reevaluating their current living arrangements and the requirements for future healthy and happy life. Online searches for larger homes with outdoor space have surged since the COVID-19 epidemic began, and city inhabitants are considering more suburban and rural settings, prompting the need for upstanding, professional moving companies like Safebound Moving & Storage to provide easy relocations.
Many professionals are now more mobile than ever because to the flexibility of working from home, while others might need to move to take advantage of the best employment prospects in a changing job market. Over the next months, an increase in long-distance movements is anticipated to result from all of this. Moving is never simple, but with careful planning, you can move your household from place A to place B with the least amount of interruption.
Think, get ready, and schedule
As soon as your move is confirmed, start outlining your to-do list and creating a schedule starting from when you would want to arrive. Planning is required to choose whether to relocate your household goods, people, pets, and cars all at once or individually. While traveling, you’ll need to make plans for food, lodging, and clothes in addition to getting your new house as prepared as you can for your arrival. Keep all of your calendars, receipts, to-do lists, and estimations in one single file to stay organized.
Make Professionals Available
As soon as your strategy takes form, request quotes a long distance moving company. In fact, get quotes form several companies Make sure you comprehend everything that is included in each quote, and look through the available insurance alternatives. Most moving firms only offer a basic level of insurance; you’ll need to get more extensive coverage. If necessary, don’t forget to ask for separate quotes on car movers and pet moving services.
Create a reservation
The real countdown begins once you’ve checked your quotes, chosen your movers, and reserved your relocation dates. Start arranging bookings for flights or lodging along your route if you’re transferring your family’s folks, animals, and possessions separately. Make plans for any temporary housing you may require in your new location.
Donate, discard, and pack
Every square inch counts when moving across vast distances. Anything that you don’t need or adore should not be moved at your expense. This calls for a thorough clearing of all of your drawers and closets as well as the removal of any furniture you no longer use. Since this procedure takes a while, it’s better to get started as soon as you know you’re relocating. To avoid feeling overwhelmed, work on each area one at a time. Recycle, sell, or donate as much as you can.
Focus on Safety
Moving during a pandemic is likely to necessitate a completely different set of rules and the use of personal protective equipment when packing and traveling. For your entire family, make sure you have enough of masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer on hand. You should also familiarize yourself with any guidelines supplied by your movers, hotels, and airlines. Review any restrictions on what you can and cannot pack among your possessions before concluding. Plants, perishable objects, and anything that are flammable, combustible, or caustic are often prohibited.
Make Time for Farewells
You’ll be quite busy in the weeks before your relocation, but it’s important to socialize with your neighbors and friends. Plan for your children to say farewell to their friends and classmates. Set up a socially remote outdoor gathering. Visit your favorite spots in town and take some time to say farewell to the house where you’ve probably spent a lot of happy times. Share your new address and take lots of photographs.
Get Ready to Travel
You should make plans for entertaining children and dogs before leaving for your new house, especially if you’re going by automobile. Set aside time for breaks, pack a lot of snacks, charge your electronics, and stop sometimes to view sites or see friends.
Moving is never easy, and nothing goes according to plan. Because of this, having a game plan in mind and following the aforementioned advice can help you relax and break down the apparently impossible process of a cross-country relocation into doable, bite-sized parts.
7 Practical Gifts For Your Adventure Loving Friend
When shopping for a gift, you need to consider the recipient and their interests. Part of getting them a gift they’ll love is gifting them something practical that will benefit their life somehow.
When shopping for your adventure-loving friend, you have a wide range of options. Here are seven amazing gifts to consider for the adventurer in your life.
1. Portable Power Station
If your friend likes camping, they’ll greatly appreciate a portable power station. These gadgets are compact, lightweight, and powerful enough to energize small appliances.
Look for the best portable power station and watch how your friend’s eyes light up when you gift it to them!
2. Travel Pillow
A quality travel pillow makes long road trips or airplane flights bearable. There’s nothing worse than falling asleep while sitting and waking up with a sore neck.
Travel pillows alleviate discomfort when sleeping upright. If your adventurous friend doesn’t have one yet, it will make for a functional gift they’ll appreciate. Memory foam pillows are great options as they adjust to the body.
3. Hiking Backpack
Hiking backpacks are designed specifically with your outdoorsy friend in mind. They make carrying hiking gear and equipment easy and comfortable.
The top brands have padded shoulder straps for easy carrying and water-resistant materials for ultimate durability. With several pockets and lockable zippers, your friend will have no problem carrying all their essentials around.
4. Pour Over Coffee Maker
Give your adventurous friend the gift of enjoying coffee while on the go. With a lightweight and compact pour-over coffee maker, they’ll easily be able to make themselves a cup of brew.
These are neat gadgets as they’ll allow java enthusiasts to control the taste, temperature, and strength of the coffee. Pair it with a travel mug or thermos, and you’ve got the perfect gift!
5. Hammock
Hammocks offer a fantastic way to relax outdoors. Many people find them comfortable enough to take afternoon naps, while others use them to sleep while camping. After all, many offer more comfort than sleeping on the ground! Gift your outdoorsy friend a sturdy hammock for ultimate comfort while adventuring.
6. Smartwatch
If you’re feeling generous, consider gifting your friend a smartwatch that tracks their footsteps, heart rate, and even sleep cycles. Many have a built-in GPS if they get lost while hiking in the woods. There are several Android and iPhone models that will easily connect to their smart devices.
7. Mosquito Repeller
Swarming mosquitoes make it difficult to enjoy a simple hike or an overnight camping trip. Therefore, it makes sense that a mosquito repeller would make this list. This is an affordable gift that will go a long way!
Along with repellents, great essential oils like lemon eucalyptus, lavender, or cinnamon oil work wonders for preventing mosquito bites.
Final Thoughts
There must be something on this list that sparks interest. Whether your friend is a camping enthusiast or a travelholic, any of these seven gadgets will make for an unforgettable gift. Happy shopping!
