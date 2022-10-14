Blockchain
20 Promising Korean Tech Companies at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022
SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–20 Korean tech companies specializing in various technologies such as AI & AI Application, Metaverse, Mobility, SaaS, NFT, IoT and Logistics will participate in TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 in San Francisco from October 18 to 20 at the Korea Pavilion, hosted by KOTRA and KITRI.
There will be two pitching events of Korean tech companies at the showcase stage to introduce their companies and display their technology and innovation. The first live pitch session by the Korea Pavilion will be on Tuesday, Oct. 18th, at 10 am (PDT); and the second session will be on Thursday, Oct 20th, at 11:30 am (PDT).
The companies are listed below.
Artificial Intelligence
- ALI (AI question-answering (QA) system with low data dependency)
- Apptest.ai (AI-Based Exploratory Mobile App Test Platform & Cloud Service)
- Nota AI (AI model optimization)
- SmartMind (One governance platform software “ThanoSQL” is integrated platform enables the querying and AI modeling of data using only SQL)
AI Application
- Cochl (Sound AI platform specialized in ambient sound recognition)
- Dabeeo (Map tech / SaaS-type platform providing geospatial data by using AI)
- Nuvilab (Developing food scanners that can collect food data)
- VisualCamp (Lightweight algorithm AI-based eye tracking software solution)
Metaverse
- Fliption (AI-driven face engine software developing virtual face synthesis)
- Nalbi (Real-time AI virtual human platform using in social media / camera apps)
- SiliconArts (Real-time ray tracing GPU Technology for Servers, Workstations, PCs, Mobile and VR/AR headsets)
- Z-EMOTION (Provide one-stop real-time 3D design platform that can be used in fashion design, E-commerce for brands, and the metaverse)
Mobility
- BANF (Real-time safety diagnostic system for autonomous truck tires)
- Neubility (Cost-effective, in-house-developed autonomous delivery robots)
- PABLO AIR (Drone solution & service with self-developed UAS hardware technology)
SaaS | NFT | IoT
- Business Canvas (Document platform that redesigns the document files from folders and search to knowledge network)
- Monoly (SaaS for enterprise collaboration tool guarantees user’s data sovereignty with blockchain technology)
- Platfarm ‘GALL3RY 3’ (A Dapp that automatically converts the crypto assets owned by NFT collectors to share on social media platforms)
- TheWaveTalk (Water quality meter, turbidimeter, that measures the water quality of drinking water)
Logistics
- Willog (Cloud-based, real-time logistics monitoring solution that logs temperature, humidity, light and shock data during package transportation)
Visit the Korea Pavilion hosted by KOTRA and KITRI at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 after the registration using Free Expo Pass offered by the Korea Pavilion.
About KOTRA
KOTRA (Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency) serves as a global platform tailored to meet the needs of buyers, investors and Korean entrepreneurs alike.
About KITRI
KITRI (Korea International Trade Research Institute) aims to create new paradigms in international trade through publications and pursue academic activities.
Contacts
Sungwoo Park – Marketing Manager
KOTRA (Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency) Silicon Valley
[email protected]
Binance Adds TerraClassicUSD (USTC) as Borrowable Asset
- Binance has not abandoned its support for the Terra Classic currencies.
- Over the past week, the price of USTC has increased by over 65%.
Binance, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, has added TerraClassicUSD (USTC) as a borrowable asset to its Binance Loan service. Demonstrating its continued commitment to the Terra Classic project. Users will be able to borrow USTC for staking, withdrawals, spotting, and margin trading. Over the last day, the price of USTC has increased by over 22%. And over the past week, it has increased by over 65%.
Binance announced on October 13 that TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is now a supported asset for borrowing on the Binance Loans platform. Nearly eighty different digital currencies, including USDT, BUSD, BTC, ETH, ADA, DOGE, SHIB, XRP, SOL, SAND, MATIC, etc., are now supported via the platform’s borrowing feature.
With Binance Loans, users may borrow cryptocurrency to engage in high-yielding activities like staking, trading on margin, and futures. That means anybody with a trading interest in USTC may get a loan of the cryptocurrency to use for spot trading, margin trading, or any other reason. Users, however, must put up collateral in one of the other acceptable cryptocurrencies.
In a tweet, Terra Classic validator LUNC DAO indicated that Binance recognizes USTC’s significance in releasing wealth in the LUNC ecosystem. The majority of the Terra Classic community approves of the change and is super excited.
Binance has not abandoned its support for the Terra Classic currencies, even as the community works to bring LUNC and USTC back from the dead. Terra Rebels has unveiled a revitalization plan that has piqued the curiosity of several industry professionals. Furthermore, Terra Classic core developer Tobias Andersen has outlined the USTC re-peg proposal.
Cardano Drops To Its Lowest In Last 7 Days
Cardano, the 8th largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, traded for $0.38 at one point today to drop to the lowest it’s been for the past 21 months.
- ADA just recorded its 2022 all-time low of $0.36
- Cardano may be on another bearish run all the way to the forecasted $0.25 mark
- IOG leans on strong fundamentals to have a bullish rally.
The downward slide continues for ADA, as its price declined further. As of this writing, data from Coingecko shows the asset is trading at $0.36.
It is now down by 6.9% for the past 24 hours and has lost 14.8% of its value for the last week. This development, however, is no longer news.
Veteran market analyst Peter Brandt tweeted last week that ADA, following sell off since the completion of the Vasil hardfork on the Cardano blockchain in September, will be on a decline all the way to $0.25.
Cardano Hits A 2022 All-Time Low
The situation was already bleak for Cardano when it plunged all the way to $0.38 earlier today. But that was shattered when ADA fell to its new 2022 all-time low of $0.36.
It was unfortunate that the altcoin fell below its short-term wedge pattern, pushing itself to a bearish run. Had it moved up in its pattern, the digital asset might have made a recovery from the slaughter of the crypto winter.
Cardano was able to move below its Relative Strength Index (RSI) oversold zone but that action was only brief and bears encountered resistance as traders appeared to have bought the dip.
There’s more bad news for ADA, as demand is not yet back to a sustainable level, primarily because there are expectations of more downward movement due to the current harsh market conditions.
How Bumpy Will The Road Get For ADA?
The cryptocurrency might be down right now and is among the few ones who have managed to attain a record 2022 all-time low, but that doesn’t mean the end for the ADA.
Cardano is leaning on its strong fundamentals to mount a comeback and be on the running for a bullish trading momentum.
According to the weekly development report released by Input Output Global (IOG), 1,117 projects are currently building on the Cardano Blockchain.
Moreover, there is an observed remarkable increase in new users of decentralized apps (dApps) that are built on the network of the “Ethereum killer.”
In terms of users and value, IOG said the non-fungible token of Cardano is also gaining more traction. In April this year, the network’s NFT trading volume was around $27 million.
During a July interview, Input Output Global CEO Charles Hoskinson said:
“One surprising area of growth on Cardano is in the NFT space. About 40% of all the applications that are being deployed are NFT-related… About $270 million a month in NFT volume. So, $3 billion a year.”
Crypto total market cap at $852 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from Latest Finance News, Source: TradingView.com Disclaimer: The analysis represents the author's personal views and should not be construed as investment advice.
The Celo Foundation Aims to Bring $20B in Impact Investing Funds to Web3 by 2025
Announced at GIIN, this “2% for Web3 Impact” pledge will rally industry-wide support, with plans to onboard 100+ impact investors into Web3
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Earlier today, the U.S.-based Celo Foundation announced the launch of its “2% for Web3 Impact” pledge at the Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN) Investor Forum in The Hague. An industry-wide initiative incubated within the Foundation’s Social Impact Collective, the pledge is kicking off by actively helping onboard 100+ impact investors to Web3 and make their first investment in the space or provide liquidity, for example, to impact lending protocols.
The GIIN Investor Forum, where Celo Foundation President and Co-Founder Rene Reinsberg spoke of Web3’s potential to solve mass-coordination problems, is the largest in-person global gathering of over 1,200 attendees from 60+ countries with a goal to advance and scale the global impact investing market.
In total, the GIIN estimates that over 3,349 organizations currently manage $1.164T in impact assets under management (AUM), with 2% representing $20B. “Celo’s mission is to create the conditions for prosperity––for everyone,” says Reinsberg. “The Celo ecosystem brings together the Global South and North by making access to capital easier and shifts our financial system to become regenerative. We look forward to bridging impact investors and Web3, and highlighting the potential of crypto to have real-world benefits.”
Through the Foundation, impact investors will have access to learning sessions on Web3 investing, 150+ alliance members, including Kickstarter, Deutsche Telekom, IDEO, Uniswap, and Climate Collective, the Celo Camp Web3 startup accelerator, and the Foundation’s Social Impact Collective, including Grameen Foundation and Mercy Corps Ventures, a leading impact investment fund.
“We are delighted to be members of the Celo Foundation’s Alliance for Prosperity,” says Scott Onder, Mercy Corps Ventures’ Managing Director, “With the Foundation’s proven track record of leveraging innovative Web3 tools to drive the financial inclusion and climate resilience of underbanked communities, and partnering with them on pilots across Kenya, we’re excited about this two-percent pledge to scale collaboration with impact investors from around the world.”
Currently, the Celo ecosystem consists of over 1,000 mission-aligned projects in 135+ countries, with builders creating innovative Web3 applications. For more information and to join the Celo Foundation’s “2% for Web3 Impact” pledge, please email [email protected].
About the Celo Foundation
The Celo Foundation was founded in 2017 to support the growth and development of the decentralized, open source, mobile-first Celo platform to help build a carbon-negative financial system that creates the conditions of prosperity for all. The Foundation is guided by the Celo community tenets and contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system. For more about Celo, visit https://celo.org/.
Contacts
Media
[email protected]
Global Internet of Military Things Market Report 2022: Necessity for Increased National Security & Rising Military Budgets Fuel Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Internet of Military Things Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Accessibility, By Element, By Application, By Region and Forecast to 2027.” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Global Internet of Military Things Market was valued at USD32 billion in 2021 and is slated to reach at USD 63 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022-2027.
For communication and a number of other objectives, modern military forces rely primarily on electronic networks. To analyse and disseminate data, advanced military forces have been investing in C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance) systems and infrastructure. By more effectively utilising and maximising the usage of a greater volume of the gathered data, IoMT seeks to advance this process.
Market Drivers
The need for global IoT in the military market has grown as a result of the necessity for increased national security. The condition of a Fighter on the field is quite tough to keep track of. The soldier’s jacket can be equipped with a variety of sensors that can track, detect, and send alerts about the soldier’s changing medical conditions to the command centre. From there, each combatant can be closely monitored and, in the event of an emergency, can be taken out of the field or given medical supplements based on their specific medical needs, both of which will support the market expansion.
National territories urgently require increased physical security at the national level, and defence IoT is essential to accomplishing this objective. A huge aspect in the growth of the global IoT in defence market has been the availability of a unified electronic manufacturing base across geographies.
The IoT in defence market is being driven by the benefits of IoT in terms of high connection, enhanced security, and quick decision-making abilities. Adopting IoT in the defence sector will enable real-time GPS tracking, vehicle sensor-embedded speed and motor condition displays, overall engine timings, fuel economy, and much more.
Market Restraints
The IoT’s enormous power consumption during conflicts or fights can further impede the market’s expansion for IoT in defence. IoT devices are evolving and becoming more widely used, making it difficult to keep the data they collect and transmit secure. Despite being a top priority, IoT devices aren’t always incorporated in the plan despite cybersecurity. Devices must be safeguarded against physical manipulation, network-based attacks, software attacks launched via the internet, and hardware attacks that may impede market expansion.
Market Segmentation
Global Internet of Military Things Market is segmented into Accessibility, Element & Application. By Accessibility such as Cellular, Wi-Fi, Radio Frequency Identification, Others. By Elements such as Software, Hardware, Services. By Application such as Equipment Maintenance, Health Monitoring, Real-Time Fleet Management, Training & Simulation, Inventory Management.
Regional Analysis
Global Internet of Military Things Market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Due to its technologically advanced infrastructure, high internet of things (IoT) adoption, and rising demand for IoT in defence tools, North America accounted for the majority of revenue in the worldwide IoT in defence market.
In addition, technical developments like the conversion of industrial infrastructure into a smart setting and the incorporation of blockchain & cryptography techniques into IoT security services are projected to drive the Asia-Pacific market to new heights. Due to the rising urbanisation of the region, emerging economies like China and India, and other factors, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow quickly during the course of the projected time.
Market Taxonomy
By Accessibility
- Cellular
- Wi-Fi
- Radio Frequency Identification
- Others
By Elements
- Software
- Hardware
- Services
By Application
- Equipment Maintenance
- Health Monitoring
- Real-Time Fleet Management
- Training & Simulation
- Inventory Management
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Global Internet of Military Things Market Outlook
5 Global Internet of Military Things Market, By Accessibility
6 Global Internet of Military Things Market, By Elements
7 Global Internet of Military Things Market, By Application
8 Global Internet of Military Things Market, By Region
9 North America Internet of Military Things Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)
10 Europe Internet of Military Things Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)
11 Asia Pacific Internet of Military Things Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)
12 Latin America Internet of Military Things Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)
13 Middle East Internet of Military Things Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)
14 Competitive Analysis
15 Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Freewave Technologies
- Northrup Grunman
- AT&T
- Radisys
- Aerovironment Inc.
- General Atmoics Aeronautical Systems
- Textron Sysytems
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Elbit Systems
- Prox Dynamics.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/le4m22
Contacts
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Uniswap Labs Valuation Stands at $1.66B After $165M Funding
- The firm is now focusing on growing its Web3, DeFi, and NFT market offerings.
- Uniswap Labs is now a $1.66 billion unicorn.
The corporation behind the decentralized cryptocurrency exchange Uniswap, Uniswap Labs, has declared a $1.66 billion valuation after obtaining $165 million in a Series B fundraising round. Polychain Capital acted as the round’s lead investor, while a16z crypto, Paradigm, SV Angel, and Variant were among the participants. The firm is now focusing on growing its Web3, DeFi, and NFT market offerings.
In a series of tweets published on October 13, Uniswap Labs announced that it has secured $165 million in Series B investment with the intention of bringing Uniswap’s signature ease of use to more people across the globe. Uniswap Labs is now a $1.66 billion unicorn.
Investors Faith Despite Crypto Winter
Earlier, Uniswap Labs reported that numerous investors, including Polychain Capital and Singapore’s sovereign fund, had shown interest in participating in its Series A funding round. Current investors such as a16z crypto, Paradigm, SV Angel, and Variant all contributed to the Series B round of fundraising.
In August of 2020, a16z and Paradigm led a Series A investment round that brought Uniswap Labs $11 million in funding. Existing investors’ involvement shows their faith in and dedication to the Uniswap system, even in the face of the crypto crisis.
With Ethereum’s emphasis on decentralization, security, and accessibility in mind, the Uniswap protocol was developed. It has since supported $1.2 trillion in trading activity, controls 64% of all DEX volumes, and is worth approximately $5 billion.
And in the meanwhile, they’re working on expanding their product offerings for the Web3, DeFi, and NFT industries. Its goal is to make its consumers’ lives easier and more secure. Uniswap’s (UNI) share price rose by almost 7% after the company revealed the funding.
Bitcoin Dominance Rises As Market Turns Red, What Does This Mean For Altcoins?
- BTC.D rises in price as altcoins suffer a bloody day in crypto.
- BTC.D attempts to break out above 8, and 20-day Exponential Moving Averages as altcoins struggle to hold their key support.
- The price of BTC.D eyes a rally to 48% as this could mean more pain for altcoins.
Many altcoins have experienced a relief bounce across the market as Bitcoin Dominance (BTC.D) remains below the 40% marked area allowing altcoins to rally when the market recovers. With Bitcoin Dominance (BTC.D) rising from the ashes, we could see the price of altcoins suffering more pain than expected if the price rallies to 50%.
Bitcoin Dominance is the percentage of total cryptocurrency value that is made up of Bitcoin. Its basic premise is that as BTC’s dominance increases, the value of altcoins decreases.
State Of The Market
After showing relief bounces and the crypto market cap looking ready to rally to a high with the hopes of altcoins joining the party, this was caught short as many altcoins experienced a price decline, with many losing their key support with more change of going lower as the price of BTC.D keeps rising.
Bitcoin Dominance (BTC.D) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
Many altcoins have shown so much strength as the rally, with others producing double-digit gains coupled with the fact that BTC.D was down as there is not much Bitcoin effect during price retracement.
With BTC.D set to break its long downtrend, this could affect the price of altcoins as BTC experiencing a downtrend could affect altcoin performance and the time required for altcoins to bounce from retracement.
BTC.D experienced a rally to a high of 72% as most altcoins were dormant during this period with no real price movement despite BTC experiencing good price movement. BTC.D rising is a disadvantage to most altcoins as this usually affects their movement to the upside and suffer more drops when prices retrace.
Altcoins performance is better when BTC.D value is below the 30% mark area as this helps altcoins to react faster and better to price drop when BTC a price decline. If the price of BTC.D breaks and closes above 41.5%, this could mean altcoins would suffer more pain when BTC retraces in value as the impact on altcoin prices will be more.
Weekly resistance for BTC.D – 41.5%.
Weekly support for BTC.D – 40%.
Price Analysis Of BTC.D On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, BTC.D faced rejection at the 48% mark as the value declined to 38%, where it formed good support to bounce off that region. The value of BTC.D continued to range in value as it formed an ascending triangle with price breaking out. A break and close above 41.5% would mean altcoins will suffer more price decline when BTC drops in value.
Daily resistance for BTC.D – 43.1%.
Daily support for BTC.D – 38.5%.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
