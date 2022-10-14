News
A blunt, players-only meeting preceded Loons’ hot streak and MLS Cup Playoffs spot
Minnesota United’s airing of grievances was scheduled for June 26 in Los Angeles.
The night before, the Loons had capitulated, allowing two late goals to turn what should have been a road win into a deflating 2-1 loss to Inter Miami. MNUFC had lost three straight games, six of eight and had a long cross-country flight to think about what the heck was wrong.
With a record of 5-8-3, team leaders set up the players-only meeting for after their regeneration session on the West Coast. The general idea was “let’s get it out there” because there was a feeling of it being a “do-or-die” moment in their season.
The losses were causing frustration, but the accelerant was the way they were losing. Just before the loss in Miami, they gave up another second-half lead in a 2-1 loss at New England Revolution. There was a belief, late in games, they were loosening their belt when they should have been buckling down.
Players addressed the issues as they saw them. There was venting and constructive criticisms. The back-and-forth helped players understand each other better. They sought accountability that could be put into action on the field.
After that meeting, the Loons lost just one of their next 11 games (8-1-2), they were the hottest team in MLS, and during that mid-summer run they amassed more than 54 percent of their 48 total points this season. That hot streak through late August is the foundation of MNUFC earning the Western Conference’s sixth seed in the MLS Cup Playoffs. Minnesota faces third-seed FC Dallas in a first-round match at 8:38 p.m. Monday in Frisco, Texas.
“I think if you take the time to sit down, you can be a bit more transparent and getting on the same page,” vice captain Michael Boxall said last week. “It’s important because you’ve seen it in many games when it looks like we’ve got four or five guys on different game plans and playing their own game. I think during that stretch, that certainly helped.”
Some of the team’s most vocal leaders — Wil Trapp, Michael Boxall, Robin Lod and Bakaye Dibassy — spoke up in the meeting.
But the goal was for other voices to chime in, from key figures Emanuel Reynoso and Dayne St. Clair as well as little-used role players, such as Jacori Hayes and Nabi Kibunguchy. Leaders wanted to get away from most players listening, leaving and the real meeting happening in small groups later on.
“People can give their opinions about what they think is good for us and what’s bad for us and what we need to focus on,” Lod reflected. “It’s one of those things that puts the team a little bit closer together and start to think the same way. People know what we are aiming for, and it gets a little bit easier for the games.”
Causation can be a tricky thing to nail down, but beyond cleaning the air, they aimed to return to their principles of play — primarily being hard to break down. And not to be overlooked is how the hot streak came with Robin Lod moving from attack to midfield.
After that players meeting, the Loons still wilted late but held on in a 3-2 win over the Galaxy. But an ankle injury to Kervin Arriaga on top of Hassani Dotson’s season-ending injury in April forced Lod to move to a spot he was unfamiliar with in Minnesota but had played with the Finnish national team.
The Loons were 7-0-2 in that run with Robin in midfield, including when Trapp went down with a hamstring injury and Arriaga returned.
Lod was in and out of midfield in their winless six-game stretch from late August to early October, but he came back from a calf injury to play at less than 100 percent in the 2-0 final-game win over Vancouver that clinched a playoff spot.
“I think, as a team, we get a better rhythm of the ball and have some balance between the strikers and defenders, so the team doesn’t stretch so wide,” Lod said about his role. “It’s typical for our team to play counter attack, against counter attack, against counter attack and the game flows from one end to the other. It’s good to get it a little bit more balanced there.”
Lod’s exit from the attack during the hot streak didn’t leave a void because at the same time, Reynoso, Fragapane and Amarilla got hot. They each scored at least six goals during those 11 games.
The only loss during that 11-game run came with Lod, Reynoso and Boxall suspended for yellow-card accumulation, and their six-game winless streak came at the same time Dibassy went down with a season-ending quad injury. Causation in many shades.
When positive results came to a screeching halt and dragged into early October, the Loons did not hold a similar meeting to their L.A. sit-down. But there was a focus on staying compact.
“We addressed that during the week. We were far too stretched in the San Jose game and probably in the Kansas City game a couple of weeks before that,” Boxall said of two losses leading up to Decision Day. “That was something that we put an emphasis on going into the Vancouver game. Myself, Brent (Kallman) the whole back four stepped up and tidied that up.”
Dolphins QBs Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater remain in concussion protocol Friday
The Miami Dolphins’ top two quarterbacks, Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater, remained in the latter stages of concussion protocol on Friday.
The Dolphins are set to start third-string rookie Skylar Thompson in Sunday’s matchup with the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings on Sunday with both Tagovailoa and Bridgewater seen practicing with the team and throwing at Friday’s practice but still in the NFL’s five-step protocol to return to play.
“Right now, they’re still in it,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said ahead of Friday drills. “I just do what I’m told, and one thing that I know for sure is that coaches don’t clear for protocol. … They tell me, and then I react.”
With McDaniel announcing Thompson as the starter against the Vikings on Wednesday, he also deemed Tagovailoa, who suffered a serious concussion in Miami’s Sept. 29 loss at the Cincinnati Bengals, out for Sunday.
Bridgewater, who was not diagnosed with a concussion but still has to clear protocol as if he does have one because of the league’s Saturday revision to the protocol, will back up Thompson should he be cleared on Saturday.
“The plan is, by [Saturday], if Teddy’s not cleared, then we’ll have to elevate [practice squad quarterback] Reid [Sinnett],” McDaniel said. “If Teddy is cleared, he’ll be backup quarterback.”
McDaniel, who is not giving Bridgewater the opportunity to start over Thompson should he clear protocol, reaffirmed on Friday that, with all quarterbacks healthy, Bridgewater remains No. 2 on the depth chart behind Tagovailoa.
“Teddy has been No. 2 from forever,” McDaniel said. “We decided to start Skylar because we knew it was best for the team in terms of having the week to prepare, and all those things. Nothing’s changed, and the team really believes in all three quarterbacks. That’s one thing we’ve been fortunate that we talked about, since preseason, is a luxury to have.”
McDaniel detailed how much Bridgewater has done in practice since first working out on the side on Wednesday and rejoining the team and throwing on Thursday.
“He had a couple reps. He’ll get more [Friday],” McDaniel said. “What he has done is, he’s become one of the most diligent note takers on the entire team. He’s pretty locked in.”
McDaniel was impressed with Bridgewater in a game he plays with quarterbacks during practice. The coach says the formation of plays, which the team has in abundance, and Bridgewater has been guessing the play correctly out of a playbook that McDaniel estimates is 120 plays deep.
“He doesn’t get that much work with the guys,” McDaniel said. “He gets some in a limited capacity, but he’s gotten all the reps he can get mentally.”
This story will be updated.
First snow falls on St. Paul, with frost on the horizon
It was mostly gone by noon, but St. Paul woke up Friday to light snow falling and collecting prettily on flowers and trees.
With temperatures expected to climb to the upper 40s, the snow was expected to turn to rain Friday afternoon and then possibly back to snow Friday night.
The rest of the weekend should be partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Temperatures could dip below freezing Sunday, Monday and Tuesday nights, so it might be time to harvest any remaining tomatoes.
Ravens WR Rashod Bateman, OLB Justin Houston unlikely to play vs. Giants
Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman and outside linebacker Justin Houston are unlikely to return for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants after missing another week of practice.
Bateman (foot) and Houston (groin) were absent for the open portion of practice Friday. Bateman, the team’s top wide receiver, hasn’t practiced since he was hurt in the Ravens’ Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Houston, who has a team-high two sacks, was sidelined in their Week 3 win over the New England Patriots.
Reserve guard Ben Cleveland is also not expected to be available Sunday. He hurt his foot last week, missed the Ravens’ win over the Cincinnati Bengals and hasn’t practiced this week.
Guard Kevin Zeitler, outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul and cornerback Marcus Peters also were not at practice Friday. None have been listed on the team’s injury report this week, meaning they could be getting the day off.
Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo, who made their practice debuts Wednesday but have yet to be activated to the 53-man roster, were also missing. Coach John Harbaugh on Wednesday declined to rule Bowser out of Sunday’s game, but his ramp-up process is expected to take at least a week.
Harbaugh will address reporters Friday afternoon, and an injury report will be released later.
This story will be updated.
Police: Teen kills 2 in Raleigh neighborhood, 3 along trail
By GARY D. ROBERTSON and HANNAH SCHOENBAUM
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy fatally shot two people in the streets of a neighborhood in North Carolina’s capital city, then fled toward a walking trail where he opened fire, killing three more people and wounding two others, police said Friday.
Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said the teen was hospitalized in critical condition following the shootings late Thursday afternoon. Authorities had not determined a motive.
The victims were of different races and ranged in age from 16 to their late 50s, Patterson said during a news conference. The dead include off-duty Raleigh police Officer Gabriel Torres, 29, who was on his way to work when the shooting began. Police identified the other victims as: Nicole Conners, 52; Mary Marshall, 34; Susan Karnatz, 49; and James Roger Thompson, 16.
Marcille Lynn Gardner, 59, was wounded and remained hospitalized in critical condition Friday. A second police officer, Casey Joseph Clark, 33, was wounded and released from the hospital.
The teen, who was not immediately identified by police, eluded officers for hours before he was cornered in a home and arrested, police said. Officials have not said how he was injured.
The shootings set off a massive police response and manhunt, with police scouring an area of more than 2 miles (3 kilometers) to find and capture the teenager, Patterson said.
Gov. Roy Cooper called the shooting an “infuriating and tragic act of gun violence.”
“Today we’re sad, we’re angry and we want to know the answers to all the questions,” Cooper said. “I think we all know the core truth — no neighborhood, no parent, no child, no grandparent, no one should feel this fear in their communities — no one.”
The gunfire broke out around 5 p.m. in a residential area northeast of downtown, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said. Officers from numerous law enforcement agencies swarmed the area, closing roads and warning residents to stay inside while they searched for the shooter.
The Neuse River Greenway runs just behind the backs of houses in the Hedingham neighborhood where the shooting began. The trail runs about 27 miles (43 kilometers) along the river and connects to the state’s Mountains-to-Sea Trail that’s popular with thru-hikers. The stretch behind the neighborhood is paved and lies down a grassy slope from the houses.
Karnatz’s husband, Tom Karnatz, said she was an avid runner who often ran on the greenway.
“She was a very loving wife and amazing mother to our three sons,” he said through tears when he answered the door at the family’s home Friday. “We’re absolutely heartbroken and miss her dearly.”
In the driveway, a silver minivan and a Toyota Camry had matching 26.2 stickers — symbolizing the miles of a marathon. The minivan’s license plate read simply: “RUNNR.”
Woodrow Glass, a 74-year-old retiree, was a neighbor of Conners in the neighborhood where the shooting happened. He said the shooting highlights the need for policies to keep guns out of the hands of juveniles. While the type of weapon used wasn’t clear, Glass noted that the gun had enough power to cause multiple deaths.
“Why would a kid have a gun like that? That he could cause that many deaths, you know?” Glass said.
Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said the shooting has brought home the need to “end senseless gun violence that has grips on our country and now on our city.”
“We have to do something,” she said.
Under North Carolina law, crimes committed by a 15-year-old are usually adjudicated in juvenile court. But a juvenile court judge must transfer the case to Superior Court for the youth to be tried as an adult if the 15-year-old is accused of first-degree murder and determines there is probable cause that the suspect committed the crime. Authorities have not commented on what charges the suspect could face.
The Raleigh shooting was the latest in a violent week across the country. Five people were killed Sunday in a shooting at a home in Inman, South Carolina. On Wednesday night two police officers were fatally shot in Connecticut after apparently being drawn into an ambush by an emergency call about possible domestic violence. Police officers have been shot this week in Greenville, Mississippi; Decatur, Illinois; Philadelphia, Las Vegas and central Florida. Two of those officers, one in Greenville and one Las Vegas, were killed.
Thursday’s violence was the 25th mass killing in 2022 in which the victims were fatally shot, according to The Associated Press/USA TODAY/Northeastern University Mass Killings database. A mass killing is defined as when four or more people are killed excluding the perpetrator.
Brooke Medina, who lives in the neighborhood bordering the greenway, was driving home at around 5:15 p.m. Thursday when she saw about two dozen police cars, both marked and unmarked, race toward the residential area about 9 miles (14 kilometers) from Raleigh’s downtown.
She and her husband, who was working from home with their four children, started reaching out to neighbors and realized there was a shelter-in-place order.
The family closed all of their window blinds, locked the doors and congregated in an upstairs hallway together, said Medina, who works as a communications vice president at a think tank. The family listened to the police scanner and watched local news before going back downstairs once the danger seemed to have moved farther away from their home.
Associated Press writers Denise Lavoie in Richmond, Virginia; Stefanie Dazio in Los Angeles; Michael Kunzelman in Silver Spring, Maryland; and Allen G. Breed in Raleigh contributed to this report.
Madison Square Garden slam dunks five-decade season ticket holder over ongoing lawsuit
Knicks season holder Larry Hutcher, for more than four decades, sat in his fifth-row Madison Square Garden seat through good times and bad — until he was benched by team owner James Dolan, according to a lawsuit.
Hutcher, in a Manhattan Supreme Court filing Thursday, ripped the Garden for its “mean-spirited and ill-conceived” decision to strip not only his seats but to bar another 59 lawyers at his firm from the building because of their representation of a group suing MSG.
“Only through the grant of injunctive relief sought herein can James Dolan, the self-proclaimed King of Madison Square Garden, be made to understand there are rules that even he must follow,” says the lawsuit filed by Hutcher, who became a season ticket holder in the 1975-76 season and long occupied a fifth-row seat behind one of the baskets.
The 27-page court filing accused The Garden of acting in “a vindictive, arbitrary and capricious manner to settle petty grievances, perceived slights and to exact revenge.”
The ruckus began over Hutcher’s representation of 24 ticket resellers in a lawsuit against The Garden after their Knicks season tickets were not renewed due to their secondary market business, with MSG asserting the resale violated city law.
The Knicks open the regular season in Memphis this coming Wednesday, with the home opener at the Garden two days later against Detroit. Die-hard Knicks booster Hutcher, 71, hopes to be back in his seats by then and asked for reinstatement before the opening tip.
“He faithfully renewed his subscription to his great expense through zero championships, long playoff droughts, postseason failures and coaching musical chairs,” said the lawsuit. “He was still summarily discarded by MSG without warning solely because he fulfilled his ethical duties to his clients.”
As noted, rooting for the Knicks is hardly for the faint of heart. The team last won the NBA Championship back in 1973, in the days of Walt Frazier and Willis Reed, and Dolan has emerged as a polarizing figure for fans of the team.
He’s clashed with ex-Knick forward Charles Oakley, cut ties with revered announcer Marv Albert and battled with ex-Mayor Bloomberg. He was once described in a 2004 Daily News headline as “the most hated man in New York.”
MSG spokeswoman Natalie Ravitz, in a statement Friday, said the decision was “a straightforward policy” implemented this past June to protect the Garden against litigation and cited court rulings in the Midtown arena’s favor describing tickets as a “revocable license.”
“While we understand this is disappointing to some individuals, MSG has both a right and an obligation to protect itself during litigation procedures,” she said. “We cannot ignore the fact that litigation creates an inherently adversarial environment.”
Hutcher, who was also banned from other Garden properties including Radio City Music Hall and the Beacon Theater, dismissed the idea of any conflict between his season ticket and the lawsuit.
“The odds of an individual plaintiff discussing the subject of litigation with (an) MSG employee are astronomical,” his court papers said. “There are better odds of bring struck by lightning or the Knicks winning the NBA championship this year.”
Vikings at Dolphins picks: Luck? Destiny? A third-string quarterback? Smells like victory.
Pioneer Press reporters who cover the Vikings forecast Sunday’s game in Miami against the Dolphins:
DANE MIZUTANI
Vikings 31, Dolphins 17: This team allowed 40 points to the freaking Jets last week. Justin Jefferson and the rest of the Vikings offense about to have a field day. Plus, Skylar Thompson ain’t it.
JOHN SHIPLEY
Vikings 23, Dolphins 13: Remember when William Munny said, “I was lucky in the order?” The Vikings have been lucky in the order.
CHRIS TOMASSON
Vikings 27, Dolphins 23: The last time the Vikings won in Miami, they went on to the Super Bowl that season. That was way back in 1976. It would be a stretch to say the Vikings this season are Super Bowl material, but winning again in Miami might be a good omen.
CHARLEY WALTERS
Vikings 21, Dolphins 17: Just about anything can happen in the NFL, and the Vikings prove it in Miami. Kevin O’Connell in Coach of Year consideration.
