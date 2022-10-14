Finance
A Guide to Life Settlements and Life Settlement Companies
Life settlements are defined as “the sale of a life insurance policy by the policy owner for less than face value of the policy to third party investors.” In essence, investors that are third parties make a plan to profit when an insured dies by receiving more than what is to be paid out in death benefits. The sooner an insured dies the more profit is made. Vitical settlements are similar to life settlements with the exception of the insured being chronically or terminally ill.
These types of transactions have been around in America since 1911. People that suffer from Aids added to this market during the 1980’s when their life insurance policies were actually sought after by speculators. Older Americans suffering from credit issues has been on the increase and one of the most valuable things they have are their life insurance policies.
Senior settlements is a common process where senior citizens have the option of selling their policies. There are many reasons why people that have the policies want to sell them. For example, the individual may not be able to maintain the payments or they may want the money for other investments. The cash from senior settlements can be used in a variety of ways such as for retirement or paying off outstanding debts.
Before senior settlements, the only way seniors could cash in on insurance policies was to surrender them at their current value or simply let the policy lapse. Either of these options meant that the insured would suffer loss of money on the policy. Senior settlements allows the policy to be sold at a much higher value than surrendering.
David Michelson insurance is a life settlement company that assists people selling their policies in life settlement cases. They are committed to giving excellent service to all clients. Their fiduciary responsibility as a life settlement company is to represent their clients during negotiations and transactions. They strictly follow all practices, ethical standards and guidelines that must be adhered to as a member of LISA or the Life Insurance Settlement Association.
Another life settlement company is IMS Settlements, LLC that assists financial professionals as well as policyholders get the maximum value of their policies. They have over 50 years of life insurance experience and have very quickly become powerful in the life insurance industry. They help all of their clients evaluate and sell their life insurance policies.
Finance
Family Dynamics of Addiction – Family Systems Can Work For Or Against Your Recovery
Alcoholics/addicts do not normally live in a circle made up exclusively of alcoholics and addicts. Most people suffering from addictions have a multitude of people in their lives who are affected by the addiction. Even alcoholics and addicts that are estranged from their significant others, whether spouses or parents, or siblings, of their children, impact the lives of those who love them. When there is addiction in your family, it is vital to get help, even if you are not the addict.
One of the reasons that it is essential for entire household to obtain support and services is the systemic nature of families. In a system, each part affects and is affected by all the parts. Changes in one part (person) of a system affects the whole system in a host of ways.
When teaching about family dynamics of addiction and recovery and explaining how a family system can operate to help or hinder the recovery of the alcoholic/addict, I will use a mobile to illustrate. Imagine if you will, a mobile with two grandparent generation figures on the top, two parents on the second tier, and three children on the third tier, then a dog and cat on the bottom tier. This mobile is hanging from the ceiling. It has a natural equilibrium, or balance, to it.
Now imagine a weight slowly being applied to one of the parent figures (it does not matter which one). As the strain is applied, all figures on the mobile adjust and adjust to accommodate the change in the altered parent. It flops around a bit as the weight is applied. As it settles in, the mobile has adapted a new equilibrium or balance.
Imagine now, that the parent figure with the weight (or addiction) suddenly has the weight removed. All parts of that system will be flopping around trying to re-establish an equilibrium. This is what happens in an addicted family system. Each part of that system affects every other part-even in recovery. As the relatives of an addict change their own behavior to accommodate the addict’s changes, each family member tends to develop maladaptive characteristics and traits.
In the course of survival, the essence of relationships between family members changes. The non-addicted spouse often takes on more and more responsibilities and roles within the family. A marriage that was once a relationship between equals may change to one of caretaking or “parenting” the other. Power in the relationship shifts.
As the addiction progresses in the addict, so do the family dynamics of addiction. The course of those changes is predictable. The rules within the system changes as the members eventually reorganize without the addict. The alcoholic/addict may still be physically present, but may become emotionally absent and withdrawn from the family. Significant others often quit trying to re-engage the addict, and begins to carry on with life without him/her. These behavioral adjustments change the organization and functioning of the system, in the same process that addiction changes the system.
When the alcoholic/addict sobers up, this signals another change in the system. Family members may not know what to do with this change. As the alcoholic/addict tries to regain full functioning in the different areas of their lives, family members who have changed to adjust to the addiction may resist the relationship changes that recovery needs. The “parenting” spouse may resist giving up the need to parent the other spouse. They may oppose the thought of the alcoholic taking back responsibilities abandoned in the addiction or may still perceive the addict as “incompetent” and “untrustworthy”. And, indeed, trust is a relationship attribute that takes a long time to return.
The spouse who has taken on more and more of the responsibilities as the addict has abandoned them, may be deeply invested in being “the responsible one”, or “the good parent”, and may need an “incompetent one” or “the bad parent”, to counterbalance their role in the system. Families can resist the recovery changes in the addict in many ways. Spouses (and children) may even say “I liked you better stoned/drunk.”
Often, loved ones like the alcoholic/addict just the way they are, with exception to the inappropriate, unpredictable behavior and the usual negative consequences of their addiction. They may share the alcoholic/addict’s notions that all they need is to lose the addiction and everything else in their lives will be fine. Alcoholics/addicts and their family members may hold on to the notion that they will be able to learn to drink without the natural negative consequences associated with it.
Family systems typically contain more than one alcoholic/addict. In fact, there are usually layers of addiction in families. Frequently, there are two alcoholic spouses. Sometimes the addiction has progressed so much further in one of the spouses that it is more apparent that this spouse has addiction, when the addiction of the other partner is not so obvious. With many addicts in a family, there would be multiple family structures, roles, and rules that would tend to promote the continuing use of alcohol or other drugs. A typical example would be family celebrations that continue to involve alcohol.
On the other hand, family members often have the hidden expectation that a sober alcoholic will turn into the person that the family member always wanted them to be. It is very common that family members have identified many of the addict’s undesirable personality characteristics or behavior as “the addiction” and believe that with the absence of the chemical, the addict’s true self will emerge. Although many family members see a preview of the wonderful changes in the addict in the honeymoon period of recovery, sustained personality and behavioral changes occur over time.
Thus, the recovering addict is subject to the hidden expectations of his/her family members, regardless of whether the family expect him/her to miraculously be the person they always wanted now that the chemical is absent from their lives, or whether they expect the addict to stay the same, but without the drugs. The recovering addict often has a hard time trying to figure out where they fit in the family, how they feel about other family members, and how to stay clean and sober amidst conflicting expectations. It is however, always helpful for everyone to remember that each recovering person is responsible for their own recovery.
Finance
Success and Family Background
It has been observed that there are many people who fail in life who are from parents who also failed in life. It has also been observed that there are some successful people who are from parents who also succeeded in life. The question that easily comes to one’s mind from these observations is, “What is the relationship between an individual’s destiny and his family background?” In other words, is an individual’s destiny determined by his family background? It is imperative that these questions are asked and also correctly answered in order to assist people to take responsibilities for their destinies.
It must be remarked that the belief that an individual’s success depends on his family background is not only wrong, but also misleading and deceptive. There are numerous people who have the best of family backgrounds; yet, they make nothing meaningful out of life. But there are some people whose backgrounds are nothing to write about; yet, they make the best out of life. As a matter of fact, most exceptionally successful people are from nameless families. It is imperative to remark that this observation is valid across the globe. How many people who enjoy exceptional success were born of parents that have names?
Do you know that there are more successful people from poor backgrounds than those from wealthy backgrounds? Do you know that there are more rich people who were born in poor families than those who were born in rich families? Though this claim can neither be scientifically verified nor falsified, daily observations lend credence to its truthfulness. In addition, daily experiences further validate the truthfulness of this claim. Perhaps, the fact that there are many successful people from poor backgrounds accounts for why a writer remarks that you should not allow your background to keep your back on the ground.
One of the factors that accounts for why there are more successful people with poor backgrounds is that poverty is usually an incentive for greater commitment in the pursuit of success. Children from poor families are usually convinced that since they have no back to fall on, the quality of life that awaits them in the future will be determined by what they are able to achieve with their efforts. Consequently, they are usually challenged to channel their best efforts into the struggle for breaking themselves from poverty, except they want to end like their poor parents.
On the other hand, most children from rich families, despite having all the advantages life can offer, have the tendency to pursue matters of success with less commitment, as they usually believe that such will not make any difference in their lives. They usually do not bother about their futures because they believe that their parents have secured them for them. This is why they usually waste time bragging over their parents’ achievements, rather striving to achieve something meaningful in life. They forget that their parents’ success is not theirs.
People should be praised because of their achievements and those of their children, but not because of the achievements of their parents. A child’s success is part of his parents’ success, but a man’s success is not part of his child’s success. While children should ensure that their parents’ success does not constitute a threat (or obstacle) to their future; parents should ensure that their success does not constitute a threat to the future of their children. Children should be encouraged to pursue their own success, rather than wasting time celebrating their parents’ success.
The point being argued is that your destiny in life is not necessarily determined by your background. The fact that your parents failed in life does imply that you will also fail in life. The fact that your parents are poor does not imply that you will also be poor. The fact that your parents are successful is also not a guaranty that you will also succeed in life. The fact that you were born into a rich family does not imply that you will be rich. You should strive to ensure that your background exerts no negative effect on your destiny. This is how you can qualify yourself as a candidate for success.
Finance
Structured Settlements: How You Sell Samuel Towers
Selling A Structured Settlement
As we have seen in other articles in this series, a structured settlement could turn out to be inadequate to meet your financial needs. The question of selling the settlement comes up in this context.
You have heard that people do cash out settlements. However, the wording in your settlement agreement might give a different impression. The restrictive wording would seem to prohibit any transfer of the settlement.
All this could lead to confusion, at a time when you are in urgent need of lump sum cash. In this article, we seek to remove the confusion and explain the process of cashing out your structured settlement.
You Are Not Selling the Settlement
The settlement was an agreement between you and insurance company (or other party). It is typically executed to settle a claim you made. If the insurance company settled the claim by purchasing an annuity in your favor, the annuity itself belongs to the company. You cannot sell it.
On the other hand, the settlement confers a right on you, the right to receive a future stream of payments. This right to receive payments is your asset. Like any other asset, you do have a right to sell this asset.
How Do You Sell A Structured Settlement
While you are entitled to sell your right to receive future payments, the law makes selling structured settlements somewhat difficult. Such settlements and annuities are considered better for the financial security of most persons. Hence the law encourages such settlements and discourages their sale for lump sum cash.
In such a situation, you proceed as follows:
Consider what you want to use the lump sum cash for. You would have to explain how a lump sum of cash serves your interests better than a stream of payments extending over years.
Locate a buyer that specializes in buying structured settlements. Business firms known as structured settlement factors do this. We look at the qualifications of a good buyer at the end of this article.
Get a quote from the buyer for buying out your settlement payments. Buyers typically discount the future payments to a “present value” and give their quote based on this value.
If you accept the quote, ask the buyer for a pro-forma contract, showing the terms under which they would buy your payments. Review it with your attorney.
Return the accepted pro-forma to the buyer. Reputed factoring firms would then check that the whole transaction is likely to be approved by the court and that all legal requirements have been met.
The firm would then file an application in a court to get an appointment to review the transaction.
On the date fixed by the court, you will appear before the judge and answer questions on why you want to sell the settlement. Other interested parties might also put questions to you. Explain to them how your interests are better served with a lump sum of cash.
If you deal with an experienced and competent factoring firm, the settlement sale would most likely be approved.
The factoring firm pays you the agreed sum within a few days of receiving the court order.
Selecting A Structured Settlement Factoring Company
Ensure that the buyer of your payments is:
Finance
Mental Poverty and Factors of Poverty – Reasons for Famine
Define poverty. Poverty is the state of being inadequate or having a lack of. Poverty is often found synonymous with the words poor, debt, hardship and emptiness. Define fear. Fear is a state of mind. Fear is an uncomfortable emotion that causes a person to feel threatened or believe that something or somebody will afflict them or cause them some sort of pain. When you compare the two definitions of fear and poverty, you will see these two words almost carry the same synonyms. It is safe to say mental poverty is the state of having an unhealthy and poor frame of mind. In these troubling economic times, a lot of men and women are suffering from this mental disease.
The overall morale of people has dropped because of the economic recession’s effect on their livelihoods. People are losing their jobs which leads to people losing their houses, cars, families and etc. People are literally losing their minds which is the most important tool that we as people must protect and keep out of harm’s way. This mindset has been around for thousands of years so we can not just blame an economic downturn on it. We must take full responsibility for ourselves, our thoughts and our actions. We must stand tall, practice good self-talk and have a heart to heart talk with ourselves.
Poverty is a mental illness that if left untreated can hinder us from achieving our full potential. We were born into this world and formed in the likeness and similitude of The Creator. This simply means that we have infinite and unlimited abilities to conquer any challenge we put our minds to. Mental poverty can spread like an uncontrollable forest fire if you do not stop the mindset in its tracks. This negative mindset can be passed along to your progeny if you do not fight to control it. For some people, mental poverty has become a lifestyle. This negative way of life controls a lot of different communities worldwide. There are several reasons for famine around the globe and poverty of the mind is one of them. Mental famine clouds sound judgments, kills ambition, murders willpower and overthrows your ability to properly maintain self-control. Do an analysis of yourself to be certain that you do not have a poor state of mind.
One must do deep soul-searching when seeking to eradicate mental poverty. There are several factors of poverty that one must take in consideration when doing a thorough investigation of your state of mind. Factors of poverty in one’s mind can be brought on by indecisiveness, procrastination, uncertainty and worrying. Being indecisive is when you do not permit yourself to do your own thinking. Indecisive people let other people think for them and the indecisive always straddle the fence. Fence straddling causes many people to stay stagnant and settle for a life of mediocrity. Procrastination causes people to put off what they should have done today and leave it for the morrow.
In some instances with chronic procrastinators, the next day never comes and the habit of putting things off become a permanent stumbling block. Life is filled with many risks and challenges which could make some folks feel uncertain of themselves. Uncertainty in your abilities is a form of self-doubt. Doubting yourself shows a lack of faith and self-confidence. Worrying can also lead to mental poverty. Remember, you can only control yourself and your circumstances. You can not control other peoples circumstances. The things you have no control over, learn to let those things go. If you do not let those circumstances go, they will drag you deep down into a rut along with them.
Mental poverty is self-inflicted. If you have an impoverished mindset, ultimately you must be the number one willing participant to pull yourself out of it. Even if it takes you getting in front of the mirror and having a heart to heart talk with yourself, once you put forth the action to free your mind from this negative thought process; the scales will start to peel off your eyes and layers of negativity on your mind will dissipate. You will start on the path of being a better, more positive and progressive person when you rescue your mind from mental poverty.
Finance
Things You Should Know When Changing Your Personal Injury Attorney
Like with anything that you do in life, you are liable to commit mistakes when you hire a personal injury lawyer to help you out with your case. There are so many reasons why you would be likely to regret your decision or why you would see it as a wrong move.
A lawyer might promise certain things to you, which might convince you to hire them but they might be unable to fulfill. Sometimes lawyers are unable to answer or return phone calls making communication with their clients difficult. There are times however when no one is really at fault but the lawyer and the client just can’t work together.
Revocable– Sometimes, there are clients who think that once they have hired a lawyer, the decision is set and final and that they cannot change that. They think that they are going to be stuck with a lawyer no matter how incompetent and lazy he proves to be. As a client, you have the right to change lawyers just as you have the right to change any service provider that you have hired.
Cost- The main thing that you have to think about when you are planning on switching to a different personal injury attorney is the cost involved. The process is going to cost you money. The first cost involved in the process is the compensation that you are supposed to give to the first lawyer for the trouble of handling the case up to that point.
Aside from the usual fees and payments that you are going to give to the new lawyer they might charge you something extra for taking over a case from a different lawyer. This is usually for familiarizing themselves with the case and for obtaining information from the other party. If they are charged on an hourly method, then you can expect to be changed a high price for that.
If the lawyers that you have hired, both the old and the new one replacing it, are to be paid through a contingency fee then that switching of lawyers is not going to increase the cost for you. A contingency fee is an amount based on a percentage of the final settlement to be paid.
Paying Up– You might have a reason to be upset with your former lawyer so you would not want to pay them any amount. Keep in mind though that they still did work on your case and that they are entitled for some form of compensation. They should be paid for their expenses and the trouble that they have taken for your case.
Disputes- There are cases when lawyers would go on a dispute for the amount that should be paid to them after the settlement has been paid. Sometimes those cases might actually have to be resolved by a court.
The cost of keeping a bad lawyer is usually more than what you would have to spend when getting a new one. It might also cause you to lose your case. So, if you feel that your attorney is mishandling your case, then don’t hesitate to get rid of him.
Finance
VoIP Business Solution – Saving Your Company Money
For a business VoIP plan, the cost currently is somewhere less than $50. Businesses are allowed to make calls to anyone in the USA and Canada at anytime on their home, business and cell phone free of charge.
While this probably won’t be of much concern when you’re calling a friend, but remains a huge topic for businesses that constantly use telephone communication for discussing pertinent business information. Those with home offices can also this as a separate business number.
For home or small business users, cable Internet service will provide the biggest savings, as most DSL service requires a land line telephone service account. In order to make use of VoIP business solution for placing internet telephone calls, you will need to subscribe to a service plan provided by one of the major VoIP service providers in business today.
Some companies charge for technical support, while many provide support during normal business hours. This is done remotely by the VoIP Hosted PBX provider, which also provides your company with greater flexibility to respond quickly to changing business or market conditions.
While the new VoIP service can save the average user a lot of money, a VoIP solution is by far an practical means for most small business users.
There is only one telecommunications solution that has the flexibility and capability to ensure business continuity and to keep business communications running in a major catastrophe — VoIP hosted PBX service. On the other hand, if you want business flexibility you should consider a small business package that costs more, but adds services like conferencing, a separate fax line, even an 800 number.
VoIP Phone Services- You also should to consider how easy-or how difficult-it is to install the service, both as a business option and for home use. If you are a internet shopper consider that most of the time you will be able to run across a discount code or rebate if you buy through a third party link.
To get started, there are some major players and most reputable VoIP providers in the small business and residential VoIP industry right now: Vonage, Packet8, and SunRocket. The quality and reliability of service has improved so much within the past year or so that a VoIP solution is now suitable and reliable enough for everyday residential and business use. Voip service plans offer voice over IP phone service, landline, long distance plans, cellular phones, cellular calling plans, broadband access to the Internet and a host of Internet and telecommunication services to residential, SOHO and small business customers nationwide.
The best way to choose a VoIP Business solution plan would be to search the better business bureau for complaints against the company, search Google reviews of complaints, opinions, or stop by a well rated VoIP forum and ask for advice.
Learn how a VoIP Business Solution can provide your company with huge savings when using a Business VoIP Solution.
