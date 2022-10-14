Alex Jones unlikely to escape ‘historically high’ libel award, say legal experts

The nearly $1 billion a Connecticut jury ordered Alex Jones to pay the families of Sandy Hook victims for calling the mass shooting a hoax is a ‘historically high’ sentence and the host of Infowars and conspiracy theorist likely won’t be able to escape, civil litigants have said. .

“He may be forced to lead a life of subsistence,” said Richard Signorelli, a New York attorney and former federal prosecutor. “He will always be watched. He will always be hunted down, and I believe he will not be able to escape the ramifications of his wrongdoing.

The families of eight victims of the 2012 school shooting and an FBI agent who responded to the scene sued Jones for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and violations of the state’s Unfair Trade Practices Act, for telling his followers that the massacre was “wrong”. and families have been “crisis actors” on multiple platforms for years.

In a trial just to determine damages, because Jones had already been found liable by a judge after refusing to turn over critical evidence during discovery, a six-member jury awarded 15 individual awards ranging from 28.8 million to $120 million, totaling $965 million in compensatory damages.

Civil litigants across the country said they were astounded by the staggering sum.

“I think this is the largest libel verdict in U.S. history, certainly on compensatory damages,” said Jesse Gessin, civil litigator and assistant professor at the University of California, Irvine School. of Law. “I was absolutely absolutely shocked. It’s just an incredible verdict.

“And that’s not even all, there remains the question of punitive damages which will probably also run into the millions,” he said.

Signorelli said jury awards can often total billions of dollars in mass tort cases or large class actions, but, for an individual, this is a “historically high damage award.”

After 20 children and six educators were killed by a gunman who opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown on December 14, 2012, Jones launched a campaign to distort the shooting. His false claims attracted a massive audience, leading to him reaping millions of dollars in product sales, according to testimony given at trial.

Jones and his companies are now worth between $135 million and $270 million, forensic economist Bernard Pettingill said in August during another defamation lawsuit for Jones in Texas. This figure was disputed by his defense team.

A lawyer for Jones did not return a request for comment from NBC News.

The amount eventually paid by Jones may be lower, according to Ryan O’Neill, a libel lawyer and professor at Quinnipiac University School of Law.

With the conclusion of the trial, he said, there is always the matter of post-trial motions where “there are opportunities for the parties to argue that the damages are excessive, and a court can remit part of that verdict to bring it in line with what he determines to be reasonable damages.

“My feeling would be that it will be reduced by a certain amount, but it will still be very high,” he said. “I don’t see any scenario where we’re not talking hundreds of millions of dollars yet.”

The amount could also be challenged on appeal, which Jones’ attorney has already said he will pursue, or lead to bankruptcy proceedings for Jones’ company, Free Speech Systems.

The media company filed for bankruptcy in July, days before its scheduled trial date in Texas.

Jones, who broadcast Wednesday’s verdict live on his show, scoffed at the amount and scoffed at the idea of ​​making payments, saying he couldn’t afford it.

“It’s not going to happen. No money,” he said later on his show.

Jones has not filed for personal bankruptcy. He urged his audience to donate money to his business and buy products from his store to “fight this fraud” and “save Infowars”.

Although Jones’ company has filed for bankruptcy, it’s unclear whether that process would affect the final decision, legal experts said.

“Where you are found to have committed an intentional wrongful act, any compensation based on that intentional wrongful act is generally not dischargeable in a bankruptcy filing,” Signorelli said.

If found to be releasable, Jones would be required to disclose his finances, Gessin said.

If he evaded or attempted to conceal financial transactions in bankruptcy, it could land him in criminal court, where he could face a prison sentence for bankruptcy fraud, he said.

“I don’t think he will be able to escape this judgement,” he said.

But Jones has time, O’Neill noted. Recoveries likely won’t happen until post-trial motions and all proceedings are resolved in the case, including hearings on punitive damages and attorneys’ fees, which would take at least six months.

While there may be a long way to go for Sandy Hook families to see a payout, it could spell financial ruin for Jones, Signorelli said.

“The important thing about this whole matter is that the actions of Alex Jones have proven to be so egregious that he will receive no leniency or mercy from the court or plaintiffs’ attorneys to enforce this judgment,” he said. he declared. .