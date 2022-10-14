Finance
All About Swiftcover Car Insurance Policies
Swift is associated with speed. And so, as the name suggests, Swiftcover insurance policy vows that you will get your insurance quote within a minute of of enquiry. Swiftcover is an online insurance company. They have a very comprehensive website that offers all and any information about the company. The details included in the Swiftcover website are to the point. They also provide a lot of flexibility in their policies that few other insurance companies may be able to match up to.
So, in effect you can save your time; you only need to save your quote and details, and then company will make arrangements to send you the actual insurance documents using a technology. You can obtain a printout then and there. Thus, the system of Swiftcover insurance cover is a hassle-free one. Their services and policy covers are comparatively cheap, allowing room for great discounts to the customers. This is because; they do not need to avail their operational costs at all. They also have a scheme where they are ready to offer your money back, if you happen to find a cheaper policy within a period of 14 days.
You might be expecting a lot from a company that keeps and maintains, and has access to a wide range of insurance market contacts; most of them which come with AXA Group. Similar to your expectations, Swiftcover is also capable of offering access to the travel insurance market, pet insurance market and breakdown cover. A point to be noted here is that all these services are offered at very competitive prices.
You may be aware of several websites that get things arranged and then start up with a big boom. However, they disappear within months of starting up. However, Swiftcover has been able to transfer their car insurance business model to several other areas and they have been very successful in their venture. These days, there is cut-throat competition among all insurance companies. Yet, as the markets become more and more competitive, Swiftcover has been able to advance one step ahead of the competition, with regards to their services and cost, both of which have been supreme.
It may seem very strange to you, but Swiftcover has already been able to stand up to a comparison very favorably to other major or popular car insurance companies such as the AA, the RAC and More Than. In spite of their low cost approach, they have been able to pay massive dividends also.
Finance
Lung Transplant Lawyers & Defective Respirator Attorney Lawsuit Information
Many United States workers have manual labor jobs that require them to work in coal mines and other areas that require the use of dust respirators or masks. These masks help protect their lungs from harmful particles of dust in the air. These devices are supposed to purify the air, as workers inhale creating clean air for breathing. Since the late 1930’s respirators have been manufactured in the United States. Manufacturers of these divices include Mine Safety Appliances Company, 3M, Welsh-Norton, Moldex and a plethora of others.
Unfortunately, many types of respirators used by coal miners and asbestos workers are unsafe and have leaked harmful dust into the workers’ lungs. As a result of these defective respirators, workers have contracted many major medical illnesses such as mesothelioma, silicosis and black lung disease. These illnesses force the workers to undergo very complicated medical procedures such as lunch transplants as well as other major surgeries.
Lung transplant surgery is required to replace one, or both of the diseased lungs with healthy lungs from an organ donor. Because these procedures are becoming more and more common, the success rate is going up substantially. In 2004, around 1,200 patients received lung transplants and the number is on the rise for 2006. However, due to the overwhelming demand, and lack of supply for this procedure, many Americans are unable to get their operations.
The lung transplant procedure is generally the last resort for patients with chronic lung disease. Many times the reason that patients need these operations is because they have been using a defective respirator for far too long. These problems are categorized as ‘obstructive’ or ‘restrictive’ which relates to the volume of air the lungs can hold. Obstructive is when there’s a decrease in exhaled air flow, while Restrictive means a decrease in the total volume of air that the lungs can hold. Complications may also arise from these conditions which often times result in a lung transplant.
Victims of ailments such as silicosis, asbestosis and black lung often find it difficult to understand who’s at fault. Occupational injuries such as broken bones, burns, and cuts are easily recognized, but long term injuries such as lung disease are harder to pinpoint. The real tragedy is that many times these diseases were contracted after long hours of work with defective respirators. In many cases manufacturers of these respirators should be held liable for their negligence.
If you or someone you love has been affected by a respirator device that has leaked toxins then you need to seek a lawyer right away. A qualified lawyer can help you understand your legal rights and receive compensation for your injuries.
Finance
Economy Have You Troubled? Save Money Through Your Auto Insurance
Needless to say, the economy is not at its strongest point at the moment. Thus, more and more people are struggling to deal with many household and monthly costs. One of these costs that take a big toll on people’s pockets is auto insurance. Everyone wants cheap car insurance, but studies have shown that most people stick with their “regular” insurance company, instead of looking around and finding the lowest price. Not finding the cheapest auto insurance plan can cost you hundreds of extra dollars a year. In such a tough economy, would you not rather pocket the extra hundreds of dollars? Surely, most people would.
There are quite a few ways one can obtain cheap auto insurance, not taking into consideration what company you are currently with, or your driving status.
Shop Around
First and foremost: shopping around for auto insurance. You need to look at several companies and get as many quotes as possible. This is the only way you will be sure you have gotten the best possible auto insurance plan. One thing to keep in mind though is that you should not compare good and bad insurance companies. Compare like and like auto insurance companies. Just because you are looking for a cheap plan does not mean you need to look for a bad plan. Ask the insurer questions, and look at their financial history and stability. The last thing anybody wants is to have sign with an insurance company that does not stick with their word in the long run.
Find Special Discounts
Since the auto insurance field is very competitive, companies tend to have special offers – often discounts to drivers. If your driving record is good, or you have taken certain driving programs, there may be a discount(s) available for you. You may also be eligible for discounts if your car has anti-theft or any other safety features. Lastly, discounts are often available to those with vehicles carrying low mileage.
Choose A Higher Insurance Deductible
When a claim is filed, the deductible is the amount you pay prior to the insurer paying the remaining balance (for repairs and such). People tend to go with lower deductibles, in order to have lower out-of-pocket expenses when they have to make a claim. Though, when looking at things from another perspective, it is fair to say, the higher deductible you have, the lower your premium will be.
Lower Coverage On Old Vehicles
For those who have older model cars, it is a good idea to lower the collision and/or comprehensive coverage on their policy. For example, if your car is worth less than the deductible cost, it is likely not worth getting a high coverage plan. Thus, the older your car, the cheaper insurance you can usually get (though, keep in mind, older cars are at higher risk of breaking down and such).
Whether you are a teenager, or an adult, it is still possible to get cheap auto insurance. Sure, a teenager will likely have to pay more than an adult, but either way, there are ways to minimize insurance costs. Do not pay unnecessary amounts of money for insurance – in other words, do not make amateur mistakes that can be avoided simply be reading around and comparing.
Finance
Assault Law in North Carolina
An assault can be an unlawful touching, or it can be an act in which the victim is never touched, but is put in imminent fear of being touched. A touch is a general word, meant to describe everything from a slap to a strike with a bat, to worse.
In North Carolina, there are dozens of different kinds of assaults. Some are misdemeanor assaults; the lowest is a Class 2 misdemeanor which can put someone on probation for 12 months.
Others are very serious felonies, including the most serious assault, Assault With a Deadly Weapon With Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury (AWDWIKISI), which is a Class C felony, with a minimum sentence of 44 months (bottom of the mitigated range for a person with no prior convictions). Attempted First Degree Murder is arguably an assault, but is handled under homicides.
In general, assault is not defined in the statutes, but by North Carolina’s courts. The statutes merely establish the punishment once an assault has been proven.
North Carolina recognizes two forms of assault. The first form of assault is an act or attempted act or an appearance of an attempt to immediately physically injure another person. An assault may either be a touching, or an attempt to touch another person. If the defendant has attempted to unlawfully touch another person, but has missed, the defendant has committed an assault.
The second form of assault is a show of violence. In the first form of assault, the state must prove that the defendant intended to commit an unlawful touching. In the second form of assault, the prosecutor merely needs to prove that the show of violence caused apprehension or fear in the victim. For example, if a defendant points a gun at a victim, and the defendant does not intend to commit an assault, maybe the defendant thinks it’s a joke, but the victim has a reasonable apprehension as a result of seeing the gun, the victim has been assaulted under North Carolina law.
Now that we’ve got the general definition of assault handled, let’s look at a few different types of common assaults in North Carolina.
A simple assault is the most basic assault, and is a class 2 misdemeanor. (Misdemeanors are broken into four classes, from A1, the worst, to Class 3, the least serious.) Someone who commits an unlawful touching of another, or who engages in a “show of violence” (raises a hand, but does not hit), is guilty of a simple assault.
North Carolina has a series of aggravating factors that raise the seriousness of the offense from a Class 2 misdemeanor to a Class 1 or Class A1 misdemeanor. For instance, committing an assault and battering against a sports official at a sports event is a Class 1 misdemeanor. If a man, 18 years of age or older, assaults a female, he is guilty of a Class A1 misdemeanor, which is the most serious misdemeanor class. A person who assaults a child under the age of 12 years old is also guilty of a Class A1 misdemeanor.
An assault inflicting serious injury is a class A1 misdemeanor. The injury that the victim suffers can either be a physical injury (causing “great pain” and “suffering”) or can be a “serious mental injury.” The judge or jury ultimately decides whether the injury is serious, and can look to whether the victim was hospitalized, experienced pain, suffered blood loss, or was out of work for a time. Courts have found that a victim who suffered from shards of glass in in the arm had experienced serious injury. Consult with a Raleigh lawyer if you’ve been accused of an assault.
An assault with a deadly weapon is a Class A1 misdemeanor as defined under the law. A deadly weapon can include a gun, or belt used on a child, a box cutter, and a broken wine bottle. Even hands, fists, and feet may be considered deadly weapons depending on how they have been used and the relative size of the attacker in relationship to the victim. Note that an “assault with a deadly weapon,” a Class A1 misdemeanor, is different from an “assault with a deady weapon with intent to kill.” The second crime includes “intent to kill” and is a Class E felony. The same act may – pointing a gun at someone – may be either a Misdemeanor, if there is no intent to kill. But that act will probably be charged as the much more serious “Intent to Kill” Class E felony, especially if the attacker threatens to kill the victim.
We now turn to more serious assaults. These are felonies, with much harsher penalties than misdemeanor crimes.
An assault inflicting serious bodily injury is a Class F felony. This is an assault that causes more than serious injury. For instance, a victim who suffered a broken jaw from an assault and whose jaw was wired shut for two months causing him considerable suffering and several trips to the emergency room had suffered “serious bodily injury.”
An assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill is a Class E felony; the “intent to kill” may be inferred from the circumstances of the assault. The attacker doesn’t need to say “I’m going to kill you” in order for a jury to convict the attacker of this felony. The jury can interpret the attacker’s actions and infer that the attacker did intend to kill.
An assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. is a Class E felony. It includes the assault, the deadly weapon, and the serious injury. Again, a deadly weapon can be a gun, or a bat, or even fists in the right circumstances.
An assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury is the most serious type of Class C felony. In many cases, the prosecutor could charge this as Attempted First Degree Murder (Class B2), if the prosecutor can prove that the attacker had the specific intent to kill the victim.
There are dozens of additional assaults on the books and in the case law. For instance, assaulting a police officer, court official, disabled person, or a prison guard are all each different types of assaults that carry different penalties. Discharging a weapon into an occupied property is also a type of an assault. The list goes on and on. Consult with a Raleigh lawyer if you’ve been accused of an assault.
If you have been accused of an assault, make sure that you hire an attorney. An assault conviction – even a misdemeanor conviction – is a very serious mark on your record, and could preclude certain types of employment.
Finance
Compare Health Insurance Rates – Understanding Health Savings Account (HSA)
As people compare health insurance rates to know which plan would be most affordable for them, a lot of them have turned to health savings accounts which by law must work with a high deductible health plan (HDHP) as a way of getting the best health cover at the most affordable rate. Do we all understand HSA? Let’s take a closer look at this plan.
Just like was stated above, a HSA must by law work with a HDHP. A HSA is an account that helps you save interest yielding funds tax free towards the payment of your high deductible. If however no need arises for this funds in a year, it would be rolled over to the next year.
People have taken this HSA as a good way to save money tax free. The government however has placed a maximum each person can contribute yearly. In 2010, each individual can fund the account to a maximum of $3, 050 while a family can fund their HS account to a maximum of $6,150.
Other limits include out of pocket expenses and deductibles which is placed at $5,950 fofr individuals and $11,900 for families.
It is necessary to also know the minimum deductible for which you can operate an HSA. This is $1,200 for for individuals and $2,400 for families.
With a HSA, you are not afraid of not being able to pay your high deductibles and since you have a high deductible, your monthly premium would be very low. Your HSA earns tax free interest and will continue to roll over year after year if you do have cause to use the funds.
The down side to this HSA that everyone who wants to operate it should know is that you are not allowed to use funds from this account for non- health related issues. Doing this this attracts a penalty on the interest earned. However, you can use funds from this account penalty free for ANY health related expenses even if your insurance company do not provide cover for such an expense. Such expenses could include dental expenses, massages, acupuncture therapy and any health treatment or therapy you may desire.
Do not fail to compare health insurance rates before settling for an insurer. This is one sure way of getting the best deals as far as your medical insurance is concerned. Take your health seriously. Get health insurance quotes from quotes comparison companies and compare health insurance rates.
Finance
How to Write a Constitutional Law Essay: Attack Sheet and Sample Essay
Constitutional Law is one of the most interesting classes in law school. Below is an attack sheet for handling these essay questions, as well as a sample essay.
ATTACK SHEET
1. Always discuss standing whether it is requested or not.
a. Individual has standing if they have suffered an injury, relationship between the injury suffered and the cause of action and addressing of the harm through the cause of action.
2. Then discuss State Action
a. State Action is required in order for 14th amendment applies only if there is an action by a state or local government, government officer or private person whose behavior meets the requirements for state action. State action can be found where the person or entity performs exclusive public functions or has significant state involvement in their activities.
3. Equal Protection
a. Equal protection analysis requires a two-part test facial discrimination or facially neutral but with a discriminatory intent or impact. Then you apply the level of scrutiny required.
b. In evaluating an equal protection clause violation the court will apply one of three standards in examining the governmental classification which discriminates against a certain group of people.
4. Privileges and Immunities
a. Forbid one state from arbitrarily discriminating against citizens of another state.
5. Interstate Commerce
a. If a law burdens IC, it is considered to be in violation of the DCC unless it is necessary to achieve an important government purpose.
b. Market Participant Exception- If the state acts as a market participant then it is exempt.
c. Dormant commerce clause you can regulate or burden IC so long as there is no discriminatory intent, balance, least burdensome and promotes a state interest.
SAMPLE ESSAY:
Standing Arguments
Standing
A party will have standing if it can show that there is an injury in fact, that the harm was caused by the party, and that a favorable verdict will bring addressing issues. Here, the party brining the cause of action is an association representing various retailers who are impacted by the ordinance. In order for ARO to bring a cause for standing it will need to show that it has associational standing.
Associational Standing
Associational standing requires a showing of (i). Members would independently have standing to sue; i(i). Germane to organizations purpose; and (iii). Neither claim nor relief requires participation of individuals.
Independent Standing
Here, ARO can show that each of the individuals would have independent standing since there economic benefits were harmed as a result of the ordinance. The facts indicate that the ordinance “would cause hardship to store owners by depriving them of needed advertising revenue.” Thus, each store owner would have independent standing.
Germane Purpose
The association’s purpose is germane to the interest of the individuals. ARO was “formed to protect the economic interest of its member retailers” and its pursuit of the unconstitutionality of the ordinance would justify a germane purpose to the protection of such interest.
Participation of Individuals
Here, the members would not be required to take part in any manner to benefit from the outcome of the proceedings.
Thus, ARO would be able to set up standing through 3rd party or Associational Standing.
State Action
In order for a cause of action to be brought against a state it will require state action. Here, because the ordinance is drafted by the state this element will be satisfied.
Merits of 1st Amendment Claim
Vague
An ordinance will be void if it is vague. Legislators deem vagueness based on a reasonable person standard, where if a reasonable person could not understand its purpose then it is vague. Here, the ordinance specifically states that tobacco advertising will be banned on “billboards, store windows, any site within 1,000 feet of a school, and ‘any other location where minors under the age of 18 years traditionally gather.'”
The state will surely argue that this is rather specific and thus a reasonable person can and will understand its purpose. This argument will likely hold and thus, an attack for vagueness will likely fail.
Over broad
A ordinance will be void if it over broad. Here, as stated supra the ordinance is very broad in terms of what can and can’t be done. The ordinance bans any type of advertising through almost all commercials mediums. Thus, it is likely that an attack for the ordinance being over broad will succeed.
Content Based Regulation
Speech which imposes regulations based on content will be deemed a violation of the 1st amendment if the speech is considered protected speech. Protected speech which is being regulated based on content will require a strict scrutiny analysis. Here, the regulation is not imposing a regulation on the content of the speech, but rather where it can be published i.e. time, way and place restrictions.
Content Neutral Regulation
Speech which does not regulate the content will be subject to time place and manner restriction analysis.
Time, Place and Manner Restriction
If an ordinance bans speech or regulates speech based on time, place and manner restrictions a 2 part test will be administered, whereby the party seeking to enforce the ordinance will be required to show i. That is serves a legitimate government purpose; ii. It is narrowly tailored with other avenues of communication are left open.
Legitimate government purpose
Here, the state will argue that the purpose of the ordinance serves to prevent children from purchasing or being influenced to smoke. However, although this may be an important interest it is not enough since there are other available methods of preventing this. As AOR argues, “the best way to discourage young people form smoking is by directly restricting access to tobacco and not by banning all tobacco advertising.” Thus although it is a legitimate government purpose there are less restrictive means of pursuing this initiative.
Narrowly tailored & Other avenues of communication
Here, the nature and language of the ordinance is very oppressive in terms of its regulations and is not narrowly tailored. Additionally, it does not leave open any other means of communication because it essentially blocks out any type of advertising.
Thus, it would fail as a time, place and manner restrictions.
Finance
Foreclosure Attorney Can Help Answer Your Questions
Although the foreclosure rate has fallen in the wake of the Great Recession, more than 1.1 million properties were repossessed in 2014. For those facing the prospect of losing their homes, the process can be confusing. Because lenders have different standards and practices, there is no way to know for certain how long it will take. Furthermore, the financial institution (typically a bank) that owns your mortgage is under no obligation to help you out. As such, it is always a good idea to hire a foreclosure attorney as soon as possible. With that in mind, here are answers to a few common questions you might have.
I Received A Foreclosure Notice. What Should I Do?
To initiate the process, mortgage lenders are required to file a foreclosure notice with the court. This notice expresses their intent to repossess your property on a certain date unless you can make up for all missed payments. Under the laws of most states, you have a firm deadline to either admit or deny that you missed payments. But even if you affirm that you are in arrears, you can enter a defense the court may consider. If, for example, someone in your family is suffering from a life-threatening condition that required you to exhaust your savings, a judge may take that into account. A foreclosure attorney cannot only help you file the necessary paperwork with the court, he or she can also represent you in all future legal proceedings.
How Long Does The Process Take?
Because different states have different laws, there is no way to say for certain. State averages range widely from six months to three years. With that said, hiring an attorney will almost certainly delay the process, and that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. After all, the longer it lasts, the more time you will have to pay back what you owe.
How Can I Afford Legal Counsel?
It might surprise you to learn that the average foreclosure attorney doesn’t charge all that much. Because he or she knows the process inside and out, he or she generally asks for a flat fee of between $1,500 and $4,500. Now, that might seem like a lot when you can’t pay your mortgage, but it’s a drop in the proverbial bucket compared with what you’d spend on moving costs and future lawsuits. Even after they take your home, your lender has the right to sue you for missed payments. A reputable lawyer will help you fight these suits. He or she may even be able to arrange principal reductions, enabling you to pay much less on the total amount you owe.
How Can I Win?
In their haste to repossess a property, a mortgage lender may ignore established legal procedure. When this happen, a good representative may be able to stop or win a case. If he or she can prove that the lender violated state and/or federal laws, the case may be thrown out of court. At the very least, you will have more time to save your pennies and prepare for a fresh start.
If you have received a notice from your mortgage lender, do not delay. Contact an experienced attorney immediately.
All About Swiftcover Car Insurance Policies
Lung Transplant Lawyers & Defective Respirator Attorney Lawsuit Information
Economy Have You Troubled? Save Money Through Your Auto Insurance
Assault Law in North Carolina
Compare Health Insurance Rates – Understanding Health Savings Account (HSA)
How to Write a Constitutional Law Essay: Attack Sheet and Sample Essay
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Soars up Following Google Supports
Foreclosure Attorney Can Help Answer Your Questions
A Guide to Life Settlements and Life Settlement Companies
UK Govt Enacted Bill to Introduce Blockchain- Digital Trade Docs
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need