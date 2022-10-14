News
Alvarez homers again, Astros top Mariners 4-2, lead ALDS 2-0
HOUSTON — Yordan Alvarez and his mighty bat did it yet again, launching a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning off Seattle ace Luis Castillo that lifted the Houston Astros over the Mariners 4-2 on Thursday for a 2-0 lead in the AL Division Series.
Alvarez was the Game 1 hero with his gut-punch, three-run shot off reigning AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray with two outs in the ninth inning that gave the Astros an 8-7 win in a game where they’d trailed by four.
Castillo, acquired from the Reds near the trade deadline and coming off 7 1/3 innings of shutout ball against Toronto in the wild-card round, gave up an early home run to Kyle Tucker but little else as he took a 2-1 lead into the sixth.
But with two outs, Jeremy Peña singled on a blooper that fell in between second baseman Adam Frazier and center fielder Julio Rodríguez. Castillo bent down and slapped his legs in disappointment as he watched the ball drop in shallow center.
That brought up Alvarez, who hit a 98 mph pitch tailing away to the opposite field, into the short porch in left to put the Astros on top 3-2.
Alvarez, who had 37 homers in the regular season, trotted around the bases as cameras panned to his Cuban parents, who are watching their first postseason series after arriving in Houston in August. The lefty pointed to them as he reached the plate before reenacting the powerful swing that has the Astros one win away from their sixth straight AL Championship Series.
There were two outs and a runner on first in the eighth when Seattle had surely seen enough of Alvarez leaving the yard. The Mariners intentionally walked him and Alex Bregman made them pay, adding some insurance when he singled to make it 4-2.
Houston starter Framber Valdez had a solid start, allowing four hits and two runs in 5 2/3 innings. He had a different look than he did in his last postseason appearance after he and fellow pitcher Luis Garcia both got hair extensions this season.
Hector Neris got the win after getting the last out of the sixth inning to escape a bases-loaded jam. Bryan Abreu got the first two outs of the seventh before Rafael Montero came in and threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings.
Ryan Pressly walked the leadoff batter in the ninth before J.P. Crawford lined into a double play. Rodríguez doubled after that, but Pressly struck out Ty France for the save. The Astros won despite issuing seven walks overall.
The Mariners will head back to Seattle for Game 3 Saturday in a huge hole in the best-of-five series as they host their first playoff game in 21 years.
Alvarez has carried the Astros early in this division series, shouldering such a load that Houston catcher Martín Maldonado asked Alvarez after Game 1 if his back was sore because “you carry us as a team.” The 25-year-old bounced back this postseason after a tough time in last year’s World Series where he batted just .100 with no homers and six strikeouts.
The slugger who’s been criticized for poor defense in the past has been making big plays in left field, too.
Alvarez grabbed a sharp liner hit by Eugenio Suarez to end the seventh. In Game 1, he fielded a single by Suarez in the fourth and threw a perfect strike to Maldonado, who tagged out France at the plate.
Castillo yielded five hits and three runs with seven strikeouts in seven innings.
There was one out in the second inning when Tucker hit a slider from Castillo into the seats in right field to put Houston up 1-0.
Crawford doubled with two outs in the third. But second baseman Jose Altuve made a leaping throw after fielding a sharp grounder hit by Rodríguez that just beat him to first base to end the inning.
Suarez walked with one out in the fourth and Mitch Haniger doubled. Carlos Santana then hit a one-hopper that Valdez fielded cleanly toward the third base side, but his throw home was offline for an error that allowed Suarez to tie it at 1-all.
Santana was out on the play after getting caught in a rundown. Haniger scored when Dylan Moore singled to put the Mariners up 2-1.
Valdez walked Haniger on a full count with two outs in the sixth, Santana doubled and Moore drew a walk to load the bases and chase Valdez. Neris took over and retired Cal Raleigh on a groundout to escape the jam.
UP NEXT
Houston’s Lance McCullers Jr., who started just eight games this season after missing the first four months of the year with a forearm strain, will oppose rookie George Kirby in Game 3 in Seattle Saturday. Kirby pitched in relief in Game 2 of the wild-card round and became the first rookie in MLB history to record a postseason season in his first career relief appearance.
()
Judge finds St. Paul mom who threw son off balcony not guilty by reason of mental illness
A St. Paul mother who threw her 11-year-old autistic son from a fourth-floor apartment building balcony has been acquitted of charges by reason of mental illness.
Last year, in the first part of a two-stage trial on stipulated facts and evidence, Itayvia Demetiric Lloyd was found guilty of attempted murder and first-degree assault for dragging her non-verbal son from his bunk bed and throwing him off the balcony of their apartment in the St. Anthony Park neighborhood on March 9, 2020.
Lloyd was also found guilty of two counts of fourth-degree assault for attempting to punch an officer and spitting on another after her arrest.
Because of the guilty verdict by Ramsey County District Judge JaPaul Harris, the trial moved to the mental health defense phase. It was held on two days this past summer.
Last week, Harris issued his ruling, finding Lloyd not guilty of all four charges. He noted in his court filing that “the greater weight of the evidence establishes” that Lloyd was suffering from a “brief psychotic disorder” at the time of the offenses and that she did not understand the nature of her actions and that they were morally wrong.
Two mental health professionals gave conflicting opinions about Lloyd’s diagnosis, but both testified she “was suffering active symptoms of a mental illness at the time of the offense,” Harris wrote. The judge concluded the defense’s expert provided sufficient evidence that her condition was not exasperated by alleged recent alcohol and marijuana use, as the state’s expert had testified.
Prosecutors were required by state law to file a petition for civil commitment after the not-guilty verdict. Following due process and input from medical professionals, a judge will decide whether Lloyd should be civilly committed.
Lloyd’s attorney, Adrianne McMahon, said Thursday that the defense identified when Lloyd was charged that mental health issues “likely were at play.”
“She’s obviously going to have a civil commitment proceeding happen now, and that will determine what happens next with her,” McMahon said. “But I think this is the right outcome, and I know she’s happy with it and her family is happy with it.”
CHILD NEEDED EMERGENCY SURGERY
According to the criminal complaint:
Police were called to Union Flats apartments on Hampden Avenue near Charles Avenue in March 2020 about 8:40 a.m. and found Lloyd’s 11-year-old son on the ground in the courtyard. He was bleeding from his mouth, and conscious and breathing.
Paramedics took him to Regions Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. He sustained a broken jaw, several hip fractures and bruised lungs.
Lloyd was in a bathtub and non-responsive when police were let into her apartment. Later, after Lloyd’s 6-year-old son told officers that his mother had pushed his older brother off the balcony and Lloyd was arrested, she started rambling incoherently. She spoke of people being after her for years and a woman hating her.
Lloyd later told police she was ready to talk about what had happened. When asked what time she had gotten up, Lloyd replied, “I don’t really remember. My son…was on the top bunk playing around as usual, but this morning, I threw that kid off the balcony.”
Police asked Lloyd what she thought would happen to her son when he hit the ground and she stated, “I thought my baby was dead.” Asked if she was a murderer or if she had snapped, she said, “I snapped.”
A police sergeant asked her: “In that moment, were you trying to kill him?” After a minute of silence, Lloyd answered, “Yes, but I want my baby here.”
Judge Harris wrote in his court filing that evidence shows Lloyd was “not in a lucid, non-delusional state” before and after the offense and was “suffering from a psychosis or other symptoms that would render her incapable of knowing right from wrong.”
Harris also noted that twice in the three years prior Lloyd was brought to the emergency room at Regions Hospital for mental health issues.
Alex Jones unlikely to escape ‘historically high’ libel award, say legal experts
The nearly $1 billion a Connecticut jury ordered Alex Jones to pay the families of Sandy Hook victims for calling the mass shooting a hoax is a ‘historically high’ sentence and the host of Infowars and conspiracy theorist likely won’t be able to escape, civil litigants have said. .
“He may be forced to lead a life of subsistence,” said Richard Signorelli, a New York attorney and former federal prosecutor. “He will always be watched. He will always be hunted down, and I believe he will not be able to escape the ramifications of his wrongdoing.
The families of eight victims of the 2012 school shooting and an FBI agent who responded to the scene sued Jones for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and violations of the state’s Unfair Trade Practices Act, for telling his followers that the massacre was “wrong”. and families have been “crisis actors” on multiple platforms for years.
In a trial just to determine damages, because Jones had already been found liable by a judge after refusing to turn over critical evidence during discovery, a six-member jury awarded 15 individual awards ranging from 28.8 million to $120 million, totaling $965 million in compensatory damages.
Civil litigants across the country said they were astounded by the staggering sum.
“I think this is the largest libel verdict in U.S. history, certainly on compensatory damages,” said Jesse Gessin, civil litigator and assistant professor at the University of California, Irvine School. of Law. “I was absolutely absolutely shocked. It’s just an incredible verdict.
“And that’s not even all, there remains the question of punitive damages which will probably also run into the millions,” he said.
Signorelli said jury awards can often total billions of dollars in mass tort cases or large class actions, but, for an individual, this is a “historically high damage award.”
After 20 children and six educators were killed by a gunman who opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown on December 14, 2012, Jones launched a campaign to distort the shooting. His false claims attracted a massive audience, leading to him reaping millions of dollars in product sales, according to testimony given at trial.
Jones and his companies are now worth between $135 million and $270 million, forensic economist Bernard Pettingill said in August during another defamation lawsuit for Jones in Texas. This figure was disputed by his defense team.
A lawyer for Jones did not return a request for comment from NBC News.
The amount eventually paid by Jones may be lower, according to Ryan O’Neill, a libel lawyer and professor at Quinnipiac University School of Law.
With the conclusion of the trial, he said, there is always the matter of post-trial motions where “there are opportunities for the parties to argue that the damages are excessive, and a court can remit part of that verdict to bring it in line with what he determines to be reasonable damages.
“My feeling would be that it will be reduced by a certain amount, but it will still be very high,” he said. “I don’t see any scenario where we’re not talking hundreds of millions of dollars yet.”
The amount could also be challenged on appeal, which Jones’ attorney has already said he will pursue, or lead to bankruptcy proceedings for Jones’ company, Free Speech Systems.
The media company filed for bankruptcy in July, days before its scheduled trial date in Texas.
Jones, who broadcast Wednesday’s verdict live on his show, scoffed at the amount and scoffed at the idea of making payments, saying he couldn’t afford it.
“It’s not going to happen. No money,” he said later on his show.
Jones has not filed for personal bankruptcy. He urged his audience to donate money to his business and buy products from his store to “fight this fraud” and “save Infowars”.
Although Jones’ company has filed for bankruptcy, it’s unclear whether that process would affect the final decision, legal experts said.
“Where you are found to have committed an intentional wrongful act, any compensation based on that intentional wrongful act is generally not dischargeable in a bankruptcy filing,” Signorelli said.
If found to be releasable, Jones would be required to disclose his finances, Gessin said.
If he evaded or attempted to conceal financial transactions in bankruptcy, it could land him in criminal court, where he could face a prison sentence for bankruptcy fraud, he said.
“I don’t think he will be able to escape this judgement,” he said.
But Jones has time, O’Neill noted. Recoveries likely won’t happen until post-trial motions and all proceedings are resolved in the case, including hearings on punitive damages and attorneys’ fees, which would take at least six months.
While there may be a long way to go for Sandy Hook families to see a payout, it could spell financial ruin for Jones, Signorelli said.
“The important thing about this whole matter is that the actions of Alex Jones have proven to be so egregious that he will receive no leniency or mercy from the court or plaintiffs’ attorneys to enforce this judgment,” he said. he declared. .
nbcnews
Wild prospect Marco Rossi has made the team. ‘Now it’s back to business’
Technically, Wild prospect Marco Rossi made his NHL debut last season. So, why did Thursday’s season opener against the New York Rangers feel like to start of his NHL career?
Because even though he skated in his first game on Jan. 6, 2021 — actually, same day winger Matt Boldy made his NHL debut — Rossi was never expected to stick. The organization had a plan for him and it required more seasoning with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League.
Ultimately, Rossi played against the Boston Bruins, then a couple of nights later against the Washington Capitals before being sent down to the minors for good.
There were some moments of frustration for Rossi along the way, especially considering he found immediate success in the minors with 18 goals and 35 assists in 63 games. All the while he always trusted the process put in place by general manager Bill Guerin.
“I knew my time was going to come,” Rossi said. “The most important thing for me was to stay patient.”
Everything paid off over the weekend as Guerin told Rossi he’d officially made the opening night roster. The team captured the moment and posted it on social media.
“You know what, Marco?,” Guerin said. “You’ve done everything we’ve asked.” He added a few more superlatives, then paused for dramatic effect before saying, “You’ve made the team. Congratulations.”
That moment when all the hard work pays off 🥹
A new season of Beyond Our Ice drops on October 27. #mnwild pic.twitter.com/Wf5RlXgKgH
— Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) October 9, 2022
Those are the words Rossi has longed to hear and he couldn’t contain himself in the immediate aftermath. He smiled big and shook hands with Guerin and coach Dean Evason before leaving the room. Admittedly, it took Rossi a couple of days for everything to sink in.
“Now it’s back to business,” Rossi said after Thursday’s morning skate at Xcel Energy Center. “I’m really excited for tonight.”
It seems like only a matter of time before Rossi gets elevated in the Wild lineup. In the meantime, though, he will center Connor Dewar and Brandon Duhaime, forming a trio that has been drafted and developed by the organization.
Asked about about his time in the minors, Rossi said the biggest the he learned was what it takes to succeed at the professional level. Not only did he improve different areas of his game, Rossi played against grown men on a nightly basis, which gave him a different perspective heading into this season.
“”It feels completely different,” Rossi said. “I have more confidence than last season.”
That was clear to anyone that watched Rossi throughout Wild training camp.
“He’s taken a step forward,” Evason “That’s what the minor leagues are all about. To prepare guys to be put in this spot. He’s earned the opportunity to play here and now he’s just got to continue to do that.”
As for the nervousness that comes with playing at the highest level, Rossi expected that to go away as the game itself progressed.
“I just want to have my first shift,” Rossi said. “Then continue with my confidence from there and try to play my game.”
Twins’ Carlos Correa tells Puerto Rican newspaper opting out of contract ‘is the right decision’
Shortstop Carlos Correa told Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Día that he will exercise his opt-out clause with the Twins and become a free agent.
“With the year that I have had, my health and my being at the best moment of my career, that is the right decision,” the two-time all-star told the newspaper.
Before the 2022 season, Correa, 28, signed a three-year, $105.3 million contract with the Twins that contained opt-out clauses following the 2022 and ’23 seasons. He gave a strong indication at the end of the regular season that he would opt out, saying that his decision was “very simple.”
Earlier this month, he told Twins reporters, “I love this team. I love this organization. But at the same time, I want to make sure that my son and my family are taken care of. Hopefully, the Twins can see the player that I am, the person that I am, the passion that I have for this game and the love that I have for this game. And we can get into some serious conversations.”
Twins management has never given a player the kind of long-term deal Correa wants, but Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said Monday in his annual season-ending news conference that the team had not given up on putting together some kind of deal to bring Correa back.
Correa led the Twins in most hitting statistics this season. He batted .291 with 22 home runs and 24 doubles in 136 games, and his numbers over the final month were his strongest all season. He was also a clubhouse leader from the very start — as well as a fan favorite.
He came to the Twins after seven ultra-successful seasons with the Astros in Houston, where he was the American League rookie of the year in 2015, won a World Series in 2017 and twice was an all-star (in 2017 and 2021).
Tia Mowry Claims She Loves Cory Hardrict Despite Setting For A New Chapter After Split
Tia Mowry after declaring his divorce intentions on Instagram last week left Cory Hardrict at mercy of her followers, with her fans trashing and accusing Hardrict of various vices. However, with Tia’s recent declaration of love to Hardrict, it appears the internet owes him an apology, especially Tia.
After Tia Mowry‘s divorce announcement, the internet went wild on Cory Hardrict, suggesting he messed things up by either cheating or doing some shady deeds with the actress’ fans calling the actor out. But it appears 44-year-old Tia just decided to p-ssyfoot around with no damn fault of Hardrict.
In a recent, post, Tia appreciated her followers for their love and declared her intentions of starting a new chapter. Hardrict who is presently unclear about the actress’s reason for divorce commented with a love emoji. And the indecisive Tia hurriedly replied with “I Love you” adding a love emoji’. Note that Tia is yet to condemn the numerous backlash on Hardrict but is fast to respond “I Love You” to the same person she set up for public ridicule.
According to Media Take Out, the PDA, despite Tia’s divorce declaration is a sign of a possible reconciliation.
Last week, actress Tia Mowry announced that she was divorcing her husband, actor Cory Hardrict. Well Media Take Out has learned that the couple’s marriage may be saved.
Shortly after Tia made the announcement that she’s ending her marriage with Cory. Fans of the Sister Sister actress immediately began bashing Cory. Suggesting that he must have some “something” to cause Tia to end their marriage.
But that’s not true, according to one of Cory’s friend’s whom Media Take Out spoke to. As we reported then, the friend claimed that Tia’s decision to divorce seems to have come suddenly. And was not precipitated by any one thing that Cory did.
The friend also held out hope that the couple would reconcile, when Tia calmed down.
Now it appears that Tia has calmed down. And is realizing that her decision may have been hasty – and the couple may be working things out.
Yesterday Tia released a post on Instagram where she thanked her fans and her supporters. Media Take Out confirmed that in the comments to that post, Cory stepped in and dropped a heart. Tia responded saying she loved him.
Hopefully, these two can work things out.
It is ridiculous to set a man you claim you love up for public ridicule and come back to claim you love him. The least Tia can do is caution her followers to stop attacking Cory. But no! She’s quiet and enjoying the backlash.
The post Tia Mowry Claims She Loves Cory Hardrict Despite Setting For A New Chapter After Split appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
After strong start to season, Matt Daniels displeased with Vikings’ latest showing on special teams
Before last Sunday’s game against Chicago, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins lauded the play of the special teams in the first four games. And head coach Kevin O’Connell had talked about all three phases of the game needing to do well against the Bears.
So what happened?
“Quite frankly, we didn’t hold up our end of the bargain,’’ Minnesota special-teams coordinator Matt Daniels said Thursday.
The Vikings were able to defeat the Bears 29-22 at U.S. Bank Stadium on Cousins’ 1-yard touchdown run with 2:26 left in the game. Daniels said the “sweet taste of victory” made him feel better but he still was disappointed after the game.
Against the Bears, the Vikings had a 15-yard punt by Ryan Wright, had a missed 53-yard field goal by Greg Joseph and a 51-yarder that was blocked, and had a holding call on outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum on Wright’s bad punt. They also had a fumble by punt returner Jalen Reagor, but at least the Vikings recovered
“I’m a firm believer that consistency is the truest measure of performance,’’ Daniels said. “You look at the first four weeks of the season and you watch the tape, I could say that we were consistently the better (special teams) on the field and you look at the next week. … We had a lot of self-inflicted wounds.”
Daniels, though, is optimistic that many of the problems will be cleaned up for Sunday’s game at Miami.
“You can fix all the issues, but what you can’t fix is the won-loss column,’’ said Daniels, relieved that the offense and the defense were good enough last Sunday for the Vikings to beat the Bears.
COUSINS ‘COMFORTABLE’
Cousins’ passing statistics aren’t as good so far this season as they were in 2021, but his won-loss record is much better. The Vikings are 4-1, their best start since 2016, two years before Cousins arrived.
“I feel like Kirk is more comfortable in this offense,’’ said wide receiver Justin Jefferson. “I feel like just with the people that’s around him.”
Jefferson said he continues to become more comfortable with Cousins and he pointed to the offensive system under O’Connell, the first-year coach who had been Cousins’ quarterbacks coach in Washington in 2017.
“We’ve been together for three years now, so our connection has been growing and growing and, of course, (O’Connell) coming in here with an offense that he’s been in before, I feel just like (Cousins is) a lot more confident, just comfortable,’’ Jefferson said.
As far as his passer rating goes, Cousins is at 86.4 after five games, in line to easily be the lowest in his eight seasons as an NFL starter. His rating was 103.1 last season.
INJURY UPDATE
The only player on Minnesota’s 53-man roster to not practice Thursday was Wonnum, who was out due to an illness. Running back Alexander Mattison was listed as limited with a shoulder injury.
All other players were full participants. That included rookie safety Akyaleb Evans, who had been in the concussion protocol after being hurt against the Bears and was limited in Wednesday’s practice.
REAGOR’S TOUCHDOWN
It was just a 1-yard pass, but Reagor was thrilled against Chicago to score his first Vikings touchdown
“It was really exciting,’’ he said. “It was cool to be in the end zone, for sure.”
In the second quarter, Reagor went in motion and Cousins flipped the ball to him as he went by. It looked as if the Bears might have snuffed out the play, but Reagor made some nifty moves to get into the end zone.
“That’s what I do,’’ Reagor said of eluding defenders. “It’s kind of an instinctual thing. It’s not like a thought. It’s like something you just do off instincts. So that’s what I do.”
PETERSON BACK HOME
In his first 11 NFL seasons, cornerback Patrick Peterson made just one trip back for a game in his native South Florida. At least this weekend, he will have another.
Peterson, who played his first 10 seasons with Arizona and is in his second year with Minnesota, is a native of Fort Lauderdale. His only previous game at Miami was a 26-23 loss by the Cardinals in 2016.
“It’s a joy to get back home and have an opportunity to play in front of your friends and family … and hopefully put on a show,” he said.
