Blockchain
Artist Sisley-L Conducts Various Activities to Lead the Change of the Times
PALISADES PARK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LaLiga—Artist Sisley-L conducting various activities that will lead the change of the era relating art industry and also beyond the level of art, having built her own world of an art on the global stage.
According to BLUE.HB LLC, an artist management company, Sisley-L has made her visit to La Liga headquarters in Madrid, Spain from September 17th to the 19th for a collaboration project. She was invited to the football match between Atlético (AT) Madrid and Real Madrid held in Madrid. After this VIP invitation to the match as the Vice President of the media production company TVM, she had three days of meeting with La Liga Asia General Manager Ivan Codina and the La Liga team.
During the meeting, they discussed how to improve the artistic aspects of La Liga and to sustain its brand value when they face consumer base expansion in line with the global era and contemplate expansion into various channels.
Sisley-L said, “The meeting was invaluable as I was able to visit the world-class sports organization, share insights about their brand values, and feel the passion for football.”
On the other hand, she showcases Queen Elizabeth’s portrait at the Portrait of the Era at Saatchi Gallery in London from October 12th to 16th. She pays tribute to the Queen in her way as an artist and her thought and emotion were clearly expressed in the artwork.
The portrait of the era exhibition was planned to commemorate the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s succession to the throne. These artworks show respect for her devotion to the country, the people, and spotlight the beauty of its essence. Therefore, those Queen Elizabeth portrait collectors from all over the world attended this exhibition.
On the eve of the event, David Armstrong Jones, former chairman of the British auction house Christie’s, nephew of Queen Elizabeth II, and grandson of King George VI, presented to unveil the portrait work commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s accession (Platinum jubilee).
Sisley-L, Portrait of the Era series is a new series that reflects artists’ concerns about human nature. She captivates celebrities and influencers around the world and expresses their inner and essential values through her work. It is also the artist’s first launch of a workbook which has been highly requested.
Since 2006, Sisley-L has been exhibiting various works such as oil painting, acrylic, watercolor, drawing, sculpture, and digital art. They are valuable resources as they contain her various different projects showing the new way of her expression along with the trend through NFT, Metaverse and etc.
Contacts
BLUE.HB LLC
Vanessa Aerae Kim
+1 201 304 0291
[email protected]
Blockchain
Sushiswap Cracks 24% Gains As Market Rebounds; Is This A Fakeout?
- SUSHI price shows real relief signs after a long while, as the price could be set to retest at $2.5 if this trend needs to be sustained.
- SUSHI tops the crypto price as it cracks over 24% gain in less than 24 hours.
- The price of SUSHI shows bullish signs as the price reclaims the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) with good volume.
The price of Sushiswap (SUSHI) has recently struggled to reclaim its bullish strength against tether (USDT), rallying from a low of $0.5 to $20. The crypto market faced a new setback as Bitcoin’s (BTC) price dropped from $19,000 to $18,100 as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) suggested an increase in inflation, affecting the price of BTC negatively, with altcoins affected. Still, the likes of Sushiswap (SUSHI) have shown incredible strength. (Data from Binance)
Sushiswap (SUSHI) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
After seeing the market drop instantly with the CPI news, the market rebounded as what looked like a short squeeze, with Bitcoin (BTC) rallying from a low of $18,200 with what seems to be a demand zone for most buyers and institutions. The price bounce has been a catalyst for most altcoins, including SUSHI, producing over 24% gains in less than 24 hours of movement.
It’s still yet to be seen if this bounce is a fakeout or will be sustained as Bitcoin Dominance continues to rise; this will impact the price of altcoins, especially when BTC retraces, causing more retracement for altcoins.
October started looking rosy for altcoins, as altcoins had significant strength to rally. Many traders hope this will be a month of Uptober for the crypto industry haven experienced a tough bear season.
The price of SUSHI saw its price rally from a low of $0.5 to an all-time high of $20, but that region soon rejected the price, and SUSHI has struggled to rekindle that bullish run as price declined to a low of $1.
But the price of SUSHI seems to have found its mojo as price gears for a rally to a high of $2.5 if this current structure remains intact.
Weekly resistance for the price of SUSHI – $2.5.
Weekly support for the price of SUSHI – $1.
Price Analysis Of SUSHI On The Daily (1D) Chart
The daily timeframe for the price of SUSHI looks good, showing incredible strength as the price reclaimed the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA), acting as resistance for SUSHI’s price on the daily timeframe. The price of $1.2 corresponds to the 50 EMA acting as support for the SUSHI price.
SUSHI’s price is faced with the task of flipping key resistance at $1.6 into support; if the price of SUSHI succeeds, we could see a rally to $2.
Daily resistance for the price of SUSHI – $1.6.
Daily support for the price of SUSHI – $1.2.
Featured Image From NBTC, Charts From Tradingview
Blockchain
KuCoin Wallet Announces Official Strategic Partnership With Polygon (MATIC)
VICTORIA, Seychelles–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KuCoin Wallet, the official Web3 wallet of the cryptocurrency exchange, KuCoin, has just announced its official strategic partnership with Polygon Network, the leading Layer 2 platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development and one of the largest blockchain infrastructure providers around the world.
KuCoin Wallet is designed to be a secure and easy to use crypto wallet that supports multi-chain aggregation powered by the KuCoin ecosystem. KuCoin Wallet has strived to facilitate fast, efficient, and secure management of various digital assets for its users while allowing them to have full control of their private keys and, thus, full ownership of their digital assets.
Polygon strives to solve the scalability and usability challenges while considering leverage and decentralization as the backbone for existing developer community-based ecosystems. The newly launched Polygon zkEVM Public Testnet offers greater capital efficiency while enabling projects to build fast, low-fee decentralized applications on Ethereum and Polygon PoS.
High transaction costs can limit users’ activities and even prevent some users from participating in the ecosystem altogether. The full integration of the Polygon ecosystem will make transactions on KuCoin Wallet faster and cheaper and provide KuCoin Wallet users with easy access to various DApps on Polygon.
The head of KuCoin Wallet, Jeff Haul, points out, “We are excited to work with Polygon, which has been dedicated to building a thriving ecosystem and continuously expanding its technical capabilities. With its scalability, speed, and low network fees, we attempt to provide the best experience for our users. Also, Polygon PoS has emerged as a hub for some of the most important Web3 projects. With Polygon as one of our partners, we can integrate more innovative Web3 features in the future to make users explore the Web3 world in a comprehensive way.”
To promote its DeFi experience for the Polygon ecosystem, KuCoin Wallet will be launching the Polygon Ecosystem Carnival in association with Polygon, MM Finance, Meshswap, PoolTogether, Stader, and Zignaly with a prize pool of $35,000 and mysterious NFTs.
About KuCoin
Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform focused on inclusiveness and community action reach, it offers over 700 digital assets. Currently, it provides Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P fiat trading, Futures trading, staking, and lending to its 20 million users in 207 countries and regions.
In 2022, KuCoin raised over $150 million in investments through a Pre-Series B Round, bringing the total investments to $170 million with Round A combined, at a total valuation of $10 billion. KuCoin is one of the top 5 crypto exchanges, according to CoinMarketCap. In 2021, Forbes named KuCoin as one of the Best Crypto Exchanges, and in 2022, KuCoin won the Best Crypto App for Enthusiasts awarded by Ascent.
About KuCoin Wallet
KuCoin Wallet is a secure and easy-to-use crypto wallet that supports multi-chain aggregation powered by the KuCoin ecosystem. With the security expertise of KuCoin and the leading security technology audited by Hacken, KuCoin Wallet is a self-custody wallet with users having full control of their assets. KuCoin Wallet provides the easiest way for users to manage multi-chain assets, enabling them to buy, store, and view NFT collections directly within the wallet. KuCoin Wallet is a gateway to the world of Web3 for all crypto users.
Contacts
Emma Haul, [email protected]
Blockchain
Uniswap Soars 14% In Last 24 Hours
Due to the increased valuation of Uniswap to $1.66 billion, UNI has gained 14.2 percent in the past day. Hayden Adams, Uniswap’s founder, has announced an important upgrade to the decentralized exchange on the company’s official blog.
As of this writing, UNI is trading at $6.28, down 8.6 percent in the last seven days, data from Coingecko show, Friday.
Polychain Capital’s most recent funding round is largely responsible for the increase in valuation. Existing investors such as Paradigm, Variant, SV Angel, and a16z crypto also took part in the Series B investment round.
The money, the article claims, will be used to strengthen the ecosystem overall, notably in terms of security.
Web3, Here It Comes
The investment round, which is the next funding round Uniswap has had in the past few years, was first disclosed back in September. Back in August of 2020, Uniswap Protocol received its initial round of funding.
By expanding their web app and developer tools, introducing NFTs, entering the mobile market, and other initiatives, Uniswap Labs hopes to make the Uniswap Protocol accessible to a wider audience.
Uniswap’s official Twitter account also informed its fans of the news. This infusion of capital will make Uniswap Protocol competitive in the DEX market, allowing it to compete with Binance and Coinbase. The improvement is made feasible by the company’s acquisition of Genie, an NFT aggregator.
Uniswap: What The Charts Indicate
According to Defillama, the protocol’s total locked-in value has increased from its current low of $4.77 billion to $4.83 billion. However, this is slightly less than the TVL peak of $5.08 billion on October 13.
At the time of publication, the token appreciated by over 9.52 percent. This rise occurred after the $7 price range for UNI was rejected. The technicals of UNI also seem excellent. The current value of Chaikin’s money flow is 0.70, indicating that bulls are in control of the market.
Image: TradingView
Momentum also suggests bullishness, which provides investors and traders strong buy signals. The current demonstration is part of a wider demonstration that began on September 21. With the token’s current positive momentum, we expect it to test the 50 Fibonacci retracement level.
Current support is located at $5.993, which has demonstrated strength by resisting the most recent decline. Investors and traders can rely on the Stoch RSI reading that indicates oversold conditions if the bears ever overcome the current bullish momentum.
UNI total market cap at $4.7 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from Forkast, Chart: TradingView.com
Disclaimer: The analysis represents the author's personal views and should not be construed as investment advice.
Blockchain
Paris Blockchain Week Turns the Louvre into Palace of Web3
● Europe’s biggest and most influential blockchain event
● Expected international attendance of 10,000+
● Monday 20th to Friday 24th of March 2023
PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paris Blockchain Week, the leading international conference dedicated to professionals in the blockchain and Web3 space, will be hosted at the Carrousel du LOUVRE in the heart of Paris’ historic palace and largest museum in the world from 20th to 24th March 2023. This 4th edition of the Paris Blockchain Week is Europe’s biggest blockchain event, covering: decentralized finance, NFTs, Web3, and metaverse, with 10,000+ attendees from around the globe, passionate to share, learn, and do business in one of the world’s most iconic places in the French Capital: the LOUVRE.
Key blockchain industry personalities have already committed to speaking at this celebration of all things blockchain. A first glance at our Speaker line-up includes Tim Draper (Founder and Managing Partner of Draper Associates, DFJ and the Draper Venture Network), Denelle Dixon (Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director, Stellar Development Foundation), Nicolas Cary (Co-Founder & Vice Chairman of Blockchain.com), Eva Kaili (Vice President of the European Parliament), Yat Siu (Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, Animoca Brands Founder and CEO, Outblaze), Sébastien Borget (Co-Founder & COO, The Sandbox), Alexandre Dreyfus (CEO, Chiliz & Socios.com), Ira Auerbach (Senior Vice President, Head of Digital Assets, Nasdaq)…
During this prestigious week, Paris Blockchain Week will also play host to several fringe events held by the most prominent blockchain brands. The Talent Fair provides a full day of employment opportunities spanning the largest players and latest innovators. By popular request, the Paris Blockchain Week Hackathon is back with brand new challenges and prizes to be won.
Emmanuel Fenet, CEO of Paris Blockchain Week, is anticipating this global crypto and blockchain flagship event with great enthusiasm. “We look forward to bringing an exciting and engaging event to the thousands of attendees who will be joining us again this year. Speakers from the best blockchain, Web3, NFT and metaverse platforms, digital asset companies, and leading VC funds will join the stage and share their insights. With over 400 speakers, we can hardly wait to reveal our full programme and line-up soon, so block your calendar for 20-24 March. See you at the Louvre!”
Sébastien Borget, co-Founder and COO of The Sandbox, commented about the 2023 edition “I can’t think of a more emblematic place than the LOUVRE, an historic landmark of Paris where art collections, paintings, sculptures and others forms of art are assembled, to be home of Paris Blockchain Week 2023 to exhibit how Web3 contributes to innovation in technology, Art, NFTs, Gaming and Metaverse.”
The Paris Blockchain Week March 2023 edition is set to welcome 10,000+ attendees, 400+ speakers, 300+ sponsors, 60% C-level+ executives, 400+ media and journalists.
Website: www.parisblockchainweek.com
Contacts
For more information, please contact:
Dina Akhmetova
+31 (0) 682384426
[email protected]
Blockchain
Quant Holds Gains When Top Cryptos Plummet Following BTC
Despite being a lesser-known cryptocurrency, Quant has held gains while top coins, including Bitcoin, have fallen in value. The price of Quant had fallen along with the rest of the crypto market at the start of the year. However, it has slowly experienced growth since then, trading at $157 at press time. This is over 248% gain from its yearly low of $44.42 on June 17.
Quant’s weekly and three-month charts have also been in the green. Its weekly chart shows that the coin has been on an uptrend for the past two weeks. The coin has seen some volatility, but it has been able to hold onto its gains. This is quite impressive given the recent dump seen by other cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, the pioneer crypto.
Quant Price Analysis
Quant (QNT) prices continued to climb for a second day on Thursday, hovering above an eight-month high. The coin reached a new all-time high of $163.83 on Sunday, the first time this has happened since February 8. Earlier on in today’s trading session, the QNT/USD pair reached a high of $157.80. This brought the coin’s price to within $6 of the all-time highs stated earlier.
QNT’s 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is at 70.19, which indicates that the stock is overbought after recent gains. This is just below a resistance level of 71.00. Quant bulls will need to break through this resistance to propel prices higher. This area is also expected to see heightened price uncertainty as bears wait for a chance to rejoin the market.
Can Quant Breakthrough Its $158 Price Resistance?
Despite holding gains when top coins like Bitcoin are dumping, Quant has experienced difficulty breaking through its $158 monthly barrier. Further, the price movement is stumbling at this level, with declining volume action suggesting the bullish momentum is depleted and a price reversal is imminent. The altcoin has lost 1.23% today, trading at $154.9.
The QNT/USD price chart shows a high-velocity bullish climb from $86 to $155. The price trend suggests a rounded bottom breakout rally against rising supply around $155. However, the determined buyers wobble at this barrier and reattempt a bullish breakthrough. The daily rejection candles with lengthy wicks highlight the continuous volatility in the cryptocurrency market.
Moreover, within a week, the second breakout effort has been met with diminishing volume activity. The action suggests a strong likelihood of a reversal. This monthly barrier is crucial since a bearish reversal should set off a large correction. Therefore, the growth in the supply entering the market will push prices lower than $150, maybe down to $132.
What To Expect From Quant
The bullish reversal pattern should keep the Quant price on an upward trajectory. Therefore, this pattern suggests that a rebound should encourage buyers to test the $158 barrier again after a pullback. A bullish breakthrough from the $158 barrier will release momentum and give traders an entry chance. Thus, the rise may continue to $186.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
DeenAiR, Proud Sponsor of the 22nd World Blockchain Summit
DeenAiR Blockchain firm has committed to be the gold sponsor for the World Blockchain Summit (WBS). The 22nd edition of the global series WBS is destined to take place at Atlantis, Dubai from 17th to 19th October 2022. WBS is an A-list gathering among the top-tier crypto and blockchain projects.
The four vital segments of the WBS are Investor Connect, BlocKonnect, Enlightening Sessions, and Product Showcases. The cumulative goal of the summit is to bring in different stakeholders like investors, exchanges, enterprises, government representatives, and technology leaders under the same roof.
WBS is hosted under the patronage of the HH Sheikh Juma Ahmed Juma Al Maktoum, a distinguished businessman and member of the ruling royal family. Three-day-long summit has agendas for pitch competitions, conferences, and exhibitions, along with formal and informal chances to network with industry experts.
Startup World Cup
One pivotal point in the World Blockchain Summit is the “Startup World Cup” pitch competition. WBS’s partnership with Startup World Cup is to arrange a platform for presenting innovative blockchain startup ideas to an esteemed jury of investors. Winners will secure the regional cup and reserve their chance to win 1 million USD at the final event in San Francisco.
Apart from the above highlights, the Summit also features panel discussions with renowned speakers on a range of topics that are currently capturing the attention of the market. Some eminent speakers to name are Reeve Collins, Co-founder of SmartMedia Technologies & Tether, Sandeep Nailwal, Polygon Co-founder, and Dr. Marwan Alzarouni, CEO of Dubai Blockchain Center.
About DeenAiR
DeenAiR is a prominent tech firm with vast expertise in Infosecurity (InfoSec), artificial intelligence (AI), and augmented reality (AR). The mission of DeenAiR is to create an efficient & stable infrastructure. That unifies the prime features of NFTs, AI, and AR into the blockchain ecosystem.
About World Blockchain Summit (WBS)
World Blockchain Summit is a global series of elite gatherings that take place in 19+ destinations across the world. It is a thought-leadership-driven initiative that brings together the most important stakeholders from the Blockchain and Cryptocurrency ecosystem such as investors, blockchain and crypto projects, exchanges, enterprises, government representatives, and technology leaders – to discuss and deliberate the future of the industry and the revolutionary ways it can transform businesses and government functions.
The summit also features inspirational keynotes, pitch competitions, panel discussions, investor meet-ups, project showcases, industry use-cases, and a host of formal and informal networking opportunities.
Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this press release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommend our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this press release.
Artist Sisley-L Conducts Various Activities to Lead the Change of the Times
Small Business Idea – Home & Office Cleaning Business
Sushiswap Cracks 24% Gains As Market Rebounds; Is This A Fakeout?
Bike Accident Lawyer – Difficulties in Deadly Accidents
Caleb Martin says he would appreciate Heat starting role, but ‘rather be in when it matters’
Affordable Insurance Rates Online – Where to Locate the Cheapest Car Insurance Online
First NFL start a ‘dream come true’ for Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson
KuCoin Wallet Announces Official Strategic Partnership With Polygon (MATIC)
All Speed Enthusiasts Need a Good Motorcycle Accident Lawyer
Upcoming Challenges For Mobile Development and Mobile Marketing
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need