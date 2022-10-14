News
Bennett’s Chop & Railhouse to open Hudson, Wis. location
Bennett’s Chop & Railhouse is crossing the river.
The restaurant and bar will open a second location in Hudson, Wis., later this fall, owner Joe Bennett said.
Bennett, whose West Seventh Street restaurant has been in operation since 2006, said a realtor friend told him of the availability of the former 517 on Main, and after seeing it, he and his wife, Meghan, decided to take the plunge.
He’ll be adding some touches that evoke Bennett’s — a chalkboard for food and drinks menus — but will be leaving the space largely as-is.
“It’s a beautiful historic building,” Bennett said. “Everything is in great shape. The kitchen, the tables and chairs are all brand new.”
But overall, the idea is really just to bring Bennett’s “corner bar with good, casual, upscale food” vibe to Hudson. The space has 140 seats, which is more than the St. Paul location’s 100, but not an overwhelming amount. The menu will be the same as in St. Paul.
Bennett is holding a job fair this week, and as soon as he can staff it and get everyone trained, the space should be up and running. He figures that will be sometime in early November.
“The most important thing for us, is we want to be like we are in St. Paul, part of the community,” Bennett said.
Bennett’s Chop & Railhouse Hudson: 517 2nd St., Hudson, Wis.; bennettschopandrailhouse.com
Worsening inflation will pressure Fed to keep raising rates
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER (AP Economics Writer)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on households, wiping out pay gains and ensuring that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates aggressively.
Consumer prices, excluding volatile food and energy costs, jumped 6.6% in September from a year ago — the fastest such pace in four decades. And on a month-to-month basis, such “core” prices soared 0.6% for a second straight time, defying expectations for a slowdown and signaling that the Fed’s multiple rate hikes have yet to ease inflation pressures. Core prices typically provide a clearer picture of underlying price trends.
Overall prices rose 8.2% in September compared with a year earlier, down slightly from August, the government said Thursday in its monthly inflation report. But from August to September, prices increased 0.4%, faster than the July-to-August increase. Though cheaper gas helped slow the broadest measure of inflation, costlier food, medical care and housing pointed to the breadth of price pressures across the economy.
“We still have no evidence that inflation is decelerating,” said Matthew Luzzetti, an economist at Deutsche Bank. “Let alone the clear and convincing evidence that the Fed is looking for.”
Stock markets fell sharply in early trading, but then rebounded and moved higher. The Dow Jones was up 560 points, or 1.9%, in mid-day trading.
Thursday’s report represents the final U.S. inflation figures before the Nov. 8 midterm elections after a campaign season in which spiking prices have fueled public anxiety, with many Republicans casting blame on President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats.
Speaking Thursday in Los Angeles, Biden acknowledged the pain that inflation is causing many people, while suggesting that the latest figures showed “some progress.”
“Americans are squeezed by the cost of living,” the president said. “It’s been true for years, and folks don’t need to read a report to tell them they’re being squeezed. Fighting this battle every day is a key reason why I ran for president.”
Even with widespread price spikes, the September data showed that the prices for many physical goods, including clothing, used cars, furniture, and appliances, dropped last month. A key factor is that supply chain snarls have eased, and many large retailers such as WalMart and Target have discounted some items to clear excess stockpiles.
Yet the price drops were not as steep as many economists expected, and they were more than offset by sharp increases in services prices, including health care, auto repair and housing.
A measure of housing costs jumped 0.8% in September, the largest such increase in 32 years. The Fed’s rate hikes have led to much higher mortgage rates — the average on a 30-year fixed home loan is nearly 7% — and caused home sales to tumble and prices to falter. But declining house prices will take time to feed through into the government’s measure.
The cost of health insurance jumped 2.1% from August to September and more than 28% over the past 12 months — a record one-year increase. The cost of auto repairs surged 15% in September from a year earlier, also a record high. The supply chains of many car parts are still disrupted.
“The primary driver of inflation has rotated away from goods prices and to services,” said Eric Winograd, U.S. economist at AB. “Services inflation is heavily influenced by wages, and so it is going to take a meaningful weakening of the labor market to bring inflation to heel.”
Inflation in services is also being fueled by steady consumer demand. Though there are signs that lower-income Americans are cutting back, higher-income households still appear willing to spend on travel, restaurant meals and services like veterinary care.
Both Delta and American Airlines, for example, reported strong revenue growth this week, driven by increased demand from travelers. Airfares rose a brisk 0.8% from August to September.
Service businesses are having to rapidly raise wages to attract the workers they need. Those higher labor costs, in turn, are often passed on to consumers in the form of higher prices.
Inflation has swollen families’ grocery bills, rents and utility costs, among other expenses, causing hardships for many and deepening pessimism about the economy despite strong job growth and historically low unemployment.
Kasondra Mathews is among those feeling the squeeze. Mathews, 50, who lives near Denver, has been working overtime as a nurse’s assistant to keep up with her rent and grocery bills. Her rent has increased roughly 5% a year for the past several years, shrinking her budget for other items.
With her daughter a senior in high school and headed soon to college, Mathews has found ways for her to apply to her preferred schools for free. She’s also forgoing any visits to a college to avoid the travel expense.
“We didn’t get to do college tours, because we can’t afford it,” she said. “I couldn’t do the things you might want to do for your senior.”
As the elections near, Americans are increasingly taking a dim view of their finances, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Roughly 46% of people now describe their personal financial situation as poor, up from 37% in March. That sizable drop contrasts with the mostly steady readings that had lasted through the pandemic.
The September inflation numbers essentially guarantee that the Fed will raise its key short-term rate by three-quarters of a point for a fourth straight time when it next meets in early November. The Fed has already raised its key short-term rate by 3 percentage points since March, the fastest pace of hikes since the early 1980s. Those increases are intended to raise borrowing costs for mortgages, auto loans and business loans and cool inflation by slowing the economy.
At their last meeting in late September, Fed officials had projected that by early next year, they would raise their key rate to roughly 4.5%, which would be the highest level in 14 years. Some economists now predict that the Fed will have to boost rates even higher to defeat what appears to be an entrenched bout of inflation. The risk is that such higher borrowing costs would push the economy into recession.
Fed policymakers said at the September meeting that inflation was “showing little sign so far of abating,” according to minutes from the Fed’s most recent meeting.
Used car prices dropped 1.1% from August to September, the third straight decline. Wholesale used car prices have fallen much faster, yet dealers have resisted passing on those declines to consumers, resulting in much bigger profits.
Lael Brainard, vice chair of the Federal Reserve, noted this week that retailers have also reported healthy profit margins, having raised prices more than they have increased wages.
“The return of retail (profit) margins to more normal levels could meaningfully help reduce inflationary pressures in some consumer goods,” Brainard said.
Some large chains have started to cut prices. But it’s not clear how much effect on inflation that will have in the coming months. Walmart has said it will offer steep discounts on such items as toys, home goods, electronics and beauty. Target began offering holiday deals earlier this month.
But after jacking up prices for the past 18 months, companies are reluctant to reverse course. Until consumer demand slows further, forcing more companies to compete on price, costs for many goods will likely stay high, economists say.
“There’s a saying in economics that prices go up like rockets and down like feathers,” said Eric Swanson, a former Fed economist who is now a professor at the University of California, Irvine. “You’re kind of seeing that a little bit.”
Associated Press writer Colleen Long contributed to this report from Los Angeles.
Best ballpark eats in America? Right here in Baltimore
The regular baseball season is over, but that doesn’t mean we can’t reminisce about ballpark snacks. And as it turns out, Oriole Park at Camden Yards might have some of the best snacks in the nation.
Sports wagering hub Betting.com released a ranking this week of stadiums with the best fare, and Camden Yards is at the top of the list. The website says its analysis is based on more than 100,000 reviews of major sports stadiums in the U.S.
Camden Yards got props for “varied selection of food options,” including top-rated eats like the beef and pork sandwiches at Boog’s BBQ, loaded hot dogs from Stuggy’s and crab cakes from Harris Creek Oyster & Seafood.
The O’s beat out the Milwaukee Brewers, Detroit Tigers, Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres for the title of best ballpark eats. (Betting.com also ranked food at NFL stadiums, and the Ravens’s M&T Bank Stadium took the fifth spot on that list.)
We’re all hoping the Orioles will have a strong season in 2023 after bursts of magic this year. But will Camden Yards maintain its culinary dominance? Only time will tell. The ranking comes as the Orioles are considering whether to retain concessions vendor Delaware North, whose contract with the team expires in 2022.
Attorneys for Georgia, John Angelos push back against requests for documents related to possible sales of Orioles owner’s assets
The legal battle that already made public the private dynamics of the family of Peter Angelos has shifted into terrain they also likely would want to keep secret: their finances.
Lawyers for the wife and elder son of Angelos, the Orioles owner and legal titan incapacitated by illness, have asked a judge to limit the amount of financial information that bankers must reveal about the team, his law firm and other assets.
Also among the latest filings in the case, an attorney for younger son Louis Angelos raised Tuesday the specter of the law firm’s bank freezing its accounts “in the next few days” due the unresolved dispute, which could force it to stop operating. But on Wednesday, an attorney for his mother, Georgia Angelos, wrote the judge in the case to say Wells Fargo “will maintain the status quo” of the accounts pending a previously scheduled Oct. 27 hearing.
As part of Louis Angelos’ suit against his mother and his brother, John, over control of the family’s assets, he has subpoenaed extensive information. Among the materials he seeks are documents related to a possible sale of part or all of the family’s interest in the team and communications with Major League Baseball officials, such as Commissioner Rob Manfred. John Angelos is the Orioles chairman and CEO.
In a volley of filings Tuesday and last week in Baltimore County Circuit Court, attorneys argued over how much personal and business information the bankers, Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs, must provide.
“Just as Lou is not entitled unfettered access to all of Georgia’s financial information simply because he filed a lawsuit, he is also not entitled to all Orioles-related financial information,” attorneys for Georgia Angelos wrote in a motion last week.
That issue will also be discussed Oct. 27 before Circuit Judge Keith R. Truffer.
When Truffer held the first hearing in the case Sept. 28, he asked the parties to tone down the acrimony in their filings and consider mediation.
The sides, though, remain at loggerheads over the extent of information that Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo should provide and other issues. Among them: how Peter Angelos’ law firm should continue to operate.
Georgia Angelos had asked the court appoint someone to run the firm, which Louis Angelos has managed since his father became incapacitated, because it was under threat of Wells Fargo freezing its accounts. Louis Angelos had transferred the law firm to his name, which Georgia Angelos’ attorneys characterized as selling it to himself.
“As the Court may recall, it encouraged the parties to reach an interim agreement regarding the continued operations of The Law Offices of Peter G. Angelos, P.C., that would ensure its continued operation,” Louis Angelos’ attorney, Jeffrey E. Nusinov, wrote to Truffer in a letter dated Tuesday.
“Unfortunately, the parties are at an impasse,” Nusinov said. “In the absence of an agreement, there is a risk that Wells Fargo will freeze the law firm’s accounts within the next few days forcing the law firm to cease all operations.
“The repercussions that would flow from this are very serious,” he continued.
Nusinov went on to request a mediator be appointed to work with the two sides.
For the past several years, Peter Angelos, 93, has been in failing health. He is no longer in control of the team, the law firm that won billions of dollars in awards and settlements for those harmed by asbestos and tobacco, or his real estate portfolio.
After Louis Angelos, 53, filed his lawsuit in June, claiming that his brother was seeking to consolidate his control over the family fortune, Georgia Angelos, 80, filed a case against him in August. She accused her younger son of “financial elder abuse,” saying he sold his father’s law firm to himself.
Court filings have revealed a bitter feud, and provided confirmation of rumors that had long circulated about whether the team could be sold. Georgia Angelos, according to court documents, has been working on a possible sale of the team and a dissolution of the law firm.
But sources have told The Baltimore Sun that John Angelos, 55, wants the family to keep a majority ownership of the team. Meanwhile, Louis Angelos, who has been managing the law firm since his father became unable to work, has fought to keep it operating.
In the most recent filings, attorneys for John Angelos and Georgia Angelos characterized the subpoenas for bank information as overly broad. Louis Angelos is seeking information from both personal and business accounts, including transactions involving the Orioles and the team’s broadcast network, the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network. The subpoenas also seek documents from as far back as January 2017, before Peter Angelos’ health began to decline that fall, prompting him to begin making financial arrangements for his assets.
Nusinov said in a letter to Truffer that Louis Angelos needed to cast a wide net because he “has been denied all information pertaining to the sale process” of the team. Also, his client needs the early 2017 documents, Nusinov’s letter said, for a “before” and “after” comparison of how Peter Angelos’ assets “have been treated since he became incapable of managing his own affairs.”
Baltimore Sun reporter Jeff Barker contributed to this article.
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump for testimony on Capitol attack
By LISA MASCARO, FARNOUSH AMIRI, ERIC TUCKER
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee voted Thursday to subpoena Donald Trump for testimony before the panel over the 2021 attack at the Capitol.
The panel voted unanimously to compel the former president to appear.
“We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6th’s central player,” said Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the committee’s vice chair.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Jan. 6 panel is showing previously unseen footage of congressional leaders phoning officials for help during Capitol siege.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer can be seen talking to governors in neighboring Virginia and Maryland. Later the footage shows Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and other GOP leaders as the group asks the acting attorney general for help.
“They’re breaking the law in many different ways — quite frankly at the instigation of the president of the United States,” Pelosi is heard saying at one point.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House Jan. 6 Committee planned to vote Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump to testify, as it presented interviews with his aides and new documents detailing his unflagging multi-part efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss.
The vote seeking Trump’s testimony comes as panel is producing vivid new details and evidence of Trump’s state of mind as he refused to concede his election loss to Joe Biden, resulting in the 2021 attack at the Capitol.
In never-before-seen Secret Service messages, the panel produced evidence of the way extremist groups provided the muscle in the fight for Trump’s presidency, planning weeks before the attack to send a violent force to Washington.
“Their plan is literally to kill people,” read a tip that was sent to Secret Service more than a week before the violence on Jan. 6.
The Secret Service warned in a Dec. 26, 2020, email of a tip that members of the right-wing Proud Boys planned to march in Washington on Jan. 6 with a group large enough to outnumber the police.
“It felt like the calm before the storm,” one Secret Service agent wrote in a group chat.
The House panel warned that the insurrection at the Capitol was not an isolated incident but a warning of the fragility of the nation’s democracy in the post-Trump era.
“None of this is normal or acceptable or lawful in a republic,” Republican Rep. Liz Cheney said.
“There is no defense that Donald Trump was duped or irrational. No president can defy the rule of law and act this way in a constitutional republic, period.”
The 10th public session, just weeks before the congressional midterm elections, was delving into Trump’s “state of mind,” said Democratic Chairman Bennie Thompson.
The committee is starting to sum up its findings that Republican Trump, after losing the 2020 presidential election, launched an unprecedented attempt to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Biden’s victory. The result was the mob storming of the Capitol.
Statements from Thompson and Cheney were laden with language frequently seen in criminal indictments. Both lawmakers described Trump as “substantially” involved in the events of Jan. 6. Cheney said Trump had acted in a “premeditated” way.
To illustrate what it said were “purposeful lies,” the committee juxtaposed repeated instances in which top administration officials recounted telling Trump the actual facts with clips of him repeating the exact opposite at his pre-riot rally at the Ellipse on Jan. 6.
The committee may well make a decision on whether to make a criminal referral to the Justice Department.
Thursday’s hearing opened at a mostly empty Capitol complex, with most lawmakers at home campaigning for reelection. Several people who were among the thousands around the Capitol on Jan. 6 are now running for congressional office, some with Trump’s backing. Police officers who fought the mob filled the hearing room’s front row.
To describe the president’s mindset, the committee divulged new material, including interviews with Trump’s top Cabinet officials, aides and associates in which some described the president acknowledging that he had lost.
In one, according to ex-White House official Alyssa Farah Griffin, Trump looked up at a television and said, “Can you believe I lost to this (expletive) guy?”
The committee is also drawing on the trove of 1.5 million documents it received from the U.S. Secret Service, including an email from Dec. 11, 2020, the day the Supreme Court rejected one of the main lawsuits Trump’s team had brought against the election results.
“Just fyi. POTUS is pissed,” the Secret Service wrote, according to documents obtained by the committee.
White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to then-chief of staff Mark Meadows, recalled Trump as being “livid” and “fired up” about the court’s ruling.
Trump told Meadows “something to the effect of: ‘I don’t want people to know we lost, Mark. This is embarrassing. Figure it out,’”Hutchinson told the panel in a recorded interview.
Cabinet members including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Attorney General William Barr and Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia also said in interviews shown at the hearing that they believed that once the legal avenues had been exhausted, that should have been the end of Trump’s efforts to remain in power.
“In my view, that was the end of the matter,” Barr said of the Dec. 14 Electoral College vote.
But rather than the end of Trump’s efforts to stay in power, the committee signaled it was only the beginning — as the president summoned the crowd to Washington for a rally to fight the election on Jan. 6.
The session was serving as a closing argument for the panel’s two Republican lawmakers, Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who have essentially been shunned by Trump and their party and will not be returning in the new Congress. Cheney lost her primary election, and Kinzinger decided not to run.
Another committee member, Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., a retired Naval commander, is in a tough reelection bid against state Sen. Jen Kiggans, a former Navy helicopter pilot.
The panel was expected to share information from its recent interviews — including testimony from Ginni Thomas, the conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. She was in contact with the White House during the run-up to Jan. 6.
The committee, having conducted more than 1,500 interviews and obtained countless documents, has produced a sweeping probe of Trump’s activities from his defeat in the November election to the Capitol attack.
“He has used this big lie to destabilize our democracy,” said Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-N.Y., who was a young House staff member during the Richard Nixon impeachment inquiry in 1974. “When did that idea occur to him and what did he know while he was doing that?”
This week’s hearing is to be the final presentation from lawmakers before the midterm elections. But staff members say the investigation continues.
The Jan. 6 committee has been meeting for more than a year, set up by the House after Republican senators blocked the formation of an outside panel similar to the 9/11 commission set up after the 2001 terrorist attacks. Even after the launch of its high-profile public hearings last summer, the Jan. 6 committee continued to gather evidence and interviews.
Under committee rules, the Jan. 6 panel is to produce a report of its findings, likely in December. The committee will dissolve 30 days after publication of that report, and with the new Congress in January.
House Republicans are expected to drop the Jan. 6 probe and turn to other investigations if they win control after midterm elections, primarily focusing on Biden, his family and his administration.
At least five people died in the Jan. 6 attack and its aftermath, including a Trump supporter shot and killed by Capitol Police.
Police engaged in often bloody, hand-to-hand combat, as Trump’s supporters pushed past barricades, stormed the Capitol and roamed the halls, sending lawmakers fleeing for safety and temporarily disrupting the joint session of Congress certifying Biden’s election.
More than 850 people have been charged by the Justice Department in the Capitol attack, some receiving lengthy prison sentences for their roles. Several leaders and associates of the extremist Oath Keepers and Proud Boys have been charged with sedition.
Trump faces various state and federal investigations over his actions in the election and its aftermath.
High court rejects Trump plea to step into Mar-a-Lago case
By MARK SHERMAN and JESSICA GRESKO
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump’s plea to step into the legal fight over the FBI search of his Florida estate.
The justices did not otherwise comment in turning away Trump’s emergency appeal.
Trump had pressed the court on an issue relating to classified documents seized in the search authorized by a federal judge of Mar-a-Lago.
The Trump team was asking the justices to overturn a lower court ruling and permit an independent arbiter, or special master, to review the roughly 100 documents with classified markings that were taken in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago.
A three-judge panel from the Atlanta-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit last month limited the special master’s review to the much larger tranche of non-classified documents. The judges, including two Trump appointees, sided with the Justice Department, which had argued there was no legal basis for the special master to conduct his own review of the classified records.
But Trump’s lawyers said in their application to the Supreme Court that it was essential for the special master to have access to the classified records to “determine whether documents bearing classification markings are in fact classified, and regardless of classification, whether those records are personal records or Presidential records.”
The Justice Department said in a Supreme Court filing that Trump’s request had no merit.
The FBI says it seized roughly 11,000 documents, including about 100 with classification markings, during its search. The Trump team asked a judge in Florida, Aileen Cannon, to appoint a special master to do an independent review of the records.
Cannon subsequently assigned a veteran Brooklyn judge, Raymond Dearie, to review the records and segregate those that may be protected by claims of attorney-client privilege and executive privilege. The Justice Department objected to Dearie’s ability to review the classified records, prompting the 11th Circuit to side with the department.
Ravens RB Justice Hill, LT Ronnie Stanley return to practice; WR Rashod Bateman still sidelined
Ravens running back Justice Hill returned to practice Thursday after missing over a week with a hamstring injury.
Hill sat out practice last week and Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals after pulling up injured in the Ravens’ Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Coach John Harbaugh said the team “dodged a bullet” with Hill’s hamstring injury, which he said was not serious. Hill leads all Ravens running backs this season with 125 rushing yards and 6.6 yards per carry.
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who played 22 offensive snaps in his season debut Sunday, also was back Thursday. He missed Wednesday’s practice with an ankle/rest designation.
Three Ravens remain sidelined: wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot), guard Ben Cleveland (foot) and outside linebacker Justin Houston (groin). Tight end Nick Boyle was also absent Thursday.
This story will be updated.
