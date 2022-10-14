Bike Accident Lawyer – Difficulties in Deadly Accidents

The success of any Internet business or e-commerce is dependent on traffic. No traffic equals no sales and profits. This is no hidden secret. Everyone wants web traffic.Website owners have spent time and money to design elaborate websites with all the bells and whistles. The bottomline is without traffic, any online business is doomed to fail.

While many web business have gone bust in the past, there are many other smaller websites generating consistent income by concentrating on certain niches and subniches. These small businesses do not come into direct competition with the big boys. Their traffic size may be nowhere in comparison with big companies, but it is targeted.

This is a reason why niche marketing is the way to go. Laser target certain groups of people and drive them to your website. Precision marketing is essential so that you could count on all the traffic on your site as prospective customers and not casual surfers.

It takes money to make money is a well known phrase in the business world both online and offline. One way of spending money for business revenue is through advertising. Advertising gives publicity to your business. With the right type of advertising, you can see the spurt of targeted traffic to your site. With a certain volume of traffic, even if only a small percentage turns out to be buying customers, it may still be viable depending on the net profit you earn from the sale of each product or service.

Google AdWords

Presently, Google AdWords is one of the major Pay Per Click advertising program on the Net. In recent times, its popularity has surged.

What is a Pay Per Click ad program?

You only pay when someone clicks on your ad link. You bid for keywords or keyphrases that you propective customers will use to search for your product. Competitive keywords will cost you mega dollars per click. Less competitive ones will cost less. The key is selecting key phrases that generate a lot of searches, and do not trigger a lot of competitive ads.

Each time a person performs a search query in Google using your selected keywords, it will trigger the search engine to display your ad. If you are the highest bidder for your selected key phrase, your ad will occupy the top spot on the first page of Google’s search results page under Sponsored Links.

Pay Per Click ad program drives targeted web traffic to your website. It is the fastest way to give visibility to your business. It ensures that your targeted group of people sees your ads.

Besides Google, your ads can also be featured in Google’s affiliate search networks. These includes sites like, AskJeeves, AOL Search and Netscape. There are also content networks, non-search engine sites that feature Google Adwords, which will also carry your ads. But this is subjected to the niche the site features determined by the keywords you have chosen for your ads. The frequency of your ad is determined by your set budget.

Attracting Qualified Traffic

Google AdWords ad program drives targeted web traffic to your website through the keywords or key phrases you have selected. You know that the traffic you attract through your AdWords ads are interested in your products or services. So, it gives you a more accurate traffic to buying customers ratio. The traffic to buying customers ratio or conversion rate will show how effective is your AdWords campaign.

With your Google AdWords ad, every click on your ad is a potential sale. Your keywords, ad headlines and ad text must match your landing page, which is the page that your prospective customer arrived at when they clicked your AdWords link.

Google AdWords is an effective way to attract qualified traffic to your website. If you plan your Google AdWords campaign well, your ROI (Return On Investment) will justify your ad costs.