Bobby Ghosh: Oil and gas workers add fuel to Iranian protesters’ fire
They took their time about it, but Iran’s oil workers seem finally to have joined the anti-regime protests. Videos on social media platforms reportedly show marches and demonstrations in Abadan and Assaluyeh, vital hubs in the country’s petroleum and petrochemicals sector.
Such unrest would represent a significant widening of the uprising against the Islamic Republic: It will give protesters elsewhere in the country a much-needed fillip and draw more international attention to their cause. The government will likely meet it with swift and bloody retaliation.
The turn in the south comes as the regime in Tehran has intensified a crackdown against nationwide protests, which have been sustained mainly by women for nearly a month. (More recently, schoolgirls have joined the demonstrations.)
The spark for the protests came from the death of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, in the custody of the so-called morality police, but the kindling was provided by decades of misrule by the theocratic elite. After starting out with slogans against the Islamic Republic’s restrictive dress codes, the women quickly switched to demands for the end of the regime. Cries of “Death to the dictator,” a reference to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, are now routinely heard in the demonstrations and appear in graffiti across the country.
With the regime ratcheting up repression — police have been shooting live rounds into the demonstrations, and the death toll is reckoned to be around 200 — the protesters could use a boost from other powerful constituencies within the country.
And constituencies don’t come any more powerful than the workers of the oil and gas sector, the mainstay of the Iranian economy. The government has been anxious about the growing organization of oil workers in recent years, and rattled by a series of strikes in the refineries.
Another disruption in the oil sector would come at a particularly bad time. The regime is hoping to capitalize on Western sanctions against Russian oil sales to meet demand in Europe — if, that is, it can get the Europeans to persuade the Biden administration to ease sanctions on Iranian supplies. A strike will hamper those hopes, and more repressive measures will dampen any European enthusiasm to advocate on the regime’s behalf.
Until now, much of the discontent among oil workers has been over pay and working conditions, and the unions have used strikes to extract some salary hikes. Unions in other sectors have been inspired to launch industrial action. A nationwide strike by teachers at the start of the year brought educators into the streets in more than 50 cities.
When the women’s protests began last month, there were mere murmurs of support from some unions. But revulsion over the regime’s repressive measures against the protesters has led to more full-throated backing. In videos posted on Twitter, workers reportedly marching in Assaluyeh can be heard chanting, “Don’t be afraid! We’re all together,” and “Death to the dictator!”
Videos reportedly from Abadan show workers leaving their stations in apparent solidarity with the protesters.
Abadan is home to one of Iran’s oldest oil refineries; Assaluyeh hosts facilities that process natural gas from the giant South Pars field. Respectively in the hydrocarbon-rich provinces of Khuzestan and Bushehr, the two cities are a long way from Tehran. But the workers’ slogans will have been heard by the regime’s leaders, who need no reminding that strikes by oil workers were decisive in the success of the 1979 revolution.
The Shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, may have regretted his reluctance to use his security forces against the oil workers. Khamenei will not be so restrained. He will likely move swiftly to forestall sectorwide strikes.
Until now, the regime has relied primarily on the police to deal with the women’s protests. Having already overcome any qualms he may have had in inflicting violence against women and girls, Khamenei will feel no compunction about unleashing the more ferocious Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Basij militia on the workers.
He has used them to brutal effect in putting down previous uprisings, notably the Green Movement of 2009 and the anti-regime protests 10 years later. More than 1,000 people were killed in the 2019 crackdown, and tens of thousands were arrested.
But the inspiration provided by the women protesters seems to have helped the workers to overcome fear of a reprise in repression. Their actions may, in turn, inspire other groups to join the fight. Teachers associations, indignant about the use of violence against student protesters in campuses, have signaled their solidarity.
Undoubtedly there will be more blood. But Khamenei may find that isn’t enough to quell this uprising.
What’s the key for Ravens safeties Geno Stone and Kyle Hamilton to replace Marcus Williams? Be themselves.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh didn’t expect safety Geno Stone to play a defensive snap on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. But when safety Marcus Williams suffered a dislocated wrist early in the game, the 2020 seventh-round draft pick was ready.
Stone played 35 defensive snaps in the Ravens’ narrow 19-17 victory, helping the secondary limit Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to just 4 air yards per attempt and his lowest QBR (30.8) of the season.
Although Williams’ injury is not season-ending, the ballhawking veteran was placed on injured reserve, meaning Stone and rookie Kyle Hamilton will be relied upon to fill the void for the time being.
“[Williams] is one of the better players in our league and not having him is a disadvantage,” Hamilton said. “But me, Geno, [practice squad safety] Ar’Darius [Washington] and everybody in the room is gonna do our best to do good for the team.”
It’s hard to replace Williams, the former New Orleans Saints star who leads the team with three interceptions and five passes defended after signing a five-year, $70 million contract in the offseason. Harbaugh isn’t expecting guys like Stone and Hamilton to play like Williams; instead, he wants them to continue to stick to their style of play.
“Geno is Geno; Kyle is Kyle; Marcus is Marcus,” said Harbaugh. “They have their strengths, and we’ll try to put them in a position to make the most of their strengths if we can.”
Harbaugh said replacing Williams will be a group effort, adding: “We move a lot of guys in and out of that safety/nickel spot, so we’ll be moving guys around in there.”
Stone called the safeties an interchangeable group that has pride in their ability to play at different spots on the field. “That’s what we need,” he said. “When someone goes down, someone can step into that role.”
Stone has waited for an opportunity to prove himself. After the Ravens selected him late in the 2020 draft, he was waived in October that season before being placed on the practice squad two days later. He was signed to the Ravens’ 53-man roster in November, placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in December, waived less than a month later and claimed by the Houston Texans.
It was a whirlwind of transactions for the rookie, but Stone never stopped believing he could play in the league.
He re-signed with the Ravens last March and ended up playing 17 games, making one start while contributing to Baltimore’s special teams, which ranked No. 1 in overall efficiency in Football Outsiders’ DVOA rating.
“I was always staying humble and never gave up on myself,” he said. “I never [doubted] myself. I always have confidence in my abilities.”
Stone has had limited opportunities to showcase his skills but has taken advantage of them. He had two interceptions in last year’s preseason matchup against the New Orleans Saints, and during the regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Stone intercepted a pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
Last year against the Green Bay Packers, Stone started in place of Chuck Clark when the starter was placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list. Stone said it was a moment that makes him feel capable of filling in for Williams.
“Anytime I step onto the field, I feel like I have the ability to go out there and show I can be a starter in this league,” he said.
Stone has impressed the coaches and teammates with his communication and preparation skills. Harbaugh said “he always knows the game plan, he always knows the checks, he always practices well, and he’s always prepared. That’s one of his best strengths.”
Linebacker Patrick Queen called Stone a “feisty little guy” who will communicate and go after the football.
“We call him ‘Chico,’” Queen said. “I just know when Chico’s on the field, I know he’s going to bring the hat. I know he’s going to communicate. I know he’s going to get to the ball every single time that he comes with that hat. So I can’t wait to see him go out there and ball out.”
During team meetings, Stone said he sits next to Clark and leans on him for guidance since the sixth-year veteran went through a similar situation of being a late-round pick and having to prove himself. “I try to learn as much as I can from him. He wears the green dot for a reason,” Stone said, referencing the player who makes the defensive calls on the field.
For Hamilton, who is known for using his versatility and lining up in the slot against bigger receivers, he deferred to the coaches when asked if his role would change because of Williams’ absence, but said he’s “going to be the same me every day.”
Hamilton has 10 tackles and a forced fumble through five games. After playing 14 snaps against the Bengals, his fewest of the season, the former Notre Dame standout said he understands it’s about circumstance.
“I wouldn’t necessarily say it bothers me. Obviously, I want to be out there,” Hamilton said. “[But] nobody wants somebody sitting on the sidelines, pouting about not being in. If I need to be on [special] teams or come in on certain third down [situations], that’s what I’m going to do.”
Hamilton said the Ravens secondary is “one of the most prepared in the league,” as cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, Clark and Williams set the tone while everyone else does their job and shows up to practice every day.
“It’s a very professional group of guys,” Hamilton said. “No matter whose number is called, I think we will all be prepared.”
Baltimore Sun reporter Jonas Shaffer contributed to this story.
With rare skills and fierce emotions, Marcus Peters brings ‘swag’ back to Ravens pass defense
Is Marcus Peters the most interesting Raven?
No one reads the game more astutely than the 29-year-old cornerback. His peers depend on him for insights, and his former coordinator, Don “Wink” Martindale, once asked him to call the defense from the sideline in a preseason game.
At the same time, no one plays closer to the edge of chaos. Two weeks ago, we watched Peters scream at coach John Harbaugh and spike his helmet at the end of the Ravens’ three-point loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Teammates and coaches, Harbaugh perhaps most of all, accept such displays as part of the package. Peters, who declined an interview request through a team spokesperson, lifts them with his daring play and fierce emotions. If he does not always fit within prescribed lines, so be it. The Ravens missed his special sauce last season, when he tore his ACL and did not play a single snap. They’re grateful to have it back, no matter how spicy the aftertaste.
“That’s one of our leaders of the team,” quarterback Lamar Jackson said. “A lot of us look up to him, including myself — to M.P. — and when he’s out there doing what he does, we all get ecstatic on the sideline, and we tell him about it after the game.”
Among the Ravens’ other defensive backs, respect for Peters borders on reverence. “He is by far my favorite player,” cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. “Just on the field, he gives me so much insight during the game. I don’t see all the stuff he sees, but he sees it all, and he lets me know when he sees it.”
Peters’ blend of sublime play and irreverent conduct goes all the way back to his college days. In the fall of 2014, he was regarded as the best cover corner in his upcoming draft class, and he was also kicked off Washington’s team for arguing with an assistant coach.
Harbaugh, by contrast, made it clear he was not going to make a big deal of Peters’ outburst at the end of the loss to Buffalo. A week later, Peters served up a virtuoso demonstration of his value against the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. We did not know if he would play when he appeared on the Ravens’ injury report three days before kickoff. But he materialized during pregame warmups, taking his usual jog around the perimeter of the field in gleaming gold cleats that seemed to promise a show.
On Cincinnati’s second play from scrimmage, quarterback Joe Burrow threw quickly to wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase in the right flat. It was a bet on Chase’s ability to beat his defender one-on-one. Peters immediately wrapped him up for no gain, as if he was telling the Bengals this was not 2021, when they twice hung 41 points on the Baltimore defense.
Late in the third quarter, with the Bengals 2 yards from scoring a go-ahead touchdown, Peters saw Chase break toward the backfield and take a pitch from Burrow. He seemed to know immediately that Chase would in turn flip the ball to Tyler Boyd, a play known as the “Philly Special.” He darted into the backfield, shoved Boyd to the ground for a 12-yard loss and celebrated with a high-stepping, arms-flapping dance that made him look like a strutting pterodactyl.
“That was the momentum changer,” Ravens safety Geno Stone said. “He makes a play like that and the whole stadium erupted. It felt like we got life again.”
No one questions Peters’ football bona fides. At his best (see, 2019), he’s top-notch in coverage and one of the great ballhawks in recent NFL history. Even at less than his best (see, 2020), he creates takeaways at a rate rarely seen in the professional game.
We have witnessed it already this season. In Week 3, the Ravens did not put the New England Patriots away until the fourth quarter, when rookie safety Kyle Hamilton chased down wide receiver Nelson Agholor and punched the ball from his grasp. That play would not have been completed if Peters had not cradled the loose ball within inches of the sideline. “That’s a fumble catch that not too many people are ever going to make,” Harbaugh marveled afterward. “His ball skills are just one of a kind.”
The Ravens were not the same without Peters in 2021, allowing more passing yards than any team in the league, ranking 29th in takeaways and 30th in pass-defense efficiency, according to Football Outsiders’ DVOA. Peters’ absence was not the only reason for their fall, but it was the most significant.
Beyond his skill, how much did the Ravens miss his emotional intensity, his us-against-the-world ferocity? It’s a more difficult question to answer, but current and former players say it does help to have such a character in the mix.
“Football is a very emotional game, and the emotions are contagious,” Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell said, speaking from 15 years of NFL experience. “When you’re rolling, and somebody makes a big play, Marcus makes a big play, and he gets fired up, that goes to the whole team — both offense, defense [and] special teams. It goes through the whole team. And so, when you play with that fire and that fight, and you play with a passion like that, it’s very much contagious.”
Outsiders see it as well. “Marcus Peters brings that attitude, he brings that swag,” said NBC pregame analyst and former NFL safety Rodney Harrison.
It’s fair, then, to ask if Peters’ negative emotions — the frustration he expressed for all to see after the Ravens squandered a 17-point lead to the Bills — are equally contagious?
“I don’t like the fact that he’s yelling and screaming at his coach on the sideline,” Harrison said. “To me, if I’m on that team, I’m grabbing him and saying, ‘Dude, you’re trippin’. We have to stay focused on what we have to be focused on.’”
Harbaugh and Peters’ teammates, however, said they never feared his anger was anything more than an in-the-moment response to a soul-crushing loss.
“Families fight all the time,” Humphrey said. “The thing about being here that I really, really love is from the day you walk in, they tell you, ‘You can be yourself.’ So, when you’re being yourself, there are a lot of different characteristics, there are a lot of different moods, a lot of different emotions. When that happens, there’s a lot of clashes, but if it’s all toward the goal of winning, we can get the boxing gloves, fight it out and live to see another day.”
The Ravens played an unfamiliar style against the Bengals, sitting back in a two-deep zone as they tried to keep wide receivers Chase, Boyd and Tee Higgins from beating them over the top. The strategy worked; Burrow completed just one pass of 20 yards or more.
“That was such a different-looking Baltimore Ravens defense than I’ve ever seen,” NBC game analyst Cris Collinsworth said.
The Ravens probably will not play this way every week, but Collinsworth suggested Peters might be even more deadly in a zone-heavy system.
“Marcus played a tremendous game last week; he’s the best of their zone players,” he said. “Even when he’s in man-to-man, he’s looking at the quarterback. I mean, he’s crazy. Not many people can do that. So if you let him be in a zone and truly drink in everything that the quarterback is doing and all the route combinations, I think he could end up having a monster year.”
Next up, the Ravens will face the New York Giants and the defensive coordinator whose faith in Peters ran so deep. “A football savant,” Martindale called his former cornerback. “A real one,” Peters said of Martindale after news broke of his departure from the Ravens.
New defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald did not work with Peters as directly until this year but has been around him enough to say he’s a unique figure to coach.
“He’s awesome in the meeting room; he sits right here in front of me when I’m talking to the team,” Macdonald said. “He’s such a great competitor, just loves being out there. He accepts the challenge and brings great energy to the sideline. I think his football IQ is second to none. I’m glad he’s with us.”
Week 6
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Ravens by 6
Week 6 recap: Chicago Bears’ last-minute drive falls just short in an ugly 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders
Velus Jones Jr. fell to the ground at the 9-yard line Thursday night at Soldier Field, and the football hit him in the face mask and bounced to the field.
The Chicago Bears rookie returner tried to jump on the fumble, but the Washington Commanders recovered it at the Bears 6-yard line.
Two plays later, Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. scored on a 1-yard run, and following a failed two-point conversion, the Commanders had a 12-7 lead midway through the fourth quarter.
A mistake like Jones’ muffed catch in a game in which the Bears failed to score from within 5 yards of the end zone three times was too much. The Commanders left Chicago with the ugly 12-7 win — their second of the season. The Bears (2-4) lost their third straight.
“We know that was a devastating blow,” Jones said. “I’m a man. I own up to my mistakes, and it was devastating blow.”
The Bears and quarterback Justin Fields had two chances to retake the lead, including a drive in the final two minutes in which they had first-and-goal from the 5-yard line following Fields’ 39-yard scramble.
But Fields ran for 1 yard and threw incomplete twice. He then hit Darnell Mooney with a 3-yard pass. Mooney made a leaping grab but bobbled it at first and eventually came down just short of the goal line after he had it under control. In the first half, the Bears failed to score twice after getting within 5 yards of the end zone and went into halftime down 3-0.
“There were multiple plays in that game that we could have made to change the whole game,” Fields said. “The summary is we didn’t finish. It doesn’t matter if you drive all the way down to the 5-, 1-yard line and don’t score.”
One drive before the short Mooney catch, the Bears drove to the Commanders 43-yard line, but a delay-of-game penalty on fourth-and-11 and a Fields incompletion to Ihmir Smith-Marsette on fourth-and-16 ended the threat.
Commanders kicker Joey Slye missed a 48-yard field-goal attempt wide left on the ensuing drive, giving the Bears one last chance.
Fields completed 14 of 27 passes for 190 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He was sacked five times.
He threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Dante Pettis to give the Bears a 7-3 lead midway through the third quarter. Pettis beat cornerback Kendall Fuller and just got his feet inbounds on a perfect pass to the left side of the end zone. The touchdown came on a free play after officials threw a flag for the Commanders having too many men on the field.
Fields stayed on the ground for several seconds after he was knocked down on the play but returned to the game on the next drive. He said later he was playing the game through a left shoulder issue that he reaggravated.
The Bears stopped the Commanders at the 10-yard line on their second drive of the second half when Justin Jones batted down Wentz’s pass on third-and-10. Slye made a 28-yard field goal to cut the Bears’ lead to 7-6.
The Bears had a chance to build on their lead after the defense came up with a big stop on the next drive, but Jones fumbled his second punt return in three games, the other in a loss to the New York Giants. He said he should have let the Thursday punt go into the end zone.
“That’s one I should have let go,” Jones said. “It came, and I was trying to make a play. Earlier in the game, the last one I caught I fair caught and I had a lot of space left. So rookie mistake. Just because it was a look then doesn’t mean it’s going to be a look the next time. That’s one I should have definitely let go.”
Said Bears coach Matt Eberflus: “The number one job of a kick returner or punt returner is to catch the ball, so we are going to have to look at that.”
Bears right guard Teven Jenkins briefly was out of the game to begin the second half with a shoulder injury, and Michael Schofield replaced him. But Jenkins returned when left guard Lucas Patrick left to be evaluated for a concussion. Schofield slid over to left guard. Patrick returned later in the half.
Here’s how Week 6 unfolded.
Inactives announced
Wide receiver N’Keal Harry will not play for the Bears on Thursday as he continues to ramp up from August ankle surgery. Harry practiced in full Wednesday and did not have an injury designation, but the Bears declared him inactive.
Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy indicated Harry, who has had limited practice time with quarterback Justin Fields, still had ways to go before he would be ready to play in a game.
Cornerback Lamar Jackson, tight end Jake Tonges and defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan are also inactive.
For the Commanders, wide receiver Jahan Dotson, tight end Logan Thomas, cornerback William Jackson III, safety Percy Butler, offensive tackle Sam Cosmi, running back Jonathan Williams and quarterback Sam Howell are inactive.
Halftime: Bears trail Commanders 3-0
Twice the Chicago Bears got within 5 yards of the goal line in the first half Thursday against the Commanders at Soldier Field.
And twice the Bears couldn’t get in the end zone, instead going into halftime trailing 3-0.
The Bears and Commanders, teams with a combined three wins entering the nationally televised game, went scoreless for the first 29 minutes of the half before Commanders kicker Joey Slye made a 38-yard field goal for the lead.
The Bears got close to taking a lead on their second and third drives but couldn’t come through.
After the Bears marched to the Commanders 5-yard line on their second drive, quarterback Justin Fields’ pass intended for Cole Kmet bounced off a helmet, and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen intercepted it.
On the following drive, Bears running back Khalil Herbert ripped off a 64-yard run to get to the 6-yard line, and after a Commanders penalty for 12 men on the field, the Bears had first-and-goal at the 3.
But Herbert was stopped for no gain and Fields threw incomplete just beyond a wide-open Ryan Griffin in the end zone. After Fields gained 2 yards on a keeper, the Bears went for it on fourth-and-1, and Herbert was stuffed for no gain.
The Commanders sacked Fields twice in three plays on the Bears first drive, with Efe Obada taking him down for a loss of 9 yards on first down and Daron Payne forcing another 9-yard loss on third down.
Fields finished the half 7 of 14 for 89 yards and was sacked three times. He also rushed for 32 yards on six carries.
The Bears defense sacked Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz to end each of their first two drives, and he finished 5 of 14 for 57 yards.
Two pass interference penalties — 17 yards against Kyler Gordon and 15 yards against Jaylon Johnson — helped the Commanders on their scoring drive.
‘Prime’ time
Prime has all of the league’s Thursday night games — the first time a streaming service has had the full rights to an NFL package. Amazon partnered with the league to stream 11 Thursday night games since 2017, but it took over the entire package from Fox Sports this year.
For local viewers, it’s a little easier if you aren’t a Prime subscriber. The Bears-Commanders game will be shown on Fox-32 starting at 7:15 p.m. You also can listen to the game on WBBM-AM 780 and WCFS-FM 105.9.
Read the full story here.
Progress on defense?
Entering Week 6, only the Seattle Seahawks (82) have allowed more first-half points than the Bears and Arizona Cardinals (80 each). As a result, the Bears (2-3) have trailed at halftime in all five games.
When Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins pushed ahead for a 1-yard run with 2 minutes, 26 seconds remaining Sunday, it was the first touchdown the Bears allowed in the second half this season. They have allowed 12 points in the third quarter and 14 in the fourth.
“If I knew the answer, I’d tell you,” linebacker Nicholas Morrow said of the drastic difference. “We’ve just got to come out earlier and execute at a higher rate. I don’t know if there is any true answer to it because it’s not a different set of players on the field in the second half than it is in the first. It’s the same players, same coaching staff. We’ve got to figure it out.”
Read the full story here.
Progress on offense?
“Tons of progress? I don’t like using those adjectives that are extreme,” Getsy said. “I’m just not that type of person. But, no, there has been progress. And we’re sticking to the plan.”
Step by step, the Bears remain persistent with their offensive evolution while resisting any urges to skip too far ahead or land on any exaggerated conclusions.
“Your goal is to just have progress all year,” Fields said. “Progress takes patience.”
Read the full story here.
- Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts: Justin Fields’ Week 5 performance is no breakthrough — but it’s clear evidence of improvement
Latest news from Arlington Heights
A conceptual site plan for the Bears’ proposed redevelopment for a stadium and a residential and entertainment district in Arlington Heights got a mixed reception from village trustees at a Committee of the Whole meeting.
Trustees at the Committee of the Whole meeting were concerned about the density of the proposed transit-oriented development, why there was not yet a stadium rendering available and about whether the proposed development would hurt Arlington Heights’ current downtown area.
Read the full story here.
- Arlington Heights Plan Commission recommends zoning change for Bears’ proposed sports wagering facility
- Will the Bears leave Soldier Field for Arlington Heights? Here’s what to know.
Missed red-zone opportunities upset the Chicago Bears and quarterback Justin Fields: ‘I’m tired of being almost there’
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney worked himself into position to make the crucial fourth-down play Thursday night at Soldier Field.
He cut past Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste toward the right sideline and then turned back toward quarterback Justin Fields’ pass near the goal line.
But as Mooney looked up toward the football, he briefly lost it in the stadium lights and bobbled it as he began to fall down over the line. As Mooney secured the catch, St-Juste brought him down at the 1-yard line.
For the third time in the nationally televised game, the Commanders stopped the Bears within 5 yards of the end zone, and Mooney’s 3-yard catch on fourth-and-4 with 30 seconds to play was the final dagger in a 12-7 loss to the Commanders.
The Bears put up a season-high 392 net yards and yet managed only one second-half touchdown, a failure that meant multiple offensive players spoke of regret in a disappointed locker room after the game.
Mooney told reporters about the issue with the lights but also took full responsibility for coming up short.
“I’ve just got to close the game for us,” Mooney said. “If I want to be that player, I want to be that guy for our team, I’ve got to make that play for sure.
“Losses are tough anyway. So this one is very, very, very tough. If I catch the damn ball, we don’t have to worry about this.”
Fields said there was blame to go around for the red-zone issues, and he repeatedly used one word — “finish.”
“If (Mooney) didn’t bobble it, it probably would’ve been a touchdown for real,” Fields said. “That just goes back to finish the catch, finish the throw, finish the run, finish the blocks. As an offense, we’ve got to finish. I’ve got to be better. We’ve all got to be better.”
On the Bears’ second drive, Fields’ passes to Cole Kmet and Dante Pettis sparked a march that reached first-and-goal at the 6. But on second-and-goal from the 5, Fields threw a pass to Kmet that appeared to bounce off a helmet, and Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen intercepted it.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus said afterward that his players needed to knock the ball down when it popped in the air.
In the second quarter, Khalil Herbert’s 64-yard run brought the Bears to the Commanders 6, and a Commanders penalty for too many men on the field gave the Bears first-and-goal at the 3. After Herbert was stopped for no gain, Fields and tight end Ryan Griffin failed to connect on a second-down play that really irked Fields.
Griffin was wide open in the end zone behind James Smith-Williams, but Fields threw a pass beyond Griffin’s outstretched hand.
“He probably could have ran a little bit more, but he’s wide open,” Fields said. “I’ve got to hit that. I’m an NFL quarterback. I’ve got to hit that.”
After a Fields scramble for 2 yards, Herbert was stuffed for no gain on fourth-and-goal from the 1.
“I think the linebacker was able to come over the top,” center Sam Mustipher said. “That’s really what it comes down to — all of us finishing with our feet in the end zone, and normally we’ll score if that’s the case.”
Those missed opportunities resulted in a 3-0 Commanders halftime edge. While the Bears took a second-half lead on a 40-yard touchdown pass from Fields to Pettis, the Commanders regained the lead on a touchdown following Velus Jones Jr.’s muffed punt.
The Bears’ last red-zone opportunity came after Commanders kicker Joey Slye missed a 48-yard field-goal attempt wide left with 1 minute, 54 seconds to play, giving the Bears a prime opportunity to break a two-game losing streak.
Fields made several big plays, none better than a weaving 39-yard scramble to get to the 5-yard line. After a 1-yard Fields scramble, Smith-Williams got a hand on a pass to Mooney, and it fell incomplete. Fields threw another incompletion to Pettis in the end zone that Fields thought should have been called for pass interference.
And then came the Mooney play.
In his postgame news conference, Eberflus said he thought Fields, who completed 14 of 27 passes for 190 yards with a touchdown and an interception and was sacked five times, took a step forward. He said Fields’ ability to get the Bears into scoring position on the final drive showed improvement. He talked about Fields’ toughness as he played through multiple hits and a left shoulder issue that Fields reaggravated.
But Fields wasn’t taking consolation in those thoughts as the Bears head into a mini-bye week with an Oct. 24 Monday night game against the New England Patriots up next.
“Everybody is mad,” Fields said. “Nobody is happy about this loss. It’s just we always get told that we’re almost there, we’re almost there. Like me personally, I’m tired of being almost there, tired of being just this close. I feel like I’ve been hearing it for so long now.
“At the end of the day all you can do is get back to work. That’s the only reaction you have.”
The Last Mile • TechCrunch
I do not like dedicating the first few paragraphs of this newsletter to Amazon each week, but no one is making waves — good or bad — in robotics quite like the small family-run bookseller in Seattle, Washington. This is one of the bad weeks. It’s a story about what happens when your top driver doesn’t go to plan.
Failure is always an option. It’s not a good option, and it’s certainly not the option everyone hopes for, but to suggest that it’s not an option is just a fundamental misunderstanding of what the word ” option “. Life isn’t a motivational poster disguised as a LinkedIn post — it’s life, and failure sits like a teenager hanging out in the parking lot of 7-Eleven. It could be a blessing, it could be a curse, but it is never, under any circumstances, not an option.
Last week, Amazon confirmed reports that it had reduced real-world piloting for its last-mile delivery robot, Scout. The team of approximately 400 people will disperse mainly to the wind. A few will stay with the project (not entirely dead) and still others will fill appropriate roles within the company. Amazon tells TechCrunch:
During our limited field trial for Scout, we worked to create a unique delivery experience, but learned through feedback that some aspects of the program did not meet customer needs. As a result, we are ending our field testing and reorienting the program. We work with employees during this transition, matching them with vacancies that best match their experience and skills.
So what about failure in this case? To start, I would point out the highs and lows (so to speak) of Amazon Prime Air. The drone project was hit by layoffs during a project reorganization. As bearish as you might (understandably) be about drone deliveries, he’s since made some headway, taking baby steps with a handful of real-world test pilots.
Even so, it’s hard not to consider the Scout situation as a potential indicator for delivery bots in general. Amazon is uniquely positioned to make them work, as the world’s largest retailer, which has already had some success in the field of robotics, primarily through fulfillment automation. He also has more money than God. It would have been easy to keep pumping money into the project.
Chances are, however, that Scout was simply in the crosshairs of a corporate belt-tightening. Sure, Amazon is fine throwing a few billion here and there for acquisitions like iRobot, but new CEO Andy Jassy is taking it upon himself to make some cuts to improve Amazon’s bottom line as it faces economic headwinds , just like the rest of us. It’s seen in different places in the organization, and all the robotic vision of the world couldn’t stop Scout from running into this specific obstacle.
This space continues to be interesting to watch. There’s a lot of venture capital flowing into it, and there’s a lot of reports of new partnerships. This week Starship announced a partnership with Grubhub which is bringing its delivery robot to a number of college campuses across the United States. The list begins with the University of Kentucky; the University of Nevada, Las Vegas; Wayne State University; Southern Methodist University; and Fairfield University, with eight or nine additional schools added by the end of the year.
Starship CCO Ryan Tuohy tells TechCrunch:
We have just launched “Delivery by Starship” with Grubhub and are in multiple discussions with other partners to offer our world-leading robot delivery experience as a B2B delivery solution as a service. Delivery by Starship integrates with retailers’ existing platforms to make food delivery more sustainable and efficient.
Short of a crystal ball, it’s hard to know how this will all play out. There are so many moving parts, too many places, too many regulations to consider to accurately predict things five or 10 years from now. I remain both curious and skeptical about the effectiveness of these machines, including how well they will deal with the ever-present threat of things like stairs. Certainly some of them work well when supervised by a human. And what about teleoperation? It’s become a dirty word in a category obsessed with autonomy.
The money is definitely there, and sellers are more than happy to partner with these businesses. At the very least, it’s an indicator to customers and shareholders that you’re looking to the future. In a world where Amazon has made same-day and next-day delivery the default, more automation could help humans kill themselves for quota. So when is the Amazon delivery time? And if Amazon can’t deliver it, who will?
I visited Viam Robotics offices last week. Two remarks:
- It’s a big, cool space with a great view of Lincoln Center (that’s, admittedly, the less relevant of the two points).
- The company just rolled out an improved beta version of its cloud-based robotics toolkit.
A number of companies are working to lower the barrier of entry for deploying industrial robotics. It’s exciting to see, however, in our conversation, CEO Eliot Horowitz pushed back against the idea that we’re ready for a low- or no-code solution right now. He told me:
Dreamweaver was, in some ways, ahead of its time. If you look at Webflow or Squarespace, they sort of do what Dreamweaver used to do, but Dreamweaver came out at a time when the backends weren’t ready for a product of its nature. It was really just a product ahead of its time. The e-commerce space was not ready for no-code. I think robotics is in the same place. The benefit of a low-code solution, if it worked, would be great. I just think it’s not practical.
If anyone can really crack a no-code, hardware-agnostic solution, save the old Brinks trucks.
This week, Kyle announced a $15 million raise for Foxglove, which develops open-source software for viewing and debugging robots. CEO Adrian Macneil told TechCrunch:
It’s incredibly inefficient and redundant for all robotics companies to create nearly identical in-house tools. To grow the robotics industry, we must reduce the barriers to success for robotics companies by creating high-quality off-the-shelf solutions and allowing roboticists to focus on challenges specific to their field.
Foxglove says it already has 3,000 users for its cloud-based offering, including 6 River Systems and Nvidia.
And finally, Andra Keay, Jeana diNatale and Sue Keay just released their annual story “50 Women in Robotics You Need to Know”. The exhibit notes:
Women in STEM should be equally represented in conferences, speeches, magazine covers or articles about technology. Although this is starting to change, the change is not happening fast enough. You can help. Spread the word and use this resource to inspire others to consider a career in robotics. As you will see, the women we feature make a difference in different ways.
Order lukewarm robotics news straight to your inbox.
At least 5 killed in shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina; suspect in custody
Five people, including an off-duty police officer, were killed and two others injured in a shooting Thursday night in a residential area of Raleigh, North Carolina. A suspect, described as a white minor, was taken into custody.
A Raleigh Police K9 officer was among the two people injured, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said at a press conference Thursday night. Raleigh Police Lt. Jason Borneo said later Thursday night that the injured officer was treated and released from hospital.
The second injured victim was hospitalized in critical condition, Borneo said.
The shooting was reported just after 5 p.m. local time along the Neuse River Greenway in the east Raleigh neighborhood of Hedingham, Baldwin said.
The suspect was taken into custody at 9:37 p.m., Borneo said, adding that “there is no active and continuing threat”. Earlier in the night, the suspect had been “confined to an area residence” by local and federal law enforcement, Baldwin said.
No details were provided on the circumstances of the shooting or a possible motive.
As the situation unfolded, Raleigh police originally reported that “several law enforcement agencies” had responded to “active fire”. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted just after 7:30 p.m. his special agents responded to an “active shooting scene”.
The residents were advised by the police “to stay at home”, while drivers were also asked to avoid the area.
Neighboring Hedingham Golf Club told CBS affiliate WNCN-TV that it had closed the club and removed all golfers from the course.
“Tonight, terror has reached our doorsteps,” North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said during a second press briefing late Thursday night. “Every community’s nightmare has happened in Raleigh. A senseless, horrific and maddening act of violence has taken place.”
