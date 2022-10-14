Connect with us

Britney Spears Says Her Father, Jamie Spears, Treated Her Like A Dog And Prays He 'Burns In Hell'

For every Hollywood star, there’s a case of domestic abuse, some physical abuse, and others, s-xual. Eventually, most let go of the past and forgive their parents/friends/partners for the heinous inhumane treatment. However, Britney Spears is not ready to let go of that sh-t as she constantly trashes her parents, siblings, and her whole family for abuse.

According to Britney, she had an okay childhood but the abuse started in 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline. The singer’s family claimed she was experiencing erratic episodes so they placed her under conservatorship. After several court battles, Britney was granted access to her personal life and finances.

While Britney was in rehab struggling to cope, his father Jamie Spears, handled her finances and estates where he allegedly spent most of the money on himself and other stuff unrelated to Britney.

According to Britney, the decision by her family was vile, an act to control her, and her finances and physically abuse her hence the constant jabs at her family.

Britney’s mother, Lynne Spears recently apologized claiming she had no idea the conservatorship will be soo bad for her. But Britney responded by saying “Take Your Apology And Go f*** Yourself.”

Once again Britney Spears has unleashed on her father and claimed her treated her like a dog.

“Why did you and the family go along with it and treat me like a f–king dog ??? WHAT MAKES YOU SO GODDAMN SPECIAL ??? WHAT MAKES YOUR OTHER DAUGHTERS SO GODDAMN SPECIAL THAT YOU TREATED ME LESS THAN A F–KING DOG ???” she captioned several pics on Instagram.

In a separate post, she alleges her mother slapped her after a night out.

“The first time I ever got slapped. Was the one night Paris and Lindsay dropped me off at my beach house with my babies!!!,” she wrote. “Kevin [Federline] left me at that point. So I had a small beach house and my mother was watching [the former couple’s sons] Jayden and Presto. Yes I partied till like 4am and my mother was PISSED !!!! I walked in she looked at me and slapped me so hard that I will never forget it!!!”

Considering Lynne’s contribution to Britney’s career, it is hard to believe the conservatorship was totally out of place. Also, Britney admitting her parent were nice to all their children except her is sus a** f**k. Looks like she’s not true a Hollywood abuse victim.

I am not supporting Lynne! But every grandmother will flip when her daughter decides to party throughout the night with the kids.

The post Britney Spears Says Her Father, Jamie Spears, Treated Her Like A Dog And Prays He 'Burns In Hell' appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.

News

Magic encourge ball movement by ringing bell for more than hustle plays

Published

6 mins ago

on

October 14, 2022

By

Magic Encourge Ball Movement By Ringing Bell For More Than Hustle Plays
At first, the bell inside the Orlando Magic’s training facility was used for the kind of plays in practice that don’t always show up in the box score: Diving on the floor for loose balls, drawing a charge, being vertical at the rim or any type of hustle play that demonstrate extra effort.

As the team has evolved in its second year under coach Jamahl Mosley, so has the bell’s usage.

The Magic still celebrate those hustle plays and want them to be a fabric of the team. But with better ball movement being emphasized, those bell-ringing moments have extended to plays where they create easier shots from beyond the arc.

“If the ball gets swung around the horn, that’s part of a bell play,” Mosley said ahead of the Magic’s preseason finale vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 on Friday night at Amway Center (Bally Sports Florida, FM 96.9 The Game).

The standstill 3s are the reward of better ball movement, which is started by getting into the paint more — something Mosley and the Magic focused on during training camp.

“We swing it from one side of the arc to the other and that guy gets a corner 3 knocked down, that’s the kind of 3s we are looking for,” Mosley said. “That means the ball is moving, guys are having their feet set and we have broken the defense down.”

Orlando’s 18.6 paint touches per game in 2021-22 were the league’s third-worst mark.

The lack of consistent rim pressure led to the Magic not only having one of the league’s lowest-scoring teams in the paint but limited their shot quality beyond the arc.

“The point of it is getting our feet in the paint first,” Mosley said. “We want to attack the rim. that’s the number one priority. What that does is collapse the defense. So now as they collapse I can swing it for my feet being set, knockdown 3. That’s the problem first is my feet in the paint and now it’s a spray-out, knockdown 3.”

The Magic have made improvements in creating rim pressure and better 3-point looks in their small preseason sample.

The next step is making them count — something they’re confident will happen as they get more of those easier looks.

“It’s hard to shoot 3s when you don’t put a lot of pressure on the rim,” Terrence Ross said. “This year, we’re kind of attacking the rim more which is helping us open up some of these shots.

“When you step in and make shots, it creates space. You make enough of them, the defense kind of gets aware this team can shoot 3s and it opens the floor. It plays off each other. The way we’re pick and popping and rolling and the way we’re creating pressure on the rim is allowing us to step into these shots with better rhythm.”

Cavaliers big Evan Mobley will make his preseason debut against the Magic. Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen won’t play.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.

News

Candace Owens Sets Up Kim Kardashian's Exes, Kanye West, And Ray J, At The Premiere Of Her BLM Documentary Probably To Humiliate Her

Published

13 mins ago

on

October 14, 2022

By

Candace Owens Sets Up Kim Kardashian's Exes, Kanye West, And Ray J, At The Premiere Of Her Blm Documentary Probably To Humiliate Her
Candace Owens after leaking a voice note of Kim Kardashian spitting disparaging words about Ray J‘s alleged deceased girlfriend Whitney Houston has gone the extra mile and set up Kanye West and Ray J at the premiere of her BLM documentary.

Not long ago, Candace branded Kim Kardashian a wh-re and her mother a pimp amid the Kim, Ray J s-x tape drama. She further referred to Kim as “a corpse without a soul”. Okay! Meanwhile, whatever Candace might have planned for the 2 exes did not happen especially when Ye has no Twitter or Instagram to throw shots at Kim. How different is Candace from Kim Kardashian, aren’t they all attention-seeking b***ches?

A bizarre reunion just happened in Nashville, as Kanye West and Ray J came face-to-face at Candace Owens‘ film premiere.

Both men were in attendance Wednesday night for the premiere of “The Greatest Lie Ever Sold. George Floyd and the Rise of BLM.” The event was held at the Woolworth Theater, and while arrivals were supposed to start around 6:30 PM local time, Ye didn’t show for more than 2 hours after the scheduled slot … posing for pics on the carpet with Ray and Kid Rock.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us it was Candace who worked to get both Kanye and Ray J there in an attempt to scorn Kim Kardashian

It was earlier this week when Candace leaked an old voicemail from Kim to Ray J — who was dating Whitney Houston at the time — in which Kim called Whitney an “Old hag.”

Kim has remained silent for weeks, even as Kanye wore his “White Lives Matter” shirt to both his Yeezy Show and North‘s basketball game. He’s also had his social media accounts suspended for anti-Semitic remarks — and JP Morgan Chase Bank has also allegedly cut ties with Ye’s multi-billion-dollar Yeezy brand.

Sources connected to Ye tell us it’s obvious, he’s going through a serious mental health episode. But he’s pushed away everyone who truly cares about him enough to get him help.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m no fan of the Kardashians but what’s Candace’s deal with Kim Kardashian? Is the obsession with the Kardashians a means for her to trend along with them? It is baffling that Candace, a self-acclaimed activist, discredits the BLM foundation claiming it is a hoax.

According to her, Black Lives Matter is a scam that finds itself among stupid people. When you move with Kanye West, you surely have to think like him.

Here are the pictures from the awkward reunion between Kim Kardashian’s exes, Kanye West and Ray J at Candace Owens’ premiere of the BLM documentary:

The post Candace Owens Sets Up Kim Kardashian's Exes, Kanye West, And Ray J, At The Premiere Of Her BLM Documentary Probably To Humiliate Her appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.

News

Stillwater's troubled Zephyr Theatre names new board leadership

Published

19 mins ago

on

October 14, 2022

By

Stillwater's Troubled Zephyr Theatre Names New Board Leadership
Stillwater’s troubled Zephyr Theatre on Thursday named a new leadership team to head its board of trustees.

Nicole Bartelt, who previously served as the board’s secretary, will replace Kathie Stuempert as chairwoman, while former board members James Hanke and Alexander Eder will take over as its new treasurer and secretary, respectively, according to a news release issued by the organization.

“We thank our predecessors for their service and feel this transition is appropriate to mark the seriousness of our commitment to righting the Theatre’s operations and finance,” Bartelt said in the news release. “We have been making substantial progress in those efforts but reaching our goal will require the support of our entire community.”

The leadership overhaul follows the resignation of Zephyr’s founding executive director last week, which came just days after the majority of the organization’s staff was furloughed.

Zephyr recently had its nonprofit registration temporarily suspended by state officials because it had failed to file the necessary annual reports and supporting documentation during the pandemic. The missing 2019 and 202 reports were filed last Friday, and the organization has until Nov. 15 to file its 2021 report.

The board said in an earlier statement that while “there was no indication of intentional financial mismanagement, it was clear there are organizational and financial challenges that must be addressed immediately.”

Bartlet said Thursday that Zephyr is seeking additional board members and volunteers to support its programming, including the Haunted History Trolley Tour, which runs through Oct. 28.

She also reassured potential donors that Zephyr is allowed to accept charitable contributions at its website, stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org.

News

High Court rejects Trump's request to intervene in Mar-a-Lago case

Published

25 mins ago

on

October 14, 2022

By

High Court Rejects Trump'S Request To Intervene In Mar-A-Lago Case
Washington—

The Supreme Court on Thursday denied former President Donald Trump’s request to intervene in the legal battle over the FBI’s search of his estate in Florida.

The judges did not comment otherwise in rejecting Trump’s emergency appeal.

Trump had pressed the court on a matter relating to classified documents seized during the search authorized by a federal judge in Mar-a-Lago.

The Trump team was asking judges to overturn a lower court ruling and allow an independent arbitrator, or special master, to review the approximately 100 documents with classified marks that were taken during the search on the 8 August at Mar-a-Lago.

Last month, a three-judge panel of the Atlanta-based United States Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit limited the master’s special review to the much larger slice of unclassified documents. The judges, including two appointed by Trump, sided with the Justice Department, which had argued there was no legal basis for the special master to conduct his own review of the classified records.

But Trump’s lawyers said in their Supreme Court petition that it was essential that the special master have access to classified records to “determine whether documents bearing classification marks are in fact classified, and whatever classification , whether these records are personal records or presidential records.”

The Justice Department said in a Supreme Court filing that Trump’s request had no merit.

The FBI says it seized about 11,000 documents, including around 100 with classification marks, during its search. The Trump team asked a Florida judge, Aileen Cannon, to appoint a special master to conduct an independent review of the records.

Cannon then assigned a seasoned Brooklyn judge, Raymond Dearie, to review the records and separate those that might be protected by solicitor-client and privilege claims. The Justice Department objected to Dearie’s ability to review classified records, prompting the 11th Circuit to side with the department.

USA voanews

News

Chicago Bears-Washington Commanders updates: Wide receiver N'Keal Harry inactive for Bears

Published

31 mins ago

on

October 14, 2022

By

Chicago Bears-Washington Commanders Updates: Wide Receiver N'keal Harry Inactive For Bears
The 2-3 Chicago Bears are back at home to play the 1-4 Washington Commanders at Soldier Field in a Week 6 matchup. Here’s what you need to know before kickoff (7:15 p.m., Prime/Fox-Ch. 32).

Get the Bears latest news | Get Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts first | Get our free Bears alerts

Inactives announced

Wide receiver N’Keal Harry will not play for the Bears on Thursday as he continues to ramp up from August ankle surgery. Harry practiced in full Wednesday and did not have an injury designation, but the Bears declared him inactive.

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy indicated Harry, who has had limited practice time with quarterback Justin Fields, still had ways to go before he would be ready to play in a game.

Cornerback Lamar Jackson, tight end Jake Tonges and defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan are also inactive.

For the Commanders, wide receiver Jahan Dotson, tight end Logan Thomas, cornerback William Jackson III, safety Percy Butler, offensive tackle Sam Cosmi, running back Jonathan Williams and quarterback Sam Howell are inactive.

  • 5 things to watch in the Bears-Commanders game — plus our Week 6 predictions
  • Column: Charles Leno was a mainstay on the Bears offensive line. Now, he’s emerged as a leader on the Commanders.
  • Bears Q&A with Brad Biggs: Are they ‘tanking’ this season? What role will N’Keal Harry play? What about a deal at the trade deadline?
  • Take a look back at a century of Bears uniforms, including 97 years of orange and blue (and 3 of red and gold)

‘Prime’ time

Prime has all of the league’s Thursday night games — the first time a streaming service has had the full rights to an NFL package. Amazon partnered with the league to stream 11 Thursday night games since 2017, but it took over the entire package from Fox Sports this year.

For local viewers, it’s a little easier if you aren’t a Prime subscriber. The Bears-Commanders game will be shown on Fox-32 starting at 7:15 p.m. You also can listen to the game on WBBM-AM 780 and WCFS-FM 105.9.

Read the full story here.

Progress on defense?

Entering Week 6, only the Seattle Seahawks (82) have allowed more first-half points than the Bears and Arizona Cardinals (80 each). As a result, the Bears (2-3) have trailed at halftime in all five games.

When Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins pushed ahead for a 1-yard run with 2 minutes, 26 seconds remaining Sunday, it was the first touchdown the Bears allowed in the second half this season. They have allowed 12 points in the third quarter and 14 in the fourth.

“If I knew the answer, I’d tell you,” linebacker Nicholas Morrow said of the drastic difference. “We’ve just got to come out earlier and execute at a higher rate. I don’t know if there is any true answer to it because it’s not a different set of players on the field in the second half than it is in the first. It’s the same players, same coaching staff. We’ve got to figure it out.”

Read the full story here.

Progress on offense?

“Tons of progress? I don’t like using those adjectives that are extreme,” Getsy said. “I’m just not that type of person. But, no, there has been progress. And we’re sticking to the plan.”

Step by step, the Bears remain persistent with their offensive evolution while resisting any urges to skip too far ahead or land on any exaggerated conclusions.

“Your goal is to just have progress all year,” Fields said. “Progress takes patience.”

Read the full story here.

  • Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts: Justin Fields’ Week 5 performance is no breakthrough — but it’s clear evidence of improvement

Latest news from Arlington Heights

A conceptual site plan for the Bears’ proposed redevelopment for a stadium and a residential and entertainment district in Arlington Heights got a mixed reception from village trustees at a Committee of the Whole meeting.

Trustees at the Committee of the Whole meeting were concerned about the density of the proposed transit-oriented development, why there was not yet a stadium rendering available and about whether the proposed development would hurt Arlington Heights’ current downtown area.

Read the full story here.

  • Arlington Heights Plan Commission recommends zoning change for Bears’ proposed sports wagering facility
  • Will the Bears leave Soldier Field for Arlington Heights? Here’s what to know.

News

Cardi B Reportedly Set For Divorce Again As Offset Allegedly Cheats On Her With Quavo's Girlfriend, Saweetie

Published

49 mins ago

on

October 14, 2022

By

Cardi B Reportedly Set For Divorce Again As Offset Allegedly Cheats On Her With Quavo's Girlfriend, Saweetie
It appears Cardi B‘s s-x game is not as strong as she claimed in her WAP song. Rumour has it that Offset after his first cheating scandal that almost ended their marriage, has done it again after luring Cardi B back and having a second child Wave Set Cephus with her.

In 2020, Offset was accused of not only cheating but recording a s-x tape with another rapper. Cardi B, who was embarrassed by the action filed for divorce but later reconciled with the rapper claiming it’s hard not getting a d*** to enjoy.

After denying the allegations and promising never to cheat again, he’s reported to have cheated on Cardi with Quavo’s on-and-off girlfriend Saweetie. Cardi B’s ‘bad b-tch‘ title, should be snatched from her if she is just gonna stay there and watch Offset do her dirty.

Offset’s alleged cheating partner, Saweetie, is Card’s close friend. And there’s more! Saweetie is Quavo‘s girlfriend and Quavo is Offset’s favorite cousin with whom they own Trio Amigo together with Takeoff. Looks like Offset decided to f*** things up really well this time.

It seems Cardi has had enough of Offset’s BS and would be calling it quits anytime time soon. Sh-t is about to get real in the coming days.

Media Take Out spoke exclusively with a person close to both Cardi B and her husband Offset, who told us that the top hip hop couple’s marriage is in crisis.

And that insider believes that Cardi may be on the verge of ending her marriage – and divorcing Offset.

Here’s the tea. Last month, a Twitter blogger posted a rumor – claiming that Cardi’s husband Offset was cheating with Saweetie, a friend to Cardi and the former girlfriend of Offset’s cousin and Migos partner, Quavo.

At the time, the rumor seemed ridiculous. Offset has cheated in the past, but there’s no way he’d be dumb enough to sleep with Saweetie behind the back of Cardi and Quavo – the two people he’s closest to in the world.

To cheat in this manner would both end his marriage and one of the greatest hip hop groups in history. It would go down as the BIGGEST BAG FUMBLE IN HIP HOP.

Media Take Out has learned that people close to Offset and Cardi are denying the rumors – but that hasn’t stopped Twitter from continuing to circulate them

And the rumor is picking up steam, Media Take Out confirmed, especially after Quavo insinuated that it was true in his latest track.

Quavo also told the Breakfast Club that the Migos group is over, for ”personal” reasons, leading to even greater speculation.

We spoke with a member of Cardi and Offset’s circle, and asked how Cardi is holding up. ”Cardi is not doing well. Offset denied the rumor is true, obviously, and I don’t know whether Cardi believes him or not. But Cardi is in a bad place. She’s humiliated.”

And then the insider dropped a bombshell, “I think Cardi’s ready to end her marriage. It’s too much.”

Cardi has filed to divorce Offset in the past, after rumors surfaced of him cheating with another female rapper. Those rumors were never confirmed, and Cardi eventually reconciled with her husband. But she made it clear that if she ever suspected Offset of cheated again, she’s OUT!

And yesterday Cardi gave us a hint on her intentions. Media Take Out confirmed that yesterday was Cardi B’s birthday. Typically Cardi posts a video on social media showing an over the top lavish gift that Offset has purchased for her.

While she and Offset did attend an over the top birthday together in Atlanta, Media Take Out noticed that Cardi also posted a cryptic tweet, explaining how she plans to ”start over.” She also said that she’s not willing to fix things, and is now saying ”F*** It”

She wrote:

Some days you gotta just say F*** IT. So many things are out of our control and instead of spending time worrying about how to fix it or make it better, you gotta just throw ya hands up and say F*CK IT. So today on World Mental Health Day I’m teaming up with @dkny and @namicommunicate to let you guys know that sometimes you gotta just roll with the punches and start over TOMORROW!”

With Cardi B always talking about how awesome her s-x game is, it is disturbing Offset keeps humiliating her this way.

The post Cardi B Reportedly Set For Divorce Again As Offset Allegedly Cheats On Her With Quavo's Girlfriend, Saweetie appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.

