Britney Spears Says Her Father, Jamie Spears, Treated Her Like A Dog And Prays He ‘Burns In Hell’

Pin 0 Shares

For every Hollywood star, there’s a case of domestic abuse, some physical abuse, and others, s-xual. Eventually, most let go of the past and forgive their parents/friends/partners for the heinous inhumane treatment. However, Britney Spears is not ready to let go of that sh-t as she constantly trashes her parents, siblings, and her whole family for abuse.

According to Britney, she had an okay childhood but the abuse started in 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline. The singer’s family claimed she was experiencing erratic episodes so they placed her under conservatorship. After several court battles, Britney was granted access to her personal life and finances.

While Britney was in rehab struggling to cope, his father Jamie Spears, handled her finances and estates where he allegedly spent most of the money on himself and other stuff unrelated to Britney.

According to Britney, the decision by her family was vile, an act to control her, and her finances and physically abuse her hence the constant jabs at her family.

Britney’s mother, Lynne Spears recently apologized claiming she had no idea the conservatorship will be soo bad for her. But Britney responded by saying “Take Your Apology And Go f*** Yourself.”

Via Media Take Out:

Once again Britney Spears has unleashed on her father and claimed her treated her like a dog. “Why did you and the family go along with it and treat me like a f–king dog ??? WHAT MAKES YOU SO GODDAMN SPECIAL ??? WHAT MAKES YOUR OTHER DAUGHTERS SO GODDAMN SPECIAL THAT YOU TREATED ME LESS THAN A F–KING DOG ???” she captioned several pics on Instagram. In a separate post, she alleges her mother slapped her after a night out. “The first time I ever got slapped. Was the one night Paris and Lindsay dropped me off at my beach house with my babies!!!,” she wrote. “Kevin [Federline] left me at that point. So I had a small beach house and my mother was watching [the former couple’s sons] Jayden and Presto. Yes I partied till like 4am and my mother was PISSED !!!! I walked in she looked at me and slapped me so hard that I will never forget it!!!” Considering Lynne’s contribution to Britney’s career, it is hard to believe the conservatorship was totally out of place. Also, Britney admitting her parent were nice to all their children except her is sus a** f**k. Looks like she’s not true a Hollywood abuse victim.

I am not supporting Lynne! But every grandmother will flip when her daughter decides to party throughout the night with the kids.

Britney Spears on Instagram today talking about how her dad made her feel less than a dog. How cruel of a father he was. pic.twitter.com/WWxv2ySsk0 — NJay (@NJayNC) October 11, 2022

The post Britney Spears Says Her Father, Jamie Spears, Treated Her Like A Dog And Prays He ‘Burns In Hell’ appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.