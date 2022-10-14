Finance
Cheap Auto Insurance – Three Tips For Getting an Affordable Auto Insurance Rate
Auto insurance is a must for every car owner. Most states in the US expect a person to buy at least a minimum amount of car insurance. A person’s driving license may be suspended for driving without insurance.
Here are some tips for the best auto insurance quotes.
#1 Shopping around for the best quote. Auto insurance companies have tables that document the probability of occurrence of all possible situations. In plain English this means how much of a risk you are. Based on these tables, they provide quotes.
Insurance quotes are generally available on-line on completing a simple application, without a person having to provide information. In order to get an exact quote, a person would have to provide certain details like type of coverage desired and provide a description of the car and other details.
This is why you need to get car insurance quotes from different companies. Different companies do not calculate these risks in the same way.
#2 Finding discounts. To get the most affordable auto insurance quotes, be sure to take advantage of any discounts you may be eligible for. Police, fire, and other emergency workers are entitled to discounts, as well as doctors, lawyers, and even teachers. Even students can get discounts on heir auto insurance with some companies. If you have other insurance policies with the same company, even different types, such as home and auto coverages, you may be eligible for a multiple policy discount.
#3 Getting the best quotes. Do not buy your insurance over the phone. As soon as you pick the phone up the premium automatically goes up before you say a word. This is because insurance companies have to compete with other companies on the internet and cut their prices to a minimum.
Finance
The Copywriter As a Castaway: 4 Pillars of Copywriting
A person stranded on an island who tries to spell the word HELP in humongous letters made of rocks, twigs or fire is taking a shot at true-blue copywriting. Nope. It’s neither about the feeling of desperation nor the envy-inspiring ability to eke out a living while vacationing in a beach resort. Certainly, some topnotch copywriters earn six-digit salaries while doing their work on fabulous islands, while others do yell for help every darned day. But neither is exactly the point.
In its basic form, copywriting involves the following elements, which, as you will notice, are also found in the communication scenario involving the poor castaway:
1.An urgent message that needs to be articulated. Obviously, the castaway needs to get a very critical message across, one that literally involves a life-or-death situation. In copywriting, messages might not be as potentially life-saving as the word “HELP” set aflame on the castaway’s beach is, but they are no less urgent. Just try to recall some of the advertisements you’ve seen, read or heard lately and you’ll be surprised at the frequency of messages that have the terms “do or die,” “sink or swim” and “now or never.” These terms have been used for decades in the field of advertising and marketing, so much so that they have already become jaded and dreaded clichés, but they illustrate the fact that the art of copywriting involves infusing a sense of urgency to the message being communicated. Express Writers’ primer on copywriting cites “urgency” as the first element in an all-U formula for excellent copywriting.
For example, many copywriting materials are deliberately made to sound funny or to look sexy in a very serious attempt by copywriters to keep the audience’s attention glued to the message, leveraging the immediate and fundamental impact of humor or sex on human psychology. That’s because for businesses that hire copywriting agencies, the process of getting their messages across to their respective markets significantly affects their profitability and hence, their future survival as business organizations. This fact has only become clearer and more pressing as globalization and digital technology transform industries into highly competitive landscapes, very similar to the ancient arenas where weak and unprepared gladiators perish by the hundreds.
2.The use of words to convey the message. Don’t wonder or laugh at this one. Restrooms still use symbols to prevent-or at least reduce-gender confusion, and it just takes the particular direction of a thumb for a Roman emperor to decide a defeated gladiator’s fate.
While it is often true that a picture can paint a thousand words, words remain the primary mode of communication, at least for humans. Words also have an intrinsic power, especially the written variety. The word “spell” links the written word with the realm of magic and it is not difficult to imagine why. Just send an honest email to your obnoxious officemate using the exact words you have been heroically keeping to yourself and see what that sort of thing can conjure (pun intended). But seriously, can you imagine a particular picture that will be more effective in helping out the castaway than the simple written word, HELP?
Technically, copywriting is the process of writing the words that are used by individuals or organizations in marketing, advertising, public relations and sales. The written words, called “copy” in the industry parlance, will then be transformed into the relevant form and transmitted through the relevant channels: as printed words for a physical or online newspaper, as narration or dialogues in a video or TV ad or as audio file or script for a radio station. Regardless of the channel or the final form, the copy-the written word-is the ultimate source-or soul-of the message. Check out how the high-end, UK-based firm, Rule of Three, encapsulates the power of the written word on their site.
3.The existence of an audience for which the message has been created. The castaway has written the word “HELP” in the hope that somebody, hopefully a literate English-speaking person, will glide by or sail near the island and see the urgent message. By writing a word or setting it aflame on the beach, the castaway is attempting to get someone involved in the situation. Copywriting also involves an audience. In fact, in the field of copyrighting, the audience is as important as, or even more so than the message.
Note that it is only in the concept of “audience” where you can find the main difference between the castaway and the copywriter scenario. Certainly, for both castaway and copywriter, the audience is of primary importance, with the castaway’s life hinged on finding one while the copywriter’s job hangs on capturing one.
Unlike the castaway, however, copywriters already know-or should know-their audience. And unlike the audience the castaway is just hoping to find, the copywriters’ audience can easily be located 100%. The castaway sends a message to whoever will pass by the island, with the possibility that no one ever would. In contrast, a copywriter writes a message for a particular set of people whose personal habits and consumer behavior have already been charted in numerous market research, leaving only the task of getting their attention yet to be accomplished.
But getting your audience’s attention and keeping it glued to your message is a monumental task and one that makes copywriting both a science and an art. Given all the activities, hobbies, work and events people can get involved in these days, a person’s attention can be very elusive, indeed. To catch their attention, copywriters need to know who they really are, including where they usually hang out off and on the Internet. They need to empathize with them as well. This entails a basic appreciation of their collective psychology as well as the social contexts they are likely to be in. Finally, copywriters need to know the best way to communicate with the particular audience they are engaging, which is an art only extensive practice can perfect. A very relevant article on Moz can help you define your audience and address their needs.
4.The action-oriented purpose behind the message. People often say, “hi,” when they meet people they know and even those they don’t. That’s a type of communication that is performed out of habit, without a specific purpose other than to express courtesy or politeness. In contrast, copywriting is a purpose-intensive undertaking, and copywriters create copy with a clear set of objectives in mind. Whether the goal is to establish consumer awareness about a new service or increase product sales within a specific period, copywriting goals are highly specific, measurable, realistic and set within a definite time frame.
It is clear what the castaway is aiming for when he wrote the big “HELP” on the beach. Like the castaway, copywriters also need to be clear on what they are trying to achieve even before typing the first letter of a copy. That’s because, like that of the castaway, their (professional) lives depend on whether people respond to the message the way they are supposed to.
Finance
Protect Yourself In The Hospital – "What We Have Here Is A Failure To Communicate"
Two Cases of Accidental Narcotic Overdose Resulting from Poor Communication
The Institute of Medicine Identifies “Health Illiteracy” as a Root Cause of Medical Error
The Institute of Medicine (IOM) issued a report on April 8, 2004 [IOM Health Literacy: A Prescription to End Confusion] stating that as many as 90 million American adults lack the reading and math skills needed to understand basic health information and navigate the U.S. healthcare system. The IOM identified a conceptual entity with their new title called “Health Literacy: a prescription to end confusion”.
The IOM report specified that the list of skills required for a U.S. citizen to be health literate are reading, writing, listening, speaking, arithmetic, and conceptual knowledge. The IOM defined health literacy as “the degree to which individuals have the capacity to obtain, process, and understand basic information and services needed to make appropriate decisions regarding their health.” At some point, most individuals – even the well educated with strong reading and writing skills – encounter some health information regarding forms, a drug or a procedure that they don’t understand. Aside from calling for the health care system to address the problem through improved health education, the IOM put the onus on physicians and other health care providers to listen to their patients to discern whether they have understood what they needed to know to participate in their disease management and/or improve their health status with preventive measures.
In my professional experience I have encountered thousands of patients in the home environment over two decades. Most of the people I interviewed who were on medications did not know the names of their drugs, or the potential side-effects. All they knew for the most part was the color, shape and what disease it was for (i.e. high blood pressure, diabetes, nervousness or infection)
There are two basic areas of concern in the IOM report. The first one is public awareness of where to go for which problems. This is a matter of public education and deals with the population before they enter the system and encounter a health provider. The second area of concern is the information provided by the physician or other health practitioner. This applies to individuals who are under the care of the particular health provider, be it a physician, nurse practitioner, chiropractor, H.M.O., home infusion company, etc. The IOM attributes the failure to ensure that patients understand enough to participate in their own care as a major cause of medical mistakes.
Therefore, part of the duty that a licensed health practitioner owes is to make certain that patient or responsible party understands the information that must be provided to the extent that the patient or significant other can participate in managing the illness and engage in preventive measures.
Case in point 1:
In the first case, a man living in the USA who was not proficient in English received a prescription for Tylenol with codeine. The label read: “1 or 2 tablets every 3 hours as needed for pain”. The patient understood this to mean that he could take two tablets every 3 hours or more often as needed. He ended taking two tablets every hour until he collapsed from a narcotic overdose. He survived with a mild degree of anoxic encephalopathy (brain damage from lack of oxygen). The patient sued contending that it would have been a simple matter to ask the patient, “What is your understanding of the instruction regarding your pain pills?” and not doing so was unreasonable.
Although many would argue that people must take responsibility for misunderstanding simple directions, the IOM points out that approximately ninety million people in America are unable to understand medical directions as provided on labels, instructions and verbally. On the other hand, one can also argue that people know whether they understand something or not and if not, they still have the responsibility of asking for further explanation. However, the core of the problem in poor communication is not lack of understanding but misunderstanding. Health-illiterate patients most often walk away from a consultation not realizing that they have an erroneous set of instructions in mind that differs from what the health practitioner said.
Therefore, it is incumbent upon the health care provider to take a reasonable step to be certain that the patient received and understood the medical advice correctly. Additionally we need to take a look at the standard instructions such as “take one or two tablets every three hours as needed for pain” and perhaps change it to “take one or two tablets three hours or less often as needed for pain.”
Case in Point 2
The second case involves a 63-year-old man who was sent home from the hospital on intravenous Morphine delivered via patient controlled analgesia (PCA). The man died of an overdose on the second day of the infusion despite the fact that his wife was checking on him frequently through the whole time. In the investigation that followed, it was apparent from the records that the home infusion intake nurse failed to provide sufficient teaching to the patient’s wife. The wife simply looked at her husband, who was asleep most of the time, and thought he was okay because he was breathing and sleeping peacefully. She obviously did not possess enough health literacy to check for narcotic stupor by waking him up and seeing whether he was difficult to arouse. She needed to find out whether he could respond to voice, or required tactile or even painful stimulation to wake up. The nurse needed to make certain that the wife understood how to assess level of consciousness. It is likely that with a few extra moments of effective communication, the wife would have been able to know that her husband was in trouble and she would have dialed 911 soon enough to save his life.
Finance
Content Marketing: What We Can Learn From Sherlock Holmes
Is there anything we can learn about content marketing from the great, albeit fictional, unofficial consulting detective? As it turns out there is.
The Sherlock Holmes stories were written by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle who tells us little about Sherlock Holmes’ financial situation. We are, however, informed that his friend and colleague, Dr. John H. Watson, has a thin salary as a half-pay army surgeon and an even thinner bank account.
That Holmes and Watson share lodgings and kept no servants suggests they were living in what H.G. Wells called “shabby gentility”.
With Holmes’ permission and editorial oversight, Dr. Watson is the chronicler of the adventures of the great detective. It was considered vulgar for late Nineteenth Century professional men to discuss payment of their fees and most professions were prohibited from advertising.
Given both (fictional) men needed an income, how then did they promote their services? The answer is that they used content marketing.
Dr. Watson’s chronicles of the adventures of Sherlock Holmes were serialized and published in newspapers and magazines of the day for which he received payment and Holmes received much-needed publicity.
Dr. Watson did not arrange to have his stories published in just any magazine or newspaper. They were published in the journals that Holmes’ target market read. Watson was publishing his content in the places his intended audience went to for information.
What was Sherlock Holmes’ target market?
Conan Doyle was very descriptive of his characters. From these descriptions we know that the typical client using the services of the World’s first unofficial consulting detective:
- lived in or had a connection with London;
- were from an upper middle class background; and
- had the means to support themselves without having to resort to paid work or if they did work it was in an occupation considered suitable for a person of their class.
We also know that the target audience was educated to a higher level than was usual at that time. We know this because Holmes quoted Goethe in German.
Wir sind gewohnt dass die Menschen verhohnen was sie nicht verstehen.
From The Sign of Four
His audience would be familiar with the writings of Goether and understood what he meant when he said “Goethe is always pithy.”
Holmes was also in the habit of using sayings in French, such as nous verrons (we shall see). Again, his audience would have understood the meaning.
Holmes is also said to have referenced archives from the Times, which was, of course, the daily newspaper of choice for his target market.
In content marketing terms, what have Holmes and Watson done?
They have been quite clever:
- They have clearly identified their target market and it would not be stretching the point to say they created at least two personas, one for men and one for women.;They created compelling content that helped build a relationship of trust and confidence with their prospective clients. Their story was told as a series of adventures that resonated with the target audience. The chronicles set out the problem and showed how Holmes was able to solve it;
- The chronicles entertained and informed the reader, but they also pre-sold them on the idea of consulting Mr Holmes; and
- They ensured their content was published in all the places their target audience went to for information.
Not only was Sherlock Holmes skilled in the science of deduction, he also knew a thing or two about content marketing.
Finance
The Immigrant’s Contribution to the Greatness of America
I am a conservative Republican by nature but I disagree with the many of my republican colleagues as it concerns immigration reform. I am one who recognizes that many of us, who call ourselves “American” are descendents of immigrant parents or grandparent. In fact this great country and some of the greatest companies were built in large part o the immigrant population. For example, Henry Ford, a son of an Irish-born father, created the eighth-largest company on the Fortune 500 list. Roughly four of every ten Fortune 500 companies were founded by new immigrants to the United States or their children. (Partnership for a New Economy)
I recognize the need to try to secure our borders but we also need to be realistic, it does not matter how much we spend to seal our borders, they will never be 100% impermeable to those who would wish to enter illegally. Increase border security, I am all for it. But, the problem still exists as to what to do with those who are here. However, for decades, both democrats and republicans have turned a blind eye to illegal immigration, why? Because this country has benefited from the immigrant workforce to deliver, primarily our agricultural needs, at a reasonable price. Immigrants do not take work away from American. They perform work that most of us do not want to do or will not do. This has been evidenced from farmers and ranchers across the nation who have tried to hire local help.
Congress and the Senate need to work together towards immigration reform. It needs to be comprehensive to fix an antiquated immigration system. Congress needs to provide funding for technology and personnel to strengthen border security. It needs to expedite the immigration application process. There is no reason why a family based petition should take 18 years to process. Congress needs to create a program for those who are here illegally to come out of the shadows and register and be given permission to remain and work in this country under certain conditions. The concept that we simply need to deport everyone is moronic and impossible. The government could not even evacuate the city of New Orleans during hurricane Katrina, how can we possibly expect it to find and round up everyone? We can’t and it is not going to happen.
Republicans are often viewed as obstructionist to immigration reform. Republicans would benefit from passage of the Immigration Innovation Act. This act has been in the U.S. Senate for two years. It would expand both high tech visa and green card access. The house should draft its own version of the act and have it pass. Then it would be sent to the Senate, which is currently controlled by the democrats for passage and then sent to the President for signing into law. If they didn’t then it would show which party is really playing politics with immigration. This way, republicans could start changing the debate about immigration and start coming out ahead rather than always on the short end of the stick.
Ken Braun’s article “Republicans Should send to the President a “high skill” immigration reform bill” has been the basis of this article.
Finance
Why Real Estate Title Agents Need Errors And Omissions Insurance
In fact, no matter if you have been in business for quite some time, or you are new to the real estate industry, the risks you face daily, from errors in closing costs and payoff amounts to failing to meet client expectations, make you a major target for lawsuits. Even if you are cleared of all claims, the fees spent on defense, the time spent away from your business, and the added stress of dealing with the situation can prove costly. Without the right coverages, real estate agents may put their professional and financial future on the line.
Also, it is the title industry’s role to safeguard the client’s escrow and other funds by providing a means for the secure transfer of their real estate in the industry. If an error or breach occurs during this transaction, the agent is held accountable for damages incurred resulting from the error or breach.
Title Agents Errors and Omissions Insurance protects title agencies, including the escrow agent, closing cost agent, title searcher, and more, against the impact of a lawsuit incurred as a result of title agents omissions and errors and fraudulent wire activities.
This insurance covers all costs suffered as a result of an emerging lawsuit claiming alleged errors in the title documentation process, including title searches and escrow. Under this coverage, the insured is compensated in the event of final settlement up to the policy limit, as well as compensation for defense costs.
Title Agents Errors and Omissions Insurance Under the Fidelity-Pak Program
Title Agents Errors and Omissions Insurance Coverage under the Fidelity-Pak Program provides a wide range of comprehensive errors and omission coverage for real estate title agents, including:
Claims related to defect or deficiency coverage
Sometimes the real estate process can become damaged due to a defective or unmarketable title, also known as a title defect, which means there is an omission, error, or other complication related to the ownership of the property that makes it unsuitable for sale to a valid buyer.
Typically, as part of the settlement process under a contract of title, the buyer will pay the title company or attorney to search the title to the property to ensure the seller has a valid and marketable title to transfer without title defects to protect the buyer’s right to the property. However, sometimes important details related to the property are not recorded in state and county records, which prevents certain information from being known, which puts the agent at risk.
The claims related to defect or deficiency insurance covers claims related to defect or deficiency claims resulting from a deficiency or defect not recorded in public.
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Matters (CFB) Coverage
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau protects consumers from abrasive, unfair, or deceptive practices and takes action against businesses that break the law, such as predatory lending.
If a consumer files a complaint against your company with the CFPB, and upon investigation, the CFPB decides that your company has indeed violated federal consumer financial laws, it could result in a court proceeding.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Matters Coverage assists with costs incurred as a result of Consumer Financial Protection Bureau matters. Under this coverage, Insureds receive up to $150,000 sub-limit coverage for relevant attorneys’ fees, costs, and expenses, including civil investigation, hearing, subpoena, or civil action conducted or received by the CFPB.
Claims Caused by Independent Contractors
The claims caused by independent contractors insurance covers Insureds against a claim caused by independent contractors.
Occasionally, you may need to hire an independent contractor to assist you in your real estate business. During these times, it is important to verify that the contractor is covered by insurance, which will cover damages if the contractor’s errors or accident causes damage.
Prior Acts Coverage
Title Agents Errors and Omissions Insurance covers prior acts coverage is a feature of liability policies that extends the coverage of insurable occurrences to dates before the purchase of the policy. In other words, it covers the time between when services are provided and when claims are filed as a result of those services. Under this coverage, all claims caused by wrongful acts following the retroactive date and before the end of the policy period are covered.
Fraudulent Email Wire Transfer Coverage (Third Party)
Under the Fraudulent Email Wire Transfer Coverage, compensation is paid on behalf of the Insured, those sums insured become legally obligated to pay up to $1 m for a covered loss as a result of an employee transferring escrow funds from an account of the Insured in dependence upon fraudulent email instructions relieved from a criminal claiming to be a lawful party to the transaction.
Finance
Small Business Idea – Home & Office Cleaning Business
For the cost of cleaning supplies and a stack of marketing materials – you can be well on your way to starting a Home or Office Cleaning business! A cleaning business is flexible and versatile in many ways. You can offer your services to small business offices, churches, day care centers, private homes, and much more. Due to the ease of start-up and low overhead costs, the cleaning business is often crowded and can be very competitive in some areas.
Here are a few things you will want to keep in mind if you are considering a Home or Office Cleaning Business:
1. What range of services will you offer?: This is one service based business where it may be best to keep your list of services as flexible as possible. Where one client may want to hire you for a weekly deep cleaning of their home, another client may need a one time service of clearing a cluttered garage. Someone may want a laundry service while another wants carpet cleaning. Be open to your clients needs and wants.
2. In what ways can you set yourself apart from the rest?: A home-owner or business in the market for a cleaning service ultimately want just two things – a clean home or office and peace of mind. How good you are at providing those things will determine the success of your business. When a person allows you into your private space, they are trusting that you will not steal or do anything else to betray their trust. As a small business owner, you do not have the brand recognition of a larger cleaning company, so you will have to work harder to gain clients. To give them peace of mind it may be wise to insure and bond your business, keep an up-to-date copy of your driving record, and criminal background check. You should offer to show any new client this information.
As society grows more conscious of the environmental impact of certain chemicals, people are moving towards eco-friendly or “green” alternatives. You can reach that demographic by offering green cleaning solutions and child-friendly methods. This will be very important for families.
3. How can I market and advertise my cleaning business: When it comes to advertising – you will want to concentrate your efforts to high volume social places. Your local grocery store, day care facility, church or shopping plaza are ideal locations. Consider spending the money to run a print ad in your towns newspaper and CraigsList.com is another great (free) alternative. Building your word of mouth reputation will be important, offer to clean the homes of friends and associates in exchange for a testimonial of your services. You may also want to consider marketing a contract deal to local apartment complexes, Realtors and credit unions. These companies will always need a reliable service to thoroughly clean apartments and homes after leases end, evictions and foreclosures. In fact, specializing in foreclosure clean-up may prove to be highly profitable.
Though the overall start up costs of a cleaning business are very low, you don’t want to make the error of skipping over the important steps. Make sure to register your business legally with your county, state and the IRS. Purchase a domain name and establish a website. Finally, you are a cleaning professional and must present yourself as such at all times. Although you are cleaning messes, your appearance should remain tidy!
Police: Teen kills 2 in neighborhood, 3 along walking trail
The Loop NFL Picks: Week 6
The Copywriter As a Castaway: 4 Pillars of Copywriting
Expired drug kills 10 child leukemia patients in Yemen
Protect Yourself In The Hospital – "What We Have Here Is A Failure To Communicate"
Content Marketing: What We Can Learn From Sherlock Holmes
Cheap Auto Insurance – Three Tips For Getting an Affordable Auto Insurance Rate
The Immigrant’s Contribution to the Greatness of America
Why Real Estate Title Agents Need Errors And Omissions Insurance
Artist Sisley-L Conducts Various Activities to Lead the Change of the Times
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online