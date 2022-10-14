Deenair, Proud Sponsor Of The 22Nd World Blockchain Summit

DeenAiR Blockchain firm has committed to be the gold sponsor for the World Blockchain Summit (WBS). The 22nd edition of the global series WBS is destined to take place at Atlantis, Dubai from 17th to 19th October 2022. WBS is an A-list gathering among the top-tier crypto and blockchain projects.

The four vital segments of the WBS are Investor Connect, BlocKonnect, Enlightening Sessions, and Product Showcases. The cumulative goal of the summit is to bring in different stakeholders like investors, exchanges, enterprises, government representatives, and technology leaders under the same roof.

WBS is hosted under the patronage of the HH Sheikh Juma Ahmed Juma Al Maktoum, a distinguished businessman and member of the ruling royal family. Three-day-long summit has agendas for pitch competitions, conferences, and exhibitions, along with formal and informal chances to network with industry experts.

Startup World Cup

One pivotal point in the World Blockchain Summit is the “Startup World Cup” pitch competition. WBS’s partnership with Startup World Cup is to arrange a platform for presenting innovative blockchain startup ideas to an esteemed jury of investors. Winners will secure the regional cup and reserve their chance to win 1 million USD at the final event in San Francisco.

Apart from the above highlights, the Summit also features panel discussions with renowned speakers on a range of topics that are currently capturing the attention of the market. Some eminent speakers to name are Reeve Collins, Co-founder of SmartMedia Technologies & Tether, Sandeep Nailwal, Polygon Co-founder, and Dr. Marwan Alzarouni, CEO of Dubai Blockchain Center.

About DeenAiR

DeenAiR is a prominent tech firm with vast expertise in Infosecurity (InfoSec), artificial intelligence (AI), and augmented reality (AR). The mission of DeenAiR is to create an efficient & stable infrastructure. That unifies the prime features of NFTs, AI, and AR into the blockchain ecosystem.

About World Blockchain Summit (WBS)

World Blockchain Summit is a global series of elite gatherings that take place in 19+ destinations across the world. It is a thought-leadership-driven initiative that brings together the most important stakeholders from the Blockchain and Cryptocurrency ecosystem such as investors, blockchain and crypto projects, exchanges, enterprises, government representatives, and technology leaders – to discuss and deliberate the future of the industry and the revolutionary ways it can transform businesses and government functions.

The summit also features inspirational keynotes, pitch competitions, panel discussions, investor meet-ups, project showcases, industry use-cases, and a host of formal and informal networking opportunities.

