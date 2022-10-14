Connect with us

Blockchain

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Soars up Following Google Supports

  • Dogecoin (DOGE) price surged by more than 3.51% in the last 24 hours. 
  • Google cloud service accepts Dogecoin as payment.

Following Elon Musk’s release of his brand new perfume, “Burnt Hair,” Musk’s favorite Dogecoin (DOGE) started to trend after bouncing back today. At the time of writing, DOGE traded at $0.0604 with a price increase of over 3.51% in the last 24 hours.

Price chart of Dogecoin (DOGE) (Source: CoinMarketCap)

Users can use Dogecoin (DOGE) along with fiat currency to buy the latest Burnt Hair perfume on Elon Musk’s Boring Company website. Thousands of perfume bottles were sold for millions of dollars in a few hours and the perfume cost $100.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Will Back on Track?

Once again, the token’s value increased due to Musk’s most recent interaction with it. Dogecoin price has risen by approximately 2% in the previous month, and DOGE holds a total market cap of more than 8 billion.

Whenever Elon Musk interacts with Dogecoin, its value increases. As it, Musk’s Twitter acquisition announcement triggered DOGE to rise by 33%, reaching $0.15. Also, Elon Musk had confirmed that he would invest some of his wealth in it over the years.

Furthermore, Dogecoin traded around $0.06099 with a price surge of around 4% in the early morning. Also, during the market volatility, GOGE traded better, with the highest price of $0.08772, in August, as per CoinMarketCap.

More recently, Google confirmed its support for cryptocurrency. And it has started accepting Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Ape Coin, and other cryptocurrencies as payment methods for its cloud service. Google cloud service support may enhance the value and cryptocurrency adoption.

Moreover, the global cryptocurrency market is witnessing some gains in the price chart. According to CoinMarketCap, the total crypto market cap is $941.55B, which surged by 3.28% the previous day.

Blockchain

UK Govt Enacted Bill to Introduce Blockchain- Digital Trade Docs

October 14, 2022

Blockchain News
  • This legislation makes it simpler to trace data in electronic trade, and it enhances security and compliance.
  • Businesses would be allowed to provide electronic versions of papers if the bill is enacted.

Members of the United Kingdom’s House of Lords have proposed legislation aimed at lowering the need for paper trade documents. Boosting the chance of tracing records using blockchain technology.

Reliance Electronic Documents in the UK

The Electronic Trade Documents Bill was presented to Parliament by MP Michelle Donelan and the UK Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport on October 12. The concept advised decreasing “unneeded paperwork and efficiency” by generating legally recognized digital papers for exchange.

Since data can be more easily tracked in electronic trade, security and compliance will enhance. The government gave the example of using blockchain and distributed ledger technology, citing the World Economic Forum. A special kind of business paper that must be physically held by one person and delivered to another plays an essential role in international trade.

According to the Donelan and digital department, the bill will reduce the carbon emission related to the documentation by at least 10% and also cut down the processing time. The U.K. has roughly 28.5 billion pieces of documentation on a daily basis.

If the law is enacted, businesses would be able to offer electronic versions of documents. For instance, delivery orders from ships, warehouse receipts, cargo insurance certificates, and promissory notes.

The bill was proposed by the Lord Privy Seal of the House of Lords in the United Kingdom; ironically, following the first reading, this was ordered to be printed.

Following the new tax cut proposal that caused the value of the British pound to plunge, the U.K. government’s economic prospects under Prime Minister Liz Truss seem dubious. Before Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, the prime minister. Who took office in September, said that the U.K. should embrace cryptocurrencies in a way that doesn’t impede their potential.

Blockchain

Elon Musk Is Under Investigation Over a $44 Billion Deal, Says Twitter

October 14, 2022

News
  • As per Twitter, Elon Musk is being investigated for his deal of Twitter acquisition.
  • Musk jokingly claims he is selling “Burnt Hair” perfumes to pay for the Twitter purchase.

The Tesla Inc CEO, Elon Musk is currently under investigation by US federal authorities for his conduct in connection with the $44 billion acquisition deal of Twitter, as per the social media platform’s court filing released on Thursday.

The attorneys for Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, one of the largest Delaware Law Firms stated in a filing that Musk is presently the focus of a federal inquiry, regarding his conduct.

When Will the Battle End?

Twitter’s lawyers claimed that the company had asked Musk’s lawyers for months to reveal their interactions with federal authorities. However, the attorneys had not complied, citing ‘investigative privilege.’ Twitter later requested the Delaware court to access the documents that Musk has provided to authorities.

Twitter’s lawyer stated: 

This game of ‘hide the ball’ must end…bear upon key issues in this litigation.

Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter drew widespread attention globally. Musk initially planned to buy Twitter, but then altered his mind, claiming that the social media company had provided incorrect information regarding spam bots. Twitter breached its contractual commitments after he backed away from the initiative.

Following this, Twitter denied the claim and responded by filing a petition against the billionaire. Both parties were supposed to go to trial in Delaware Chancery Court on October 17. However, Musk changed his mind again and recently he stated that he would buy Twitter for the agreed-upon price of $54.20 per share.

Moreover, the world’s richest man recently launched a perfume brand named, ‘Burnt Hair,’. In a tweet, Musk urged people to buy his perfume, so that he can acquire Twitter. 

Blockchain

Ethereum Price Pumps and Looks Ready For Another Leg Higher Over $1,400

October 14, 2022

Ethereum spiked lower after the US CPI release against the US Dollar. ETH dived to $1,200 before it started a sharp increase and surpassed $1,300.

  • Ethereum trimmed all losses and climbed back above the $1,300 resistance zone.
  • The price is now trading above $1,300 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $1,290 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
  • The pair seems to be eyeing a steady increase above the $1,350 resistance zone.

Ethereum Price Jumps Over 5%

Ethereum faced a sharp decline after the US CPI data was released, similar to bitcoin price. ETH dropped below the $1,250 support level. It even spiked below the $1,200 level before the bulls emerged.

A low was formed near $1,188 and the price started a strong increase. There was over 5% rally above the $1,250 resistance zone. Ether price broke the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,306 swing high to $1,188 low.

Besides, there was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $1,290 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The pair is now trading above $1,300 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $1,335 level. It is near the 1.236 Fib extension level of the downward move from the $1,306 swing high to $1,188 low. The first major resistance is near the $1,350 level. A clear upside break above the $1,350 resistance zone could open the doors for more gains.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise towards the $1,400 resistance. Any more gains might send the price towards the $1,500 resistance.

Fresh Decline in ETH?

If ethereum fails to climb above the $1,335 resistance, it could start a downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,310 level.

The next major support is near the $1,290 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A downside break below the $1,290 might start a fresh decline to $1,250. Any more losses may perhaps open the gates for a move towards the $1,200 support.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACDThe MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining momentum in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSIThe RSI for ETH/USD is now in the overbought zone.

Major Support Level – $1,290

Major Resistance Level – $1,335

Blockchain

XENO Governance Token (GXE) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

October 14, 2022

LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed XENO Governance Token (GXE) on October 10, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GXE/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

As a PvP game based on Web3 with GameFi aspects, PROJECT XENO enables players to battle using unique NFT characters and win the battles to earn tokens. Its native token XENO Governance Token (GXE) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on October 10, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing PROJECT XENO

The listed company in Japan, Crooz, is developing XENO. Crooz is one of the leading mobile social game developers for over 20 years and known for running the giant shopping website, SHOPLIST.

PROJECT XENO is a tactic game with GameFi and e-sports aspects. Players who own NFT characters can acquire Utility Tokens (UT) and NFTs by playing the game. They can also trade NFTs seamlessly through the in-app wallet and marketplace. Their earnings are securely stored in the “General” in-app account with built-in swap functionality.

XENO has also onboarded HIKARU, the most influential YouTuber in Japan, as an ambassador. XENO is moving strategically to face the issues that GameFi has and bring in the non crypto users.

In addition, XENO has collaborated with the greatest of all time boxer, Floyd Mayweather Jr. to launch the exclusive NFT and is acquiring the leading IPs.

The gameplay video is now live for the public and attracting lots of attention.

The alpha version of the game will be launched in December at the earliest and it is highly anticipated by the users.

In the PROJECT XENO game, players can battle using unique NFT characters and win the battles to earn Utility Token (UT). UT can be used to train and acquire NFT characters, which are also tradable in the in-app marketplace. Players equip their NFT characters with skills to battle. The strategy depends on the combination of the characters and skills the player chooses. Also, the tactic develops to predict the opponent’s actions during battle and assemble the skills the player uses.

There are 5 classes for NFT characters in PROJECT XENO game, such as a breaker, guardian, samurai, and psychic, and each has its characteristics. Players can select various fighting styles by combining skill cards according to their characteristics.

In terms of gameplay, PROJECT XENO’s vision is to design a fair battle that emphasizes strategy and tactics. Thus, the game is unlikely to be a situation where players who possess special characters or items always win.

Additionally, it will host championship tournaments as the place where best players can earn the most. Governance tokens will be rewarded to players in the championship tournament, and the total amount of rewards changes for each championship tournament. The qualified players will divide the tokens according to their battle results, and the highest ranked player earns the most rewards.

About GXE Token

PROJECT XENO uses 2 types of tokens: a governance token and a utility token. XENO Governance Token (GXE) is its governance token that can be rewarded in the championship tournament. By holding this token, users will be able to have benefits when the NFT sale will be held, have advantage in the game, and enjoy other benefits granted to the users.

Based on BEP-20, GXE has a total supply of 6 billion (i.e. 6,000,000,000) tokens, of which 30% is provided for play and earn, 5% is allocated for operation, 5% is provided for private sale, 10% is provided for public sale, 20% is allocated for the ecosystem, 5% will be used for marketing, 20% is allocated to the team, and the remaining 5% is allocated to advisors.

The GXE token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on October 10, 2022, investors who are interested in the PROJECT XENO investment can easily buy and sell GXE token on LBank Exchange right now. The listing of GXE token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

Learn More about GXE Token:

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

[email protected]

[email protected]

Blockchain

Bitcoin Price Jumps 5%, Why Recent Breakout Seems Significant

October 14, 2022

Bitcoin price traded to a new weekly low before reversing losses against the US Dollar. BTC broke $19,500 and might rise further towards $20,500.

  • Bitcoin is up nearly 5% and there was a clear move above the $19,500 resistance zone.
  • The price is trading below above $19,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $19,150 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair is showing bullish signs and might extend gains above $20,000.

Bitcoin Price Starts Fresh Rally

Bitcoin price extended losses below the $19,000 support zone. Yesterday, the US CPI data was released, which posted an increase of 8.2%. It pushed BTC price below the $18,500 support zone.

The bears gained strength and the price dived to the $18,200 support zone. However, the bears failed to push the price further lower. A low was formed near $18,142 and there was a strong bullish reaction. The price gained bullish momentum and climbed above the $19,000 level.

Bitcoin price cleared the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $20,443 swing high to $18,142 low. Besides, there was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $19,150 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.

The price is now trading below above $19,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It is trading near the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $20,443 swing high to $18,142 low.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $20,000 level. A clear move above the $20,000 resistance might pump the price further higher. The next major resistance is near the $20,450 level. Any more gains might start a steady increase towards the $21,200 resistance zone.

Dips Supported in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to rise above the $20,000 resistance zone, it could start a downside correction. An immediate support on the downside is near the $19,500 zone.

The next major support is near the $19,200 zone and the 100 hourly SMA. A downside break below the $19,200 support zone might increase selling pressure. In the stated case, the price could decline towards the $18,500 support zone.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now in the overbought zone.

Major Support Levels – $19,500, followed by $19,200.

Major Resistance Levels – $20,000, $20,450 and $21,200.

Blockchain

Chiliz (CHZ) Social Mentions Hit Highest Mark In The Last 90 Days.

October 14, 2022

Recent weeks have seen a dramatic increase in social mentions of Chiliz, data compiled by LunarCrush show. Its token’s 90-day high made it big in the latest social mentions.

Market insights tracker LunarCrush cited this figure (9.46k) as one indicator to keep an eye on when considering an investment in Chiliz.

The approaching 2022 FIFA World Cup may help explain the increase in social media buzz. This is due to the fact that the CHZ token has a practical application in the realm of sports.

Will the increase in social media references lead to an upswing with less than a month until the start of the much-hyped global sports spectacle?

As of this writing, CHZ is trading at $0.193980, down 9.5% in the last seven days, data from Coingecko show, Friday.

Chiliz Jargon And All The Talk

Data provided by CryptoQuant shows that CHZ’s foreign exchange reserves have decreased by 0.72% over the last seven days.

The fact that investors appear to be buying CHZ with the intention of keeping it for the long term is a very optimistic indicator.

The high number of persons depositing to exchanges , which can be observed with the exchange depositing transactions tool, more than makes up for this.

Chart: TradingView

Previous and current price movements exhibit a head-and-shoulders harmonic pattern, which typically occurs just prior to a trend reversal. In both intraday and 4-hour periods, the coin is currently experiencing a significant free fall.

Chaikin’s money flow indicator likewise deteriorates, falling to -0.34 as well. A sign that bears are dominant in the current time frame. The bull-bear strength signal is negative, and bears are currently attacking the market.

With the present speed of the wild decline, a trading day close below the 61.80 Fibonacci level is anticipated.

Can CHZ Still Spice Up The Situation?

CHZ is presently in one of the worst possible situations for a cryptocurrency. With the $0.28 resistance displaying strength and the $0.18 support line having been breached, a decline towards the key $0.14 level is expected.

However, if the 61.80 Fibonacci level mitigates the present slump, the $0.18 or $0.21 immediate resistance levels could be tested or broken. Things don’t seem to look good for the bulls at this moment.

Long-term investors are in trouble as this decline has broken the ascending triangle pattern. The 20-day to 100-day DEMA all support this tendency. As the FIFA World Cup approaches, a trend shift may occur during the next few weeks.

Chiliz Chz Social Mentions Hit Highest Mark In The LastCHZ market cap at $1.16 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from The Coin Republic, Chart: TradingView.com
Disclaimer: The analysis represents the author's personal views and should not be construed as investment advice.

