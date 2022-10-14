Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Soars up Following Google Supports

LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed XENO Governance Token (GXE) on October 10, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GXE/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

As a PvP game based on Web3 with GameFi aspects, PROJECT XENO enables players to battle using unique NFT characters and win the battles to earn tokens. Its native token XENO Governance Token (GXE) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on October 10, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing PROJECT XENO

The listed company in Japan, Crooz, is developing XENO. Crooz is one of the leading mobile social game developers for over 20 years and known for running the giant shopping website, SHOPLIST.

PROJECT XENO is a tactic game with GameFi and e-sports aspects. Players who own NFT characters can acquire Utility Tokens (UT) and NFTs by playing the game. They can also trade NFTs seamlessly through the in-app wallet and marketplace. Their earnings are securely stored in the “General” in-app account with built-in swap functionality.

XENO has also onboarded HIKARU, the most influential YouTuber in Japan, as an ambassador. XENO is moving strategically to face the issues that GameFi has and bring in the non crypto users.

In addition, XENO has collaborated with the greatest of all time boxer, Floyd Mayweather Jr. to launch the exclusive NFT and is acquiring the leading IPs.

The gameplay video is now live for the public and attracting lots of attention.

XENO Gameplay🎮 4/4 ✅XENO – Strategical PvP Battle Game There is no difference in the “strength” of each character “XENO”, and the winner is determined by the player’s skill and choices. pic.twitter.com/52xTy9dM0W — PROJECT XENO (@PROJECTXENO_GLB) October 1, 2022

The alpha version of the game will be launched in December at the earliest and it is highly anticipated by the users.

In the PROJECT XENO game, players can battle using unique NFT characters and win the battles to earn Utility Token (UT). UT can be used to train and acquire NFT characters, which are also tradable in the in-app marketplace. Players equip their NFT characters with skills to battle. The strategy depends on the combination of the characters and skills the player chooses. Also, the tactic develops to predict the opponent’s actions during battle and assemble the skills the player uses.

There are 5 classes for NFT characters in PROJECT XENO game, such as a breaker, guardian, samurai, and psychic, and each has its characteristics. Players can select various fighting styles by combining skill cards according to their characteristics.

In terms of gameplay, PROJECT XENO’s vision is to design a fair battle that emphasizes strategy and tactics. Thus, the game is unlikely to be a situation where players who possess special characters or items always win.

Additionally, it will host championship tournaments as the place where best players can earn the most. Governance tokens will be rewarded to players in the championship tournament, and the total amount of rewards changes for each championship tournament. The qualified players will divide the tokens according to their battle results, and the highest ranked player earns the most rewards.

About GXE Token

PROJECT XENO uses 2 types of tokens: a governance token and a utility token. XENO Governance Token (GXE) is its governance token that can be rewarded in the championship tournament. By holding this token, users will be able to have benefits when the NFT sale will be held, have advantage in the game, and enjoy other benefits granted to the users.

Based on BEP-20, GXE has a total supply of 6 billion (i.e. 6,000,000,000) tokens, of which 30% is provided for play and earn, 5% is allocated for operation, 5% is provided for private sale, 10% is provided for public sale, 20% is allocated for the ecosystem, 5% will be used for marketing, 20% is allocated to the team, and the remaining 5% is allocated to advisors.

The GXE token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on October 10, 2022, investors who are interested in the PROJECT XENO investment can easily buy and sell GXE token on LBank Exchange right now. The listing of GXE token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

