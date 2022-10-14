Connect with us

Blockchain

Elon Musk Is Under Investigation Over a $44 Billion Deal, Says Twitter

Elon Musk Is Under Investigation Over A $44 Billion Deal, Says Twitter
News
  • As per Twitter, Elon Musk is being investigated for his deal of Twitter acquisition.
  • Musk jokingly claims he is selling “Burnt Hair” perfumes to pay for the Twitter purchase.

The Tesla Inc CEO, Elon Musk is currently under investigation by US federal authorities for his conduct in connection with the $44 billion acquisition deal of Twitter, as per the social media platform’s court filing released on Thursday.

The attorneys for Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, one of the largest Delaware Law Firms stated in a filing that Musk is presently the focus of a federal inquiry, regarding his conduct.

When Will the Battle End?

Twitter’s lawyers claimed that the company had asked Musk’s lawyers for months to reveal their interactions with federal authorities. However, the attorneys had not complied, citing ‘investigative privilege.’ Twitter later requested the Delaware court to access the documents that Musk has provided to authorities.

Twitter’s lawyer stated: 

This game of ‘hide the ball’ must end…bear upon key issues in this litigation.

Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter drew widespread attention globally. Musk initially planned to buy Twitter, but then altered his mind, claiming that the social media company had provided incorrect information regarding spam bots. Twitter breached its contractual commitments after he backed away from the initiative.

Following this, Twitter denied the claim and responded by filing a petition against the billionaire. Both parties were supposed to go to trial in Delaware Chancery Court on October 17. However, Musk changed his mind again and recently he stated that he would buy Twitter for the agreed-upon price of $54.20 per share.

Moreover, the world’s richest man recently launched a perfume brand named, ‘Burnt Hair,’. In a tweet, Musk urged people to buy his perfume, so that he can acquire Twitter. 

Blockchain

Ethereum Price Pumps and Looks Ready For Another Leg Higher Over $1,400

Ethereum Price Pumps
Ethereum spiked lower after the US CPI release against the US Dollar. ETH dived to $1,200 before it started a sharp increase and surpassed $1,300.

  • Ethereum trimmed all losses and climbed back above the $1,300 resistance zone.
  • The price is now trading above $1,300 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $1,290 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
  • The pair seems to be eyeing a steady increase above the $1,350 resistance zone.

Ethereum Price Jumps Over 5%

Ethereum faced a sharp decline after the US CPI data was released, similar to bitcoin price. ETH dropped below the $1,250 support level. It even spiked below the $1,200 level before the bulls emerged.

A low was formed near $1,188 and the price started a strong increase. There was over 5% rally above the $1,250 resistance zone. Ether price broke the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,306 swing high to $1,188 low.

Besides, there was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $1,290 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The pair is now trading above $1,300 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $1,335 level. It is near the 1.236 Fib extension level of the downward move from the $1,306 swing high to $1,188 low. The first major resistance is near the $1,350 level. A clear upside break above the $1,350 resistance zone could open the doors for more gains.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise towards the $1,400 resistance. Any more gains might send the price towards the $1,500 resistance.

Fresh Decline in ETH?

If ethereum fails to climb above the $1,335 resistance, it could start a downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,310 level.

The next major support is near the $1,290 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A downside break below the $1,290 might start a fresh decline to $1,250. Any more losses may perhaps open the gates for a move towards the $1,200 support.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACDThe MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining momentum in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSIThe RSI for ETH/USD is now in the overbought zone.

Major Support Level – $1,290

Major Resistance Level – $1,335

Blockchain

XENO Governance Token (GXE) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Xeno Governance Token (Gxe) Is Now Available For Trading On Lbank Exchange
LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed XENO Governance Token (GXE) on October 10, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GXE/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

As a PvP game based on Web3 with GameFi aspects, PROJECT XENO enables players to battle using unique NFT characters and win the battles to earn tokens. Its native token XENO Governance Token (GXE) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on October 10, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing PROJECT XENO

The listed company in Japan, Crooz, is developing XENO. Crooz is one of the leading mobile social game developers for over 20 years and known for running the giant shopping website, SHOPLIST.

PROJECT XENO is a tactic game with GameFi and e-sports aspects. Players who own NFT characters can acquire Utility Tokens (UT) and NFTs by playing the game. They can also trade NFTs seamlessly through the in-app wallet and marketplace. Their earnings are securely stored in the “General” in-app account with built-in swap functionality.

XENO has also onboarded HIKARU, the most influential YouTuber in Japan, as an ambassador. XENO is moving strategically to face the issues that GameFi has and bring in the non crypto users.

In addition, XENO has collaborated with the greatest of all time boxer, Floyd Mayweather Jr. to launch the exclusive NFT and is acquiring the leading IPs.

The gameplay video is now live for the public and attracting lots of attention.

The alpha version of the game will be launched in December at the earliest and it is highly anticipated by the users.

In the PROJECT XENO game, players can battle using unique NFT characters and win the battles to earn Utility Token (UT). UT can be used to train and acquire NFT characters, which are also tradable in the in-app marketplace. Players equip their NFT characters with skills to battle. The strategy depends on the combination of the characters and skills the player chooses. Also, the tactic develops to predict the opponent’s actions during battle and assemble the skills the player uses.

There are 5 classes for NFT characters in PROJECT XENO game, such as a breaker, guardian, samurai, and psychic, and each has its characteristics. Players can select various fighting styles by combining skill cards according to their characteristics.

In terms of gameplay, PROJECT XENO’s vision is to design a fair battle that emphasizes strategy and tactics. Thus, the game is unlikely to be a situation where players who possess special characters or items always win.

Additionally, it will host championship tournaments as the place where best players can earn the most. Governance tokens will be rewarded to players in the championship tournament, and the total amount of rewards changes for each championship tournament. The qualified players will divide the tokens according to their battle results, and the highest ranked player earns the most rewards.

About GXE Token

PROJECT XENO uses 2 types of tokens: a governance token and a utility token. XENO Governance Token (GXE) is its governance token that can be rewarded in the championship tournament. By holding this token, users will be able to have benefits when the NFT sale will be held, have advantage in the game, and enjoy other benefits granted to the users.

Based on BEP-20, GXE has a total supply of 6 billion (i.e. 6,000,000,000) tokens, of which 30% is provided for play and earn, 5% is allocated for operation, 5% is provided for private sale, 10% is provided for public sale, 20% is allocated for the ecosystem, 5% will be used for marketing, 20% is allocated to the team, and the remaining 5% is allocated to advisors.

The GXE token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on October 10, 2022, investors who are interested in the PROJECT XENO investment can easily buy and sell GXE token on LBank Exchange right now. The listing of GXE token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

Learn More about GXE Token:

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

[email protected]

[email protected]

Blockchain

Bitcoin Price Jumps 5%, Why Recent Breakout Seems Significant

Bitcoin Price Jumps
Bitcoin price traded to a new weekly low before reversing losses against the US Dollar. BTC broke $19,500 and might rise further towards $20,500.

  • Bitcoin is up nearly 5% and there was a clear move above the $19,500 resistance zone.
  • The price is trading below above $19,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $19,150 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair is showing bullish signs and might extend gains above $20,000.

Bitcoin Price Starts Fresh Rally

Bitcoin price extended losses below the $19,000 support zone. Yesterday, the US CPI data was released, which posted an increase of 8.2%. It pushed BTC price below the $18,500 support zone.

The bears gained strength and the price dived to the $18,200 support zone. However, the bears failed to push the price further lower. A low was formed near $18,142 and there was a strong bullish reaction. The price gained bullish momentum and climbed above the $19,000 level.

Bitcoin price cleared the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $20,443 swing high to $18,142 low. Besides, there was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $19,150 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.

The price is now trading below above $19,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It is trading near the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $20,443 swing high to $18,142 low.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $20,000 level. A clear move above the $20,000 resistance might pump the price further higher. The next major resistance is near the $20,450 level. Any more gains might start a steady increase towards the $21,200 resistance zone.

Dips Supported in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to rise above the $20,000 resistance zone, it could start a downside correction. An immediate support on the downside is near the $19,500 zone.

The next major support is near the $19,200 zone and the 100 hourly SMA. A downside break below the $19,200 support zone might increase selling pressure. In the stated case, the price could decline towards the $18,500 support zone.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now in the overbought zone.

Major Support Levels – $19,500, followed by $19,200.

Major Resistance Levels – $20,000, $20,450 and $21,200.

Blockchain

Chiliz (CHZ) Social Mentions Hit Highest Mark In The Last 90 Days.

Chiliz
Recent weeks have seen a dramatic increase in social mentions of Chiliz, data compiled by LunarCrush show. Its token’s 90-day high made it big in the latest social mentions.

Market insights tracker LunarCrush cited this figure (9.46k) as one indicator to keep an eye on when considering an investment in Chiliz.

The approaching 2022 FIFA World Cup may help explain the increase in social media buzz. This is due to the fact that the CHZ token has a practical application in the realm of sports.

Will the increase in social media references lead to an upswing with less than a month until the start of the much-hyped global sports spectacle?

As of this writing, CHZ is trading at $0.193980, down 9.5% in the last seven days, data from Coingecko show, Friday.

Chiliz Jargon And All The Talk

Data provided by CryptoQuant shows that CHZ’s foreign exchange reserves have decreased by 0.72% over the last seven days.

The fact that investors appear to be buying CHZ with the intention of keeping it for the long term is a very optimistic indicator.

The high number of persons depositing to exchanges , which can be observed with the exchange depositing transactions tool, more than makes up for this.

Chart: TradingView

Previous and current price movements exhibit a head-and-shoulders harmonic pattern, which typically occurs just prior to a trend reversal. In both intraday and 4-hour periods, the coin is currently experiencing a significant free fall.

Chaikin’s money flow indicator likewise deteriorates, falling to -0.34 as well. A sign that bears are dominant in the current time frame. The bull-bear strength signal is negative, and bears are currently attacking the market.

With the present speed of the wild decline, a trading day close below the 61.80 Fibonacci level is anticipated.

Can CHZ Still Spice Up The Situation?

CHZ is presently in one of the worst possible situations for a cryptocurrency. With the $0.28 resistance displaying strength and the $0.18 support line having been breached, a decline towards the key $0.14 level is expected.

However, if the 61.80 Fibonacci level mitigates the present slump, the $0.18 or $0.21 immediate resistance levels could be tested or broken. Things don’t seem to look good for the bulls at this moment.

Long-term investors are in trouble as this decline has broken the ascending triangle pattern. The 20-day to 100-day DEMA all support this tendency. As the FIFA World Cup approaches, a trend shift may occur during the next few weeks.

Chiliz Chz Social Mentions Hit Highest Mark In The LastCHZ market cap at $1.16 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from The Coin Republic, Chart: TradingView.com
Disclaimer: The analysis represents the author's personal views and should not be construed as investment advice.

Blockchain

FRMO Corp. Announces Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Results and Conference Call

Establishment Of Bitdao's Layer 1 (L1) Proposed By Bitdao Development Team Headed By Bybit
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FRMO Corp. (the “Company” or “FRMO”) (OTC Pink: FRMO) today reported its financial results for the 2023 first quarter ended August 31, 2022.

Financial Highlights

FRMO’s total book value as of August 31, 2022 was $345.9 million ($7.86 per share on a fully diluted basis), including $157.0 million of non-controlling interests. Book value for the same period, excluding the non-controlling interests was $188.9 million ($4.29 per share). This compares with total book value at the prior fiscal year end on May 31, 2022 of $314.3 million ($7.14 per share), including $132.9 million of non-controlling interests. Book value for the same period, excluding the non-controlling interests was $181.4 million ($4.12 per share). Current assets, comprised primarily of cash and equivalents and equity securities, amounted to $255.4 million as of August 31, 2022, and $223.8 million as of May 31, 2022. Total liabilities were $25.3 million as of August 31, 2022, and $23.9 million as of May 31, 2022, comprised primarily of securities sold, not yet purchased and deferred taxes.

FRMO’s net income attributable to the Company for the quarter ended August 31, 2022 rose to $7,478,672, or $0.17 per share, compared to $960,717, or $0.02 per share, a year earlier.

FRMO’s net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities net of taxes for the three months ended August 31, 2022 was $97,166 ($0.00 per diluted share) compared to $1,303,002 ($0.03 per diluted share) for the three months ended August 31, 2021.

Net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities net of taxes is a measure not based on GAAP and is defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in “Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures” at the end of this release.

Valuation of securities and cryptocurrencies are subject to change after August 31, 2022. The market value of several securities and cryptocurrencies might have changed substantially since that date. We look forward to finding new ways to expand our cryptocurrency mining operations.

As of August 31, 2022 and May 31, 2022, the Company held a 21.85% and 21.88% equity interest in Horizon Kinetics Hard Assets LLC (“HKHA”), a company formed by Horizon Kinetics LLC and certain officers, principal stockholders, and directors of FRMO Corp. (“the Company”). Due to the common control and ownership between HKHA and the Company’s principal stockholders and directors, HKHA has been consolidated within the Company’s financial statements. The noncontrolling interest of 78.15% and 78.12% in HKHA has been eliminated from results of operations for the periods ended August 31, 2022 and May 31, 2022.

Further details are available in the Company’s Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarter ended August 31, 2022. These statements have been filed on the OTC Markets Group Disclosure and News Services, which may be accessed at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FRMO/filings. These documents are also available on the FRMO website at www.frmocorp.com.

Conference Call

Murray Stahl, Chairman and CEO, and Steven Bregman, President and CFO, will host a conference call on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 4:15 p.m. ET. Only questions submitted to [email protected] before 1:oo p.m. on the day of the call will be considered. The call can be accessed by dialing 877-502-9276 (domestic toll free), or +1-313-209-4906 (international toll) and entering the following Confirmation Code: 9128763. A replay will be available from 7:15 P.M. on the day of the teleconference until November 18, 2022. To listen to the archived call, use the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1576797&tp_key=8dfa0cc6b2
The replay passcode is 9128763.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)

August 31,

May 31,

2022

2022

(Unaudited)
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

36,022

$

33,289

Equity securities, at fair value

 

217,031

 

187,386

Other current assets

 

2,384

 

3,083

Total Current Assets

 

255,437

 

223,758

Investment in limited partnerships and other equity investments, at fair value

84,836

82,630

Investments in securities exchanges

 

4,815

 

4,815

Other assets

 

2,076

 

2,177

Investment in Horizon Kinetics LLC

 

13,898

 

14,702

Participation in Horizon Kinetics LLC revenue stream

 

10,200

 

10,200

Total Assets

$

371,262

$

338,282

 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Current Liabilities:
Securities sold, not yet purchased

$

2,068

$

2,573

Other current liabilities

 

183

 

212

Total Current Liabilities

 

2,251

 

2,785

Deferred Tax Liability

 

22,374

 

20,470

Mortgage payable

 

692

 

700

Total Liabilities

 

25,318

 

23,955

 
Stockholders’ Equity:
Stockholders’ Equity Attributable to the Company

 

188,916

 

181,409

Noncontrolling interests

 

157,028

 

132,919

Total Stockholders’ Equity

 

345,944

 

314,327

 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

$

371,262

$

338,282

 
(Components may not sum to totals due to rounding)
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(amounts in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended

August 31,

August 31,

2022

 

2021

 

(Unaudited)
Revenue:
Fees

$

760

 

$

1,117

 

Equity losses from limited partnerships and limited liability companies

 

(97

)

 

(963

)

Unrealized gains from investments

 

1,487

 

 

2,542

 

Other

 

2,418

 

 

216

 

Total revenue before unrealized gains (losses) from equity securities

 

4,568

 

 

2,912

 

Unrealized gains (losses) from equity securities

 

29,671

 

 

(7,078

)

Total Revenue

 

34,238

 

 

(4,166

)

Total Expenses

 

466

 

 

308

 

 
Income (loss) from Operations before Provision for Income Taxes

 

33,773

 

 

(4,475

)

Provision for Income Taxes

 

2,260

 

 

1,819

 

Net Income (Loss)

 

31,513

 

 

(6,294

)

Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

24,034

 

 

(7,255

)

Net Income Attributable to FRMO Corporation

$

7,479

 

$

961

 

 
Diluted Net Income per Common Share

$

0.17

 

$

0.02

 

 
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding
Basic

 

44,017,781

 

 

44,012,781

 

Diluted

 

44,029,921

 

 

44,031,575

 

 
(Components may not sum to totals due to rounding)

About FRMO Corp.

FRMO Corp. invests in and receives revenues based upon consulting and advisory fee interests in the asset management sector.

FRMO had 44,017,781 shares of common stock outstanding as of August 31, 2022.

For more information, visit our website at www.frmocorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words like “believe,” “expect” and “anticipate” mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but that there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, the general economics of the financial industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the Company, and a sustainable market.

Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports as filed on our website www.frmocorp.com and on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FRMO/filings.

Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

Net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities is net income attributable to the Company exclusive of unrealized gains (losses) from equity securities, net of tax. Net income attributable to the Company is the GAAP measure most closely comparable to net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities.

Management uses net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities, along with other measures, to gauge the Company’s performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities, which may vary significantly between periods. Net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities is provided as supplemental information, and is not a substitute for net income attributable to the Company and does not reflect the Company’s overall profitability.

The following table reconciles the net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities to net income attributable to the Company for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
August 31, 2022 August 31, 2021
(Unaudited) (Unaudited)
 
Amount Diluted
earnings
per
common share		 Amount Diluted
earnings
per
common
share
(000’s except per common share amounts and percentages)
Net Income Attributable to the Company Excluding the Effect of Unrealized Gain (Loss) from Equity Securities and Diluted Earnings per Common Share Reconciliation:
 
Net income attributable to the Company

$

7,479

 

$

0.17

$

961

 

$

0.02

 

 
Unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities

 

29,671

 

 

(7,078

)

Unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

22,160

 

 

(7,475

)

Unrealized gain from equity securities attributable to the Company

 

7,511

 

 

397

 

Tax benefit on unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities attributable to the company

 

(129

)

 

(739

)

Unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities attributable to the Company, net of taxes

 

7,382

 

$

0.17

 

(342

)

$

(0.01

)

 
Net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities

$

97

 

$

0.00

$

1,303

 

$

0.03

 

 
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

 

44,029,921

 

 

44,031,575

 

 
(Earnings per share components may not sum to totals due to rounding)

 

Thérèse Byars

Corporate Secretary

Email: [email protected]
Telephone: 646-495-7337

www.frmocorp.com

Blockchain

Solana Fails To Hold $30 Support, How Cheap Will Solana's Price Be?

Solana Fails To Hold $30 Support, How Cheap Will Solana'S Price Be?
  • SOL price struggles as $30 support failed to hold, with many buyers sweating on their open SOL position. 
  • SOL price breaks below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average; the price continues its range around the $30 mark.  
  • The price of SOL could restest $24-$16 if the price maintains a bearish structure. 

The price of Solana (SOL) has struggled recently to reclaim its bullish strength against tether (USDT) but was unable to as the price hit a new fresh rock. The crypto market faced a new drawback as Bitcoin (BTC) price dropped from a region of $19,000 to $18,100 as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) suggested an increase in inflation affecting the price of BTC negatively with Solana (SOL) not left out of the equation as price lost its key support. (Data from Binance)

State Of The Market

After exhibiting relief bounces and the crypto market cap appearing poised to rally to a high with the hopes of altcoins joining the party, this was cut short as many altcoins experienced a price decline, with many losing key support and more at risk of falling as the price of Bitcoin Dominance (BTC.D) continues to rise.

Solana (SOL) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.

The first week of October saw many altcoins showing significant strength as the rally, with others producing double-digit gains combined with the fact that BTC.D was down at the time. As a result, there was little Bitcoin effect during the price retracement.

The price of SOL in recent weeks has protected the region of $30 as the price rallied away from this region to avoid breaking this zone. SOL’s price held this support zone to avert the possibility of turning this strong support into resistance. After BTC saw its price rejected to a low of $18,200, the price of SOL lost this support but quickly bounced from this region to reclaim its support at $30.  

Weekly resistance for the price of SOL – $34.

Weekly support for the price of SOL – $30.

Price Analysis Of SOL On The Daily (1D) Chart

Daily SOL Price Chart | Source: SOLUSDT On Tradingview.com

The daily timeframe for SOL price faced rejection at $34 as the price could not break above and has struggled to flip this region into support. The price continued to move below $34 before the price was met with a rejection to a region of $28 as the price bounced off this region to reclaim $30. If the price of SOL loses this region of support, we would most likely see the price drop to a low of $24-$20 

The price of SOL trades at $30 as the price bounced off after a drop to $28. SOL’s price trades below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) as the price needs to flip 50 EMA to resume a short-term bullish trend. 

Daily resistance for the price of SOL – $34.

Daily support for the price of SOL – $30-$28.

Featured Image From Pymnts, Charts From Tradingview

