First NFL start a ‘dream come true’ for Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson
Skylar Thompson can approach the week of practice with the expectation that he will be the starting quarterback come Sunday for the Miami Dolphins against the Minnesota Vikings.
“It’s exciting,” Thompson said ahead of Wednesday practice, where he was bound for the first-team reps as Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater progress through concussion protocol. “It’s a dream come true, something that I’ve worked for my whole life. There’s a ton that goes into that, and I didn’t get here just by myself.”
Because of exactly that, Thompson’s first call when he received the news was to his father.
“He was emotional and excited for me, told me that I earned it,” said Thompson, the rookie seventh-round draft pick out of Kansas State. “He was proud of me. My dad and I have been through a lot, and this was my ultimate goal. For him as a father being able to hear me express what I’ve accomplished, the goal of starting a game in the NFL, it meant a lot to him.
“My dad is probably my go-to. I have a great circle around me of people that have supported me from Day 1 as a person, more so than as a football player.”
Thompson was thrown into the fire in last Sunday’s 40-17 loss at the New York Jets, entering after Bridgewater, who was already replacing Tagovailoa, was knocked out of the game from a hit by New York cornerback Sauce Gardner on Miami’s first offensive play. Thompson went 19 of 33 for 166 yards and an interception while taking 15 hits behind an offensive line that played two backup tackles for most of the game.
On Sunday against the Vikings (4-1), Thompson will have, beyond the possibility of a return of starting tackles Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson, a full week to prepare, which Thompson says helps.
“I’m a very mental visualization person and like to put myself in situations before they happen,” he said. “Having a week of prep, just most importantly, building the continuity of the offense with the snap counts, the cadence, the protections, timing of routes, all that stuff is so important to build throughout the week.”
He’s also feeling the trust of the Dolphins receiving corps too.
“Just trust what you see,” receiver Jaylen Waddle said he told him. “He’s a confident guy. He’s young, but he’s confident in that he can make every throw.”
Thompson reviewed his performance against the Jets after reviewing the film.
“There was lots of learning,” he said. “Definitely some things to be proud about and excited about moving forward, and then there’s definitely some plays that I wish I had back.”
Thompson will also have the advantage of having his fellow quarterbacks on the sideline with him. He had neither Tagovailoa nor Bridgewater to cross-check things they were seeing on the field during the Jets game.
“Huge, because in a game experience for a quarterback, you get coached,” McDaniel said of the impact that makes. “There’s a lot of stuff going on and you’re taking in information from one, two, three voices. But then when you have a peer that has gone through it and has seen it, that translation — it might be one word, it might be a pat on the back — that teammate support is a very immensely huge thing for a player like that.”
Thompson had an impressive preseason against opponents’ backup defenders, finishing the exhibition season with 450 passing yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions while completing 75 percent of passes for a 138.4 rating.
After Bridgewater’s brief stint as the franchise’s 24th different starting quarterback since Dan Marino retired at the conclusion of the 1999 season, Thompson would become No. 25 on Sunday.
Injury updates
The Dolphins (3-2) were without running back Raheem Mostert (knee), Armstead (toe) and outside linebacker Melvin Ingram (veteran rest) at Wednesday practice.
It was a positive sign that cornerback Xavien Howard, who said at his locker he expects to play against Minnesota, was able to practice on a limited basis on Wednesday after missing the game at the Jets.
“X and Armstead need the whole week,” McDaniel said.
McDaniel said of Tyreek Hill, who participated fully recovering from a quadriceps injury and his foot ailment that caused him to travel back from East Rutherford, New Jersey in a walking boot on his left foot: “He’s going to get some work in, and he won’t be practicing with a boot on.”
While Tagovailoa began to throw at Wednesday’s practice in his return from concussion protocol, Bridgewater only worked out on the side. Also seen on the side of drills were, defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (veteran rest) and tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring). Smythe and Bridgewater listed as non-participants while Ogbah was limited.
Aside from Howard, Tagovailoa and Ogbah, other Dolphins limited on Wednesday’s injury report were: Defensive tackle Zach Sieler (hand), cornerback Kader Kohou (oblique), offensive lineman Robert Jones (back) and defensive backs Clayton Fejedelem (ankle/knee) and Elijah Campbell (foot).
No more ping-pong
The Dolphins’ ping-pong table that sat in the heart of the team’s locker room at their practice facility has been removed in a decision made by Hill and the other Miami captains.
“Tyreek and the captains decided that they wanted to take a step forward with all of their opponent prep with regard to the team and their preparations with our game plans in general,” McDaniel said. “They, collectively, as a group of players, wanted more time investment during the week on their jobs for Sunday.
“Instead of just saying it, they did something about it. … That, to me, is leadership. Leadership is acting, not talking.”
The team was in the middle of a player-led tournament that even had a bracket posted on the wall near the table.
Ravens vs. Giants staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 6 game at MetLife Stadium?
Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday’s Week 6 game between the Ravens and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey:
Jonas Shaffer, reporter
Ravens 24, Giants 20: The game’s most talked-about subplot is how much of the kitchen sink Don “Wink” Martindale will throw at Lamar Jackson. The game’s most important subplot might be how much attention the Ravens devote to Saquon Barkley — and how well they can tackle him. Considering the Giants’ injuries, the Ravens should have the edge in all three phases. But the Giants are unconventional enough that a win won’t come easily.
Mike Preston, columnist
Ravens 28, Giants, 21: The Giants are a scrappy bunch but they only have a running offense, which the Ravens will shut down. New York defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale will cause problems for quarterback Lamar Jackson, but not enough to prevent a Ravens victory. The Giants really aren’t a good football team yet; more pretenders than contenders.
Childs Walker, reporter
Ravens 27, Giants 19: There are two essential plots here: Will Lamar Jackson punish Don “Wink” Martindale’s blitzes and will Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones run all over a soft Baltimore run defense? These will make for compelling football, but the Ravens have more paths to victory and will not let this become a trap game against an opponent that played in London last Sunday.
Ryan McFadden, reporter
Ravens 28, Giants 20: The Ravens made strides Sunday night, containing Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ talented receivers. I’m expecting the secondary to continue their strong play, especially against Daniel Jones. It’s hard to envision a scenario where the Ravens completely neutralize Saquon Barkley, who looks every bit like the player he was before tearing his ACL. As long as the Ravens can contain him to some degree, I think Lamar Jackson and the offense will do enough to pull out a victory and head into their divisional matchup against the Browns next week with a ton of momentum.
C.J. Doon, editor
Ravens 31, Giants 17: Don’t let the records fool you. By Football Outsiders’ DVOA, a measure of overall efficiency, the Giants are among the worst 4-1 teams since 1981. Running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones are a formidable combination when healthy, but the Giants don’t have any other playmakers who can threaten the Ravens’ defense. It’s going to take another herculean effort from coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale and a banged-up Giants defense to keep this game close, and that’s asking too much.
Tim Schwartz, editor
Ravens 28, Giants 17: Are the Giants for real? I guess we’ll find out Sunday as they face their toughest test yet. Don’t be fooled by their 4-1 record; New York owns wins against the Titans, Panthers and Bears (by a combined 12 points), but it deserves credit for rallying to beat the Packers last week in London. The Ravens look primed to make a run as they continue to get reinforcements, and running back J.K. Dobbins starts to look more like the version of himself we saw in 2020. Slowing down running back Saquon Barkley, who’s second in the league in rushing, will be a tough task for the Ravens. It will be fascinating to see the chess match between offensive coordinator Greg Roman and former Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. Ultimately, though, talent matters, and only one side has Lamar Jackson.
Dolphins-Vikings predictions: Will Miami pull off upset with rookie Skylar Thompson at QB?
Dolphins (3-2) vs. Minnesota Vikings (4-1), Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX
Latest line: Vikings are favored by 3 1/2 points; over/under is 42.
Dave Hyde, Sports Columnist (Season record: 3-2): Dolphins 24, Vikings 20
Yes, the Vikings are 4-1, but they’ve beaten up on a couple of NFC North patsies in Detroit and Chicago and their only opponents with a winning record is 3-2 Green Bay. Kirk Cousins is just good enough to make you concerned about their offense, but it averages 23 points a game — exactly like the Dolphins. But Cousins and star receiver Justin Jefferson, who already has 40 catches, could have another big day against Miami’s struggling secondary. Jefferson had a career-high 12 catches for 154 yards against the Bears last week.
Chris Perkins, Dolphins Columnist (Season record: 1-4): Vikings 27, Dolphins 24
This is largely based on the Dolphins’ injury situation. Their depth is being tested in many areas, but perhaps the biggest issue is the cornerback situation, which has a huge bearing on the entire defense. The Dolphins are ranked 28th against the pass and have given up numerous big plays. It’s also a major question how rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson will fare in his first NFL start. The Dolphins have won eight straight games at Hard Rock Stadium, but they will be hard-pressed to extend that streak.
David Furones, Dolphins Writer (Season record: 3-2): Vikings 30, Dolphins 20
Miami will remain with third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson against the Vikings as Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater remain in concussion protocol. The Dolphins are also trying to bring several star players back from injury in Xavien Howard, Terron Armstead and Tyreek Hill. The Vikings are off to a strong 4-1 start. Dalvin Cook could be in for a big game back in his hometown, and Pro Bowl receiver Justin Jefferson might feast on a banged-up Dolphins secondary. Jefferson leads the NFL in receiving yards with 547.
Kathy Laughlin, Sports Editor (Season record: 3-2): Vikings 34, Dolphins 20
The Dolphins seem to be in a downward spiral, and facing Minnesota isn’t going to help them pull out of it. The Vikings’ only loss has been to the undefeated Eagles, and they are clicking on many levels. The Dolphins’ dismal fourth quarter last week makes it hard to pick Miami, especially with its quarterback situation and injury woes. Miami’s defense needs to get back on track.
Keven Lerner, Assistant Sports Editor (Season record: 2-3): Vikings 27, Dolphins 17
While Tua Tagovailoa inched closer to returning, rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson will start against the Vikings as Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater remain in concussion protocol. If Bridgewater is cleared to return this week, he will back up Thompson against Minnesota. But a third-string QB making his first NFL start doesn’t bode well against the division-leading Vikings. Veteran Kirk Cousins and his standout receivers certainly get the nod in this matchup.
Steve Svekis, Assistant Sports Editor (Season record: 2-3): Vikings 27, Dolphins 20
The Dolphins are getting buried by injuries, and the Vikings while not having looked impressive doing it, are 4-1 and leading the NFC North. If the Dolphins’ top two cornerbacks to cover Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen are Nik Needham and Kader Kohou, the Dolphins may need at least a half-dozen sacks to survive. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, though, has been sacked more than three times only once in his past two-dozen games.
With a knitted scarf, an Orioles fan tracked the club’s first winning season since 2016 in yarn
The first three rows Emily Ann Meyer knitted were of the same slate grey yarn, an ominous beginning to a season-long endeavor. The Orioles season-ticket holder had decided to knit a scarf throughout the 2022 campaign, a way to visualize the team’s progress from start to finish.
But with a three-game sweep to the Tampa Bay Rays, Meyer only touched one ball of yarn that first weekend in early April.
“This is a lot of grey,” Meyer told her friend Teri Thorowgood, whom she shares a season-ticket package with. “This is not the way to start it.”
But after 162 games, the finished product at Meyer’s home in New Windsor displayed Baltimore’s first winning season since 2016 in a unique way — with orange representing home wins, black signifying road wins and white and grey reserved for home and road losses.
The stretch of grey to begin the year gave way to orange — a home-opening win against the Milwaukee Brewers. Two more lines of white followed, then a smattering of orange, black and grey again. The season was underway.
“It’s incredibly organic,” Meyer said. “This is actually data visualization.”
Meyer got the idea from a few friends who also knit. They had mapped a Boston Red Sox season out on a scarf, and Meyer decided she could do the same for her Orioles. She placed a schedule on the fridge and wrote down each result before taking out her knitting needles to record it there.
“After every game, I just knit two rows,” Meyer said. “It looks like so much more than it is because it progresses through the season, but it’s not too much work at any one time.”
Thorowgood offered ample reminders, too, just in case.
After a late game she knew Meyer wouldn’t have stayed awake for, Thorowgood would ask, “Did you get last night’s loss in? Did you get that double-header win in?” Thorowgood had a particular interest in the progress, beyond attending nearly all of the home games with Meyer. The scarf is her birthday present.
“I’m a fan since I was in utero, when my mother and father used to come to Memorial Stadium,” Thorowgood said. “So I’m a big O’s fan. It’s going to be my favorite birthday present.”
There isn’t a way to specially mark a turning point beyond seeing the frequency of orange and black rows increase. When catcher Adley Rutschman was promoted May 21, there’s still a white row for the loss to the Rays.
But on the latter half of the scarf, after Rutschman arrived in Baltimore, the difference is stark. Rutschman debuted with the Orioles eight games under .500. They finished 67-55 with the rookie on the roster, an 89-win pace for a full season. And with Rutschman starting at catcher, Baltimore was on a 96-win pace.
The demarcation line on the scarf, then, comes in those orange and black lines, with an especially thick batch of orange with a black border marking Baltimore’s 10-game winning streak in July to vault the club into unexpected postseason contention.
“Obviously,” Meyer said, “my favorite block.”
After the Orioles pulled within half a game of the final American League wild-card spot in late August, the late-season tail-off can be seen with more white and grey. Still, the scarf ended up with more orange and black as the result of a winning year.
And with the way this turned out, Meyer plans to complete another scarf for next season. Perhaps that one will feature even more orange and black — and extend beyond just 162 games.
The Top 25, Week 7: College football games and players to watch, plus midseason awards
Welcome to The Top 25, a weekly rundown of the best of college football.
Each week, The Baltimore Sun will break down the top games, players and teams to watch, from the Power Five to the Group of Five. Here’s what to know for Week 7:
5 games to watch
No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan (Saturday, noon, Fox): While the Nittany Lions have won two of the past three meetings against the Wolverines — and nearly pulled off the upset last season in Happy Valley — they haven’t won in The Big House since 2009. This might come down to which quarterback makes fewer mistakes, and that’s hard to predict between Sean Clifford and J.J. McCarthy. Michigan has dominated inferior opponents thus far, but we’ll see if it’s truly worthy of being considered a playoff contender this week.
No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee (Saturday, 3:30 p.m., CBS): This has been a lopsided rivalry since coach Nick Saban took over Alabama in 2007, with the Crimson Tide winning 15 straight meetings by an average margin of nearly 26 points. With star Alabama quarterback Bryce Young still recovering from a shoulder injury and Tennessee’s offense ranking among the best in the country, this is the Volunteers’ best chance yet to end the streak.
No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU (Saturday, 3:30 p.m., ABC): The battle between the last two unbeaten teams in the Big 12 might be decided by big plays. TCU’s offense ranks first nationally in yards per play, but the defense has allowed 12 plays of 30-plus yards. Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders completed six passes of 20-plus yards in a 41-31 win over Texas Tech, while the defense recorded 14 tackles for loss. One big gain (or loss) could be the difference.
No. 4 Clemson at Florida State (Saturday, 7:30 p.m., ABC): The Tigers have won six straight in this series, but this might be the best Seminoles team they’ve faced in awhile. Clemson’s defense hasn’t been as spectacular as last season, a curious development considering how much talent there is up front. If quarterback Jordan Travis can deliver both on the ground and through the air, this could be a season-defining win for Florida State.
No. 7 Southern California at No. 20 Utah (Saturday, 8 p.m., Fox): Given the soft schedule that awaits the Trojans, it’s fair to say this game could decide their postseason fate. This will be USC’s first matchup against a team inside the top 40 of ESPN’s SP+ efficiency rankings, putting pressure on not only quarterback Caleb Williams to meet high expectations, but for the Trojans defense to prove it’s capable of making some stops.
5 players to watch
Mississippi State QB Will Rogers (at No. 22 Kentucky): While the return of Will Levis for Kentucky will capture most of the attention, the quarterback on the other sideline is worth watching, too. Rogers has operated coach Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense to perfection, leading the country with 351.7 passing yards per game and throwing 22 touchdown passes to just three interceptions.
Minnesota RB Mohamed Ibrahim (at No. 24 Illinois): The Baltimore native ranked second in the nation in rushing before being ruled out against Purdue with an ankle injury, and Minnesota struggled to move the ball in his absence in a 20-10 loss. He’s expected to return this weekend, breathing new life into the Gophers’ Big Ten West title hopes.
Ole Miss WR Jonathan Mingo (vs. Auburn): In a 52-28 comeback win over Vanderbilt, Mingo had nine catches for 247 yards and two touchdowns, including 71- and 72-yard scores that iced the game. He ranks second in the country with an average of 23.1 yards per catch.
Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer (vs. Stanford): Considered the best tight end prospect in the 2023 NFL draft class and a potential first-round pick, Mayer has come on strong after a slow start. He enjoyed his best game of the season in a 28-20 win over BYU, catching 11 passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns.
Florida LB Ventrell Miller (vs. LSU): The redshirt senior has been all over the field when healthy, recording a season-high 11 tackles in last week’s win over Missouri. Miller is the highest-graded linebacker in the Power Five, according to Pro Football Focus.
5 top Heisman Trophy candidates
1. Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud (70.6% completion, 1,737 passing yards, 24 TDs, 3 INTs, 94.8 QBR): The second-year starter is on track to not only win a national title, but be the top quarterback selected in April’s draft.
2. Kansas QB Jalon Daniels (66.7% completion, 1,072 passing yards, 11 TDs, 1 INT, 90.1 QBR; 335 rushing yards, 3 TDs): The breakout star of the season has led the Jayhawks to a remarkable turnaround with his big arm and quick feet, though he was hurt last week against TCU and is unlikely to play against Oklahoma.
3. UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (74.8% completion, 1,510 passing yards, 15 TDs, 2 INTs, 88.4 QBR; 231 rushing yards, 4 TDs): The former five-star recruit has put it all together in his fifth season, leading the Bruins to their best start in the Chip Kelly era.
4. USC QB Caleb Williams (64.9% completion, 1,590 passing yards, 14 TDs, 1 INT, 83.1 QBR; 178 rushing yards, 3 TDs): The Oklahoma transfer has been the unflappable leader of a rebuilt roster, making the Trojans playoff contenders in coach Lincoln Riley’s first season.
5. Michigan RB Blake Corum (118 carries for 735 yards, 6.23 average, 11 TDs): The former St. Frances Academy star has been an explosive playmaker for an offense that’s needed his production more than ever.
5 top Coach of the Year candidates
1. Lance Leipold, Kansas: After building a Division III dynasty at Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he won six national championships, Leipold has turned one of the worst programs in the Power Five into a legitimate Big 12 contender. The Jayhawks are ranked for the first time since 2009 and one win away from becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 2008.
2. Josh Heupel, Tennessee: The former Oklahoma quarterback has built one of the best offenses in the country and taken the Volunteers to heights they haven’t reached in nearly two decades. The last time Tennessee was ranked as high as No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll was 2005, when it entered the season No. 3.
3. Lincoln Riley, USC: The former Oklahoma coach has defied expectations for a first-year leader, delivering immediate results with a combination of impact transfers and a brilliant offensive scheme.
4. Dino Babers, Syracuse: After three disappointing seasons under Babers, the Orange have bounced back to start undefeated and put themselves in contention to compete for an ACC title.
5. Bret Bielema, Illinois: The former Wisconsin and Arkansas coach has helped build one of the strongest defenses in the country, propelling the Fighting Illini into the Top 25 for the first time since 2011.
5 top Bednarik Award candidates (top defensive player)
1. Alabama OLB Will Anderson Jr.: The junior edge rusher has been as disruptive as ever, recording five sacks, 10 tackles for loss and a pick-six to lead one of the stingiest defenses in the country.
2. Utah CB Clark Phillips III: The sophomore leads the nation with five interceptions and has returned two of them for touchdowns, including an 80-yard pick-six against UCLA.
3. Arkansas LB Drew Sanders: The junior has outperformed All-SEC teammate Bumper Pool, ranking second nationally with 6 1/2 sacks while adding two forced fumbles and three passes defended.
4. Iowa LB Jack Campbell: The senior All-Big Ten standout has been the leader of perhaps the nation’s best defense, ranking eighth nationally with 63 tackles while grading as one of the top linebackers in the country, according to PFF.
5. USC DL Tuli Tuipulotu: The junior leads the country with seven sacks and ranks second with 12 1/2 tackles for loss, helping lead a disruptive defense that’s forced 15 turnovers.
News
Linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin brings fascinating Cuban ancestry, and passion, to Gophers football
Mariano Sori-Marin just can’t wait.
When Gophers football home games end on Saturday afternoons, the middle linebacker will head out to a restaurant with parents Katrina and Mariano and older sister Analiese. The couple have made the seven-hour drive from the family’s home in the southern Chicago suburb of Mokena, Ill., and along the way, picked up their daughter in Madison, Wis.
These dinners are the precious moments the family of four get to spend together each week, but their cerebral son/brother can’t stop thinking about it. He has to know.
Sori-Marin must watch a few clips of the game that just transpired at Huntington Bank Stadium. So, on the drive to the restaurant and before the appetizers come out to their table, the fifth-year senior is quickly scanning through plays on his phone. He’s not as interested in the highlights as the lowlights, which will gnaw at him.
“Put the phone down,” his sister has scolded.
“Just give me five minutes, Analiese.”
The phone is soon locked and stowed. “He pays a lot of attention and we have nice meals,” Katrina added.
That’s the level of love and dedication Sori-Marin brings to the Gophers program. He will express himself again at 11 am. Saturday in front of an estimated 40 family members and friends who will make the shorter trip to Champaign, Ill., for Minnesota’s game against No. 24 Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
Joe Rossi values Sori-Marin’s input so much that the defensive coordinator/linebacker coach will ask him — and a few other trusted defensive veterans — for input on preferences within that week’s game plan. After Sori-Marin gets a head start on game film before Saturday night dinners, he will take diligent notes in the film room during the week.
“He prepares probably as well as anyone I’ve ever coached in my career,” Rossi said. “That gives him an edge .. and it gives us an edge defensively. He does a lot of work for us with calling things out, getting us in and out of checks, alerting guys of certain things. The work that he puts in from a preparation standpoint is second to none.”
The Gophers are No. 1 in the nation in total defense through five games (allowing 220 yards per game), and Sori-Marin is their leading tackler with 32, including a team-best three for lost yardage.
Kirk Ciarrocca says Sori-Marin’s passion doesn’t depend on the day. “Whether it’s spring practice number nine, training camp practice number 17 or game four on the schedule,” the Gophers offensive coordinator said, “he just loves to play the game and loves to compete.”
TEARS OVER DA BEARS
It’s pretty much expected, given where he grew up, that Sori-Marin’s favorite NFL team is the Chicago Bears, and given his position on the field, it’s fitting his favorite player was their hall of fame linebacker Brian Urlacher.
In the family room with dad, little Mariano would put on his plastic blue helmet and sit on the floor in front of the TV to watch Bears games. When they would lose, he would cry. When they would win, he would wear Urlacher’s No. 54 jersey for days on end.
For a class project in the eighth grade, Sori-Marin wrote a report on George Halas, the Bears’ legendary founder, owner and head coach.
When Sori-Marin was around five years old, the Bears were playing the Packers in December, but the family had plans to go to see the Chicago Symphony Orchestra at the exact same time. No one in the family wanted to break the news to him that he couldn’t watch the game. Yet when they did, he cried. The waterworks subsided until they drove past Soldier Field on the way to the concert. More tears flowed.
But during breaks in the symphony’s performance, Santa Claus would come out and give score updates. That helped, somewhat.
“There still might be a little PTSD,” Mariano said with a smile this week.
FIRST WITH FILM
Sori-Marin had no time for peewee flag football and jumped at the chance to play tackle at age eight. By 12, his youth coach, Matt Hunniford, had Sori-Marin and his teammates watching film together.
“I just always thought watching film was the normal part of the game,” Sori-Marin said. “Just because I was introduced to it at such a young age that you never really knew anything else.”
Being an early adopter helped Sori-Marin once he got to high school, but only Ivy League schools showed interest until the Gophers offered the 27th-rated player in the state of Illinois a scholarship for the 2018 class.
In Dinkytown, Sori-Marin’s film study took off under Rossi and former linebacker Thomas Barber. “I always give credit to them,” he said.
At 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds, Sori-Marin has old-school size for a linebacker, but that also means he’s not the quickest going sideline to sideline nor in pass coverage. Being able to diagnose plays and having a deeper understanding of other opponents’ tips and tendencies shown on film gives him the ability to stay a step ahead.
THE PAST
The Sori-Marin family played a role in pivotal Cuban history.
Mariano’s grandfather, Mariano I, and his great uncle, Humberto, supported the Cuban Revolution, which overthrew dictator Fulgencio Batista in the late 1950s.
Humberto, an attorney and an economist, became minister of agriculture, essentially a cabinet member within new president Fidel Castro’s administration, Mariano Sori-Marin II told the Pioneer Press in an interview.
Humberto worked on agrarian reform laws with famous rebel Che Guevara, and Humberto believed the goal was to redistribute land to the people, but he resigned when that initiative went in a communist direction, Sori-Marin II said.
Humberto went into exile in the U.S., joined the CIA-led counter revolution and played a role in the Bay of Pigs invasion in 1961.
“He actually was one of the frontmen,” Sori-Marin II shared. “He came back to the island secretively. I think it was about a week before the actual (invasion). He knew everything that was going to happen. … He got captured (and) it was just a big disaster.”
Humberto was then executed by firing squad.
“I’m proud to talk about his history and everything he did,” Mariano II said. “He did the right thing. He could have taken the easy path and just stayed with the government. The people that sort of toed the line, they lived very well. He could have just stayed at his position.
“But he said, ‘No, this is not what we fought for.’ And so he was a man of principle.”
When Humberto was killed, his brother Mariano I stepped down from his role as a doctor in Cuba’s health department. Mariano I and wife gave birth to Mariano II in 1963 and a daughter in 1965, and made plans to leave Cuba in 1967. Everyone in the family but Mariano I received visas; he had to defect.
Instead of settling in Miami like so many Cubans, they opted for Lexington, Ky. Mariano II said it seemed like a normal childhood. “One thing that’s great about this country, is they’re so welcoming of people that just want to come here, be free and make a living and a life for themselves,” he said.
Mariano II and Katrina, who is of mostly German and English descent, met at Indiana University. He is a tax consultant; she works in marketing. Analiese is now a biopharmaceutical researcher at PPD Laboratories. Mariano III has a finance degree from the Carlson School of Management.
Mariano III shares the same pride in his Cuban roots as his dad. “The biggest thing is it just gives you a sense of perspective of what we get to do here in the United States,” he said last week. “We’re not worrying about things like that, where we don’t have to have a Bay of Pigs invasion, we get to come out here and play football each and every day.”
THE FUTURE
While Sori-Marin is obsessed with the game, he has other passions, including food. As a “foodie,” he has a list of his 100 favorite eating spots across the Twin Cities. but Cuban food is is favorite. So, when he’s done watching clips postgame at family meals, he can get into the restaurant’s menu, ingredients, flavors and scene.
During preseason camp in August, Sori-Marin hosted a social-media series called “Meals with Mariano.” He was poised, articulate and easy going as he talked food with teammates in front of the camera.
Katrina said her son could be the next Guy Fieri. Fleck said if that’s his career path, it would possibly be more of a “Beat Bobby Flay” kind of role because Sori-Marin would need the competitive aspect. Big Ten Network employees have said after interviews about football that he could have a future in TV.
But his parents strongly believe when his playing days are done, he will stay in the game. Fleck and Sori-Marin have talked a lot about him coaching and the demands of the profession. Sori-Marin doesn’t deny coaching seems like a favorite, but says his future might be in an NFL front office or as an agent.
Sori-Marin then wondered about what an August might be like if he wasn’t involved in training camp. “It just wouldn’t feel right,” he said. “You know, ‘I should be doing football right now.’ That’s what the world requires me to do.”
