Blockchain
FRMO Corp. Announces Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Results and Conference Call
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FRMO Corp. (the “Company” or “FRMO”) (OTC Pink: FRMO) today reported its financial results for the 2023 first quarter ended August 31, 2022.
Financial Highlights
FRMO’s total book value as of August 31, 2022 was $345.9 million ($7.86 per share on a fully diluted basis), including $157.0 million of non-controlling interests. Book value for the same period, excluding the non-controlling interests was $188.9 million ($4.29 per share). This compares with total book value at the prior fiscal year end on May 31, 2022 of $314.3 million ($7.14 per share), including $132.9 million of non-controlling interests. Book value for the same period, excluding the non-controlling interests was $181.4 million ($4.12 per share). Current assets, comprised primarily of cash and equivalents and equity securities, amounted to $255.4 million as of August 31, 2022, and $223.8 million as of May 31, 2022. Total liabilities were $25.3 million as of August 31, 2022, and $23.9 million as of May 31, 2022, comprised primarily of securities sold, not yet purchased and deferred taxes.
FRMO’s net income attributable to the Company for the quarter ended August 31, 2022 rose to $7,478,672, or $0.17 per share, compared to $960,717, or $0.02 per share, a year earlier.
FRMO’s net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities net of taxes for the three months ended August 31, 2022 was $97,166 ($0.00 per diluted share) compared to $1,303,002 ($0.03 per diluted share) for the three months ended August 31, 2021.
Net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities net of taxes is a measure not based on GAAP and is defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in “Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures” at the end of this release.
Valuation of securities and cryptocurrencies are subject to change after August 31, 2022. The market value of several securities and cryptocurrencies might have changed substantially since that date. We look forward to finding new ways to expand our cryptocurrency mining operations.
As of August 31, 2022 and May 31, 2022, the Company held a 21.85% and 21.88% equity interest in Horizon Kinetics Hard Assets LLC (“HKHA”), a company formed by Horizon Kinetics LLC and certain officers, principal stockholders, and directors of FRMO Corp. (“the Company”). Due to the common control and ownership between HKHA and the Company’s principal stockholders and directors, HKHA has been consolidated within the Company’s financial statements. The noncontrolling interest of 78.15% and 78.12% in HKHA has been eliminated from results of operations for the periods ended August 31, 2022 and May 31, 2022.
Further details are available in the Company’s Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarter ended August 31, 2022. These statements have been filed on the OTC Markets Group Disclosure and News Services, which may be accessed at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FRMO/filings. These documents are also available on the FRMO website at www.frmocorp.com.
Conference Call
Murray Stahl, Chairman and CEO, and Steven Bregman, President and CFO, will host a conference call on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 4:15 p.m. ET. Only questions submitted to [email protected] before 1:oo p.m. on the day of the call will be considered. The call can be accessed by dialing 877-502-9276 (domestic toll free), or +1-313-209-4906 (international toll) and entering the following Confirmation Code: 9128763. A replay will be available from 7:15 P.M. on the day of the teleconference until November 18, 2022. To listen to the archived call, use the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1576797&tp_key=8dfa0cc6b2
The replay passcode is 9128763.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands)
|
August 31,
|
May 31,
|
2022
|
2022
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
36,022
|
$
|
33,289
|Equity securities, at fair value
|
|
217,031
|
|
187,386
|Other current assets
|
|
2,384
|
|
3,083
|Total Current Assets
|
|
255,437
|
|
223,758
|Investment in limited partnerships and other equity investments, at fair value
|
84,836
|
82,630
|Investments in securities exchanges
|
|
4,815
|
|
4,815
|Other assets
|
|
2,076
|
|
2,177
|Investment in Horizon Kinetics LLC
|
|
13,898
|
|
14,702
|Participation in Horizon Kinetics LLC revenue stream
|
|
10,200
|
|
10,200
|Total Assets
|
$
|
371,262
|
$
|
338,282
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|Current Liabilities:
|Securities sold, not yet purchased
|
$
|
2,068
|
$
|
2,573
|Other current liabilities
|
|
183
|
|
212
|Total Current Liabilities
|
|
2,251
|
|
2,785
|Deferred Tax Liability
|
|
22,374
|
|
20,470
|Mortgage payable
|
|
692
|
|
700
|Total Liabilities
|
|
25,318
|
|
23,955
|Stockholders’ Equity:
|Stockholders’ Equity Attributable to the Company
|
|
188,916
|
|
181,409
|Noncontrolling interests
|
|
157,028
|
|
132,919
|Total Stockholders’ Equity
|
|
345,944
|
|
314,327
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|
$
|
371,262
|
$
|
338,282
|(Components may not sum to totals due to rounding)
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
|(amounts in thousands, except share data)
|Three Months Ended
|
August 31,
|
August 31,
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|(Unaudited)
|Revenue:
|Fees
|
$
|
760
|
|
$
|
1,117
|
|Equity losses from limited partnerships and limited liability companies
|
|
(97
|
)
|
|
(963
|
)
|Unrealized gains from investments
|
|
1,487
|
|
|
2,542
|
|Other
|
|
2,418
|
|
|
216
|
|Total revenue before unrealized gains (losses) from equity securities
|
|
4,568
|
|
|
2,912
|
|Unrealized gains (losses) from equity securities
|
|
29,671
|
|
|
(7,078
|
)
|Total Revenue
|
|
34,238
|
|
|
(4,166
|
)
|Total Expenses
|
|
466
|
|
|
308
|
|Income (loss) from Operations before Provision for Income Taxes
|
|
33,773
|
|
|
(4,475
|
)
|Provision for Income Taxes
|
|
2,260
|
|
|
1,819
|
|Net Income (Loss)
|
|
31,513
|
|
|
(6,294
|
)
|Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
24,034
|
|
|
(7,255
|
)
|Net Income Attributable to FRMO Corporation
|
$
|
7,479
|
|
$
|
961
|
|Diluted Net Income per Common Share
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
$
|
0.02
|
|Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding
|Basic
|
|
44,017,781
|
|
|
44,012,781
|
|Diluted
|
|
44,029,921
|
|
|
44,031,575
|
|(Components may not sum to totals due to rounding)
About FRMO Corp.
FRMO Corp. invests in and receives revenues based upon consulting and advisory fee interests in the asset management sector.
FRMO had 44,017,781 shares of common stock outstanding as of August 31, 2022.
For more information, visit our website at www.frmocorp.com.
Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words like “believe,” “expect” and “anticipate” mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but that there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, the general economics of the financial industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the Company, and a sustainable market.
Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports as filed on our website www.frmocorp.com and on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FRMO/filings.
Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures
Net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities is net income attributable to the Company exclusive of unrealized gains (losses) from equity securities, net of tax. Net income attributable to the Company is the GAAP measure most closely comparable to net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities.
Management uses net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities, along with other measures, to gauge the Company’s performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities, which may vary significantly between periods. Net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities is provided as supplemental information, and is not a substitute for net income attributable to the Company and does not reflect the Company’s overall profitability.
The following table reconciles the net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities to net income attributable to the Company for the periods indicated:
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|August 31, 2022
|August 31, 2021
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Amount
|Diluted
earnings
per
common share
|Amount
|Diluted
earnings
per
common
share
|(000’s except per common share amounts and percentages)
|Net Income Attributable to the Company Excluding the Effect of Unrealized Gain (Loss) from Equity Securities and Diluted Earnings per Common Share Reconciliation:
|Net income attributable to the Company
|
$
|
7,479
|
|
$
|
0.17
|
$
|
961
|
|
$
|
0.02
|
|Unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities
|
|
29,671
|
|
|
(7,078
|
)
|Unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
22,160
|
|
|
(7,475
|
)
|Unrealized gain from equity securities attributable to the Company
|
|
7,511
|
|
|
397
|
|Tax benefit on unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities attributable to the company
|
|
(129
|
)
|
|
(739
|
)
|Unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities attributable to the Company, net of taxes
|
|
7,382
|
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
(342
|
)
|
$
|
(0.01
|
)
|Net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities
|
$
|
97
|
|
$
|
0.00
|
$
|
1,303
|
|
$
|
0.03
|
|Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|
|
44,029,921
|
|
|
44,031,575
|
|(Earnings per share components may not sum to totals due to rounding)
Contacts
Thérèse Byars
Corporate Secretary
Email: [email protected]
Telephone: 646-495-7337
www.frmocorp.com
Blockchain
Solana Fails To Hold $30 Support, How Cheap Will Solana’s Price Be?
- SOL price struggles as $30 support failed to hold, with many buyers sweating on their open SOL position.
- SOL price breaks below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average; the price continues its range around the $30 mark.
- The price of SOL could restest $24-$16 if the price maintains a bearish structure.
The price of Solana (SOL) has struggled recently to reclaim its bullish strength against tether (USDT) but was unable to as the price hit a new fresh rock. The crypto market faced a new drawback as Bitcoin (BTC) price dropped from a region of $19,000 to $18,100 as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) suggested an increase in inflation affecting the price of BTC negatively with Solana (SOL) not left out of the equation as price lost its key support. (Data from Binance)
State Of The Market
After exhibiting relief bounces and the crypto market cap appearing poised to rally to a high with the hopes of altcoins joining the party, this was cut short as many altcoins experienced a price decline, with many losing key support and more at risk of falling as the price of Bitcoin Dominance (BTC.D) continues to rise.
Solana (SOL) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.
The first week of October saw many altcoins showing significant strength as the rally, with others producing double-digit gains combined with the fact that BTC.D was down at the time. As a result, there was little Bitcoin effect during the price retracement.
The price of SOL in recent weeks has protected the region of $30 as the price rallied away from this region to avoid breaking this zone. SOL’s price held this support zone to avert the possibility of turning this strong support into resistance. After BTC saw its price rejected to a low of $18,200, the price of SOL lost this support but quickly bounced from this region to reclaim its support at $30.
Weekly resistance for the price of SOL – $34.
Weekly support for the price of SOL – $30.
Price Analysis Of SOL On The Daily (1D) Chart
The daily timeframe for SOL price faced rejection at $34 as the price could not break above and has struggled to flip this region into support. The price continued to move below $34 before the price was met with a rejection to a region of $28 as the price bounced off this region to reclaim $30. If the price of SOL loses this region of support, we would most likely see the price drop to a low of $24-$20
The price of SOL trades at $30 as the price bounced off after a drop to $28. SOL’s price trades below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) as the price needs to flip 50 EMA to resume a short-term bullish trend.
Daily resistance for the price of SOL – $34.
Daily support for the price of SOL – $30-$28.
Featured Image From Pymnts, Charts From Tradingview
Blockchain
Why Crypto Market Sentiment May Present A Unique Buying Opportunity
The crypto market sentiment has not shown any significant recovery during the last couple of months. There have been points where it looked as if the worst was over but the market had declined into the extreme fear territory once more. However, instead of the doom and gloom that usually follows markets such as this, there may be a unique opportunity for investors looking to buy at favorable prices.
A Good Time To Buy
Historically, there have been times when buying cryptocurrencies has been more favorable than others. One of those has been times when the market has spent a long stretch in the extreme fear territory and there is low momentum in the market.
Investors are often wary of putting money into digital assets at times like this, causing the price of the assets to decline. However, this can present a buying opportunity because of the low prices and the reduced volume needed to move the market.
Total market cap drops to $851 billion | Source: Crypto Total Market Cap on TradingView.com
An example of this happening is back in mid-2020 before the bull run had begun. The crypto market had spent the better part of March and April in the extreme fear region. What would follow was a market rally that would eventually see bitcoin break above $10,000, a more than 100% increase from its March 2021 lows below $4,000.
Crypto Market May See A Recovery
Currently, the crypto market is succumbing to the pressure of the CPI data release and the FOMC meeting. These are historical events that have always had an impact on the macro markets and bitcoin’s high correlation with the stock market has seen it decline during this time too. However, there could be a turn in the tide coming.
The Fed has been increasing interest rates for a while now due to high inflation rates. Naturally, this cannot go on for long and there will eventually be a reversal. When this happens, risk assets will react positively and cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin are expected to do well in such a market.
“Rich Dad Poor Dad” author Robert Kiyosaki forecasted that this change would come about in early 2023 and that the dollar would decline in value. An event like this would trigger a flee to safety in digital assets such as bitcoin, which Kiyosaki has urged investors to purchase.
Featured image from Finance Monthly, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Blockchain
NFT Tech Initiates Play-2-Earn Dashboard Cashdash Monetization
VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NFT #crypto—NFT Technologies Inc. (NEO: NFT | Frankfurt: 8LO) (“NFT Tech”), a leading technology company partnering with top-tier brands to accelerate their entry into the world of web3 through innovative technologies and unparalleled creativity, is pleased to announce that it will begin monetization of its Play-2-Earn (P2E) dashboard Cashdash.
Cashdash is a P2E dashboard that helps gamers discover new games, allows them to track earnings in real time, and compares those earnings to other games and other players. The platform also has an asset management tool with crypto wallet integration and features a unique scoring tool that rates games based on multiple factors. NFT Tech believes Cashdash has the potential to bring significant value to every P2E gamer in the industry.
Cashdash aims to be the CoinMarketCap of the P2E space. CoinMarketCap, which Binance acquired for $400 million USD, is one of the first stops for new crypto investors. CoinMarketCap allows people to track the price of coins in real time and is the crypto version of a stock screener. Crypto experts believe gaming will be the leading use of NFT assets in five years and will be responsible for the next 100 million users of blockchain technology.
NFT Tech is empowering Cashdash’s monetization through Sherwa, which has been matching players with other players and games since 2019, and has worked with major game developers like Riot Games and Activision. Sherwa has over 1 million downloads with users primarily based in South America, a region that is a major force in P2E games and traditional gaming going back to World of Warcraft and Runescape. In 2011, “gold farmers” who stockpile game currencies to sell to other players, made up 85% of the 3rd party gaming services industry.
“We want Cashdash to be the one-stop shop for every player in the play to earn space,” said Wayne Lloyd, NFT Tech Executive Chairman. “Everything from education and information on certain games to asset management and eventually the ability for players to trade items in one game for items in another. As the space matures and the gaming experiences increase, we saw Ubisoft and other AAA developers commit to building play-to-earn games, we think this industry will be a multi-billion dollar opportunity for NFT Tech, and we’re happy to be launching products at such an early stage.”
Cashdash is starting to onboard the first batch of P2E games. These games pay the company an initial listing fee and commit to providing in-game assets for the new users Cashdash brings in. In exchange, these games get a verified status on the platform and analytic tracker, while Cashdash continues to find more players.
Other analytic platforms in the gaming industry have seen huge success. Products such as add-ons or game analytic tools are becoming more and more common. For example, op.gg is a website that allows League of Legends players to see the rank of players in their game and some other minor analytics about their opponents. Op.gg sees more than 70 million monthly visits compared to the 180 million monthly players playing League of Legends.
“Gaming will inevitably be linked to NFTs and their success,” continued Wayne. “Gamers already interact with NFT-like products via in-game skins, powerups, etc. With hundreds of P2E games launching, players constantly look for the best games to invest their time in. We’re excited to be launching this as the first of many web3 products that will empower gamers to understand the market better.”
About NFT Tech
NFT Tech works to develop infrastructure, assets, real estate and IP in the metaverse, build and generate revenue from web3 games and assets, and bring insights and benefits to the public markets. By bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and the Web3 space, NFT Tech is mainstreaming decentralized ownership, NFTs, and the metaverse.
Follow us on social media:
twitter.com/nfttech
medium.com/@nfttechnologies
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws with respect to the Company. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to completion of the acquisition of Sherwa and closing date thereof; benefits realized from the Transaction; expansion of the Company’s NFT developments and product offerings; potential benefits and demands for direct-to-consumer NFT projects; potential benefits, development and acceptance of web3 and related applications; plans for accelerating growth and transformation of gaming industry; and the continued and strengthening public acceptance of NFTs, P2E Games and related offerings. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release including, without limitation, the risk factors described in the Prospectus. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.
No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Neo Exchange has not reviewed or approved this press release for the adequacy or accuracy of its contents.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.
Contacts
For more information:
Wayne Lloyd, Executive Chairman
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 (604) 800-5838
Blockchain
Binance Coin (BNB) Loses Key Support, Is $200 The Next Stop?
- BNB price struggles as $270 support fail to hold, with many buyers wishing for $200 BNB.
- BNB price breaks below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average; this invalidates the bullish price of BNB.
- The price of BNB could restest $200 if the price maintains a bearish structure.
Many The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has struggled recently to reclaim its bullish strength against tether (USDT) but was unable to as the price hit a new fresh rock. The crypto market faced a new drawback as Bitcoin (BTC) price dropped from a region of $19,000 to $18,100 as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) suggested an increase in inflation affecting the price of BTC negatively with Binance Coin (BNB) not left out of the equation. (Data from Binance)
State Of The Market
After showing relief bounces and the crypto market cap looking ready to rally to a high with the hopes of altcoins joining the party, this was cut short as many altcoins experienced a price decline, with many losing key support and more risk of falling as the price of Bitcoin Dominance (BTC.D) continues to rise.
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.
The first week of October saw many altcoins showing so much strength as the rally, with others producing double-digit gains coupled with the fact that BTC.D was down at that moment, and as such, there was not much Bitcoin effect during price retracement.
The price of BNB in recent weeks has protected the region of $270 as the price needs to hold this key support to avoid its price from going lower to a region of $245 and possibly $200. After BTC saw its price rejected to a low of $18,200, the price of BNB followed its price as this was a sharp decline across the crypto market.
With the price of BNB protecting this key support, we could see price bouncing off this region; if the price of BNB remains bearish, we see this region flipped into resistance.
Weekly resistance for the price of BNB – $298.
Weekly support for the price of BNB – $270-$260.
Price Analysis Of BNB On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, BNB faced rejection at $298 as the price struggled recently to flip this region into support. The price continued to move below $298 before the price was met with a rejection to a region of $265.
The price of BNB trades at $270 as the price bounced off after a drop to $265. BNB’s price trades below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) as the price needs to flip these regions to become bullish for BNB. The values of $280 and $305 correspond to 50 and 200 EMA as they act as resistance for the BNB price.
Daily resistance for the price of BNB – $290-$305.
Daily support for the price of BNB – $270.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
Blockchain
Mogo’s Portfolio Company, Coinsquare, Announces New Status as Canada’s First IIROC-regulated Cryptocurrency Dealer and Marketplace Member
VANCOUVER, Canada–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) (TSX:MOGO) (“Mogo” or the “Company”) today announced that Coinsquare, Canada’s longest operating crypto asset trading platform and a company in which Mogo is an approximate 34% shareholder, received approval from the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (“IIROC”) for its investment dealer registration and IIROC membership through its wholly owned subsidiary Coinsquare Capital Markets Ltd. This regulatory status will now position Coinsquare as the first crypto-only, IIROC registered investment dealer and marketplace member across all provinces and territories of Canada.
With Coinsquare being IIROC regulated, clients will now have the added comfort and security of knowing that Coinsquare is subject to the highest level of dealer compliance and oversight under the existing regulatory system. Additional information on this development can be found in Coinsquare’s press release.
“We commend the Coinsquare team for achieving this important and value-driving milestone. We believe this registration helps them further differentiate from the competition and, when combined with the recently announced acquisition of CoinSmart, should position Coinsquare well for future growth and long-term success,” said Greg Feller, Mogo’s President and CFO.
MogoCrypto Changes
Mogo also announced that it will be winding down its current bitcoin product (“MogoCrypto”). Consistent with the roadmap and plans for MogoTrade, the Company expects to reintroduce and expand a crypto trading option within the MogoTrade app. MogoCrypto revenue is immaterial to the Company’s financial results and Mogo’s primary exposure to crypto continues to be its 34% ownership stake in Coinsquare.
“Mogo was a pioneer in crypto in Canada, creating a simple way for Canadians to own Bitcoin. We are proud of our history in this space and remain committed to providing our members with options to access this asset class,” said David Feller, CEO of Mogo. “While the current and evolving regulatory environment means it’s no longer feasible for us to offer the MogoCrypto product in its current form, we will continue to work with our regulators to incorporate a crypto trading offering within MogoTrade in the future. Once live, we expect this new solution will give Mogo users significantly more investment options and functionality.”
MogoCrypto users will be provided with more information regarding the options available to them as the Company implements these changes.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations to reintroduce and expand crypto trading options within the MogoTrade app and the related regulatory approvals. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, and may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual financial results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Mogo’s growth, its ability to expand into new products and markets and its expectations for its future financial performance are subject to a number of conditions, many of which are outside of Mogo’s control, including the receipt of any required regulatory approval. For a description of the risks associated with Mogo’s business please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of Mogo’s current annual information form, which is available at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Mogo disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.
About Mogo
Mogo Inc., one of Canada’s leading financial technology companies, is empowering its more than 2 million members with simple digital solutions to help them get in control of their financial health while also making a positive impact with their money. Through the free Mogo app, consumers can access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa* Platinum Prepaid Card featuring automatic carbon offsetting, get free monthly credit score monitoring and ID fraud protection and access personal loans and mortgages. Mogo’s new MogoTrade app offers commission-free stock trading that helps users make a positive impact with every investment and together with Moka, Mogo’s wholly-owned subsidiary bringing automated, fully-managed flat-fee investing to Canadians, forms the heart of Mogo’s digital wealth platform. Mogo’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Carta Worldwide, also offers a digital payments platform that powers the next-generation card programs from innovative fintech companies in Europe, North America and APAC. To learn more, please visit mogo.ca or download the mobile app (iOS or Android).
About Coinsquare
Founded in 2014, Coinsquare, a private company incorporated under the laws of Canada provides customers with a proprietary platform engineered to deliver a robust, secure, and intelligent interface for trading Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and other digital assets. Coinsquare has grown to become Canada’s oldest operating digital asset firm, trading on behalf of over half a million Canadians. For additional information please visit www.coinsquare.com.
Contacts
For further information:
Craig Armitage
Investor Relations
[email protected]
(416) 347-8954
US Investor Relations Contact
Lytham Partners, LLC
Ben Shamsian
New York | Phoenix
646-829-9701
[email protected]
Blockchain
State of the Art Exhibition at Paris+ par Art Basel 2022, Presented by Tezos
- State of the Art, Presented by Tezos at Paris+ par Art Basel will be on public view from October 20-23, 2022 at the Grand Palais Éphémère.
- The exhibition will feature four prints by visionary generative artists Zancan and William Mapan.
- The live-minting experience by fx(hash) lets visitors mint and receive a unique generative art NFT in real time. The installation will feature generative artworks from Julien Espagnon, Olivier Bodini, Ada.Ada.Ada, and Eliza SJ.
- The Tezos NFT Speaker Series will be held at the nearby Le Bal de la Marine from Friday, October 21 at 10:00am to Sunday, October 23 at 5:30pm CET. Check the full schedule here.
- Tezos, an energy-efficient blockchain, has gained global acclaim as a platform of choice for artists looking to mint NFTs sustainably and responsibly.
PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The contemporary renaissance of generative art will be in the spotlight at this year’s Paris+ par Art Basel at the groundbreaking exhibition – State of the Art, Presented by Tezos. This unique interactive exhibition from Tezos, an energy-efficient blockchain, will celebrate the union of transformative technology and a disruption to the traditional art landscape that is generative art.
The Tezos exhibition will bring together three components of the digital art world – curation, ownership and exhibition. It will feature four framed prints from renowned generative artists Zancan and William Mapan. Mapan’s project, Dragons, was created by exploring unexpected outputs from an earlier piece of code, while the Garden, Monoliths iteration on display is a regenerated version of the original artwork crafted by Zancan specifically for this show. These pieces highlight the malleable nature of generative art with an element of surprise.
The works of Zancan and Mapan will be complemented by four live minting stations with generative artworks by Julien Espagnon, Olivier Bodini, Ada Ada Ada, and Eliza SJ. Visitors will mint unique generative pieces by these artists live from Paris+!
Blockchains such as Tezos are helping re-imagine the digital canvas for generative artists. The State of the Art exhibition invites attendees to experience first-hand the intersection of art and technology and how Tezos NFTs are expanding the previous boundaries of the art world, making it more accessible and inclusive.
At the core of the exhibition is fx(hash), a generative art platform built on the Tezos blockchain. fx(hash) is unique in the NFT art world because it empowers artists, collectors, and curators with open tools for creating, collecting, and sharing generative art alongside a bustling integrated marketplace. fx(hash) will power the interactive live minting experience of the installation, where visitors will scan a QR code to set in motion the process of creating an entirely new, unique artwork autonomously rendered by the artist’s code. Once rendered, the unique artwork is minted as an NFT, displayed on-screen in the installation, and gifted to the visitor’s corresponding wallet in real-time.
State of the Art will also feature a selection of works from pioneering generative artists that represent the global, diverse Tezos art community. Featured artists include DisruptedStar, Melissa Wiederrecht, Amber Vittoria, Hevey, Lisa Orth, loackme, ciphrd, Cyril Diagne, Sarah Ridgley, and Jess Hewitt.
The Tezos art community will host the Tezos NFT Speaker Series alongside the Paris+ conversations series at Le Bal de la Marine, a boat docked near the Eiffel Tower. Community-curated programming will feature representatives from institutions such as Quotidien de l’Art, Francisco Carolinum Linz, Serpentine Galleries, Nxt Museum, Vertical Crypto Art, Sotheby’s, and fx(hash).
The speaker series will examine what artists, collectors, galleries, and museums need to know about web3 and art on the blockchain. The programming will run Friday, October 21 from 10:00am – 12:00pm; Saturday, October 22 from 10:00am – 12:00pm; and Sunday, October 23 from 10:00am – 5:30pm CET. The Tezos NFT Speaker Series will feature the highlighted panels below and more:
The NFT Collectors Spotlight. Friday, October 21 at 10:00am CET.
- Micol Ap, Founder of Vertical Crypto Art (host)
- Brian Beccafico (Arthemort), NFT Specialist at Sotheby’s
- Sylvain Levy, Co-founder, DSL Collection
- Sandy Rower, President of the Calder Foundation
Museums and NFTs: A Love Story? Saturday, October 22 at 10:00am CET.
- Magali Lesauvage, Deputy Editor-in-Chief at Quotidien de l’Art (host)
- Diane Drubay, Head of Art at TZ Connect
- Alfred Weidinger, director, Francisco Carolinum Linz
- Tamar Clarke-Brown, Curator, Serpentine Galleries
- Maja Hoffmann, Founder, LUMA Foundation
The Evolution of Generative Art. Sunday, October 23 at 12:30pm CET.
- Dr. Nina Roehrs, Kunsthalle Zürich (host)
- Baptiste Crespy, Founder of fx(hash)
- Zancan, artist
- Ada Ada Ada, artist
- Dr. Lev Manovich
The Tezos ecosystem will also host an NFT Open House on Wednesday, October 19th from 4:00-6:00pm CET at the Tezos exhibit located in the Partner Hall at the Grand Palais Éphémère for champagne and a chance to discuss NFTs and the evolving relationship between art and technology.
Tezos’ energy-efficient design and low costs for minting and transacting NFTs have attracted a diverse global community of artists, collectors, and builders. With Tezos home to major NFT platforms such as fx(hash), objkt.com, and Teia.art, more artists are choosing to create on Tezos than ever before. In less than a year, over 1.2 million unique works of generative art have been collected on fx(hash).
State of the Art, Presented by Tezos will be on public view from October 20-23, 2022, at Paris+ par Art Basel in Paris, at Grand Palais Éphémère. Please visit parisplus.artbasel.com for more information.
For more information on fx(hash), visit fxhash.xyz and follow @fx_hash_ on Twitter.
For more information on Tezos, visit Tezos.com and follow @Tezos on Twitter.
Explore the full Tezos NFT exhibition and Speaker Series at https://tezos.com/events/paris-plus. All talks will be livestreamed and available post-event.
Press kit and images can be accessed here.
About Tezos:
Tezos is smart money, redefining what it means to hold and exchange value in a digitally connected world. A self-upgradable and energy-efficient Proof of Stake blockchain with a proven track record, Tezos seamlessly adopts tomorrow’s innovations without network disruptions today. For more information, please visit www.tezos.com.
About Tezos x Art:
Tezos, an energy-efficient blockchain, has gained global acclaim as the platform of choice for artists and institutions looking to mint NFTs sustainably and responsibly. The Tezos NFT art community is home to a diverse, global network of artists, collectors and builders exploring NFTs as a new medium for creative expression. The Tezos art community has been featured at Art Basel in Miami Beach 2021, Art Basel in Hong Kong 2022, Art Basel in Basel 2022, Venice Biennale 2020, SXSW 2022, and more. The Tezos Foundation, a non-profit organization in the Tezos ecosystem, recently established the Tezos Foundation Permanent Art Collection, a $1 million effort to support emerging artists from across the globe – curated by activist and commentator Misan Harriman, Chair of the Southbank Center in London. With Tezos home to major NFT platforms such as fx(hash), Objkt.com, and Teia.art, more artists are choosing to create on Tezos than ever before.
About Zancan:
Zancan, a former oil painter and longtime programmer, works at the convergence of figurative and generative arts. He developed his own plotter software able to perform his increasingly complex designs. Zancan claims to be bewitched by density, lush plants, and trees.
About William Mapan:
William Mapan is an artist, coder, and teacher based in France. Best known for his series, Dragons (2021) and Anticyclone (2022), his work is dedicated to bridging worlds through color, texture, and composition in order to create the unexpected.
About Art Basel:
Founded in 1970 by gallerists from Basel, Art Basel today stages the world’s premier art shows for Modern and contemporary art, sited in Basel, Miami Beach, Hong Kong, and Paris. Defined by its host city and region, each show is unique, which is reflected in its participating galleries, artworks presented, and the content of parallel programming produced in collaboration with local institutions for each edition. Art Basel’s engagement has expanded beyond art fairs through new digital platforms and new initiatives such as The Art Basel and UBS Global Art Market Report, Intersections: The Art Basel Podcast, and The BMW Art Journey. The Financial Times is its global Media Partner. For further information, please visit artbasel.com.
Contacts
Reid Yager
Global Director of Communications
Tezos
[email protected]
