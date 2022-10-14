Finance
Get Well From Your Injuries – Hire An Auto Accident Lawyer
With large health care bills from car accidents, it’s important for victims to hire a skilled auto accident lawyer. Auto injuries aren’t only physical but mentally damaging too. Nevertheless, despite this increase of automobile accidents, traffic accident deaths themselves have declined over the last few years. Six million automobile accidents take place every year and more than 3 million sustain injuries from these accidents. In accordance with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System, there have been 37,261 car accident fatalities in 2008. The fatality number was down from 41,259 fatalities in 2007. Motorists accounted for 19,220 fatalities in 2008 and passengers accounted for 7,397 fatalities. Drunk driving is a common cause of auto accidents.
A typical injury from car accidents is a traumatic brain injury which may appear in the form of a concussion, bleeding, blood pooling, bruising, or skull fractures. Infections, epilepsy, hydrocephalus, intracranial pressure, ischemia, and vasospasm are common secondary injuries that are caused by traumatic brain injuries. It’s usually quite difficult to identify traumatic brain injuries because the symptoms can vary a great deal and may be accompanied by other conditions. Imaging tests, keeping track of the amount of time of unconsciousness, and the Glasgow Coma Scale are common methods utilized to diagnose these conditions.
The end result of a traumatic brain injury can also be quite varied, and may require nothing but bed rest, all the way up to complex neurosurgical procedures, and long term rehabilitation treatments. Patients who have suffered only slight injuries may be able to fully recover, while those with moderate to severe injuries may never recover. Loss of brain function, permanent disabilities, coma, a persistent vegetative state, and even death may result.
Indeed, brain injuries from vehicle accidents can be life-changing. That is the reason why it is recommended to employ an auto accident lawyer to represent your case. The first thing you and your attorney must accomplish is to ascertain liability. If the automobile accident was brought on by another driver, it’ll be that individual’s insurance provider paying. If he didn’t have insurance coverage, or in case there are other intricate situations, it may be the victim’s own insurance. As soon as you know your theory about who was at fault, you will have to gather every possible proof, from medical examination documentation to police reports, in order to prove fault and to show exactly what damages you need compensated. This may include everything from medical bills to pain and suffering.
Working with the insurance company would be the auto accident lawyer’s task. Odds are the insurance company will respond to your damage claim with a low pay out offer, and there’ll probably be some back and forth attempts at compromise. If you’re unable to reach an agreement, you’ll likely have to take the case to court. Keep in mind that all your documentation needs to be well organized, and all damages you claim must be verified with evidence.
Finance
What Does a Venture Capitalist Look for in a Business Plan?
As venture capitalists are high risk investors a higher rate of return is what they expect. Venture capitalist firms review hundreds of business plans and zero in on just a few of them. Individual venture capitalists or VC firms extend equity funding to new business start-ups or an existing business. They can either take a minority stake or a major shareholding. Some of the factors that VC’s look for in a business are management bandwidth, customer base, corporate governance structure, investment structure and the exit plan.
Writing a professional Business Plan
The business plan should convince the venture capitalist and give confidence to them about the expertise and experience of the management team in achieving the business objectives within a defined timeline. An effective high rewarding business plan should cover up the following essentials:
– Executive Summary
The most important part of any business plan is the executive summary and is often best written last. It is an initial interaction between the writers of the report and the VC. It summarizes a longer report or proposal or a group of related reports in such a way that VC can rapidly become acquainted with a large body of material without having to read it all. It must be short and to the point with proper recommendations, justifications and a conclusion.
It is recommended to address the following questions in an executive summary:
• Do you have a unique partnership?
• Do you already have customers and traction?
• Do you have patents or technology?
• Is your marketing plan special in a certain way?
If the product or service is technology oriented it has to be explained clearly with proper product description, its competitive comparison, unique selling proposition, technology to be used and future innovations in order to help the VC understand the whole concept. Stages and development of the products or services should also be mentioned (seed stage, early stage, expansion stage).
– Market Analysis
The analysis of market potential separates the pure investors from a real entrepreneur. Many a time good products are not successfully commercialized because their inventors don’t understand the market or they not assemble the management team necessary to capitalize on the opportunity.
This section of the business plan will be scrutinized carefully; market analysis should therefore be as specific as possible, focusing on believable, verifiable data. Market Research should contain a thorough analysis of the company’s industry and potential customers. Industry Data should include growth rates, size of the market, recent technical advances, government regulations and future trends. Customer Research should include the number of potential customers, the purchase rate per customer, and a profile of the decision-maker. This research drives the sales forecast and pricing strategy, which relates to all other strategies in marketing, sales and distribution. A realistic SWOT also attracts venture capitalist. Finally, comment on the percentage of the target market the company plans to capture.
– Marketing Plan
The primary purpose of the marketing section of a business plan is to convince the venture capitalist that the market can be developed and penetrated.
Pricing
The strategy used to price a product or service provides an investor with insight for evaluating the strategic plan. Explain the key components of the pricing decision, i.e., image, competitive issues, gross margins, and the discount structure for each distribution channel. Pricing strategy should also involve consideration of future
product releases and future products.
Distribution Channels
For a service provider, the distribution channels are not as important as are the means of promotion but for a manufacturer’s business plan should clearly identify the distribution channels that will get the product to the end user. Distribution options for a manufacturer may include:
• Direct Sales, such as mail order, direct contact through salespeople, and telemarketing;
• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), integration of the product into other manufacturers’ products;
• Distributors or Wholesalers; or Retailers.
Each of these channels has its own advantages and disadvantages and the financial impact, so they should be explained and clarified in the business plan. Mention if more than one channel is being used and it should be compatible.
Promotion
Plans for product sales sheets, potential advertising plans, internet strategy, trade show schedules, and any other promotional materials should be included in the marketing promotion section of the business plan. It is also important to explain the thought process of the selected promotional activities and also for those not selected.
Competition
A business plan should also discuss about the competition level and the competitors. If the company is first-to-market, the entrepreneur must explain how the market’s need is currently being met and how the new product will compete against the existing solution.
A VC will be looking to see how and why the firm will beat the competition. Attempt to anticipate competitive response to the product. Include, if possible, a direct product comparison based on price, quality, warranties, product updates, features, distribution strategies, and other means of comparison. Document the sources used in the analysis.
– Business Operations
The operations section of the business plan should discuss the location and size of the facility. Factors such as the availability of labor, accessibility of materials, proximity to distribution channels, and tax considerations should be mentioned. Describe the equipment and the facilities. If the company needs international distribution, mention whether the operations facility will provide adequate support. If work will be outsourced to subcontractors, eliminating the need to expand facilities, state that, too. The investor will be looking to see if there are inconsistencies in the business plan.
The venture capitalist will also ask such questions as: If sales projections predict a growth rate of 25 percent per year, does the current site allow for expansion? Are there suppliers who can provide the materials required? Is there an educated labor force in the area? The sales projections will determine the size of the operation and thereby the funds required both now and in the future. Include the sources and uses of financing in the business plan, and be certain that the assumptions are realistic.
– Management Team
Venture capitalist invests in people- people who have run or who are likely to run successful operations. The team should have experience and talents in the key disciplines: technological development, marketing, sales, manufacturing, and finance.
In most of the start-up companies the management team consists of few founders with varied background. In this case there is gap in the team skills and knowledge, it is important to mention how this gap can be filled. Include a list of the board of directors or advisors: key outside industry or technology experts who lend guidance and credibility. This is another area where empty positions may be filled from suggestions of a well-net-worked investor.
– Financial Projections
In order to attract investors and retain their interest in future financing a realistic financial forecast is important. Good financial forecasts integrate the performance goals outlined in the plan into financial goals so that return on investment, profitability and cash-flow milestones can be clearly stated. Investors use these forecasts to determine if (a) the company offers enough growth potential to deliver the type of return on investment that the investor is seeking, and (b) the projections are realistic enough to give the company a reasonable chance of attaining them.
Financial Statements which the investors are concerned about are the balance sheet, cash-flow statement and income expenditure statement for a period of three to five years. It would help the VC to make out the process adopted for the development of the business, operations and overheads and staffing and personnel. It is also imperative that the forecasts include a footnote section that explains the major assumptions used to develop revenue and expense items.
The financial plan depends on important assumptions, which can be daily basis (debtor days, charity, average stock turnover days) or annual basis (depreciation, etc) or any other unit of measurement which is needed to be stated carefully.
Product development expenses should be closely tied to product introduction timetables elsewhere in the plan. These expenses are typically higher in the early years and taper off because product line extensions are less costly to develop. A detailed set of expense (operations & overheads, staffing & personnel) assumptions should take into consideration headcount, space, selling and administrative costs and major promotions.
The balance sheet should agree with the income and cash flows statement. The cash-flows statement must correlate to the balance sheet and income statement and should match the timing of the funding requirements stated in the plan.
– Amount and use of finance required and exit opportunities
State how much finance is required by your business and from what sources (i.e. Management, venture capital, banks and others) and explain the purpose for which it will be applied. Consider how the venture capital investors will exit the investment and make a return. Possible exit strategies for the investors may include floating the company on a stock exchange or selling the company to a trade buyer.
Finance
How to Talk to Car Insurance Professionals
When shopping for affordable auto insurance, you are going to need to speak with a auto insurance agent at some point. In spite of any trepidations you may harbor, discussing your options with a car insurance agent is actually to your benefit – as long as you ask the right questions. True, an agent’s job is to make a profit from you by selling you the most auto insurance you’ll take. But in practice, a skilled agent will actually help you save cash by helping you find the right balance of protection and cost effectiveness as well as finding any savings you may be eligible before.
However, not all agents are created equal. That’s why it’s your job to do a certain amount of homework before you visit. Here’s what you need to do:
Have some information before you arrive. Before you speak with a flesh and blood person, take time to browse the Internet for some good deals on cheap auto insurance. You can do this easily through a zip code or city and state search. Local auto insurance search engines allow you to find listings of vehicle insurance agencies near you, as well as give you a quote and special discounts. Find into several comparable insurance plans and schedule an appointment to discuss the plans either by phone or in person.
When you first sit down with a car insurance agent, be sure to let them know that you are comparison shopping. You may even want to mention the precise rate that a competitor quoted you. Your agent will then be able to offer you something competitive, or explain why his plan is better, and thus more expensive. If you are speaking with a captive agent, he or she will only be able to show you plans available through one company. However, an independent agent will be able to offer you plans from several different agencies.
Next, ask for a complete list of deals and savings. You can get special discounts for memberships and affiliations, such as alumni associations. You can also get a discount if you agree to pay your premiums annually, rather than monthly. Lastly, you can save a significant amount of money by taking a higher deductible. Ask your agent directly to discuss these options and project the overall costs of each route.
Lastly, remember never to rush. While you can always switch your plans later, it is best to negotiate the best deal at the outset. auto insurance agents will try to convince you to sign on with them before you’ve explored your options, but avoid committing before you are satisfied with your research. Once you have your plan, review the offers from competing auto insurance agencies periodically to see if newer, better discounts are newly available. Searching for local auto insurance online is free and easy. It only takes five minutes and it could save you a great deal of money in the years to come.
Finance
Why You Need Car Crash Lawyer
You have to hire a car accident lawyer in order to help you protect your legal rights in case you get hurt in a car accident. There are several reasons why it is important to talk to a lawyer after having a serious accident. Some of the reasons include the following:
• It is great to have a fighter at your end. Sometimes there are insurance companies that will fight fiercely so that they can avoid paying for the damages to the victims. This is especially true when it comes to car accidents. A good car accident lawyer can represent you and protect your interests especially in claiming for the damages. At the same time, your lawyer will do everything in order to secure the emotional well being of yourself and your family.
• You can have peace of mind if you seek a well experienced legal counsel. After all, you owe it to yourself and your family. You can be assured that a professional legal counsel will be working on your side by obtaining pertinent medical records, reviewing all the documents and maybe consulting some of the leading experts so that your personal injury claim can be maximized.
• A professional lawyer will gather all the documentations diligently. He will file the appropriate claim. He will also advise you on the appropriate amount that you should claim and the best procedures that you should follow. In order to protect your rights, you need a very good lawyer who is well experienced when it comes to the complicated laws pertaining to car accident in your state.
• The injuries you obtain from a car accident can generally create a big impact on your finances. The medical costs of the serious injuries that you suffered from a car accident can be disastrous. It can be hard especially if the injuries that you obtain can prevent you from working. You may find that your medical bills, rent and other daily expenses will begin to accumulate rapidly. The lawyer can help you in recovering these costs from the insurance company or whoever is at fault.
• A good and well experienced lawyer can help you in maximizing the value of your claim. In order to protect your rights, be sure to hire a lawyer who is well versed in car accident legal claims especially in your state. Recent studies show that those injured individuals who are represented by a professional legal counsel can gain more recoveries than those individuals who are attempting to represent their own interests.
• If you or your loved one has suffered from a serious injury because of a car accident then you should talk to an experienced can accident lawyer.
It is very important to protect your legal rights by calling a lawyer now. There are many lawyers that you can find online. You can visit their websites and find out more information about their services and their costs. You can visit several websites and compare in order to choose the best lawyer.
Finance
Building Contractors – 5 Tips For Getting the Best Insurance Policy Audit Results
All building contractors working in North Carolina who carry either a NC general liability insurance policy or a NC workers compensation insurance policy, or both, probably know that these insurance policies are subject to an annual audit. What few contractors understand is that they have the power to stack the deck in their favor when it comes to that audit. And since some of the audit process is subjective, this can mean money in your pocket if you are a building contractor. Here are 5 tips that will put you on the road to more successful insurance audits.
Let me start by emphasizing that insurance auditors are people just like any other. If you grease the path for them and make their job easier, then they are much more likely to cut you some slack in the audit process and this can end up saving you a lot of money. So, what are those 5 tips?
Tip # 1 – Have Those Insurance Certificates Ready. I just can’t preach this enough. Do not allow any subcontractors on to your job site until they have provided you with a current certificate of insurance. And more than that, be sure that the limits on their general liability insurance policy are at least equal to your own policy limits. And if you have a workers compensation policy, make sure that their certificate shows that they have one as well. Last of all, check the policy dates on the certificate to be sure that they are current and active. If any policies will run out while these subs are still on the job, make sure that you also obtain an updated certificate. Put copies of all of these certs in your audit file. If the auditor shows up at your office and you don’t have your certs ready, he will charge you for the subcontractor payroll and leave it up to you to fix it later. And usually, fixing it later takes a lot more of your time.
Tip #2 – Take Some Time To Study Your Classifications. First of all, take the time with your agent to understand all of the classifications on your general liability insurance policy and your workers compensation insurance policy. Make sure that you understand the nuances of each class code and that your policy is set up accurately. If you are going to fudge the gray area between two similar classifications, understand that you might not get it past the auditor and you should have funds ready should you fail.
Tip #3 – Have The Audit Done and Ready To Hand Over. Once you have done your homework on your classifications, set up a spreadsheet to dump the payroll for each employee each week into the correct classification. You will want to keep a spreadsheet for both the workers compensation and the general liability policies. If you have done this correctly, you will be able to hand that spreadsheet over to the auditor and essentially all of the auditor’s work is done. This is more likely to keep them from digging around in your books to find new problems to share with the underwriters that can cost you in increased premiums.
Tip #4 – Keep The Overtime Payroll Separate. The NC workers compensation insurance policy allows you to avoid paying premiums on the extra overtime pay. But, to keep from paying work comp rates on this payroll, you must have it segregated. I suggest that you add a column on the work comp spreadsheet that you are keeping to show the amount of payroll that is overtime bonus and deduct it from the total payroll for each classification.
Tip #5 – Always Schedule the Audit for Friday Afternoons. This one may sound a little goofy but it works. If the auditor shows up at your office on Friday afternoon, and you can put all the information in his hands with up to date spreadsheets and copies of all subcontractor certificates, then he is more likely to accept your figures and get on home for the weekend. The less time he spends digging around in your books and your operations, the less likely he is to find a surprise that the underwriter doesn’t like which means higher insurance costs for you.
Most building contractors have a vague idea of when their audit is coming up and some even have a general idea of whether they should be expecting a refund or an additional premium due after the audit. But those that prepare carefully for the audit process, can turn it to their advantage to reduce their overall insurance costs and have their own cross check against the insurance company’s audit report. Don’t let the insurance company sweep you along; be actively engaged in the audit process by being prepared and proactive. In the long run, this will save you money on your insurance costs.
Finance
Ringtones – Check Out the 3 Kinds of Ringtones
The term ringtone is the sound file that is being played by a mobile or cellular phone. Ringtones are created to give a unique ring to a mobile phone so that it can be tell apart in a surrounding that has lots of mobile phone users. All these mobile tones are melodious which expresses an incoming message or call. You can also personalize these mobile tones. Most of the new models of phones have the capacity to make your own
ringtones.
There are many corporations that create and sell ringtones, mostly through the internet. The sale of ringtones has not only increased the cell phone sales but the bottom lines of recording companies through royalty earnings as well. There are three kinds of ringtones namely: monophonic ringtones, polyphonic ringtones and music or true tones.
Monophonic mobile phone ringtones are simple and are compatible with almost all of the cell phones in use. It composes of a basic sequence of tones at changing frequencies. Polyphonic ringtones are played on mobile phones which has the capability of playing of 16 tones at the same time. The combination of these mobile tones produces a harmonic melody. Polyphonic ringtones are more musical and have better good sound quality than a monophonic ringtone. New models of mobile phones support polyphonic ringtones.
The last type of ringtones is what we call music tones or true tones which are often called as real tones or voice tones. They are called voice tones because they use original sound of the music together with the lyrics. They also have different format, namely: WMA, MP3, Wav and many more. These new improved feature of cell phones are being installed mostly to all new models by the manufacturers.
You can search different websites that offer ringtones for free and you can download these tones directly to your cell phone. Make sure that the ringtone you chose is compatible to your phone model before you make any downloads. All the creators of these ringtones have the royalty which gives them the right to use the ringtone, so you must also consider checking if the website has all the legal rights to distribute such tones.
Finance
When Should I Hire a Law Firm For My Accident on the Construction Site?
No matter the circumstance, it is perhaps an accepted fact that accidents do happen every day. In construction accidents, for instance, the laws and statutes covering personal injuries apply if you, as a bystander, become a work site accident victim. Any person or persons who are deemed negligent in the accident is supposed to be held responsible for damages caused by the incident.
If you are a worker of a construction site in Seattle, various construction site laws and employee injuries statutes apply between you and the owner of the construction site. For example, the state’s workers’ compensation laws can practically apple in your case if you somehow figure in a construction site accident. This can cover your financial worries such as medical bills, wages lost, and other incidental expenses after the accident happened. During this time, it is of utmost importance that you seek the legal assistance of a qualified construction site accident lawyer.
Usually, the person directly responsible would be your construction site employer. But there are other times when another party in the construction operations becomes responsible. This may include the construction engineer, the site architect, the general contractor, the construction subcontractors, or even the equipment manufacturer. How that particular person becomes liable for the personal injuries that you suffered from the construction work site accident will, however, depend on the legal responsibility or duty of that person to you.
In such a case, the major determinant would be the duties stipulated in the contracts among different parties involved in the construction project. For instance, the construction architect’s duties may not involve workplace safety and therefore, he cannot be generally sued by the aggrieved party in the aftermath of the work site accident. In some cases, however, if investigation concurs that there have been gross negligence in the construction project blueprint or if the architect has agreed to bear workplace safety responsibilities, then that would be a different case.
Some experienced work site accident lawyers likewise believe that while a participant in the construction project may not be directly liable to the workers, he can still be held responsible in court in certain instances where his knowledge of any important matter leading to the prevention of the accident is proven. This means that he can still be held liable if, for instance, that person is actually aware of a known dangerous condition but still fails to provide appropriate safety warning of the danger, thereby potentially preventing the happening of the work site accident. Specific regulations should also be observed on dangerous activities within the construction project like circumstances involving explosives or volatile chemical substances.
Get Well From Your Injuries – Hire An Auto Accident Lawyer
What Does a Venture Capitalist Look for in a Business Plan?
How to Talk to Car Insurance Professionals
Why You Need Car Crash Lawyer
The Last Mile • TechCrunch
At least 5 killed in shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina; suspect in custody
How to Deal with MARTA or a School Bus Accident in Atlanta
Building Contractors – 5 Tips For Getting the Best Insurance Policy Audit Results
Why Bella Poarch Is Glad Grimes ‘Accidentally Hit’ Her On Set
Ringtones – Check Out the 3 Kinds of Ringtones
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need