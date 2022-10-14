High school football: White Bear Lake’s Rayshaun Brakes is a big play waiting to happen

White Bear Lake coach Ryan Bartlett starts his offensive game plan every single week around a few simple questions: How many touches can he get Rayshaun Brakes? How is Brakes getting those touches? And where are those touches coming?

During the game, an assistant coach tracks the number of times Brakes touches the ball, and informs Bartlett of it throughout the contest to ensure the senior dynamo is getting the necessary number of opportunities. Bartlett likened it to how Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell must feel at times with star receiver Justin Jefferson.

“How do I get this guy the ball and is it happening enough?” Bartlett said. “It’s a hard thing to kind of keep in your head, but we’re doing the best we can with it.”

The coach likes to get Brakes the ball at least 15 times a game. That all might sound over the top, but it’s more than justified.

“Because you just know any time he gets it, heads up, because you don’t know what’s going to happen next,” Bartlett said. “Any one of those could go (to the house) at any point.”

Brakes has scored eight times in six games for the Bears (4-2), who host Osseo at 7 p.m. Friday. Four of those eight touchdowns have come from 40-plus yards out. Only one of those came from inside the 10-yard line.

The 5-foot-9, 160-pound senior is, put simply, a human highlight reel — football’s version of a home run hitter. He takes pride in not allowing himself to be brought down but one defender. Brakes — who hopes to play football at the next level, but isn’t yet sure where — has refined his juke move to haunt would-be tacklers.

“When there’s two people around me I try to go towards one and then they usually fall off,” he said. “Then the other one comes in and I can make another move.”

Bartlett described his elusiveness as follows: “If you put Ray in a phone booth with two tacklers, I think he’d get out.”

Bartlett recalled a play in White Bear Lake’s win over Mounds View in which Brakes had a pair of defenders on his legs, and still gained 18 yards.

“He doesn’t get squared up,” Bartlett said. “He’s so good in small spaces.”

Opposing defenses have more than recognized Brakes’ offensive prowess. It’s not unusual for defenses to shift around depending on where Brakes is on the field.

Which is why Bartlett and Co. design different ways to get him the ball, from handoffs, to tosses, to receiving routes and quick screens. That’s all alongside his utilization in the kick-return game.

“It’s fun. It’s challenging, though, because people are smart, they watch and they know how you’re getting it to him and you’ve got to adjust,” Bartlett said. “It’s good though, because it makes me get more creative and it makes me think about that. The nice part about him is he’s so skilled that anything we design, he can do.”

No matter how he’s getting the ball.

“I never really found it challenging,” Brakes said of his many responsibilities. “As long as I do what the other coaches tell me, it should work.”

But Brakes did call the added defensive attention “annoying,” though he likes when that leads to easier opportunities for his teammates to shine. White Bear Lake’s potent offense is averaging 30.7 points per game.

“So I’m fine with it,” he said. “As long as we win, I’m good.”

That’s his approach with everything in respect to the game. He believes the Bears can make a deep playoff run — a reality that’s partially thanks to his big-play ability. But it’s always team-first for the playmaker.

Bartlett noted when the senior “almost looks ashamed to score” with his lack of enthusiasm on big-play touchdowns. That, Brakes noted, is “because the job is not done.”

But it’s a different story when his teammates succeed.

“He’s through the roof. I think that’s the biggest thing — he celebrates team success more than individual, and the kids know that about him, so he’s super well-received in the locker room,” Bartlett said. “They’ve grown up with him and they all just love him.”