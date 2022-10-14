How to Build a Holiday Fund!

Intro:

As airline staff, you probably take a lot of long flights.

Or maybe you’re just getting started in your airline career, and you’re looking at the possibility of signing on for some longer-term assignments.

With that being said, you may be thinking to yourself:

“How can I stay comfortable during those long range flights?”

Obviously, airline staff have a lot to do during travel times.

But on longer flights, there are also going to be some breaks—and there’s going to be some downtime to consider.

What can you do to make these trips more comfortable?

What can you do to reduce stress and help to make the experience as good as it can be?

Well, these are great questions.

And in this blog post, you’re going to learn 5 different ways that you can be more comfortable on long flights as airline staff.

Let’s dive into it.

1. Bring A Comfortable Sized Carry-On Bag

As an airline staff member, you probably want to travel light.

This is a good thing.

And your instincts are spot on with this, because if you try to carry too much luggage with you, you’re going to end up loading yourself down and causing more stress than it’s worth.

With that being said, you do need to bring some things.

You’re going to want to bring basic necessities to tide you over until you get home from your assignment.

With that being said, a comfortable-sized carry-on is usually the perfect way to go.

You can wheel it along behind you as you walk quickly from terminal to terminal. And you can easily store it in your personal space on the flight to avoid inconveniences.

It’s the best of both worlds.

2. Stay Hydrated

Being dehydrated can actually open you up to all kinds of different health and wellness downsides.

Plus, it can just make you feel terrible.

Part of staying comfortable means also staying safe—so check out this list of safety tips for airline staff to check off all the important boxes.

But more specifically, as an airline staff member, you’re going to be performing a lot of physical activities during your working hours.

So it’s important that you stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

You may be tempted to partake of alcoholic beverages while working on the airline.

But you should probably avoid this.

Not only can this increase your fatigue, but it can also further dehydrate you.

3. Keep Your Space Clean

As you engage in your duties as airline staff on long-haul flights, you’re probably going to be faced with the task of keeping whatever personal space you have clean and organized.

And honestly, it’s in your best interest to do this.

For example, if you plan to take a nap in your personal space during the flight, you’re going to feel a lot more comfortable if you keep the space clean and organized than you would if it was cluttered—and you had to deal with the clutter before falling asleep.

This is one of those often overlooked things that can really make a big difference.

4. Pack Your Own Meals

Airline flight meals aren’t necessarily known for being super delicious or nutritious.

So it’s always in your best interest, as airline staff, to utilize your personal space to pack some of your own meals.

Consider bringing healthy food options that will give you energy and make you feel awesome instead of food that’s high in fat, greasy, and full of sodium.

5. Adopt A Skincare Routine

All of this flying from place to place, walking from terminal to terminal, and sleeping in cramped quarters can play havoc on your skin.

Your skin may get dry, and you may sweat a lot.

Plus, you can also run into situations where you’ll end up with chapped lips, chapped skin, wind-burnt skin, etc.

So to avoid the downsides that come with skin problems, you should adopt a high-quality skincare routine, and you should make sure to bring these items with you on your long haul flights.

Nothing is better than stealing away to the bathroom to quickly apply some moisturizer to your dry face, hands, or elbows.

This can save you a lot of trouble, and can help you just to feel a lot better on those long-haul flights when you don’t feel like you’re getting enough breaks to properly care for yourself in other ways.

Conclusion

Hopefully, this post has helped you to understand how to stay comfortable on long flights as an airline staff member.

You’ve got this.

Just get out there and make it happen.

Take care of yourself, and be safe on your travels.