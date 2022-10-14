Finance
How to Write a Constitutional Law Essay: Attack Sheet and Sample Essay
Constitutional Law is one of the most interesting classes in law school. Below is an attack sheet for handling these essay questions, as well as a sample essay.
ATTACK SHEET
1. Always discuss standing whether it is requested or not.
a. Individual has standing if they have suffered an injury, relationship between the injury suffered and the cause of action and addressing of the harm through the cause of action.
2. Then discuss State Action
a. State Action is required in order for 14th amendment applies only if there is an action by a state or local government, government officer or private person whose behavior meets the requirements for state action. State action can be found where the person or entity performs exclusive public functions or has significant state involvement in their activities.
3. Equal Protection
a. Equal protection analysis requires a two-part test facial discrimination or facially neutral but with a discriminatory intent or impact. Then you apply the level of scrutiny required.
b. In evaluating an equal protection clause violation the court will apply one of three standards in examining the governmental classification which discriminates against a certain group of people.
4. Privileges and Immunities
a. Forbid one state from arbitrarily discriminating against citizens of another state.
5. Interstate Commerce
a. If a law burdens IC, it is considered to be in violation of the DCC unless it is necessary to achieve an important government purpose.
b. Market Participant Exception- If the state acts as a market participant then it is exempt.
c. Dormant commerce clause you can regulate or burden IC so long as there is no discriminatory intent, balance, least burdensome and promotes a state interest.
SAMPLE ESSAY:
Standing Arguments
Standing
A party will have standing if it can show that there is an injury in fact, that the harm was caused by the party, and that a favorable verdict will bring addressing issues. Here, the party brining the cause of action is an association representing various retailers who are impacted by the ordinance. In order for ARO to bring a cause for standing it will need to show that it has associational standing.
Associational Standing
Associational standing requires a showing of (i). Members would independently have standing to sue; i(i). Germane to organizations purpose; and (iii). Neither claim nor relief requires participation of individuals.
Independent Standing
Here, ARO can show that each of the individuals would have independent standing since there economic benefits were harmed as a result of the ordinance. The facts indicate that the ordinance “would cause hardship to store owners by depriving them of needed advertising revenue.” Thus, each store owner would have independent standing.
Germane Purpose
The association’s purpose is germane to the interest of the individuals. ARO was “formed to protect the economic interest of its member retailers” and its pursuit of the unconstitutionality of the ordinance would justify a germane purpose to the protection of such interest.
Participation of Individuals
Here, the members would not be required to take part in any manner to benefit from the outcome of the proceedings.
Thus, ARO would be able to set up standing through 3rd party or Associational Standing.
State Action
In order for a cause of action to be brought against a state it will require state action. Here, because the ordinance is drafted by the state this element will be satisfied.
Merits of 1st Amendment Claim
Vague
An ordinance will be void if it is vague. Legislators deem vagueness based on a reasonable person standard, where if a reasonable person could not understand its purpose then it is vague. Here, the ordinance specifically states that tobacco advertising will be banned on “billboards, store windows, any site within 1,000 feet of a school, and ‘any other location where minors under the age of 18 years traditionally gather.'”
The state will surely argue that this is rather specific and thus a reasonable person can and will understand its purpose. This argument will likely hold and thus, an attack for vagueness will likely fail.
Over broad
A ordinance will be void if it over broad. Here, as stated supra the ordinance is very broad in terms of what can and can’t be done. The ordinance bans any type of advertising through almost all commercials mediums. Thus, it is likely that an attack for the ordinance being over broad will succeed.
Content Based Regulation
Speech which imposes regulations based on content will be deemed a violation of the 1st amendment if the speech is considered protected speech. Protected speech which is being regulated based on content will require a strict scrutiny analysis. Here, the regulation is not imposing a regulation on the content of the speech, but rather where it can be published i.e. time, way and place restrictions.
Content Neutral Regulation
Speech which does not regulate the content will be subject to time place and manner restriction analysis.
Time, Place and Manner Restriction
If an ordinance bans speech or regulates speech based on time, place and manner restrictions a 2 part test will be administered, whereby the party seeking to enforce the ordinance will be required to show i. That is serves a legitimate government purpose; ii. It is narrowly tailored with other avenues of communication are left open.
Legitimate government purpose
Here, the state will argue that the purpose of the ordinance serves to prevent children from purchasing or being influenced to smoke. However, although this may be an important interest it is not enough since there are other available methods of preventing this. As AOR argues, “the best way to discourage young people form smoking is by directly restricting access to tobacco and not by banning all tobacco advertising.” Thus although it is a legitimate government purpose there are less restrictive means of pursuing this initiative.
Narrowly tailored & Other avenues of communication
Here, the nature and language of the ordinance is very oppressive in terms of its regulations and is not narrowly tailored. Additionally, it does not leave open any other means of communication because it essentially blocks out any type of advertising.
Thus, it would fail as a time, place and manner restrictions.
Foreclosure Attorney Can Help Answer Your Questions
Although the foreclosure rate has fallen in the wake of the Great Recession, more than 1.1 million properties were repossessed in 2014. For those facing the prospect of losing their homes, the process can be confusing. Because lenders have different standards and practices, there is no way to know for certain how long it will take. Furthermore, the financial institution (typically a bank) that owns your mortgage is under no obligation to help you out. As such, it is always a good idea to hire a foreclosure attorney as soon as possible. With that in mind, here are answers to a few common questions you might have.
I Received A Foreclosure Notice. What Should I Do?
To initiate the process, mortgage lenders are required to file a foreclosure notice with the court. This notice expresses their intent to repossess your property on a certain date unless you can make up for all missed payments. Under the laws of most states, you have a firm deadline to either admit or deny that you missed payments. But even if you affirm that you are in arrears, you can enter a defense the court may consider. If, for example, someone in your family is suffering from a life-threatening condition that required you to exhaust your savings, a judge may take that into account. A foreclosure attorney cannot only help you file the necessary paperwork with the court, he or she can also represent you in all future legal proceedings.
How Long Does The Process Take?
Because different states have different laws, there is no way to say for certain. State averages range widely from six months to three years. With that said, hiring an attorney will almost certainly delay the process, and that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. After all, the longer it lasts, the more time you will have to pay back what you owe.
How Can I Afford Legal Counsel?
It might surprise you to learn that the average foreclosure attorney doesn’t charge all that much. Because he or she knows the process inside and out, he or she generally asks for a flat fee of between $1,500 and $4,500. Now, that might seem like a lot when you can’t pay your mortgage, but it’s a drop in the proverbial bucket compared with what you’d spend on moving costs and future lawsuits. Even after they take your home, your lender has the right to sue you for missed payments. A reputable lawyer will help you fight these suits. He or she may even be able to arrange principal reductions, enabling you to pay much less on the total amount you owe.
How Can I Win?
In their haste to repossess a property, a mortgage lender may ignore established legal procedure. When this happen, a good representative may be able to stop or win a case. If he or she can prove that the lender violated state and/or federal laws, the case may be thrown out of court. At the very least, you will have more time to save your pennies and prepare for a fresh start.
If you have received a notice from your mortgage lender, do not delay. Contact an experienced attorney immediately.
A Guide to Life Settlements and Life Settlement Companies
Life settlements are defined as “the sale of a life insurance policy by the policy owner for less than face value of the policy to third party investors.” In essence, investors that are third parties make a plan to profit when an insured dies by receiving more than what is to be paid out in death benefits. The sooner an insured dies the more profit is made. Vitical settlements are similar to life settlements with the exception of the insured being chronically or terminally ill.
These types of transactions have been around in America since 1911. People that suffer from Aids added to this market during the 1980’s when their life insurance policies were actually sought after by speculators. Older Americans suffering from credit issues has been on the increase and one of the most valuable things they have are their life insurance policies.
Senior settlements is a common process where senior citizens have the option of selling their policies. There are many reasons why people that have the policies want to sell them. For example, the individual may not be able to maintain the payments or they may want the money for other investments. The cash from senior settlements can be used in a variety of ways such as for retirement or paying off outstanding debts.
Before senior settlements, the only way seniors could cash in on insurance policies was to surrender them at their current value or simply let the policy lapse. Either of these options meant that the insured would suffer loss of money on the policy. Senior settlements allows the policy to be sold at a much higher value than surrendering.
David Michelson insurance is a life settlement company that assists people selling their policies in life settlement cases. They are committed to giving excellent service to all clients. Their fiduciary responsibility as a life settlement company is to represent their clients during negotiations and transactions. They strictly follow all practices, ethical standards and guidelines that must be adhered to as a member of LISA or the Life Insurance Settlement Association.
Another life settlement company is IMS Settlements, LLC that assists financial professionals as well as policyholders get the maximum value of their policies. They have over 50 years of life insurance experience and have very quickly become powerful in the life insurance industry. They help all of their clients evaluate and sell their life insurance policies.
Family Dynamics of Addiction – Family Systems Can Work For Or Against Your Recovery
Alcoholics/addicts do not normally live in a circle made up exclusively of alcoholics and addicts. Most people suffering from addictions have a multitude of people in their lives who are affected by the addiction. Even alcoholics and addicts that are estranged from their significant others, whether spouses or parents, or siblings, of their children, impact the lives of those who love them. When there is addiction in your family, it is vital to get help, even if you are not the addict.
One of the reasons that it is essential for entire household to obtain support and services is the systemic nature of families. In a system, each part affects and is affected by all the parts. Changes in one part (person) of a system affects the whole system in a host of ways.
When teaching about family dynamics of addiction and recovery and explaining how a family system can operate to help or hinder the recovery of the alcoholic/addict, I will use a mobile to illustrate. Imagine if you will, a mobile with two grandparent generation figures on the top, two parents on the second tier, and three children on the third tier, then a dog and cat on the bottom tier. This mobile is hanging from the ceiling. It has a natural equilibrium, or balance, to it.
Now imagine a weight slowly being applied to one of the parent figures (it does not matter which one). As the strain is applied, all figures on the mobile adjust and adjust to accommodate the change in the altered parent. It flops around a bit as the weight is applied. As it settles in, the mobile has adapted a new equilibrium or balance.
Imagine now, that the parent figure with the weight (or addiction) suddenly has the weight removed. All parts of that system will be flopping around trying to re-establish an equilibrium. This is what happens in an addicted family system. Each part of that system affects every other part-even in recovery. As the relatives of an addict change their own behavior to accommodate the addict’s changes, each family member tends to develop maladaptive characteristics and traits.
In the course of survival, the essence of relationships between family members changes. The non-addicted spouse often takes on more and more responsibilities and roles within the family. A marriage that was once a relationship between equals may change to one of caretaking or “parenting” the other. Power in the relationship shifts.
As the addiction progresses in the addict, so do the family dynamics of addiction. The course of those changes is predictable. The rules within the system changes as the members eventually reorganize without the addict. The alcoholic/addict may still be physically present, but may become emotionally absent and withdrawn from the family. Significant others often quit trying to re-engage the addict, and begins to carry on with life without him/her. These behavioral adjustments change the organization and functioning of the system, in the same process that addiction changes the system.
When the alcoholic/addict sobers up, this signals another change in the system. Family members may not know what to do with this change. As the alcoholic/addict tries to regain full functioning in the different areas of their lives, family members who have changed to adjust to the addiction may resist the relationship changes that recovery needs. The “parenting” spouse may resist giving up the need to parent the other spouse. They may oppose the thought of the alcoholic taking back responsibilities abandoned in the addiction or may still perceive the addict as “incompetent” and “untrustworthy”. And, indeed, trust is a relationship attribute that takes a long time to return.
The spouse who has taken on more and more of the responsibilities as the addict has abandoned them, may be deeply invested in being “the responsible one”, or “the good parent”, and may need an “incompetent one” or “the bad parent”, to counterbalance their role in the system. Families can resist the recovery changes in the addict in many ways. Spouses (and children) may even say “I liked you better stoned/drunk.”
Often, loved ones like the alcoholic/addict just the way they are, with exception to the inappropriate, unpredictable behavior and the usual negative consequences of their addiction. They may share the alcoholic/addict’s notions that all they need is to lose the addiction and everything else in their lives will be fine. Alcoholics/addicts and their family members may hold on to the notion that they will be able to learn to drink without the natural negative consequences associated with it.
Family systems typically contain more than one alcoholic/addict. In fact, there are usually layers of addiction in families. Frequently, there are two alcoholic spouses. Sometimes the addiction has progressed so much further in one of the spouses that it is more apparent that this spouse has addiction, when the addiction of the other partner is not so obvious. With many addicts in a family, there would be multiple family structures, roles, and rules that would tend to promote the continuing use of alcohol or other drugs. A typical example would be family celebrations that continue to involve alcohol.
On the other hand, family members often have the hidden expectation that a sober alcoholic will turn into the person that the family member always wanted them to be. It is very common that family members have identified many of the addict’s undesirable personality characteristics or behavior as “the addiction” and believe that with the absence of the chemical, the addict’s true self will emerge. Although many family members see a preview of the wonderful changes in the addict in the honeymoon period of recovery, sustained personality and behavioral changes occur over time.
Thus, the recovering addict is subject to the hidden expectations of his/her family members, regardless of whether the family expect him/her to miraculously be the person they always wanted now that the chemical is absent from their lives, or whether they expect the addict to stay the same, but without the drugs. The recovering addict often has a hard time trying to figure out where they fit in the family, how they feel about other family members, and how to stay clean and sober amidst conflicting expectations. It is however, always helpful for everyone to remember that each recovering person is responsible for their own recovery.
Success and Family Background
It has been observed that there are many people who fail in life who are from parents who also failed in life. It has also been observed that there are some successful people who are from parents who also succeeded in life. The question that easily comes to one’s mind from these observations is, “What is the relationship between an individual’s destiny and his family background?” In other words, is an individual’s destiny determined by his family background? It is imperative that these questions are asked and also correctly answered in order to assist people to take responsibilities for their destinies.
It must be remarked that the belief that an individual’s success depends on his family background is not only wrong, but also misleading and deceptive. There are numerous people who have the best of family backgrounds; yet, they make nothing meaningful out of life. But there are some people whose backgrounds are nothing to write about; yet, they make the best out of life. As a matter of fact, most exceptionally successful people are from nameless families. It is imperative to remark that this observation is valid across the globe. How many people who enjoy exceptional success were born of parents that have names?
Do you know that there are more successful people from poor backgrounds than those from wealthy backgrounds? Do you know that there are more rich people who were born in poor families than those who were born in rich families? Though this claim can neither be scientifically verified nor falsified, daily observations lend credence to its truthfulness. In addition, daily experiences further validate the truthfulness of this claim. Perhaps, the fact that there are many successful people from poor backgrounds accounts for why a writer remarks that you should not allow your background to keep your back on the ground.
One of the factors that accounts for why there are more successful people with poor backgrounds is that poverty is usually an incentive for greater commitment in the pursuit of success. Children from poor families are usually convinced that since they have no back to fall on, the quality of life that awaits them in the future will be determined by what they are able to achieve with their efforts. Consequently, they are usually challenged to channel their best efforts into the struggle for breaking themselves from poverty, except they want to end like their poor parents.
On the other hand, most children from rich families, despite having all the advantages life can offer, have the tendency to pursue matters of success with less commitment, as they usually believe that such will not make any difference in their lives. They usually do not bother about their futures because they believe that their parents have secured them for them. This is why they usually waste time bragging over their parents’ achievements, rather striving to achieve something meaningful in life. They forget that their parents’ success is not theirs.
People should be praised because of their achievements and those of their children, but not because of the achievements of their parents. A child’s success is part of his parents’ success, but a man’s success is not part of his child’s success. While children should ensure that their parents’ success does not constitute a threat (or obstacle) to their future; parents should ensure that their success does not constitute a threat to the future of their children. Children should be encouraged to pursue their own success, rather than wasting time celebrating their parents’ success.
The point being argued is that your destiny in life is not necessarily determined by your background. The fact that your parents failed in life does imply that you will also fail in life. The fact that your parents are poor does not imply that you will also be poor. The fact that your parents are successful is also not a guaranty that you will also succeed in life. The fact that you were born into a rich family does not imply that you will be rich. You should strive to ensure that your background exerts no negative effect on your destiny. This is how you can qualify yourself as a candidate for success.
Structured Settlements: How You Sell Samuel Towers
Selling A Structured Settlement
As we have seen in other articles in this series, a structured settlement could turn out to be inadequate to meet your financial needs. The question of selling the settlement comes up in this context.
You have heard that people do cash out settlements. However, the wording in your settlement agreement might give a different impression. The restrictive wording would seem to prohibit any transfer of the settlement.
All this could lead to confusion, at a time when you are in urgent need of lump sum cash. In this article, we seek to remove the confusion and explain the process of cashing out your structured settlement.
You Are Not Selling the Settlement
The settlement was an agreement between you and insurance company (or other party). It is typically executed to settle a claim you made. If the insurance company settled the claim by purchasing an annuity in your favor, the annuity itself belongs to the company. You cannot sell it.
On the other hand, the settlement confers a right on you, the right to receive a future stream of payments. This right to receive payments is your asset. Like any other asset, you do have a right to sell this asset.
How Do You Sell A Structured Settlement
While you are entitled to sell your right to receive future payments, the law makes selling structured settlements somewhat difficult. Such settlements and annuities are considered better for the financial security of most persons. Hence the law encourages such settlements and discourages their sale for lump sum cash.
In such a situation, you proceed as follows:
Consider what you want to use the lump sum cash for. You would have to explain how a lump sum of cash serves your interests better than a stream of payments extending over years.
Locate a buyer that specializes in buying structured settlements. Business firms known as structured settlement factors do this. We look at the qualifications of a good buyer at the end of this article.
Get a quote from the buyer for buying out your settlement payments. Buyers typically discount the future payments to a “present value” and give their quote based on this value.
If you accept the quote, ask the buyer for a pro-forma contract, showing the terms under which they would buy your payments. Review it with your attorney.
Return the accepted pro-forma to the buyer. Reputed factoring firms would then check that the whole transaction is likely to be approved by the court and that all legal requirements have been met.
The firm would then file an application in a court to get an appointment to review the transaction.
On the date fixed by the court, you will appear before the judge and answer questions on why you want to sell the settlement. Other interested parties might also put questions to you. Explain to them how your interests are better served with a lump sum of cash.
If you deal with an experienced and competent factoring firm, the settlement sale would most likely be approved.
The factoring firm pays you the agreed sum within a few days of receiving the court order.
Selecting A Structured Settlement Factoring Company
Ensure that the buyer of your payments is:
Mental Poverty and Factors of Poverty – Reasons for Famine
Define poverty. Poverty is the state of being inadequate or having a lack of. Poverty is often found synonymous with the words poor, debt, hardship and emptiness. Define fear. Fear is a state of mind. Fear is an uncomfortable emotion that causes a person to feel threatened or believe that something or somebody will afflict them or cause them some sort of pain. When you compare the two definitions of fear and poverty, you will see these two words almost carry the same synonyms. It is safe to say mental poverty is the state of having an unhealthy and poor frame of mind. In these troubling economic times, a lot of men and women are suffering from this mental disease.
The overall morale of people has dropped because of the economic recession’s effect on their livelihoods. People are losing their jobs which leads to people losing their houses, cars, families and etc. People are literally losing their minds which is the most important tool that we as people must protect and keep out of harm’s way. This mindset has been around for thousands of years so we can not just blame an economic downturn on it. We must take full responsibility for ourselves, our thoughts and our actions. We must stand tall, practice good self-talk and have a heart to heart talk with ourselves.
Poverty is a mental illness that if left untreated can hinder us from achieving our full potential. We were born into this world and formed in the likeness and similitude of The Creator. This simply means that we have infinite and unlimited abilities to conquer any challenge we put our minds to. Mental poverty can spread like an uncontrollable forest fire if you do not stop the mindset in its tracks. This negative mindset can be passed along to your progeny if you do not fight to control it. For some people, mental poverty has become a lifestyle. This negative way of life controls a lot of different communities worldwide. There are several reasons for famine around the globe and poverty of the mind is one of them. Mental famine clouds sound judgments, kills ambition, murders willpower and overthrows your ability to properly maintain self-control. Do an analysis of yourself to be certain that you do not have a poor state of mind.
One must do deep soul-searching when seeking to eradicate mental poverty. There are several factors of poverty that one must take in consideration when doing a thorough investigation of your state of mind. Factors of poverty in one’s mind can be brought on by indecisiveness, procrastination, uncertainty and worrying. Being indecisive is when you do not permit yourself to do your own thinking. Indecisive people let other people think for them and the indecisive always straddle the fence. Fence straddling causes many people to stay stagnant and settle for a life of mediocrity. Procrastination causes people to put off what they should have done today and leave it for the morrow.
In some instances with chronic procrastinators, the next day never comes and the habit of putting things off become a permanent stumbling block. Life is filled with many risks and challenges which could make some folks feel uncertain of themselves. Uncertainty in your abilities is a form of self-doubt. Doubting yourself shows a lack of faith and self-confidence. Worrying can also lead to mental poverty. Remember, you can only control yourself and your circumstances. You can not control other peoples circumstances. The things you have no control over, learn to let those things go. If you do not let those circumstances go, they will drag you deep down into a rut along with them.
Mental poverty is self-inflicted. If you have an impoverished mindset, ultimately you must be the number one willing participant to pull yourself out of it. Even if it takes you getting in front of the mirror and having a heart to heart talk with yourself, once you put forth the action to free your mind from this negative thought process; the scales will start to peel off your eyes and layers of negativity on your mind will dissipate. You will start on the path of being a better, more positive and progressive person when you rescue your mind from mental poverty.
