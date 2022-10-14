Is a Virtual VoIP PBX Really That Different?

Pin 0 Shares

Traditional phone systems have a limiting factor inherent in the way the system operates. They are physical units that are connected by wires to the phones that they operate. Because of this, you need to be in that location in order to make phone calls, check voicemail, change the device settings, etc. Virtual VoIP PBXes have a unique ability to break that limitation, and can offer advantages not seen anywhere else. These types of PBXes allow you to perform actions that you cannot do with a traditional phone system.

Using a typical Private Branch Exchange phone system, PBX, employees must go to their desk phones to check for any voicemail. A numerical password is dialed to access their messages, and then depending on if they want to delete, save or skip the message, they push a corresponding number on the keypad. However, with a virtual PBX, checking voicemail becomes an entirely different matter. By using VoIP, virtual PBXes transmit phone calls via the Internet, and can also send any messages received in that manner. Users can have their voicemail messages forwarded to their email addresses, with messages attached as .wav files, turning email inboxes into centralized message depositories. Rather than only checking voicemail at the office, it can be done anywhere that has Internet access.

Traditional PBXes also only have access to phone numbers in their location. If your office is in Miami, Florida, you can only purchase numbers from the Miami area code that you are located in (or toll free numbers). Virtual PBXes allow you to get around this. Users can actually purchase a phone number in any area code in the United States, as long as the provider has numbers available there, and configure it to ring their phone when dialed. So, if you are a small public relations company in central New Jersey, using a virtual PBX you can purchase a phone number in a New York City area code, allowing you to have a virtual ‘presence’ there that you would not have otherwise. This can translate into a marked increase in business, giving you that needed edge over the local competition that does not use a virtual PBX.

Today, most businesses typically have more than one physical location where employees are working. At-home workforces are growing by leaps and bounds. Staying connected remotely is a challenge that many companies face. The emergence of the virtual pbx using the Internet as the transmission mechanism, with no physical limitation as to where someone can connect is a giant step forward for business communications.

By employing a virtual PBX system, a company can have access to one-of-a-kind features and services. Virtual PBXes offer many benefits not provided anywhere else by any other service or system. The flexibility offered by these alternative systems is an excellent foundation on which to build a thriving and profitable business that is well connected to customers and key stakeholders.