News
Jan. 6 panel shows congressional leaders asking for help
By LISA MASCARO, FARNOUSH AMIRI, ERIC TUCKER
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Jan. 6 panel is showing previously unseen footage of congressional leaders phoning officials for help during Capitol siege.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer can be seen talking to governors in neighboring Virginia and Maryland. Later the footage shows Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and other GOP leaders as the group asks the acting attorney general for help.
“They’re breaking the law in many different ways — quite frankly at the instigation of the president of the United States,” Pelosi is heard saying at one point.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House Jan. 6 Committee planned to vote Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump to testify, as it presented interviews with his aides and new documents detailing his unflagging multi-part efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss.
The vote seeking Trump’s testimony comes as panel is producing vivid new details and evidence of Trump’s state of mind as he refused to concede his election loss to Joe Biden, resulting in the 2021 attack at the Capitol.
In never-before-seen Secret Service messages, the panel produced evidence of the way extremist groups provided the muscle in the fight for Trump’s presidency, planning weeks before the attack to send a violent force to Washington.
“Their plan is literally to kill people,” read a tip that was sent to Secret Service more than a week before the violence on Jan. 6.
The Secret Service warned in a Dec. 26, 2020, email of a tip that members of the right-wing Proud Boys planned to march in Washington on Jan. 6 with a group large enough to outnumber the police.
“It felt like the calm before the storm,” one Secret Service agent wrote in a group chat.
The House panel warned that the insurrection at the Capitol was not an isolated incident but a warning of the fragility of the nation’s democracy in the post-Trump era.
“None of this is normal or acceptable or lawful in a republic,” Republican Rep. Liz Cheney said.
“There is no defense that Donald Trump was duped or irrational. No president can defy the rule of law and act this way in a constitutional republic, period.”
The 10th public session, just weeks before the congressional midterm elections, was delving into Trump’s “state of mind,” said Democratic Chairman Bennie Thompson.
The committee is starting to sum up its findings that Republican Trump, after losing the 2020 presidential election, launched an unprecedented attempt to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Biden’s victory. The result was the mob storming of the Capitol.
Statements from Thompson and Cheney were laden with language frequently seen in criminal indictments. Both lawmakers described Trump as “substantially” involved in the events of Jan. 6. Cheney said Trump had acted in a “premeditated” way.
To illustrate what it said were “purposeful lies,” the committee juxtaposed repeated instances in which top administration officials recounted telling Trump the actual facts with clips of him repeating the exact opposite at his pre-riot rally at the Ellipse on Jan. 6.
The committee may well make a decision on whether to make a criminal referral to the Justice Department.
Thursday’s hearing opened at a mostly empty Capitol complex, with most lawmakers at home campaigning for reelection. Several people who were among the thousands around the Capitol on Jan. 6 are now running for congressional office, some with Trump’s backing. Police officers who fought the mob filled the hearing room’s front row.
To describe the president’s mindset, the committee divulged new material, including interviews with Trump’s top Cabinet officials, aides and associates in which some described the president acknowledging that he had lost.
In one, according to ex-White House official Alyssa Farah Griffin, Trump looked up at a television and said, “Can you believe I lost to this (expletive) guy?”
The committee is also drawing on the trove of 1.5 million documents it received from the U.S. Secret Service, including an email from Dec. 11, 2020, the day the Supreme Court rejected one of the main lawsuits Trump’s team had brought against the election results.
“Just fyi. POTUS is pissed,” the Secret Service wrote, according to documents obtained by the committee.
White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to then-chief of staff Mark Meadows, recalled Trump as being “livid” and “fired up” about the court’s ruling.
Trump told Meadows “something to the effect of: ‘I don’t want people to know we lost, Mark. This is embarrassing. Figure it out,’”Hutchinson told the panel in a recorded interview.
Cabinet members including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Attorney General William Barr and Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia also said in interviews shown at the hearing that they believed that once the legal avenues had been exhausted, that should have been the end of Trump’s efforts to remain in power.
“In my view, that was the end of the matter,” Barr said of the Dec. 14 Electoral College vote.
But rather than the end of Trump’s efforts to stay in power, the committee signaled it was only the beginning — as the president summoned the crowd to Washington for a rally to fight the election on Jan. 6.
The session was serving as a closing argument for the panel’s two Republican lawmakers, Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who have essentially been shunned by Trump and their party and will not be returning in the new Congress. Cheney lost her primary election, and Kinzinger decided not to run.
Another committee member, Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., a retired Naval commander, is in a tough reelection bid against state Sen. Jen Kiggans, a former Navy helicopter pilot.
The panel was expected to share information from its recent interviews — including testimony from Ginni Thomas, the conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. She was in contact with the White House during the run-up to Jan. 6.
The committee, having conducted more than 1,500 interviews and obtained countless documents, has produced a sweeping probe of Trump’s activities from his defeat in the November election to the Capitol attack.
“He has used this big lie to destabilize our democracy,” said Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-N.Y., who was a young House staff member during the Richard Nixon impeachment inquiry in 1974. “When did that idea occur to him and what did he know while he was doing that?”
This week’s hearing is to be the final presentation from lawmakers before the midterm elections. But staff members say the investigation continues.
The Jan. 6 committee has been meeting for more than a year, set up by the House after Republican senators blocked the formation of an outside panel similar to the 9/11 commission set up after the 2001 terrorist attacks. Even after the launch of its high-profile public hearings last summer, the Jan. 6 committee continued to gather evidence and interviews.
Under committee rules, the Jan. 6 panel is to produce a report of its findings, likely in December. The committee will dissolve 30 days after publication of that report, and with the new Congress in January.
House Republicans are expected to drop the Jan. 6 probe and turn to other investigations if they win control after midterm elections, primarily focusing on Biden, his family and his administration.
At least five people died in the Jan. 6 attack and its aftermath, including a Trump supporter shot and killed by Capitol Police.
Police engaged in often bloody, hand-to-hand combat, as Trump’s supporters pushed past barricades, stormed the Capitol and roamed the halls, sending lawmakers fleeing for safety and temporarily disrupting the joint session of Congress certifying Biden’s election.
More than 850 people have been charged by the Justice Department in the Capitol attack, some receiving lengthy prison sentences for their roles. Several leaders and associates of the extremist Oath Keepers and Proud Boys have been charged with sedition.
Trump faces various state and federal investigations over his actions in the election and its aftermath.
News
Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 2 moved to Friday afternoon; Nestor Cortes waits another day
The Yankees and Guardians will have to wait yet another day. Game 2 of the American League Division Series was postponed until Friday at 1 p.m., because of the rain and possible severe weather that was expected in the Bronx on Thursday night.
That means Yankees starter Nestor Cortes has to wait another day to make his first postseason appearance. Like most things that have come his way, Cortes planned to roll with it and be ready for Friday.
“For sure,” Cortes said on Wednesday about the possibility of being postponed on Thursday. “Like I said, I’ll train today like I’m going to pitch [Thursday] at 7:30. And if things do change, then we’ll adjust with that.”
Shane Bieber will have to wait another day for redemption. While he worked 7. 2 innings in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series against the Rays while allowing just one run on three hits, his postseason appearance against the Yankees was disastrous. After a 2020 COVID-abbreviated regular season, in which he was awarded the Cy Young, Bieber matched up with Yankee ace Gerrit Cole in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series in Cleveland. He lasted just 4.2 innings after giving up seven runs.
Cleveland’s ace knows very well what this Yankees lineup featuring AL home run king Aaron Judge can do.
“Damage,” Bieber said Wednesday. “I think especially in this ballpark, they are able to hit for a slug and do it with guys on base. As long as you don’t change your game plan, your aggressiveness and stick to your strengths, put yourself in a good position to at the end of the day just compete, put the team in a good position to win and hand the ball off to the bullpen, like we’ve tried to do all year. And like I’ve said, going into the postseason, I think that’s ultimately the goal.
“So stay aggressive. Keep guys off base. No free bases.”
It will now likely be Bieber’s only chance to impact the outcome of this series.
That means the best-of-five series, if it plays out to the end, will have four games in four days. For the Yankees, who had a first-round bye, it means their hitters will have played one game in the last eight days. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said it will mean some minor adjustments.
“It would probably affect the pitching rotation if you went five games and you had to play four in a row, sure,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday about the possibility of a rain postponement. “The lineup, no. I mean, we play — that’s what you do in baseball is you play every day. Shouldn’t affect that. That’s more who we are going up against, matchups, things like that.
“Pitching, it could change a little bit of what you do.”
This likely benefits the Yankees, who hold a 1-0 lead in the series. Bieber was scheduled to pitch Game 2 of the series, because he had to pitch Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Rays. Now, if the series goes five games, the Guardians would likely be unable to bring him back on two days’ rest.
The Yankees prepared for the series to go the distance. They included starter Jameson Taillon on their ALDS roster for a potential five-game series. They had Taillon in the bullpen — for the first time in his professional career — in Game 1, and he is insurance if they need a fourth starter.
“I’ve looked at the schedule a little bit. I know that’s definitely a possibility, but for today I’m a reliever and that’s all I can really focus on,” Taillon said Tuesday night when asked about the possibility of having to start a Game 5.
Boone had Taillon warming up in the ninth inning of Game 1, but never used him. He also has Domingo German available for length in the bullpen.
The Yankees bullpen has been shaky down the stretch, hurt by injuries. So there is even a chance Cortes, who worked his way up from the bullpen and isn’t a power pitcher who throws hard, could come back on short rest for a do-or-die Game 5 if needed.
“I would consider him being an option in that kind of scenario,” Boone said. “But [against the Guardians], if you had him in an inning scenario, a couple-inning scenario, that would be pretty valuable.
“But, you know, if he goes Friday, hopefully we’re not in a Game 5 situation. But if we are, we’ll see. I mean, he would maybe be in play but I wouldn’t — not necessarily as a traditional starter.”
()
News
Knicks and Wu-Tang Clan team up for NBA Remix campaign, new merchandise coming Friday
Wu-Tang is for the children and the Knicks.
Shaolin’s Finest has collaborated on ‘Wu York Knicks’ merchandise that will be released Friday, as part of the NBA Remix campaign from Bleacher Report and Mitchell & Ness.
The gear includes a Knicks hoodie, jersey, T-shirt and hat with the Wu-Tang Clan logo.
“Growing up in New York, of course the Knicks were our favorite team,” the Wu said in a statement to the Daily News.
The four other NBA Remix franchises linked with hip-hop artists from their respective cities this year are the Chicago Bulls (Polo G), the L.A. Lakers (Top Dawg Entertainment), the Memphis Grizzlies (Three-Six Mafia) and the Atlanta Hawks (Lil’ Baby).
The collection goes on sale Friday at noon at bleacherreportshop.com and mitchellandness.com.
No word yet on how much C.R.E.A.M.
Despite the enthusiasm (and paycheck) for the collaboration, at least one member of the Staten Island-based group said he ceased being a Knicks fan.
“When they did Pat Ewing dirty,” Inspectah Deck said in an interview with Showtime’s Desus & Mero from 2019.
()
News
Jan. 6 testimony: Trump knew he lost but lied and fought on
By LISA MASCARO, FARNOUSH AMIRI, ERIC TUCKER
WASHINGTON (AP) — A defeated Donald Trump orchestrated a multi-part plan to overturn the 2020 presidential election in a “staggering betrayal of his oath” resulting in the 2021 attack at the Capitol, the Jan. 6 committee declared Thursday.
Statements from Chairman Bennie Thompson and Vice Chair Liz Cheney at the panel’s final public session of the year were laden with language frequently seen in criminal indictments. Both lawmakers described Trump as “substantially” involved in the events of Jan. 6. Cheney said Trump had acted in a “premeditated” way.
To illustrate what it said were “purposeful lies,” the committee juxtaposed repeated instances in which top administration officials recounted telling Trump the actual facts with clips of him repeating the exact opposite at his pre-riot rally at the Ellipse on Jan. 6.
The panel warned that the insurrection at the Capitol was not an isolated incident but a warning of the fragility of the nation’s democracy in the post-Trump era.
“None of this is normal or acceptable or lawful in a republic,” Republican Rep. Cheney said.
“There is no defense that Donald Trump was duped or irrational. No president can defy the rule of law and act this way in a constitutional republic, period.”
The 10th public session, just weeks before the congressional midterm elections, was delving into Trump’s “state of mind,” said Democratic Chairman Thompson.
The committee is starting to sum up its findings that Republican Trump, after losing the 2020 presidential election, launched an unprecedented attempt to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s victory. The result was the mob storming of the Capitol.
The committee may well make a decision on whether to make a criminal referral to the Justice Department. The panel also announced it would take a public vote on other outstanding issues.
Thursday’s hearing opened at a mostly empty Capitol complex, with most lawmakers at home campaigning for reelection. Several people who were among the thousands around the Capitol on Jan. 6 are now running for congressional office, some with Trump’s backing. Police officers who fought the mob filled the hearing room’s front row.
To describe the president’s mindset, the committee divulged new and previously seen material, including interviews with Trump’s top Cabinet officials, aides and associates in which some described the president acknowledging privately that he had lost.
In one, according to ex-White House official Alyssa Farah Griffin, Trump looked up at the television and said, “Can you believe I lost to this (expletive) guy?”
The committee is also drawing on the trove of 1.5 million documents it received from the U.S. Secret Service, including an email from Dec. 11, 2020, the day the Supreme Court rejected one of the main lawsuits Trump’s team had brought against the election results.
“Just fyi. POTUS is pissed,” the Secret Service wrote, according to documents obtained by the committee.
White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to then-chief of staff Mark Meadows, recalled Trump as being “livid” and “fired up” about the court’s ruling.
Trump told Meadows “something to the effect of: ‘I don’t want people to know we lost, Mark. This is embarrassing. Figure it out,’”Hutchinson told the panel in a recorded interview.
Cabinet members including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Attorney General William Barr and Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia also said in interviews shown at the hearing that they believed that once the legal avenues had been exhausted, that should have been the end of Trump’s efforts to remain in power.
“In my view, that was the end of the matter,” Barr said of the Dec. 14 Electoral College vote.
But rather than the end of Trump’s efforts to stay in power, the committee signaled it was only the beginning — as the president summoned the crowd to Washington for a rally to fight the election on Jan. 6.
The session was serving as a closing argument for the panel’s two Republican lawmakers, Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who have essentially been shunned by Trump and their party and will not be returning in the new Congress. Cheney lost her primary election, and Kinzinger decided not to run.
Another committee member, Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., a retired Naval commander, is in a tough reelection bid against state Sen. Jen Kiggans, a former Navy helicopter pilot.
“President Trump knew the truth. He heard what all his experts and senior staff was telling him,” Kinzinger said. “His intent was plain: Ignore the rule of law and stay in power.”
The panel was expected to share information from its recent interviews — including testimony from Ginni Thomas, the conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. She was in contact with the White House during the run-up to Jan. 6.
The committee, having conducted more than 1,500 interviews and obtained countless documents, has produced a sweeping probe of Trump’s activities from his defeat in the November election to the Capitol attack.
“He has used this big lie to destabilize our democracy,” said Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-N.Y., who was a young House staff member during the Richard Nixon impeachment inquiry in 1974. “When did that idea occur to him and what did he know while he was doing that?”
This week’s hearing is to be the final presentation from lawmakers before the midterm elections. But staff members say the investigation continues.
The Jan. 6 committee has been meeting for more than a year, set up by the House after Republican senators blocked the formation of an outside panel similar to the 9/11 commission set up after the 2001 terrorist attacks. Even after the launch of its high-profile public hearings last summer, the Jan. 6 committee continued to gather evidence and interviews.
Under committee rules, the Jan. 6 panel is to produce a report of its findings, likely in December. The committee will dissolve 30 days after publication of that report, and with the new Congress in January.
House Republicans are expected to drop the Jan. 6 probe and turn to other investigations if they win control after midterm elections, primarily focusing on Biden, his family and his administration.
At least five people died in the Jan. 6 attack and its aftermath, including a Trump supporter shot and killed by Capitol Police.
Police engaged in often bloody, hand-to-hand combat, as Trump’s supporters pushed past barricades, stormed the Capitol and roamed the halls, sending lawmakers fleeing for safety and temporarily disrupting the joint session of Congress certifying Biden’s election.
More than 850 people have been charged by the Justice Department in the Capitol attack, some receiving lengthy prison sentences for their roles. Several leaders and associates of the extremist Oath Keepers and Proud Boys have been charged with sedition.
Trump faces various state and federal investigations over his actions in the election and its aftermath.
News
Heat’s Jovic gets Adebayo seal of approval, ‘He’s not running around mindless. The kid can hoop’
Of all the possible permutations, it appeared highly unlikely that Erik Spoelstra’s wheel of lineups would stop on a combination that had 19-year-old neophyte Nikola Jovic playing at any point alongside Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro.
Yet there, in Wednesday night’s preseason finale against the New Orleans Pelicans, stood the No. 27 pick in last June’s NBA draft, and the kid out of Serbia looked all right.
“Man, the thing I like about young fella, he’s a hooper,” Adebayo said, with the Heat now idle until Wednesday night’s season opener against the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena. “He’s one of those guys, he figures it out as he goes. And that’s the thing I’ve learned about him so far. Like throwing him in the first unit, he looked like he was comfortable with us.
“He knows exactly where to go, figuring it out in the flow, keeping the spacing. He’s not running around mindless. The kid can hoop.”
No, not likely something Spoelstra is expected to feature in his primary rotations. But Wednesday night showed the potential for the lithe 6-foot-11 big man as a change of pace.
“He plays basketball the right way,” Butler said. “He can shoot it and he can really pass it. I think that the more that he plays, the more comfortable he’s going to be out there, whether it be with the starters, whether it be with some of the role players.
“I think that the more reps he gets in games against so many different types of competition, the better he’s going to become.”
Jovic’s minutes came before foul trouble got in the way and Caleb Martin returned to work with the starters.
While non-committal, it appears that Spoelstra will go with the first unit that opened Wednesday night’s 120-103 victory: Adebayo, Martin, Butler, Herro, Lowry.
Adebayo said he already is impressed with the possibilities on offense.
“I felt like that was some great basketball we played as that first unit,” he said. “We definitely shared the ball. I felt like 15 assists in the first unit, I felt like that was great basketball from all of us, sharing the ball, guys finding each other. It looked beautiful to me, definitely felt comfortable for all of us.”
Butler cautioned that it also has to be a two-way lineup.
“I think we did alright,” he said. “We shared the ball, made some shots. It looks good. We probably could do a little bit better on the defensive end. But when we’re scoring like that, that’s what we tend to do, try to outscore people.”
While the new lineup thrived at pace on Wednesday night, Spoelstra offered perspective.
“I think it’s also probably a point of emphasis for every team in the league at this time of the year,” he said. “And then, can you sustain it? But our speed, our quickness, our versatility, those are some of our strengths offensively. We’re going to, quite naturally, try to maximize that.”
Taking note
Adebayo’s 12 free-throw attempts Wednesday would have tied his second-highest total for the regular season, two off his career high.
So, yes, he said getting to the line is a priority, with his total against the Pelicans achieved in only 25 minutes.
“I mean, they’re free,” he said. “So getting to the line is the goal, just trying to do it in many different ways. Just obviously learning from Jimmy, who’s one of the best at getting fouled, kind of trickles down the rest of us.”
()
