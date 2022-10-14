Judge finds St. Paul mom who threw son off balcony not guilty by reason of mental illness

A St. Paul mother who threw her 11-year-old autistic son from a fourth-floor apartment building balcony has been acquitted of charges by reason of mental illness.

Last year, in the first part of a two-stage trial on stipulated facts and evidence, Itayvia Demetiric Lloyd was found guilty of attempted murder and first-degree assault for dragging her non-verbal son from his bunk bed and throwing him off the balcony of their apartment in the St. Anthony Park neighborhood on March 9, 2020.

Lloyd was also found guilty of two counts of fourth-degree assault for attempting to punch an officer and spitting on another after her arrest.

Because of the guilty verdict by Ramsey County District Judge JaPaul Harris, the trial moved to the mental health defense phase. It was held on two days this past summer.

Last week, Harris issued his ruling, finding Lloyd not guilty of all four charges. He noted in his court filing that “the greater weight of the evidence establishes” that Lloyd was suffering from a “brief psychotic disorder” at the time of the offenses and that she did not understand the nature of her actions and that they were morally wrong.

Two mental health professionals gave conflicting opinions about Lloyd’s diagnosis, but both testified she “was suffering active symptoms of a mental illness at the time of the offense,” Harris wrote. The judge concluded the defense’s expert provided sufficient evidence that her condition was not exasperated by alleged recent alcohol and marijuana use, as the state’s expert had testified.

Prosecutors were required by state law to file a petition for civil commitment after the not-guilty verdict. Following due process and input from medical professionals, a judge will decide whether Lloyd should be civilly committed.

Lloyd’s attorney, Adrianne McMahon, said Thursday that the defense identified when Lloyd was charged that mental health issues “likely were at play.”

“She’s obviously going to have a civil commitment proceeding happen now, and that will determine what happens next with her,” McMahon said. “But I think this is the right outcome, and I know she’s happy with it and her family is happy with it.”

CHILD NEEDED EMERGENCY SURGERY

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were called to Union Flats apartments on Hampden Avenue near Charles Avenue in March 2020 about 8:40 a.m. and found Lloyd’s 11-year-old son on the ground in the courtyard. He was bleeding from his mouth, and conscious and breathing.

Paramedics took him to Regions Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. He sustained a broken jaw, several hip fractures and bruised lungs.

Lloyd was in a bathtub and non-responsive when police were let into her apartment. Later, after Lloyd’s 6-year-old son told officers that his mother had pushed his older brother off the balcony and Lloyd was arrested, she started rambling incoherently. She spoke of people being after her for years and a woman hating her.

Lloyd later told police she was ready to talk about what had happened. When asked what time she had gotten up, Lloyd replied, “I don’t really remember. My son…was on the top bunk playing around as usual, but this morning, I threw that kid off the balcony.”

Police asked Lloyd what she thought would happen to her son when he hit the ground and she stated, “I thought my baby was dead.” Asked if she was a murderer or if she had snapped, she said, “I snapped.”

A police sergeant asked her: “In that moment, were you trying to kill him?” After a minute of silence, Lloyd answered, “Yes, but I want my baby here.”

Judge Harris wrote in his court filing that evidence shows Lloyd was “not in a lucid, non-delusional state” before and after the offense and was “suffering from a psychosis or other symptoms that would render her incapable of knowing right from wrong.”

Harris also noted that twice in the three years prior Lloyd was brought to the emergency room at Regions Hospital for mental health issues.