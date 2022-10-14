Justin Sun Reveals Holding Millions of Huobi’s HT Token

- These remarks were made by Justin Sun on Thursday, October 13.
- The price of HT tokens rose about 100% in a week’s time after Sun became an adviser.
In his most recent confession, Tron’s founder Justin Sun revealed that he has tens of millions of Huobi Tokens. Interestingly, he stated that he is eager to promote HT tokens because he’s now an adviser to the Huobi crypto exchange.
These remarks were made by Justin Sun on Thursday, October 13 during an interview with Emily Chang of Bloomberg Television. And he said, “I would see myself as one of the biggest holders” of HT tokens.
Justin Sun Effect on HT
Tron’s founder also said that he has been hoarding HT tokens since the launch of the cryptocurrency trading platform in 2013. Soon after Justin Sun became an adviser to the Huobi crypto exchange, the price of HT tokens rose about 100% in a week’s time.
At the time of writing, one HT token is worth $8.14 and has a total market value of $1.2 billion. This is a 12.32% increase from the price before the news broke. This implies that the value of the Huobi token (HT) increased by almost $600 million in a little over a week. Sun’s inclusion on the Huobi board has clearly had a significant effect on the value of the token.
One of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges in the world right now is Huobi. Trading activity at this exchange averages just around $900 million per day. Earlier this week, it was reported that Justin Sun, founder of Tron, was really the unnamed owner of Huobi Global. However, Sun has denied acquiring a share in the crypto exchange. According to Justin Sun, the company’s future plans include increasing Huobi’s worldwide footprint.
