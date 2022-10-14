Finance
Marketing Ideas For Small Architecture Firms
Small architectural firms have slowly dwindled, being unable to cope with competition from established larger firms. This makes it essential for the existing small architectural firms to have a well-thought-out marketing plan and effective marketing strategies to become successful firms. Some firms have selected a certain niche to specialize in; others have formed alliances with other services to stay in business. With a good marketing strategy they can attain their target goal more easily.
Some Marketing Ideas for Small Architecture Firms:
– Making use of the Internet is a great way to market small architecture firms. By creating a content-rich, visually pleasing and easily navigable website, you can attract a number of clients. You can make your small architectural firm visible to the whole world using the Internet; and if it is keyword-search optimized, your site can be displayed when keyword searches are done by prospective clients, thus making it highly target market-oriented.
– You can also start a free newsletter service asking those who visit your site to subscribe to it, generating leads as well as staying in touch with potential clients.
– Ask for your satisfied customers to put up their testimonials on your website as this may help persuade other clients to consider your firm.
– Permission-based e-mail marketing is a very cost-effective and easy way to market your services online.
– Use carefully planned advertisements that are well planned and that convey the right message to the clients extolling the benefits of choosing your firm. The TV, radio, newspaper, free newspapers, and magazines can be used effectively to advertise your services. Make sure you advertise regularly and effectively. Try advertising in magazines that deal in home decoration or building and construction. Infomercials on TV that are informative as well as portray your firm as trustworthy and capable can help, too.
– Form alliances with other services that complement your business, in which they can refer you and get a commission from you for doing so.
– Work out deals with local real estate agents who may recommend you to people who are in need of your services.
– Offer excellent customer service, since nothing can compare to word-of-mouth advertisements. Your firm has to appear dependable and experienced and promise them quality work, but make sure you keep your promise.
– Market research and competitive analysis have to be done frequently to stay ahead of your competition and to counter any of their strategies.
– Keep track of how your client heard of you, since it can help give you valuable insight as to which advertising media is working for you and which area is not that effective so that you can allot appropriate funds to the various media.
You can use these tips and many more for getting new clients for your firm. If required you can even take the services of professional marketing consultants and business management software for managing and developing your business.
Why You Need Touring Caravan Insurance
There are four basic insurance policies available for touring caravans. Accident or physical damage is the most basic policy. This type of coverage will pay for repairs if the caravan is damaged due to weather, vandals, thieves, animals or other unforeseen circumstances.
Fire insurance is another type of coverage possible for caravans. If your caravan catches fire due to a cooking or smoking accident or if it is in the way of a forest fire, then you need special fire coverage.
The third type is property loss. If the caravan is stolen, lost or rolls over a cliff, this coverage will reimburse you for the cost of the caravan, depending on how old it is. You may get a new caravan of the same model or reimbursement for the market price of an older model. It may not cover the property inside the caravan, so, if it is valuable, you need to make sure it is covered in your household policy.
The fourth type is third party liability. This means that you are covered if someone gets hurt or someone else’s property gets damage because of your caravan. This is very important if you travel a lot or take friends and family with you.
A clean driving record will go a long way to reduce your caravan insurance premiums. This also gets you lower automobile insurance, but pulling a caravan takes skill and a good driving record shows the insurance company that you are a careful driver. This will lower the accident and physical damage insurance policy. Also, if you have been pulling a caravan for several years with no mishap, this will further reduce your rates.
Parking your caravan in a place where there is security when it is not being used or, better yet, in a caravan parking place or garage will reduce your insurance premiums for property loss coverage. Also, adding a tracking device in case the caravan is stolen, locking one axle so it cannot be easily towed and installing burglar alarms will all help to reduce property loss premiums.
Searching online for Caravan Insurance coverage is the easiest and most effective way to find cheap caravan insurance. There are also websites that provide the information from all the top insurance companies and answer questions about type and amount of coverage. You can compare quotes and make an informed decision to get the best coverage at a reasonable price.
10 Ways Technology Can Increase Your Sales
1) Acquire email addresses from all prospects and clients.
Constantly work on building your network and acquiring email addresses. Ask for email addresses! Email marketing is incredibly cost efficient and effective when done correctly. Don’t send email solicitations more than every two weeks and follow all regulatory guidelines outlined in the CAN-SPAM Act.
The main aspects of the law include:
a) Don’t use false or misleading header information – you must have a valid From: address.
b) Don’t use deceptive subject lines – the subject of your email should be related to the content of the email.
c) Provide your recipients with an option to opt-out – provide your clients with an email address or link allowing them to no longer receive email messages from you. Honor their requests.
d) Identify your email as an advertisement.
2) Develop and distribute monthly e-newsletter.
E-newsletters allow you to deliver valuable information to your clients about market conditions, area news, subdivision updates, industry trends, active listings, etc. Your e-newsletter should allow you to build a long term relationship with your client by continuously delivering value added information. You should stick with approximately 80% value added information and 20% advertising. Content is King!
NOTE: If you distributing a large number of email through your companies email server or through your internet service providers email server you have limited distribution capabilities. If you send out large quantities of email your email service provider may shut down your internet access because they believe you are spamming. You can get around this limitation by scheduling the delivery of your e-newsletter in 15 minute increments. SmartSerialMail allows you schedule your email distribution based on a predefined schedule and send out large quantities of email over an extended period of time.
3) Customize, customize, customize.
As I mentioned before, content is king! However, content alone won’t win the day. Your content must be customized based on the interests of your clients. Breakdown your clients in your database based on their area of interest. For example, you may deal primarily with real estate investors. Some investors may prefer investing in single family homes while others may prefer investing in multifamily properties. You should develop two separate e-newsletters with customized content for each group. You will create more value for your clients, increase your promotional effectiveness and become better educated about the various product types within your real estate market.
4) Use Software to stay organized.
Everyday we try to get more accomplished in less and less time. Most people attempt to get more accomplished each day by working harder. You should not be working harder. You should be working smarter to increase your productivity by taking advantage of new technology. This is called leverage (do more with less effort). Specifically, you can use the calendar and contact management capabilities within Microsoft Outlook or purchase a Customer Relationship Management program like ACT or Goldmine. All of these applications work very well. The key is to learn one and fully utilize it. You will become more productive and successful.
5) Know your market – Research and Analysis.
Good market research and analysis can make you and your client very wealthy. The role of market research includes: financial feasibility, location/site analysis and market analysis. You should be able to identify the supply and demand by product type (single family, multifamily, office, industrial, warehouse) within your market. This will enable you unlock the hidden investment opportunities for your clients.
There are many firms that provide market research and analysis. You can also purchase market research reports online.
6) Automate Your Business.
Automation is the mechanism you should try to achieve throughout your business. Ask yourself “What are the routine tasks that I perform each day?” Then ask yourself, “How can I automate these routine tasks to become more productive?” The answers to these questions can change the scope of your entire business!
You can use new technology to automatically send emails based on a predefined schedule, execute and distribute reports throughout your organization and remind yourself, your team and your clients about scheduled meetings.
7) Utilize a virtual office.
A virtual office allows you to work as effectively from a remote location as you can from your office. Virtual office technologies provide you access to all computer files, software, and resources through a secure internet connection. You can literally work effectively from any location in the world that has access to an internet connection.
If you have a small business (fewer than 75 employees) I recommend Microsoft Small Business Server. This server provides your organization with an all in one solution for file/print sharing, email, firewall and remote access. The cost is very affordable and it can grow as your organization grows.
8) Go Global.
Today we are living in a global economy. The condition of our economy impacts the condition of other countries economies and vice versa. Globalization can present tremendous opportunities for real estate professionals. For example, the US Dollar has declined substantially relative to many other currencies around the globe. This allows foreign investors to purchase real estate in the United States at a substantial discount. In addition, the median cost of a single family home in the United States is much lower than the median cost of a single family home in many other developed countries.
You can utilize the internet to reach these global markets through search engine optimization, pay per click advertising and virtual meeting software. Search engine optimization allows your prospects from around the globe to find your website. Your prospects enter keywords (Myrtle Beach Real Estate) into a search engine like Google and your website appears on their screen. Pay per click advertising is a form of advertising on the internet where you pay each time a prospect clicks on your ad. The best provider of this service is Google AdWords. Virtual meeting software allows you to give a presentation to a prospect living anywhere in the world. A virtual meeting program includes: http://www.gotomeeting.com
9) Measure Promotional Effectiveness.
Remember the old saying “If you can’t measure it, you can’t manage it.” This holds true today more than ever. You should leverage technology to measure promotional effectiveness. You can use your database management system to track promotional effectiveness. For example, most Customer Relationship Management software allows you to enter your lead source for your contacts and then run reports on the number of leads generated from each lead source.
You can also utilize call accounting phone systems to measure promotional effectiveness by tracking the number of phone calls received for specified numbers. You can purchase a unique phone number for each of your marketing campaigns and setup the phone number in your phone system for tracking purposes. When your prospect responds to the marketing campaign and calls the unique number, the call accounting system tracks the number of calls received and gives you an accurate report of leads generated. You can then track the prospect through the remaining sales cycle to determine your cost per lead, cost per sale and overall return on your marketing campaign investment.
10) Integrate Technologies.
The technologies I described are very powerful individually, but when integrated they can revolutionize your life and your business. For example, you can simply learn to utilize a Customer Relationship Management system and you may grow your contact database, but you have very little leverage.
The real leverage occurs when you integrate your customer relationship management database with monthly e-newsletter campaigns, search engine optimization, pay per click advertising, live website chat, and virtual meeting software. The combination of these technologies will dramatically increase the number of leads generated, reduced the amount of time required to take the prospect through the sales cycle and provided you with a mechanism to identify the most effective marketing campaigns. Market research and analysis will allow you to better serve your prospects when you analyze their needs. I recommend you learn more about these technologies and implement them immediately.
Please let me know if you would like further information about any of these technologies. We have Microsoft Certified Professionals with over 50 years of applied technology experience. We can provide you a wide range of services from online computer repair through database design, server installation, network installation, website development and search engine optimization. Please contact us today to schedule your free technology assessment.
Van Lease with Courier Insurance – Important Benefits for Small Businesses
Many small business owners in the UK are choosing to go with a van lease with courier insurance for a variety of great reasons. Leasing is a very attractive option for many business owners, since upkeep is less of a problem and the option to buy is always there if they need it. There are so many great benefits to going with a lease that includes the insurance, so let’s take a look at them and how they can affect you.
Benefit #1 – Pay to Only One Company – If you decide to go with a van lease with courier insurance, one of the main benefits that you can enjoy is that you’ll only have to pay one company. Instead of paying on your vans to one company and having to pay the insurance to another company, you’ll only have one payment. This makes it a lot easier on you and it will help you save time as well.
Benefit #2 – Fix Your Insurance Costs – Going with a lease that also offers you the possibility of fixing your insurance costs. While you usually find that insurance costs get a bit higher every year, when you have a van lease with courier insurance, you can actually have fixed cost van insurance that won’t go up in price. Usually this is good as long as you have the lease and it can save you quite a bit of money as well.
Benefit #3 – Flexible Payment Options – Most companies that offer van lease with courier insurance also offer you flexible payment options, since you have both the lease and the insurance with their company. Many allow you to pay monthly with no deposit required up front, which can be quite helpful to small businesses.
So, if you have a small business and you aren’t quite ready to purchase your own vans yet, consider leasing and getting your insurance through the company you have your lease with. It makes life simpler and you’ll be able to get an excellent deal as well.
The 7Ps of Marketing Mix
Marketing professionals and specialist use many tactics to attract and retain their customers. These activities comprise of different concepts, the most important one being the marketing mix. There are two concepts for marketing mix: 4P and 7P. It is essential to balance the 4Ps or the 7Ps of the marketing mix. The concept of 4Ps has been long used for the product industry while the latter has emerged as a successful proposition for the services industry.
The 7Ps of the marketing mix can be discussed as:
Product – It must provide value to a customer but does not have to be tangible at the same time. Basically, it involves introducing new products or improvising the existing products.
Price – Pricing must be competitive and must entail profit. The pricing strategy can comprise discounts, offers and the like.
Place – It refers to the place where the customers can buy the product and how the product reaches out to that place. This is done through different channels, like Internet, wholesalers and retailers.
Promotion – It includes the various ways of communicating to the customers of what the company has to offer. It is about communicating about the benefits of using a particular product or service rather than just talking about its features.
People – People refer to the customers, employees, management and everybody else involved in it. It is essential for everyone to realize that the reputation of the brand that you are involved with is in the people’s hands.
Process – It refers to the methods and process of providing a service and is hence essential to have a thorough knowledge on whether the services are helpful to the customers, if they are provided in time, if the customers are informed in hand about the services and many such things.
Physical (evidence) – It refers to the experience of using a product or service. When a service goes out to the customer, it is essential that you help him see what he is buying or not. For example- brochures, pamphlets etc serve this purpose.
Treating Migraines With Nutrition Part 2
Nearly 30 million Americans are affected my migraines. Hopefully you read my first migraine article treating migraines with nutrition. Now we can learn what is best to stay away from in order to avoid migraines.
Sometimes it takes multiple effects to trigger a migraine. For instance, emotional trauma and certain trigger foods maybe have to combine forces against your noggin in order to bring you down. Also, sometimes the triggers might not take effect for a long time. Sometimes days may go before the migraine comes, which makes tracking the causes of migraines difficult and not all kinds of migraines can be treated successfully with medicines or drugs. Here are the things you may wish to avoid:
- Aspartame. Though aspartame supposedly passes through the body without being digested, we can clearly see that is somehow false. Frequent intake of this unnatural sweetener is shown to sometimes cause intense migraines. This can be found in many low calorie desserts or candy, gum and mints (look at labels).
- Monosodium glutamate or MSG (similar to aspartame) is a common food additive and can be found in many sweetened foods. Be careful, MSG is not always on the label because sometimes it is a byproduct of other substances. Consumption of this chemical can have many negative health effects including intense migraine attacks.
- Nitrates, which are found in processed meats, are known to loosen blood vessels and cause migraines.
- Phenyletyhamine, theobromine, and catechin are deemed to be head ache causers. These substances are unfortunately found naturally in Chocolate. If you’re having migraines, you might want to reconsider your love for this tasty and potentially migraine causing treat.
- Tryamine is an amino acid found in cheese (especially aged cheese), wine, beer, other alcoholic drinks, and to a smaller extent, bananas, avocados, beans, yogurt, sour cream and nuts. Trymine is known to cause headaches.
- Histamine is the chemical that when elevated can create inflammation, cause panic attacks, and headaches. It can be found naturally in food, be created by fermented food and artificial food additives. These include wine (especially red wine), beer, champagne, eggplant, spinach, food dyes, preservatives, cheese, raw egg white, apricot, peach, pineapple, prunes, pineapple, raisings, strawberries, tomatoes, shellfish, processed meats, old left over meat, soy beans, red beans, margarine, cinnamon, curry powder, nutmeg, flavored syrups, flavored frosting, olives, chocolate and cocoa, flavored, milks, cider, tea, and carbonated drinks,
- Sulfates, found in wine, beer, and other alcoholic drinks tomatoes, wheat, milk and citrus fruits
- Though caffeine reduces intra cranial pressure, caffeine withdraws are known to cause migraines.
- Dehydration may be the cause of migraines. Plenty of water should always be consumed to for a healthy lifestyle. Also be careful not to replace water consumption with other drinks like coffee; unless you want to have kidney stones, but I don’t recommend them.
- It is uncertain why this happens, but salt is also known to cause migraines. I feel this may only be psychological. Since about 5 years ago when I had too much, even the smell of salt can easily trigger migraines for me. Nonetheless, be weary of too much salt consumption.
- Saturated and Trans fat may cause high cholesterol and are inflammatory, which increases chance for migraines. Don’t confuse unhealthy saturated and trans fat with healthy unsaturated fats. Some unsaturated fat may actually reduce migraine attacks.
- Obesity or increased amounts of belly fat appear to increase the risk of migraines in some people under the age of 50, especially women. This may just be a precursor to high cholesterol which could be the actual cause.
- Allergic reactions to food and other things can cause increased levels of migraine causers, largely histamine. Be couscous of known allergic reactions.
More About Legal Issues With Electronic Medical Records
I recently discussed some matters concerning electronic medical records, including what constitutes a legal record, ways to maintain the record’s integrity with devices like an audit trail, and preventing alterations to these records. Now we’ll take a look at some other terms to be familiar with.
Patient Privacy:
Do you remember when the HIPAA first appeared on the scene? No more can you even keep a patient check-in form at the front desk, or risk having a patient learn who else had been in on that day. The penalty could include jail time.
Undue Burden:
Some recent legal cases have established that data that is accessible must be able to be produced, including backup data. Although this may seem an unfair burden for a medical practice, experts dealing with these sort of legal cases believe that EMR will result in a decrease of malpractice suits, as as result of better documentation and a lower rate of medication-related mistakes. Even so, if data is kept on a failed hard drive, and the costs of recovering the data is significant, it could create an undue burden; judges could rule that the expense be shared between the two parties.
Accessibility:
In the world of paper records, charts that are more than seven years old that were purged are considered legally ‘inaccessible.’ If a plaintiff’s attorney asks you to produce the record, it is impossible. When it comes to electronic information, however, inaccessibility could be more difficult to prove, as electronic data can almost always be recovered. In fact, most of the current EMR software systems don’t even let a provider delete patient records.
E-Discovery:
Discovery is the pre-trial phase in a lawsuit. Each party can compel production of evidence by means of a subpoena or a deposition. E-Discovery refers to information saved in an electronic format. The collection of digital evidence has even spawned the field of cyberforensics. This column cannot adequately cover a topic as broad as E-Discovery. This has become a major area of law and will become increasingly important as EMR becomes the norm. The bottom line for medical practices is that a reliable and secure backup process is a must.
Eventually, rational minds emerged victorious, and some of the more inane regulations have relaxed somewhat. There are still privacy issues which are specific to the electronic aspects of medicine, in regard to inappropriate disclosure of patients’ data. An unauthorized email, unsecured wireless network, a computer monitor left on in view of another patient, and unauthorized report distribution are some prime examples.
Consider forming a Legal, Risk & Compliance (LRC) Committee for your practice, to address the above-mentioned issues and others which may arise. Continually ask yourself what mishaps could occur, including when, how, and by whom. Then, when you face a legal challenge, you will be better prepared.
