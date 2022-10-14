News
NFL Week 6 Bettors Guide: Saquon Barkley, Giants will keep it close vs. Ravens
THE 10 BEST GAMES TO BET
RAVENS at GIANTS
1 p.m., Ravens by 5, 45
HANK’S HONEYS: The line is pretty much an insult to Brian Daboll’s surprise team. The Ravens should be favored and they should win the game. But the Giants have all the elements to keep this close. Wink Martindale, who has been as good a coordinator as Daboll has been a head coach, knows enough as a former Ravens assistant not to throw all-out blitzes at Lamar Jackson and he’s going to construct a defense that can contain him as a runner. Meanwhile, we have a really good Giants running game going against a decent but not-great Ravens D that ranks 28th in total yards allowed. That running game has helped Daniel Jones. Baltimore is tied for the league lead in takeaways with 11 but by taking fewer chances, Jones has been limiting his mistakes. This could be a letdown for Baltimore after two intense games against the Bills and Bengals.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Giants and the over.
JETS at PACKERS
1 p.m., Packers by 7, 45
HANK’S HONEYS: Not to overreact to last week’s shocker in London but as the Giants showed last week, something is not right with the Packers. Aaron Rodgers still isn’t in synch with all his receivers and his ability to attack downfield isn’t the same. Green Bay’s only big win came against the Bears, Rodgers’ personal property, and otherwise, it’s been a bit of a slog. There is no doubt the Jets are up and coming with some bright young stars on offense against a Packer defense that’s been unexciting. While there is a chance the Jetsies will be feeling too good about themselves after routing the QB-less Dolphins, we don’t think Lambeau Field is going to be too big for them. They may not win but they can certainly hang in there with a far-less explosive Green Bay team.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Jets and the over.
VIKINGS at DOLPHINS
1 p.m., Vikings by 3, 46
HANK’S HONEYS: As much as we dislike the idea of taking the Vikings as a road favorite in the heat and humidity of Miami, we can’t back a team that has a rookie QB (Skylar Thompson) making his first start. That’s got to impact the effectiveness of a downfield passing game built on speed but now looking to put the QB in more comfortable situations. The Miami defense has been exposed with the injuries at QB. The Jets ran over them last week and Dalvin Cook is starting to heat up. If that happens, Kirk Cousins will use play action to find Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Vikings and the over.
PATRIOTS at BROWNS
1 p.m., Browns by 3, 43
HANK’S HONEYS: Bill Belichick always tries to limit what the opponent does best and in this case, limiting the Browns’ relentless running game means taking ex-Pat Jacoby Brissett out of his game-manager mode. The New England defense has been forcing turnovers and scoring points and could coax one or two INTs out of Brissett if he’s often in third and long. Mac Jones could be back but even if it’s Bailey Zappe again, the Pats can move it on the ground against a terrible Cleveland run defense that couldn’t stop Austin Ekeler. The Browns had excellent chances to win all three games they lost. But then again, they are the Browns and the Patriots are the Patriots and you can’t fool Mother Nature.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Patriots and the over.
BUCS at STEELERS
1 p.m., Bucs by 8 ½, 44
HANK’S HONEYS: Tom Brady has won 12 straight games SU against rookie QBs. Kenny Pickett is making his home debut as a starter against one of the best defenses in football and behind one of the worst-performing offensive lines in the NFL. He is going to see blitzes and coverage schemes that he can’t even imagine. Eight Steelers sat out practice Wednesday and CB Josh Jackson, who came up from the practice squad, could be thrown into action again — and Brady loves picking on your weakest link. Don’t expect the Bucs to take their foot off the gas again. It almost cost them against the Falcons last week. Besides, the Steelers, unlike the Falcons, are a mess.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Bucs and the under.
BENGALS at SAINTS
1 p.m., Bengals by 1 ½, 43
HANK’S HONEYS: Joe Burrow is in a must-win spot back in the state where he led LSU to a national championship and with the line so low, we like his chances. If Geno Smith can tear up the Saints’ pass defense, Burrow and former Bayou Bengal Ja’Marr Chase should thrive behind the improved protection Burrow has been getting. Andy Dalton is 2-0 against his former team but this Cincy defense is far better, allowing just 17.8 ppg. All three of the Bengals’ losses have been by three points or fewer and with an 11-2 ATS mark in their last 13 games, there is ample reason to pick the Bengals.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Bengals and the over.
PANTHERS at RAMS
4:05 p.m., Rams by 10 ½, 41
HANK’S HONEYS: Maybe it’s the best thing for the Panthers to get out of town, leaving a mess behind with the well-earned firing of Matt Rhule. And maybe it’s best that the more mobile P.J. Walker is starting this one in place of the injured Baker Mayfield. We’re not making the case for them being any good. But often times, teams play better the first week under a new coach and do the Rams have any business giving this many points the way their offense has been playing? Matthew Stafford’s protection is threadbare and one thing the Panthers can do well is rush the passer, especially game-wrecker Brian Burns.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Panthers and the under.
CARDINALS at SEAHAWKS
4:05 p.m., Cardinals by 2 ½, 51
HANK’S HONEYS: We’re looking for Kyler Murray to outscore Geno Smith and we’ll take the over while we’re at it. The Cardinals simply have the better defense. They held the explosive Eagles relatively in check in the second half. The Seahawks’ defense is a sieve and after being plagued by slow starts, the Cardinals should be able to go right after Seattle’s porous secondary with Murray having all day to throw … or run, or do whatever he chooses to do. The Cards are 10-2 ATS on the road since the start of the 2021 season while Seattle, which once dominant at home, is just 5-5 over that same span.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Cardinals and the over.
COWBOYS at EAGLES
8:20 p.m., Eagles by 5 ½, 42 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: This Cowboys defense is superb and after facing a string of so-so and worse stop units (Lions, Vikings, Commanders, Jaguars and Cardinals) the Eagles and their banged-up O-line are going to be in a lot of uncomfortable situations. Jalen Hurts can scramble but his numbers against pressure — 42% completions, 5.3 yards per attempt) are poor. It looks like Cooper Rush will start again and that’s not a bad thing because the Cowboys will be forced to go to a conservative — and winning — game plan. This way, they can shorten the game by going to the run and allowing Rush to continue to play mistake-free football.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Cowboys and the under.
BRONCOS at CHARGERS
Monday, 8:15 p.m., Chargers by 4 ½, 45 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: We’re done waiting for Russell Wilson to get things right with his new team. He’s missing throws and he’s not making plays on the run. Whether it has to do with his injured shoulder, it’s obvious he’s not the same QB he was in Seattle. Justin Herbert, however, is going to force him to be that quarterback and if the Chargers get a lead, there is no way the Broncos can come back with their sputtering offense. The Chargers’ run defense is a concern but with Javonte Williams out for the season, the Broncos are searching for answers there, as well. To some this seems like a sucker bet but with the Bolts (4-1 ATS by the way) coming home after two straight victories on the road, they should coast.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Chargers and the under.
* * *
LOOK BUT DON’T TOUCH
BILLS at CHIEFS
4:25p.m., Bills by 2 ½, 54
HANK’S HONEYS: The Bills have 60 minutes to avenge 13 seconds and a coin flip. They’re supposed to be the best team in football and with Josh Allen at quarterback, they can certainly win this game. But we also have to ask how a team as talented as the Chiefs can be a home underdog? The Chiefs might be sick of hearing how the wrong team was playing in the AFC Championship Game and that close call against the Raiders may have had something to do with looking ahead. The Bills are still thin in the secondary. Tre’Davious White is sitting out another game and Patrick Mahomes will likely target rookie Kaiir Elam. All that said, if we were going to bet this game, it would be on the over. The K.C. pick is strictly a lean.
CAN’T HELP YOURSELF? Chiefs and the over.
* * *
BEST OF THE REST
JAGUARS at COLTS
1 p.m., Colts by 2 ½, 42
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Jaguars and the over.
49ERS at FALCONS
1 p.m., Niners by 5 ½, 44 ½
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Niners and the over.
* * *
WEEK’S BEST BET: Patriots. Fading the Browns to black.
LAST WEEK: 8-7-1 ATS, 7-9 OVER/UNDER
OVERALL: 36-43-1 ATS, 39-40-1 OVER/UNDER
BEST BETS: 2-3
()
News
Patrick Williams needs to be more aggressive — and confident — in Year 3 with the Chicago Bulls: ‘Motivation comes from inside’
It’s time for Patrick Williams to make a leap.
Two years after the Chicago Bulls selected him with the No. 4 pick in the draft, Williams is still carrying the weight of his draft stock — and still figuring out his role.
Other early selections in the 2020 class — Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, Obi Toppin and Tyrese Haliburton — made an immediate impact. Williams’ trajectory has been more modest, hampered by a left wrist injury last season that sidelined him for all but 17 games.
As he enters Year 3, Williams said his years-old draft stock isn’t weighing on him.
“I don’t really go on to the game thinking that I’m the fourth overall pick,” Williams said. “I’m just Patrick Williams, No. 44 for the Chicago Bulls.”
Mentality will be a key for Williams, whom the Bulls have been pushing to up the ante on his aggressiveness around the rim since he arrived in Chicago. The 6-foot-7 Williams has the stature and agility to dominate cutting to the basket. Yet he often hesitates before his takes, appearing passive alongside more decisive players, such as fellow power forward Javonte Green.
Williams, 21, built up to more confident performances off the bench and in a youthful lineup in the last preseason game, throwing down a trio of dunks that hinted at his potential to go toe-to-toe with opposing bigs. But it wasn’t a coincidence that Williams appeared to blossom in those secondary rotations — in fact, it’s something Williams consciously recognized.
Williams admitted to an increased level of comfort when he plays with the second unit, with whom he feels more space to be the star. But when he joins the starting unit, Williams defers to veterans Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.
“A lot of times in the first unit, obviously with Zach and DeMar, they’re All-Stars,” Williams said. “So I feel and the team feels like the best shot is for the ball to be in their hand. We’re trying to set screens for them and trying to get them open. … But with that second group, it’s just whoever has it.”
Donovan hopes to break that Williams habit. The Bulls are actively pushing themselves away from “hero ball,” which often forced LaVine and DeRozan to carry the bulk of the scoring last season as the team struggled with injuries and inconsistency.
Although Donovan praised Williams’ willingness to support his teammates, he acknowledged the forward has to draw the line between selflessness and deference.
“I know how conscientious he is about the team,” Donovan said. “He wants the group to function well and he’s got a high level of respect for those guys, so it’s probably only natural. He knows the level of scorers those guys are.”
The Bulls early this season will focus in part on finding a comfortable role for Williams — whether in the starting lineup or off the bench. Green made a bid for the starting power forward job last season and this preseason.
Williams, who has averaged 9.2 points and 4.5 rebounds in 88 career games, needs to gain varied touches to succeed — looks around the rim, 3-point chances and slashing opportunities off the two-man game.
“The aggressiveness part isn’t always about him putting the ball on the floor or shooting jump shots,” Donovan said. “It’s screen-and-rolls to the basket. It’s quick post-ups. It’s getting on the offensive glass. He got out in transition. If he does those things, that’s the aggressiveness we need.”
Williams understands the pressure he faces in his third season. Without major offseason additions to the roster, the young power forward offers one of the best areas for the Bulls to take a major leap.
But Williams said that drive isn’t affected by chatter from critics or his position as a No. 4 pick — he just wants to win.
“Whenever you have motivation from the outside, I don’t think it’s real motivation,” Williams said. “Motivation comes from inside.”
()
News
A ‘step forward’ for QB Justin Fields in a 12-7 loss? Really? Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Chicago Bears after Week 6.
10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears had four shots from the 5-yard line and closer in the final minute but couldn’t convert in a 12-7 loss to an embattled Washington Commanders team on Thursday night at Soldier Field.
1. There is a problem with folks who want a weekly referendum on Justin Fields and how things are coming along in his development at the most difficult position to play in sports.
It’s impossible to measure on a weekly basis, but so many are rushing to determine the specific moment things are beginning to click. It leads to a host of questions seeking declarative remarks.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus said he thought Fields took a step forward in the Week 6 loss when asked if it was actually a step backward for the QB. I think everyone accepted Fields was better last Sunday in a 29-22 loss at Minnesota, but the second-half improvements in that game led to 12 points. It’s not like it was an offensive explosion. Expectations for quarterback play have fallen so ridiculously low that any spark leads to giddy reactions that usually ignore the big picture.
I totally understand Eberflus wants to stand by his guy, but I have a hard time buying into the idea Fields took a step forward in a game which the Bears scored seven points.
“I think he took a step forward,” Eberflus said. “I really do.”
Why?
“Because of the toughness, the ability to take the ball and drive it down at the very end to give us a chance to win it,” he said. “That’s to me what was the improvement. Was there other moments we need to clean up and offense needs to clean up? Sure. But we have the drives down there, and if we punch those in, the game is a different game. That’s 21 points, right? So for me, that was really inspiring to watch him doing that at the very end. Got to do better job next time.”
The Bears went 0-for-3 in the red zone and that ultimately cost them the game. Fields’ throw on fourth down from the 4-yard line was bobbled by Darnell Mooney and by the time the wide receiver came down with the ball, Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste had pushed the defender back across the goalline.
Fields made an amazing play with just more than a minute left in the game after the Bears crossed midfield. He dropped back to pass and wound up escaping out the left side, running 39 yards to the Washington 5-yard line. The Commanders only had 10 defenders on first down from the 5; Fields scrambled for a 1-yard gain. A second-down throw for Mooney was deflected by defensive end James Smith-Williams. I thought a touch pass would have been an easy score there. Fields missed Dante Pettis, who was covered tightly by safety Darrick Forrest on third down, and Fields thought it might have been defensive pass interference. Then, Mooney couldn’t come down with the ball near the pylon on a pivot route on a well-thrown ball.
The Bears were in position to take the lead in the final minute against a Commanders team that entered with a 1-4 record. Sure, you want to see the offense mount the drive there, but calling that a step forward seems wide of the mark considering everything else that happened.
“I’m just saying that — he asked if it was step forward, step back,” Eberflus said. “For me, taking that drive to take us down for a chance to win it, that’s a step forward. It was during two-minute and it was when it counted, so to me, that’s encouraging. That’s a step forward in that light.”
I I’s easy to understand what Eberflus is saying, but this was maybe the greatest example of Fields not making it deep into his progressions on many plays. Fields finished 14 of 27 for 190 yards with a 40-yard touchdown pass to Pettis and an interception by defensive tackle Jonathan Allen on a pass that deflected off the helmet of defensive end Efe Obada. He was sacked five times and had 12 rushes for 88 yards with nearly half coming on a long run in the final minute.
There were a couple nice throws to Mooney and Pettis, but the passing game was rocky again with the talented Commanders front bringing a lot of pressure. Defensive end Montez Sweat overmatched rookie left tackle Braxton Jones twice in the game’s opening series — a sign of things to come. Sweat had four of Washington’s 12 quarterback hits and one sack.
“(Shoot), I give a lot of credit to Justin,” Sweat said. “He kept getting up. That wasn’t our goal — to knock him out. We just wanted to affect the QB. When you affect the QB, you come out with good results. He was a warrior, for sure.”
Toughness and grit are factors you love to see in the quarterback, and Fields displayed an abundance of it. But he’s also probably more responsible than anyone for issues in the red zone. He was dropping his eye level in the pocket, which led to a handful of the runs.
Fields is in a tough spot for all of the reasons detailed here for a while. The Bears want to really dissect his play at the end of the season — they don’t want to do it Friday as they review game film and begin a weekend self-study project. They didn’t do it last week after some improvement at Minnesota. It makes for great banter, I suppose, but there is a lot that needs to improve and that shouldn’t necessarily be a surprise after Week 6 of Season 2 in offense No. 2.
I listened to the Ross Tucker Football Podcast Thursday afternoon. Respected NFL Films guru Greg Cosell, who spends an enormous amount of time studying the game weekly, was on with Tucker. Naturally, Fields came up in the preview of the prime-time game.
“I thought this week there were a couple of plays that you kind of said to yourself, ‘OK, maybe there’s some incremental progress being made,’” Cosell said of Fields in the Vikings game. “They’ve obviously told you as a team and coaching staff that they don’t want him throwing the ball an awful lot, which in and of itself tells you much about where they see Justin Fields at this point in his development.
“Fields is really at this moment still lacking any refined sense of anticipation. He’s a see it, throw it quarterback. And by that, I mean he needs the throw to be clearly defined and he needs to see the throw, and in the NFL that limits the throws you can make because you have to be able to throw the ball with some sense of timing because of the defense. But there were a couple where I said, ‘OK, that’s what you want to see.’ Now, again, I don’t know if that means that there’s incremental progress that will continue or if it just happened to play out in that game. But the way I would say this overall is this: It’s a tough situation for the Bears passing game right now. It’s an O-line that is young and a work in progress. And they’ve got a second-year quarterback who at this point does not possess any kind of nuance or refinement to play the position efficiently from the pocket, so it’s a tough mix right now and you just have to work through it and you hope each week it gets incrementally better.”
If you’re in the Eberflus camp on this one, Fields got incrementally better. Just don’t overlook what Cosell said about efficient quarterback play from the pocket. It’s essential for any discussion of elite play at the position.
2. One area of Justin Fields’ game that needs work is the red zone.
On the season, Fields has completed 3 of 11 passes in the red zone for 24 yards with two touchdowns and one interception (the one that went off the helmet and into the hands of Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen). One of the touchdowns was the little toss to wide receiver Velus Jones on the fly sweep at Minnesota last week. Fields has only been sacked once in the red zone and has carried the ball 10 times for 23 yards and one touchdown. I’m guessing three of those runs — at most four — have been designed QB runs.
It was a little something different on each red zone trip this time and not entirely all on Fields. He targeted tight end Cole Kmet in the end zone in the first quarter and somehow the ball was low enough to go off the helmet of 6-foot-6 Efe Obada.
“That’s my soccer skills,” Obada said, joking it was like a header. “I saw it coming. I was still rushing. It hit me and I’m like, ‘Where is it?’ I think (Fields) was trying to drive the ball, force it in there for the touchdown. The ball just came out real low.”
The Bears defense quickly got the ball back after the interception, and Khalil Herbert busted off a 64-yard run on the first snap of the next possession, the biggest play on the ground in a 238-yard effort. That set up first-and-goal from the 6, which became first-and-goal from the 3 after a 12 men on the field penalty. Herbert ran for no gain on first down, and then on a beautiful play fake on second down, tight end Ryan Griffin was wide open but Fields overshot him when a delicate touch pass was needed.
“I wasn’t surprised by (being that open),” Griffin said. “That was the play design. We just missed on it.”
Said Fields: “When the play is there, make it. Plain and simple. There is no logistics. It’s not complicated. It’s when you have that opportunity, finish. We just didn’t do that tonight. You don’t have to make it harder than it is, pitch and catch. The one that’s making me mad is the one to Griff in the end zone. He probably could have ran a little bit more, but he’s wide open. I’ve got to hit that. I’m an NFL quarterback. I’ve got to hit that.”
Fields scrambled for 2 yards on the next play to set up fourth-and-goal from the 1. To my surprise, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy called a handoff to Herbert straight up the middle. The Bears tried running into the heart of the Washington line — Allen and Daron Payne — and it didn’t work.
Later, the Bears got another long run to set them up again in the low red zone again — and they got nothing again. Darnell Mooney should have made the catch, saying afterward he temporarily lost the ball in stadium lights.
“If I just catch the damn ball the first time, we win the game,” Mooney said. “I got to be there for my guy, ma. He called my number. I just got to be there for him.”
Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste knew which way Fields would be looking.
“Game on the line and they’ve got their top receiver one-on-one against me,” St-Juste said. “We call zero coverage, man to man, no help. I figured the ball was coming my way. I knew there was a combination of certain routes he could have run, like a slant, maybe a quick out. He ended up going with a zigzag (or pivot) route.
“Instead of looking back and playing the ball, because it’s such a quick and short throw, as soon as (Mooney) broke out, I decided to run through him and play his hands, hoping he would drop the ball. I just tried to drive through the man.”
Mooney bobbled it enough that by the time he came down with the ball, the receiver wasn’t even with the goalline. Another failed opportunity on a night where one score would have been the difference.
3. Is it possible the Bears misevaluated Velus Jones as a punt returner?
Twice in three weeks he has tried catching a punt while moving to his right and two times he’s muffed the kick, resulting in a turnover. It happened in his NFL debut in Week 4 at the New York Giants, and in Week 6, it set up the game-winning score for Washington.
Commanders punter Tress Way hit a 54-yard punt that Jones made the ill-fated choice to try and to catch on the Bears’ 6-yard line while falling to his knees. The ball bounced off his helmet and Washington recovered, scoring two plays later on Brian Robinson’s 1-yard touchdown run.
Jones has electric speed, but if you can’t trust a returner to field the ball cleanly — Jones has five returns, one fair catch and two fumbles — it doesn’t matter how dangerous he is in the open field. Jones spent six years playing college football and was used as a punt returner for one season — a year ago when he had 18 returns for 272 yards (15.1 average) for the Tennessee Volunteers.
“Simply I was trying to do too much,” said Jones, a phrase he repeated several times. “The ball went deep — it would have went in the end zone — but I tried to run back and make a play on it. Should have let it roll in the end zone for a touchback.
“I know the competitor I am but it wasn’t a smart play. Tried to do too much. We had a one-point lead. Should have let it roll in the end zone.”
Jones had one muffed punt in college last year. The Bears didn’t get anything out of Dante Pettis in the role in the first three games — three returns for a total of 1 yards and four fair catches — but they can’t live with turnovers, not when they are averaging 15.5 points per game.
“Yeah, we are going to have to look at that,” Matt Eberflus said of the return game. “No. 1 job of kick returner or punt returner is to catch the ball.”
Eberflus dismissed the idea that wind played a role in the costly mistake. Jones could get a shot at returning punts later in the season still, but they need to pull him out for now and try someone else. He’s not trustworthy at this point and teams are going to kick away from him and hope he tries to field the ball on the move, knowing he’s got a propensity for putting the ball on the ground.
4. Will the Bears encounter a lot of what the Commanders did defensively the next two weeks when they travel to New England and Dallas?
The Patriots are sure to have stuff that Justin Fields isn’t familiar with and the Cowboys have one of the best defenses with a dominant front that can get after the quarterback.
Washington felt like it could have success corralling Fields in the pocket because they didn’t think he would make it to secondary reads often or efficiently. The Commanders got a steady push on the interior andMontez Sweat gave Bears left tackle Braxton Jones a rough ride.
“That’s what it is — one read and he pulls it down and he’s running,” cornerback Benjamin St-Juste said. “That’s why we sent a lot of pressure and ran mixed the coverages from man to zone. We knew that once he doesn’t see his first read — it’s not open — he just runs. We didn’t want to give him any time. It worked.”
“You gotta be real aware of how you rush,” defensive tackle Daron Payne said. “He’s a slippery guy. You think you’ve got him and then he can get up out of there. You have to have awareness when rushing and really get him down.”
It’s going to be interesting to look at the pressure numbers. How often did defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio dial it up?
“Everything was fine until we let the kid scramble for (39) yards,” Washington coach Ron Rivera said. “That’s the heartbreaker. You’ve got him contained. You have a chance. You sack him on the first play. They convert on their third down. And now you’ve got them a little confused, and he pulls the ball downs and runs. That’s undisciplined. That’s where you get angry because, again, we had a chance to keep him — we’d done a pretty good job with a lot of the rush lanes. And for whatever reason, we got a little undisciplined at the end.”
5. One of the best offensive line prospects in the nation is in the Bears’ backyard.
Peter Skoronski is from Park Ridge, starred at Maine South and followed Rashawn Slater as the left tackle for Northwestern.
Skoronski, a true junior, will have to consider his options at the end of the season. He has been on the radar of scouts and agents, and the economics major who is working on a minor in history will have a decision to make.
The evaluators I have spoken with have questions about where Skoronski projects as an NFL player, but what really struck me when talking to Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald, offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian and scouts is how quickly the tackle emerged.
It’s rare to see a Big Ten lineman step into the starting lineup Day 1 as a true freshman — and rarer for a left tackle. That wasn’t the plan for the Wildcats during the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season. Slater was projected to be the left tackle and Skoronski, one of the most high-profile recruits Fitzgerald has landed, was going to be in competition for a job.
“Probably competing for the right tackle position,” Fitzgerald told me after a practice earlier this month. “Came in ready to go. At Maine South, Dave Inserra and that staff did an unbelievable job. Guy was like valedictorian-level academically, freak show athletically, functional strength, great basketball player, he had it all. We thought he would come in and be an instant impact guy.”
Before fall camp, Slater made the decision to opt out and begin training for the NFL draft in the Dallas area with Duke Manyweather, a move Fitzgerald and his staff supported. But it left them without a left tackle.
Bajakian, a Bears assistant coach under Lovie Smith for three seasons, arrived after Skoronski committed. Offensive line coach Kurt Anderson reassured the new coordinator that the freshman was the real deal.
“In terms of him being sharp and his intellect, to put it in perspective, one of the most remarkable things about him is that he came in and was a Day 1 starter despite not enrolling midyear,” Bajakian said. “The reason he didn’t enroll midyear is because he was the leader of the pack for being valedictorian, so he wanted to finish the school year to earn the honors. Then COVID hits, they throw the whole thing into the tank.
“On top of that, he was a Day 1 starter in the COVID year where we didn’t have a real training camp. We spent half of camp running plays on air because we were going through all the rules of social distancing and we weren’t allowed to have a defense in front of us. … We eventually started practicing against our defense and then we go into Week 1. He’d been there for such a brief time and for him to perform as a true freshman against Maryland the way he did was amazing.”
Said Fitzgerald: “It’s about as unique as I have ever had on the O-line. You might have a skill guy, but on the offensive line with that instant impact, it’s pretty incredible.”
Helping Skoronski along the way was Slater, with whom he bonded with in the short time before the left tackle left for the Los Angeles Chargers, about six weeks. They would text back and forth and Skoronski would send Slater practice video with questions.
“Rashawn spent a good amount of time watching practice, watching opponents, watching game film and giving me feedback,” Skoronski said. “He still does that a little bit now (and has) been a tremendous resource for me.”
Slater hosted Skoronski on his official visit to NU, and that’s when their bond formed.
“I looked at his film and I remember thinking he had the most technically sound high school film I had ever seen,” Slater told me Thursday. “Guys can dominate because they are bigger and stronger, but he had technique. That’s really rare to see out of a high schooler.”
The linemen worked out together during summer 2020 before Slater, the No. 13 pick in the 2021 draft, left Evanston.
“What it shows the most is a love for the game,” Slater said of Skoronski. “He just wants to get as much knowledge as possible, which is something I really respect about him. It’s crazy because he just showed up and started dominating as a true freshman. It’s been the same story ever since. It’s been cool to watch.”
Northwestern’s recent struggles — the Wildcats have lost five consecutive games since a season-opening victory over Nebraska in Dublin — have made things challenging for everyone in the program, including Skoronski, who was voted a captain.
“It’s been tough, especially when you are leading a team, you want to lead them to victory,” Skoronski said. “It’s been forcing me to dig a little deeper and try to bring guys along. You can’t lock down and focus on yourself when you are a leader and things go wrong. ‘Oh, I’ll just play harder.’ You’ve got to bring other guys along with you. We’ve got to get there at some point.”
Skoronski said his focus is on the Northwestern season but added he did some fact gathering in the offseason to learn about the NFL and the process that could lead him to the 2023 draft.
“More than anything, just trying to work on my game really,” he said. “That is what will get me there.”
Four NFL evaluators I spoke with believe he will play guard in the NFL, but there were similar questions about Slater at this time two years ago — and he was a second team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection last season as a rookie for the Chargers.
“I thought he was a good player when I watched him in the summer,” a national scout said of Skoronski. “It looks like he’s better than he was last year and he was good in 2021. (Guard) is always going to be the thought when the arms don’t measure out 34 inches, that inside will be the best spot. If the feet are really high level, that can compensate for (shorter arms).”
Skoronski went against Michigan’s Aiden Hutchinson and David Ojabo and Purdue’s George Karlaftis last season and did well. Hutchinson was the No. 2 pick in the draft, Karlaftis went in Round 1 and only an Achilles injury dropped Ojabo to Round 2. Skoronski performed well and that could help the argument to play him at left tackle, or at least start him there.
“I absolutely think he can play left tackle,” Slater said. “It’s just a question of where the team wants to put him. He had two really great games against future first-round picks in Hutchinson and Karlaftis, so he’s shown he can do it at that level. He definitely deserves a chance and I think he will be dominant wherever he goes.”
Fitzgerald was steadfast Slater would be a left tackle in the NFL and he’s saying the same thing to scouts about Skoronski. Whether the coach is right again remains to be seen.
“So many similarities between Rashawn and Peter,” Fitzgerald said. “They are different guys but they’re kind of cut from the same cloth — they’re O-linemen. They’re part of that brotherhood that makes them who they are. Both really off-the-charts intelligent, off-the-charts football intelligence, functional strength, there is so much comparison with their feet. They are such easier movers, it almost looks like they’re floating. Peter coming off the ball was a little bit different than Rashawn coming in — he could move people in the run game. That’s where you have seen Peter now become a complete guy, run and pass, and he was great in pass pro as a freshman. He’s a complete player.”
6. Matt Eberflus said the coaching staff would launch into a self-scouting mission, specifically about how they can better prepare players.
I get continuous questions about the offensive line and potential changes there, and I’s sure those will be renewed after this game.
“We’re going to reassess everything,” Eberflus said “It might be a lineup change or might be technique, fundamentals, all that, scheme, how we’re running certain plays, who we’re getting ball to, what we’re doing well, what we need to improve on. So that’s going to be — we’re going to look at all that for sure.”
What the Bears are doing well is running the ball. They have 1,025 rushing yards, the most through the first six games since the 1986 team rushed for 1,100 yards. Quarterback Justin Fields is on pace to rush for 799 yards, probably more than the team would like, but they need to clean some stuff up in the pocket.
The Bears dodged some injury concerns for the line: Lucas Patrick was evaluated for a concussion and returned and Teven Jenkins missed a handful of snaps with a shoulder issue. I don’t think we will see movement unless it’s because of an injury until Cody Whitehair is healthy — and he’s got at least two more weeks on injured reserve with a sprained MCL in his right knee. I doubt the Bears are anywhere close to evaluating how Alex Leatherwood can potentially help them. This is going to be the group. They have to pass block a little better and the quarterback has to perform better in the pocket, especially when there is room to climb and deliver the ball.
7. The Bears have started to get the Justin Fields-Darnell Mooney connection going a little bit.
Mooney was targeted a game-high 12 times after connecting last week on some vertical shots. Mooney had a 56-yard reception in Week 4 and a sensational one-handed grab for 39 yards last week at Minnesota. He ended up with seven receptions for 68 yards, leaving him with 17 catches for 241 yards through six games.
Mooney is going to have to pick up the pace to have a 1,000-yard season, a benchmark for wide receivers that has become a little easier to reach since the season expanded to 17 games last year. Mooney had 1,055 yards in 2021, averaging 62.1 yards per game. Many figured 1,000 would be a shoo-in for Mooney this season, provided he remained healthy. He needs 759 yards in the final 11 games — that’s only 69 yards per game, but it’s in an offense that’s averaging 144.8 yards.
It’s been a struggle for the Bears to find 1,000-yard receivers, but they’re not at the bottom of the league since 2000.
Most 1,000-yard receiving seasons since 2020
- 23: Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts
- 21: Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- 20: Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers
Fewest 1,000-yard receiving seasons since 2020
- 9: Bears, Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins
- 7: Philadelphia Eagles
- 6: New York Jets
I reached out to former Bears wide receiver Tom Waddle of the “Waddle & Silvy Show” on WMVP-AM 1000 to get his take on the challenges the franchise has in getting major production from the position, something that is closely tied to the quarterback position.
“As a receiver, I am going to point the finger at the quarterback,” Waddle said. “That’s tongue in cheek, obviously. But I think you have to draw a line between that, which has been some comparative ineptitude in terms of receiver stats with the fact the Bears have never had a 4,000-yard passer and never had anyone throw for 30 touchdowns. Is it the chicken or the egg?
“At the end of the day, they’re complementary positions. When you get the quarterback position right in spurts, you’ll find (good seasons for receivers). Brandon Marshall? Well, Jay (Cutler) had talent. Jay was a flawed quarterback when you look at him in totality. But Alshon (Jeffery) and Brandon, when you look at them, what did they have that others didn’t?
“Marty Booker had a couple of good seasons. Even going back to the end of my playing days, when Erik Kramer came to town, Jeff Graham and Curtis Conway both had a thousand yards in a season.”
The Bears, obviously, have a lot of heavy lifting to do at the position in the offseason ahead. General manager Ryan Poles is acutely aware of that and there wasn’t a great crop of free-agent options to consider. They wound up with Byron Pringle, who is now sidelined with an injury. Some will say, “Well, they let Allen Robinson walk in free agency!” Robinson wanted to leave — free agency is a two-way street — and he hasn’t played up to his contract with the Los Angeles Rams despite opposing defenses paying extra attention to Cooper Kupp.
“Those guys are getting drafted high now,” Matt Eberflus said earlier this month when asked about wide receivers. “It’s a premium position, for sure. And it’s an impactful position.”
The Bears can continue to develop Mooney, but they need to add to the position in a big way. Mooney probably isn’t a No. 1 receiver. He can still be of great value to the offense if he isn’t.
“Guys that are smaller like (Mooney), Tyreek Hill is shorter than Darnell, but he is built like a fullback and he can do things Darnell can’t,” Waddle said. “Darnell is a very good player, don’t get me wrong. But if you’re expecting him to all of a sudden advance from being a No. 2 to a No. 1, I just think you’re putting too high of expectations on him. One of the only guys in the league that is kind of built like him and can do it is Stefon Diggs. He’s probably comparable (physically). Maybe Stefon is a little taller (6-foot, 191 pounds to 5-11, 174 pounds), but he’s coming from a Vikings offense where a 1,000-yard receiver is a constant, and he goes to Buffalo with one of the top two or three quarterbacks in the league.
“Darnell can be really good, but there is no complement to him on the other side and you’ve got a quarterback that is struggling to do the little things well.”
8. After a lousy showing on third down last week at Minnesota, defensive coordinator Alan Williams got aggressive with pressures.
This was a fine effort by his unit. The Commanders totaled only 214 yards and converted just 2 of 11 third downs, a welcome sight.
Washington quarterback Carson Wentz completed 12 of 22 passes for 99 yards and was sacked three times. The Commanders hit a couple decent runs, totaling 128 on 28 rushes (4.8), and that is clear improvement for a Bears run defense that was woeful the first four weeks.
Usually the combination of eliminating explosive plays — Washington’s longest play from scrimmage was 18 yards — and dominance on third down is a winning formula. It means the opposition will have difficulty scoring.
The return of cornerback Jaylon Johnson helped a good deal. I thought the tackling was better than it has been. It’s never going to be perfect, but it was improved. But the same thing was missing as discussed last week — a game-changing play.
9. The starting quarterback for the Bears’ next three opponents have health questions, creating situations worth monitoring in the weeks ahead.
As I wrote earlier this season, sometimes it’s not who you play but when you play them.
Oct. 24: at New England Patriots
Mac Jones, a first-round pick in 2021, has been sidelined with a high (left) ankle sprain the last two weeks and has been limited in practice this week leading up to New England’s meeting Sunday with the Cleveland Browns. Complicating the plot: Patriots coach Bill Belichick declined to say whether Jones would assume the starting job when he’s fully healthy.
“We’ll see,” Belichick said earlier this week, sparking speculation. “I don’t know.”
Jones’ backup is Brian Hoyer, a one-time Bear, was placed on injured reserve with a concussion — so that forced Bailey Zappe, a rookie fourth-round pick who played three seasons at Houston Baptist before spending last year at Western Kentucky, into action. Zappe has completed 75% of his passes with two touchdowns and one interception in a little more than one game of action. Maybe it’s classic Belichick, who simply doesn’t want to show his hand, or perhaps a depth chart change is forthcoming. The Bears are up next following the Browns.
Oct. 30: at Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys are on a heater with Cooper Rush starting in place of Dak Prescott, who has missed four games since undergoing surgery to repair his right thumb. Prescott is practicing this week, but reports are that Rush — 4-0 as the starter in Prescott’s place — will start Sunday’s NFC East showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy doesn’t have to rush Prescott back because the Cowboys, who have been excellent on defense, have been playing well. Prescott told reporters Wednesday he felt “great” throwing to receivers in practice. Figure there is a good chance Prescott is behind center when the Bears roll into AT&T Stadium, but that’s not a lock.
Nov. 6: vs. Miami Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa has become the symbol for player safety after he was injured in a Week 3 win over the Buffalo Bills with what was called a back injury and then knocked out of a Week 4 game at Cincinnati with a concussion. He’s already been ruled out for Sunday’s meeting with the Minnesota Vikings, so the Dolphins will start Skylar Thompson, a rookie seventh-round pick from Kansas State as backup Teddy Bridgewater is in concussion protocol along with Tagovailoa.
Tagovailoa was a limited participant in Wedneday’s practice, but there is no timetable for him to be cleared from concussion protocol. Could Thompson be the starter when Miami comes to Soldier Field?
10. The Bears demolished the New England Patriots 46-10 in the teams’ biggest matchup of all time in Super Bowl XX.
Here’s a nugget you might not be aware of: The Bears have never won a road game against the Patriots. They are 0-4 all time, with two games at Gillette Stadium and two at Foxboro Stadium. The last time the Bears defeated the Patriots was a Dec. 10, 2000, meeting at Soldier Field. The Bears won 24-17 as running back James Allen scored two touchdowns. The Patriots won the last five meetings with Tom Brady at quarterback.
10a. The Bears, who don’t have their bye until Week 14 (Dec. 11), will have a “mini bye” this weekend. Players will be off, and with the Week 7 game against the Patriots not until Oct. 24, they won’t practice until Thursday. They will have meetings prior to before that practice, but it’s a chance for the players to get fresh, something Eberflus is regularly focused on. The Bears will have a quick turnaround following the Monday night game before a Week 8 road game against the Cowboys.
10b. The Bears have trailed at halftime in all six games this season.
10c. Former Bears safety Chris Harris could land a defensive coordinator job in the near future. Harris began his coaching career in 2013 with the Bears as a defensive quality control coach under coordinator Mel Tucker. He held that spot for two seasons. The 40-year-old was an assistant defensive backs coach for the Chargers from 2016-2019 before being hired by Ron Rivera in Washington. Harris interviewed for the Eagles coordinator job in 2021 and the Colts spoke to him as a potential replacement for Matt Eberflus.
10d. The Bears will wear their orange jerseys and helmet again Oct. 30 against the Cowboys.
10e. Another offensive positive: there was only one three-and-punt.
10f. Pretty nice block from Commanders QB Carson Wentz on Roquan Smith. Wentz is listed at 6-foot-5, 237 pounds, and he knocked Smith over on a Brian Robinson run play.
“It was just an instinctual thing,” Wentz said. “Any time I see a guy cut back, if I can get in the way, get in the way. If I need to actually block, I’ll block. Situationally down there, close to the end zone, I’m going to do whatever I can to help this team.”
()
News
Mike Preston: Ravens running game returning to top form is better than any trade possibility | COMMENTARY
As the Ravens continue to get players back from injury, none are more important for making a deep postseason run than running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards.
There is a cry from some league analysts and fans for general manager Eric DeCosta to add another receiver, such as free agent Odell Beckham Jr., but that’s normal in this town.
This offense built by coordinator Greg Roman requires a strong running game and a top-notch halfback such as Dobbins, the third-year pro out of Ohio State.
To complement Dobbins, the Ravens have the perfect fourth-quarter closer in the 6-foot-1, 229-pound Edwards.
When both were last healthy at the same in 2020, Dobbins rushed for 805 yards and nine touchdowns, while Edwards had 723 yards and six touchdowns.
They both suffered torn ACLs the following preseason and missed all of 2021, but Dobbins has played in the last three games and Edwards has practiced for nearly three weeks now.
They could be together again soon, which is why the Ravens don’t need to panic and make any questionable trades for receivers before the Nov. 1 deadline.
“Last year was odd, crazy,” Dobbins said after practice Thursday. “I think I had my injury like four days before Gus, and on the day I was going in for surgery I got [the] notification about Gus and [cornerback] Marcus Peters going down.
“Now, I just offer him [Gus] words of encouragement. I can’t wait for him to get out there with me and it will be a good mental breakthrough for him, too.”
The Ravens (3-2) have struggled at times this season on both sides of the ball, but they can get help on both offense and defense with a strong running game.
The Ravens have the No. 7 ranked running game in the NFL, but that’s misleading because quarterback Lamar Jackson has rushed 49 times for 374 yards. Dobbins only has 28 carries for 108 yards and one touchdown.
It’s a limited role, but it gives him time to build up strength in his knee and get into peak shape in the final month of the season when teams make that last playoff push.
That same approach is also being used for Edwards. The current rotation includes Dobbins, Kenyan Drake and Mike Davis.
It’s not a great mix, but decent.
“When you start looking into who gets how many carries, who gets how many snaps, that’s not really in our thought process,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “We’re not saying, ‘Oh, this guy has got to get so many carries, and if he doesn’t, then something is wrong.’ You play guys in situations, guys get a little bit tired, some guys do certain things better, [and] you want them out there for certain things.
“We’ve got three backs up; they’re all good players, so you want to use them all to some degree, as much as you can. None of those guys are really special teams guys. So, yes, you just try to win the game with the guys you have and where you’re at in that place and time.”
The Ravens’ philosophy is clear. They want Jackson throwing the ball 15 to 35 times a game, and when he goes beyond that, the Ravens have struggled, especially in the postseason.
Jackson is an explosive talent but is usually limited to quick passes over the middle. His decision-making can be poor, which is one of the reasons the Ravens have struggled in recent weeks against Cincinnati and Buffalo.
Ideally, the Ravens want to strike early in games, get a lead and then win the time of possession battle with a strong running game.
Having a healthy Dobbins and Edwards would also help the defense. The Ravens rank No. 32 in pass defense, allowing nearly 290 yards per game. They have lost fourth-quarter leads against Miami, Buffalo and Cincinnati, but at least they prevailed against the Bengals.
One of the best ways to keep high-powered offenses off the field is with a strong running game. There aren’t many things more demoralizing for a defense than a steady dose of Dobbins and Edwards in the fourth quarter.
On Sunday, the Ravens face a New York Giants team allowing an average of 131.6 rushing yards per game. Two weeks ago against the Bills, Dobbins juked a defender and left him grasping for air. Against the Bengals, a run that should have been a 2-yard loss instead resulted in a 12-yard gain when Dobbins ran through several defenders.
He’s close to returning to 100%, but the Ravens are patient. They want Dobbins and Edwards (nicknamed The Bus) together again.
“I’m still working, trying to get better each day,” Dobbins said. “I’m back to my old self. This is tough because I pride myself in being a game breaker, a playmaker. But I know the organization is trying to be safe with me, and even though I don’t realize it sometimes, I’m glad to be part of an organization that takes care of its athletes.”
()
News
ASK IRA: Does Dru Smith two-way contract lock Heat roster into place?
Q: Don’t tell me signing Dru Smith was our last move. – Monte.
A: OK, I won’t tell. But I can tell you that it likely is the Heat’s final move before Wednesday’s season opener. The Heat have been fluid with their rosters in recent years and I would expect that to again be the case. So while Dru Smith was signed to a two-way contract, the Heat almost routinely have flipped such assignments throughout the course of seasons. Last season, for example, the Heat had Caleb Martin and Marcus Garrett on two-way deals, and yet by season’s end, even with teams limited to two such contracts at a time, Kyle Guy, Javonte Smart and Mychal Mulder also held that distinction for the Heat. I would keep an eye on Dec. 15, the first day players signed in the offseason can be dealt, as well as Jan. 15, the first day that players signed to significant raises in the offseason can be dealt. Plus there is the Feb. 9 NBA trading deadline. So cutdown date hardly is closing time when it comes to the Heat’s 2022-23 roster.
Q: What’s next for Marcus Garrett? – Hank.
A: Another rehab cycle from a wrist injury with the Heat, and then another waiting game. That could mean time in the G League, it could mean, as mentioned above, replacing one of the Heat’s two-way players, or it could mean waiting until a roster spot opens in order for the Heat to remain below the luxury tax. The reality of it all is that even beyond the injury, Marcus Garrett was on shaky ground due to the lack of a tangible upgrade in his offensive game.
Q: I know it’s only the preseason, but based on his play so far, do you still feel that Nikola Jovic will not see any meaningful playing time this season? I would love to see him get some minutes with the rotation players – Joel.
A: Yes, I have been intrigued, but to get regular playing time it would mean having to leapfrog several veterans. While an argument could be made that he has moved ahead of Haywood Highsmith and Omer Yurtseven, that still doesn’t get you into the top 10, when considering the starting lineup of Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry, as well as reserves such as Max Strus, Victor Oladipo, Duncan Robinson, Gabe Vincent and Dewayne Dedmon.
()
News
Bobby Ghosh: Oil and gas workers add fuel to Iranian protesters’ fire
They took their time about it, but Iran’s oil workers seem finally to have joined the anti-regime protests. Videos on social media platforms reportedly show marches and demonstrations in Abadan and Assaluyeh, vital hubs in the country’s petroleum and petrochemicals sector.
Such unrest would represent a significant widening of the uprising against the Islamic Republic: It will give protesters elsewhere in the country a much-needed fillip and draw more international attention to their cause. The government will likely meet it with swift and bloody retaliation.
The turn in the south comes as the regime in Tehran has intensified a crackdown against nationwide protests, which have been sustained mainly by women for nearly a month. (More recently, schoolgirls have joined the demonstrations.)
The spark for the protests came from the death of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, in the custody of the so-called morality police, but the kindling was provided by decades of misrule by the theocratic elite. After starting out with slogans against the Islamic Republic’s restrictive dress codes, the women quickly switched to demands for the end of the regime. Cries of “Death to the dictator,” a reference to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, are now routinely heard in the demonstrations and appear in graffiti across the country.
With the regime ratcheting up repression — police have been shooting live rounds into the demonstrations, and the death toll is reckoned to be around 200 — the protesters could use a boost from other powerful constituencies within the country.
And constituencies don’t come any more powerful than the workers of the oil and gas sector, the mainstay of the Iranian economy. The government has been anxious about the growing organization of oil workers in recent years, and rattled by a series of strikes in the refineries.
Another disruption in the oil sector would come at a particularly bad time. The regime is hoping to capitalize on Western sanctions against Russian oil sales to meet demand in Europe — if, that is, it can get the Europeans to persuade the Biden administration to ease sanctions on Iranian supplies. A strike will hamper those hopes, and more repressive measures will dampen any European enthusiasm to advocate on the regime’s behalf.
Until now, much of the discontent among oil workers has been over pay and working conditions, and the unions have used strikes to extract some salary hikes. Unions in other sectors have been inspired to launch industrial action. A nationwide strike by teachers at the start of the year brought educators into the streets in more than 50 cities.
When the women’s protests began last month, there were mere murmurs of support from some unions. But revulsion over the regime’s repressive measures against the protesters has led to more full-throated backing. In videos posted on Twitter, workers reportedly marching in Assaluyeh can be heard chanting, “Don’t be afraid! We’re all together,” and “Death to the dictator!”
Videos reportedly from Abadan show workers leaving their stations in apparent solidarity with the protesters.
Abadan is home to one of Iran’s oldest oil refineries; Assaluyeh hosts facilities that process natural gas from the giant South Pars field. Respectively in the hydrocarbon-rich provinces of Khuzestan and Bushehr, the two cities are a long way from Tehran. But the workers’ slogans will have been heard by the regime’s leaders, who need no reminding that strikes by oil workers were decisive in the success of the 1979 revolution.
The Shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, may have regretted his reluctance to use his security forces against the oil workers. Khamenei will not be so restrained. He will likely move swiftly to forestall sectorwide strikes.
Until now, the regime has relied primarily on the police to deal with the women’s protests. Having already overcome any qualms he may have had in inflicting violence against women and girls, Khamenei will feel no compunction about unleashing the more ferocious Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Basij militia on the workers.
He has used them to brutal effect in putting down previous uprisings, notably the Green Movement of 2009 and the anti-regime protests 10 years later. More than 1,000 people were killed in the 2019 crackdown, and tens of thousands were arrested.
But the inspiration provided by the women protesters seems to have helped the workers to overcome fear of a reprise in repression. Their actions may, in turn, inspire other groups to join the fight. Teachers associations, indignant about the use of violence against student protesters in campuses, have signaled their solidarity.
Undoubtedly there will be more blood. But Khamenei may find that isn’t enough to quell this uprising.
News
What’s the key for Ravens safeties Geno Stone and Kyle Hamilton to replace Marcus Williams? Be themselves.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh didn’t expect safety Geno Stone to play a defensive snap on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. But when safety Marcus Williams suffered a dislocated wrist early in the game, the 2020 seventh-round draft pick was ready.
Stone played 35 defensive snaps in the Ravens’ narrow 19-17 victory, helping the secondary limit Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to just 4 air yards per attempt and his lowest QBR (30.8) of the season.
Although Williams’ injury is not season-ending, the ballhawking veteran was placed on injured reserve, meaning Stone and rookie Kyle Hamilton will be relied upon to fill the void for the time being.
“[Williams] is one of the better players in our league and not having him is a disadvantage,” Hamilton said. “But me, Geno, [practice squad safety] Ar’Darius [Washington] and everybody in the room is gonna do our best to do good for the team.”
It’s hard to replace Williams, the former New Orleans Saints star who leads the team with three interceptions and five passes defended after signing a five-year, $70 million contract in the offseason. Harbaugh isn’t expecting guys like Stone and Hamilton to play like Williams; instead, he wants them to continue to stick to their style of play.
“Geno is Geno; Kyle is Kyle; Marcus is Marcus,” said Harbaugh. “They have their strengths, and we’ll try to put them in a position to make the most of their strengths if we can.”
Harbaugh said replacing Williams will be a group effort, adding: “We move a lot of guys in and out of that safety/nickel spot, so we’ll be moving guys around in there.”
Stone called the safeties an interchangeable group that has pride in their ability to play at different spots on the field. “That’s what we need,” he said. “When someone goes down, someone can step into that role.”
Stone has waited for an opportunity to prove himself. After the Ravens selected him late in the 2020 draft, he was waived in October that season before being placed on the practice squad two days later. He was signed to the Ravens’ 53-man roster in November, placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in December, waived less than a month later and claimed by the Houston Texans.
It was a whirlwind of transactions for the rookie, but Stone never stopped believing he could play in the league.
He re-signed with the Ravens last March and ended up playing 17 games, making one start while contributing to Baltimore’s special teams, which ranked No. 1 in overall efficiency in Football Outsiders’ DVOA rating.
“I was always staying humble and never gave up on myself,” he said. “I never [doubted] myself. I always have confidence in my abilities.”
Stone has had limited opportunities to showcase his skills but has taken advantage of them. He had two interceptions in last year’s preseason matchup against the New Orleans Saints, and during the regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Stone intercepted a pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
Last year against the Green Bay Packers, Stone started in place of Chuck Clark when the starter was placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list. Stone said it was a moment that makes him feel capable of filling in for Williams.
“Anytime I step onto the field, I feel like I have the ability to go out there and show I can be a starter in this league,” he said.
Stone has impressed the coaches and teammates with his communication and preparation skills. Harbaugh said “he always knows the game plan, he always knows the checks, he always practices well, and he’s always prepared. That’s one of his best strengths.”
Linebacker Patrick Queen called Stone a “feisty little guy” who will communicate and go after the football.
“We call him ‘Chico,’” Queen said. “I just know when Chico’s on the field, I know he’s going to bring the hat. I know he’s going to communicate. I know he’s going to get to the ball every single time that he comes with that hat. So I can’t wait to see him go out there and ball out.”
During team meetings, Stone said he sits next to Clark and leans on him for guidance since the sixth-year veteran went through a similar situation of being a late-round pick and having to prove himself. “I try to learn as much as I can from him. He wears the green dot for a reason,” Stone said, referencing the player who makes the defensive calls on the field.
For Hamilton, who is known for using his versatility and lining up in the slot against bigger receivers, he deferred to the coaches when asked if his role would change because of Williams’ absence, but said he’s “going to be the same me every day.”
Hamilton has 10 tackles and a forced fumble through five games. After playing 14 snaps against the Bengals, his fewest of the season, the former Notre Dame standout said he understands it’s about circumstance.
“I wouldn’t necessarily say it bothers me. Obviously, I want to be out there,” Hamilton said. “[But] nobody wants somebody sitting on the sidelines, pouting about not being in. If I need to be on [special] teams or come in on certain third down [situations], that’s what I’m going to do.”
Hamilton said the Ravens secondary is “one of the most prepared in the league,” as cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, Clark and Williams set the tone while everyone else does their job and shows up to practice every day.
“It’s a very professional group of guys,” Hamilton said. “No matter whose number is called, I think we will all be prepared.”
Baltimore Sun reporter Jonas Shaffer contributed to this story.
()
NFL Week 6 Bettors Guide: Saquon Barkley, Giants will keep it close vs. Ravens
Marketing Ideas For Small Architecture Firms
Patrick Williams needs to be more aggressive — and confident — in Year 3 with the Chicago Bulls: ‘Motivation comes from inside’
Who Shines Brighter? Solana Beats Ethereum In This Key Area
Why You Need Touring Caravan Insurance
10 Ways Technology Can Increase Your Sales
A ‘step forward’ for QB Justin Fields in a 12-7 loss? Really? Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Chicago Bears after Week 6.
BitNile Holdings Adds Google Alum Frank Frausto as Vice President of Marketing
Van Lease with Courier Insurance – Important Benefits for Small Businesses
The 7Ps of Marketing Mix
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need