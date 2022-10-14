Blockchain
NFT Tech Initiates Play-2-Earn Dashboard Cashdash Monetization
VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NFT #crypto—NFT Technologies Inc. (NEO: NFT | Frankfurt: 8LO) (“NFT Tech”), a leading technology company partnering with top-tier brands to accelerate their entry into the world of web3 through innovative technologies and unparalleled creativity, is pleased to announce that it will begin monetization of its Play-2-Earn (P2E) dashboard Cashdash.
Cashdash is a P2E dashboard that helps gamers discover new games, allows them to track earnings in real time, and compares those earnings to other games and other players. The platform also has an asset management tool with crypto wallet integration and features a unique scoring tool that rates games based on multiple factors. NFT Tech believes Cashdash has the potential to bring significant value to every P2E gamer in the industry.
Cashdash aims to be the CoinMarketCap of the P2E space. CoinMarketCap, which Binance acquired for $400 million USD, is one of the first stops for new crypto investors. CoinMarketCap allows people to track the price of coins in real time and is the crypto version of a stock screener. Crypto experts believe gaming will be the leading use of NFT assets in five years and will be responsible for the next 100 million users of blockchain technology.
NFT Tech is empowering Cashdash’s monetization through Sherwa, which has been matching players with other players and games since 2019, and has worked with major game developers like Riot Games and Activision. Sherwa has over 1 million downloads with users primarily based in South America, a region that is a major force in P2E games and traditional gaming going back to World of Warcraft and Runescape. In 2011, “gold farmers” who stockpile game currencies to sell to other players, made up 85% of the 3rd party gaming services industry.
“We want Cashdash to be the one-stop shop for every player in the play to earn space,” said Wayne Lloyd, NFT Tech Executive Chairman. “Everything from education and information on certain games to asset management and eventually the ability for players to trade items in one game for items in another. As the space matures and the gaming experiences increase, we saw Ubisoft and other AAA developers commit to building play-to-earn games, we think this industry will be a multi-billion dollar opportunity for NFT Tech, and we’re happy to be launching products at such an early stage.”
Cashdash is starting to onboard the first batch of P2E games. These games pay the company an initial listing fee and commit to providing in-game assets for the new users Cashdash brings in. In exchange, these games get a verified status on the platform and analytic tracker, while Cashdash continues to find more players.
Other analytic platforms in the gaming industry have seen huge success. Products such as add-ons or game analytic tools are becoming more and more common. For example, op.gg is a website that allows League of Legends players to see the rank of players in their game and some other minor analytics about their opponents. Op.gg sees more than 70 million monthly visits compared to the 180 million monthly players playing League of Legends.
“Gaming will inevitably be linked to NFTs and their success,” continued Wayne. “Gamers already interact with NFT-like products via in-game skins, powerups, etc. With hundreds of P2E games launching, players constantly look for the best games to invest their time in. We’re excited to be launching this as the first of many web3 products that will empower gamers to understand the market better.”
About NFT Tech
NFT Tech works to develop infrastructure, assets, real estate and IP in the metaverse, build and generate revenue from web3 games and assets, and bring insights and benefits to the public markets. By bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and the Web3 space, NFT Tech is mainstreaming decentralized ownership, NFTs, and the metaverse.
Follow us on social media:
twitter.com/nfttech
medium.com/@nfttechnologies
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws with respect to the Company. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to completion of the acquisition of Sherwa and closing date thereof; benefits realized from the Transaction; expansion of the Company’s NFT developments and product offerings; potential benefits and demands for direct-to-consumer NFT projects; potential benefits, development and acceptance of web3 and related applications; plans for accelerating growth and transformation of gaming industry; and the continued and strengthening public acceptance of NFTs, P2E Games and related offerings. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release including, without limitation, the risk factors described in the Prospectus. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.
No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Neo Exchange has not reviewed or approved this press release for the adequacy or accuracy of its contents.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.
Contacts
For more information:
Wayne Lloyd, Executive Chairman
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 (604) 800-5838
Blockchain
Binance Coin (BNB) Loses Key Support, Is $200 The Next Stop?
- BNB price struggles as $270 support fail to hold, with many buyers wishing for $200 BNB.
- BNB price breaks below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average; this invalidates the bullish price of BNB.
- The price of BNB could restest $200 if the price maintains a bearish structure.
Many The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has struggled recently to reclaim its bullish strength against tether (USDT) but was unable to as the price hit a new fresh rock. The crypto market faced a new drawback as Bitcoin (BTC) price dropped from a region of $19,000 to $18,100 as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) suggested an increase in inflation affecting the price of BTC negatively with Binance Coin (BNB) not left out of the equation. (Data from Binance)
State Of The Market
After showing relief bounces and the crypto market cap looking ready to rally to a high with the hopes of altcoins joining the party, this was cut short as many altcoins experienced a price decline, with many losing key support and more risk of falling as the price of Bitcoin Dominance (BTC.D) continues to rise.
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.
The first week of October saw many altcoins showing so much strength as the rally, with others producing double-digit gains coupled with the fact that BTC.D was down at that moment, and as such, there was not much Bitcoin effect during price retracement.
The price of BNB in recent weeks has protected the region of $270 as the price needs to hold this key support to avoid its price from going lower to a region of $245 and possibly $200. After BTC saw its price rejected to a low of $18,200, the price of BNB followed its price as this was a sharp decline across the crypto market.
With the price of BNB protecting this key support, we could see price bouncing off this region; if the price of BNB remains bearish, we see this region flipped into resistance.
Weekly resistance for the price of BNB – $298.
Weekly support for the price of BNB – $270-$260.
Price Analysis Of BNB On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, BNB faced rejection at $298 as the price struggled recently to flip this region into support. The price continued to move below $298 before the price was met with a rejection to a region of $265.
The price of BNB trades at $270 as the price bounced off after a drop to $265. BNB’s price trades below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) as the price needs to flip these regions to become bullish for BNB. The values of $280 and $305 correspond to 50 and 200 EMA as they act as resistance for the BNB price.
Daily resistance for the price of BNB – $290-$305.
Daily support for the price of BNB – $270.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
Blockchain
Mogo’s Portfolio Company, Coinsquare, Announces New Status as Canada’s First IIROC-regulated Cryptocurrency Dealer and Marketplace Member
VANCOUVER, Canada–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) (TSX:MOGO) (“Mogo” or the “Company”) today announced that Coinsquare, Canada’s longest operating crypto asset trading platform and a company in which Mogo is an approximate 34% shareholder, received approval from the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (“IIROC”) for its investment dealer registration and IIROC membership through its wholly owned subsidiary Coinsquare Capital Markets Ltd. This regulatory status will now position Coinsquare as the first crypto-only, IIROC registered investment dealer and marketplace member across all provinces and territories of Canada.
With Coinsquare being IIROC regulated, clients will now have the added comfort and security of knowing that Coinsquare is subject to the highest level of dealer compliance and oversight under the existing regulatory system. Additional information on this development can be found in Coinsquare’s press release.
“We commend the Coinsquare team for achieving this important and value-driving milestone. We believe this registration helps them further differentiate from the competition and, when combined with the recently announced acquisition of CoinSmart, should position Coinsquare well for future growth and long-term success,” said Greg Feller, Mogo’s President and CFO.
MogoCrypto Changes
Mogo also announced that it will be winding down its current bitcoin product (“MogoCrypto”). Consistent with the roadmap and plans for MogoTrade, the Company expects to reintroduce and expand a crypto trading option within the MogoTrade app. MogoCrypto revenue is immaterial to the Company’s financial results and Mogo’s primary exposure to crypto continues to be its 34% ownership stake in Coinsquare.
“Mogo was a pioneer in crypto in Canada, creating a simple way for Canadians to own Bitcoin. We are proud of our history in this space and remain committed to providing our members with options to access this asset class,” said David Feller, CEO of Mogo. “While the current and evolving regulatory environment means it’s no longer feasible for us to offer the MogoCrypto product in its current form, we will continue to work with our regulators to incorporate a crypto trading offering within MogoTrade in the future. Once live, we expect this new solution will give Mogo users significantly more investment options and functionality.”
MogoCrypto users will be provided with more information regarding the options available to them as the Company implements these changes.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations to reintroduce and expand crypto trading options within the MogoTrade app and the related regulatory approvals. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, and may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual financial results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Mogo’s growth, its ability to expand into new products and markets and its expectations for its future financial performance are subject to a number of conditions, many of which are outside of Mogo’s control, including the receipt of any required regulatory approval. For a description of the risks associated with Mogo’s business please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of Mogo’s current annual information form, which is available at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Mogo disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.
About Mogo
Mogo Inc., one of Canada’s leading financial technology companies, is empowering its more than 2 million members with simple digital solutions to help them get in control of their financial health while also making a positive impact with their money. Through the free Mogo app, consumers can access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa* Platinum Prepaid Card featuring automatic carbon offsetting, get free monthly credit score monitoring and ID fraud protection and access personal loans and mortgages. Mogo’s new MogoTrade app offers commission-free stock trading that helps users make a positive impact with every investment and together with Moka, Mogo’s wholly-owned subsidiary bringing automated, fully-managed flat-fee investing to Canadians, forms the heart of Mogo’s digital wealth platform. Mogo’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Carta Worldwide, also offers a digital payments platform that powers the next-generation card programs from innovative fintech companies in Europe, North America and APAC. To learn more, please visit mogo.ca or download the mobile app (iOS or Android).
About Coinsquare
Founded in 2014, Coinsquare, a private company incorporated under the laws of Canada provides customers with a proprietary platform engineered to deliver a robust, secure, and intelligent interface for trading Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and other digital assets. Coinsquare has grown to become Canada’s oldest operating digital asset firm, trading on behalf of over half a million Canadians. For additional information please visit www.coinsquare.com.
Contacts
For further information:
Craig Armitage
Investor Relations
[email protected]
(416) 347-8954
US Investor Relations Contact
Lytham Partners, LLC
Ben Shamsian
New York | Phoenix
646-829-9701
[email protected]
Blockchain
State of the Art Exhibition at Paris+ par Art Basel 2022, Presented by Tezos
- State of the Art, Presented by Tezos at Paris+ par Art Basel will be on public view from October 20-23, 2022 at the Grand Palais Éphémère.
- The exhibition will feature four prints by visionary generative artists Zancan and William Mapan.
- The live-minting experience by fx(hash) lets visitors mint and receive a unique generative art NFT in real time. The installation will feature generative artworks from Julien Espagnon, Olivier Bodini, Ada.Ada.Ada, and Eliza SJ.
- The Tezos NFT Speaker Series will be held at the nearby Le Bal de la Marine from Friday, October 21 at 10:00am to Sunday, October 23 at 5:30pm CET. Check the full schedule here.
- Tezos, an energy-efficient blockchain, has gained global acclaim as a platform of choice for artists looking to mint NFTs sustainably and responsibly.
PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The contemporary renaissance of generative art will be in the spotlight at this year’s Paris+ par Art Basel at the groundbreaking exhibition – State of the Art, Presented by Tezos. This unique interactive exhibition from Tezos, an energy-efficient blockchain, will celebrate the union of transformative technology and a disruption to the traditional art landscape that is generative art.
The Tezos exhibition will bring together three components of the digital art world – curation, ownership and exhibition. It will feature four framed prints from renowned generative artists Zancan and William Mapan. Mapan’s project, Dragons, was created by exploring unexpected outputs from an earlier piece of code, while the Garden, Monoliths iteration on display is a regenerated version of the original artwork crafted by Zancan specifically for this show. These pieces highlight the malleable nature of generative art with an element of surprise.
The works of Zancan and Mapan will be complemented by four live minting stations with generative artworks by Julien Espagnon, Olivier Bodini, Ada Ada Ada, and Eliza SJ. Visitors will mint unique generative pieces by these artists live from Paris+!
Blockchains such as Tezos are helping re-imagine the digital canvas for generative artists. The State of the Art exhibition invites attendees to experience first-hand the intersection of art and technology and how Tezos NFTs are expanding the previous boundaries of the art world, making it more accessible and inclusive.
At the core of the exhibition is fx(hash), a generative art platform built on the Tezos blockchain. fx(hash) is unique in the NFT art world because it empowers artists, collectors, and curators with open tools for creating, collecting, and sharing generative art alongside a bustling integrated marketplace. fx(hash) will power the interactive live minting experience of the installation, where visitors will scan a QR code to set in motion the process of creating an entirely new, unique artwork autonomously rendered by the artist’s code. Once rendered, the unique artwork is minted as an NFT, displayed on-screen in the installation, and gifted to the visitor’s corresponding wallet in real-time.
State of the Art will also feature a selection of works from pioneering generative artists that represent the global, diverse Tezos art community. Featured artists include DisruptedStar, Melissa Wiederrecht, Amber Vittoria, Hevey, Lisa Orth, loackme, ciphrd, Cyril Diagne, Sarah Ridgley, and Jess Hewitt.
The Tezos art community will host the Tezos NFT Speaker Series alongside the Paris+ conversations series at Le Bal de la Marine, a boat docked near the Eiffel Tower. Community-curated programming will feature representatives from institutions such as Quotidien de l’Art, Francisco Carolinum Linz, Serpentine Galleries, Nxt Museum, Vertical Crypto Art, Sotheby’s, and fx(hash).
The speaker series will examine what artists, collectors, galleries, and museums need to know about web3 and art on the blockchain. The programming will run Friday, October 21 from 10:00am – 12:00pm; Saturday, October 22 from 10:00am – 12:00pm; and Sunday, October 23 from 10:00am – 5:30pm CET. The Tezos NFT Speaker Series will feature the highlighted panels below and more:
The NFT Collectors Spotlight. Friday, October 21 at 10:00am CET.
- Micol Ap, Founder of Vertical Crypto Art (host)
- Brian Beccafico (Arthemort), NFT Specialist at Sotheby’s
- Sylvain Levy, Co-founder, DSL Collection
- Sandy Rower, President of the Calder Foundation
Museums and NFTs: A Love Story? Saturday, October 22 at 10:00am CET.
- Magali Lesauvage, Deputy Editor-in-Chief at Quotidien de l’Art (host)
- Diane Drubay, Head of Art at TZ Connect
- Alfred Weidinger, director, Francisco Carolinum Linz
- Tamar Clarke-Brown, Curator, Serpentine Galleries
- Maja Hoffmann, Founder, LUMA Foundation
The Evolution of Generative Art. Sunday, October 23 at 12:30pm CET.
- Dr. Nina Roehrs, Kunsthalle Zürich (host)
- Baptiste Crespy, Founder of fx(hash)
- Zancan, artist
- Ada Ada Ada, artist
- Dr. Lev Manovich
The Tezos ecosystem will also host an NFT Open House on Wednesday, October 19th from 4:00-6:00pm CET at the Tezos exhibit located in the Partner Hall at the Grand Palais Éphémère for champagne and a chance to discuss NFTs and the evolving relationship between art and technology.
Tezos’ energy-efficient design and low costs for minting and transacting NFTs have attracted a diverse global community of artists, collectors, and builders. With Tezos home to major NFT platforms such as fx(hash), objkt.com, and Teia.art, more artists are choosing to create on Tezos than ever before. In less than a year, over 1.2 million unique works of generative art have been collected on fx(hash).
State of the Art, Presented by Tezos will be on public view from October 20-23, 2022, at Paris+ par Art Basel in Paris, at Grand Palais Éphémère. Please visit parisplus.artbasel.com for more information.
For more information on fx(hash), visit fxhash.xyz and follow @fx_hash_ on Twitter.
For more information on Tezos, visit Tezos.com and follow @Tezos on Twitter.
Explore the full Tezos NFT exhibition and Speaker Series at https://tezos.com/events/paris-plus. All talks will be livestreamed and available post-event.
Press kit and images can be accessed here.
About Tezos:
Tezos is smart money, redefining what it means to hold and exchange value in a digitally connected world. A self-upgradable and energy-efficient Proof of Stake blockchain with a proven track record, Tezos seamlessly adopts tomorrow’s innovations without network disruptions today. For more information, please visit www.tezos.com.
About Tezos x Art:
Tezos, an energy-efficient blockchain, has gained global acclaim as the platform of choice for artists and institutions looking to mint NFTs sustainably and responsibly. The Tezos NFT art community is home to a diverse, global network of artists, collectors and builders exploring NFTs as a new medium for creative expression. The Tezos art community has been featured at Art Basel in Miami Beach 2021, Art Basel in Hong Kong 2022, Art Basel in Basel 2022, Venice Biennale 2020, SXSW 2022, and more. The Tezos Foundation, a non-profit organization in the Tezos ecosystem, recently established the Tezos Foundation Permanent Art Collection, a $1 million effort to support emerging artists from across the globe – curated by activist and commentator Misan Harriman, Chair of the Southbank Center in London. With Tezos home to major NFT platforms such as fx(hash), Objkt.com, and Teia.art, more artists are choosing to create on Tezos than ever before.
About Zancan:
Zancan, a former oil painter and longtime programmer, works at the convergence of figurative and generative arts. He developed his own plotter software able to perform his increasingly complex designs. Zancan claims to be bewitched by density, lush plants, and trees.
About William Mapan:
William Mapan is an artist, coder, and teacher based in France. Best known for his series, Dragons (2021) and Anticyclone (2022), his work is dedicated to bridging worlds through color, texture, and composition in order to create the unexpected.
About Art Basel:
Founded in 1970 by gallerists from Basel, Art Basel today stages the world’s premier art shows for Modern and contemporary art, sited in Basel, Miami Beach, Hong Kong, and Paris. Defined by its host city and region, each show is unique, which is reflected in its participating galleries, artworks presented, and the content of parallel programming produced in collaboration with local institutions for each edition. Art Basel’s engagement has expanded beyond art fairs through new digital platforms and new initiatives such as The Art Basel and UBS Global Art Market Report, Intersections: The Art Basel Podcast, and The BMW Art Journey. The Financial Times is its global Media Partner. For further information, please visit artbasel.com.
Contacts
Reid Yager
Global Director of Communications
Tezos
[email protected]
Blockchain
The Girles Token Project Successfully Raised Over $1.2 Million In Presale
Hrodna, Belarus, 14th October, 2022, Chainwire
The thunderous presale of the NFT GameFi token raised more than $1.2 million and continues to delight investors.
Girles Token is a decentralized NFT GameFi token created on the Ethereum platform, which is available for presale right now for every investor. Early-stage investors have more attractive terms of up to 200% than later-stage inventors. Girles Token is the main product of Girles Metaverse, which consists of NFT Metaverse, P2E Alliance, and Staking Contracts.
The vision and mission of Girles Project
The Girles Metaverse team is actively developing a P2E server in Minecraft, completing quests on which investors can earn real money on a play-to-earn basis. The team believes this innovation will significantly increase the crypto community and attract a huge number of new investors, since Minecraft is one of the best-selling games in the world!
At the heart of the Girles Metaverse project is the NFT Metaverse. Users used to call NFTs “just pictures,” but Girles Metaverse proved otherwise. The developers offer investors a separate product, where NFT can be not only the author’s works, but also lands / game items that can also be used in P2E games, in NFT Staking, whereby placing NFT on staking, investors will receive Girles Tokens, and in the future can take back the NFT, as well as to the NFT Box, and NFT Burning, whereby burning NFT on the Ethereum platform, investors receive exclusive bonuses.
Investors can mint NFTs, hold them, and buy or sell them on the NFT Market. The team is actively working on enlarging the community and refining the Tokenomics for the NFTs, which means the NFTs have growth potential.
Time to Invest?
The Girles Metaverse community is strong and outgoing,and the team keeps improving the cryptocurrency world by adding new custom developments. The Girles Metaverse team passed KYC with Solidproof and posted links to their LinkedIn accounts, which guarantees the legality of the project. The Girles Metaverse community is implementing more than 15 products.
To purchase a token, use the links below:
Presale here: https://girles.org/presale
About GirlesS: https://girles.org/aboutgirles
Telegram Group: https://t.me/girlesmetaverse
About Girles
Girles Metaverse is a modern crypto community that has been developing a cryptocurrency token since 2022. The goal of Girles Metaverse is to simplify the cryptocurrency world and develop individual ideas!
Girles Project is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. We recommend doing thorough research before investing in any cryptocurrency.
Contact
Daniel Tulkin
[email protected]
Blockchain
Here Are The Crypto That Kept Green During The Bloodbath
The crypto market is bouncing back from another sudden move into the lows with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other major cryptocurrencies recording heavy losses. In this dangerous environment for risk, there are a select few tokens still in profit with the potential to continue swimming against the tide in the coming weeks.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin is back in its range trading at $19,200 making a comeback after a quick revisit close to its yearly lows. Ethereum is following a similar trend but still maintains some losses in the last 24 hours with Cardano and Solana recording the worst performance.
On the higher timeframe, Cardano and Solana recorded a 14% and 12% loss over the past week, respectively. In particular, ADA has failed to fuel bullish momentum after the implementation of Hard Fork Combinator (HFC) “Vasil” which has led to a sustained negative price action below support previously established at around $0.40.
These Tokens Score Profits As Larger Crypto Trended Lower
Data from CoinGecko indicates that in a 7-day period, Huobi (HT), TerraClassicUSDC (USTC), Quant (QNT), and Maker (MKR) are the best-performing assets in the space. The first of these selected HT groups records a 74% profit over this period.
In the meantime, the algorithmic stablecoin of the failed Terra ecosystem experienced a 65% rally. While MKR and QNT have had modest gains north of 12% in the past week.
The former of these tokens, Huobi’s HT, is experiencing positive price performance due to a potential takeover from About Capital over the exchange’s assets. Speculators are jumping into the action based on the potential for the platform to see the implementation of the token in new use cases, and the onboarding of new users.
TRON Founder and diplomat Justin Sun, a member of the Houbi Global Advisory, hinted at this possibility via his official Twitter account. In that sense, and similar to USTC’s price action, these tokens are seeing positive price performance due to news-related events rather than fundamentals.
Of the crypto in the group above, MKR has the most potential to sustain its bullish momentum. The MakerDAO and the community of MKR holders have been implementing proposals, with the support of major names in the industry, to improve the platform and its treasury system.
Maker Governance voted in favor of changing the GUSD PSM parameters:
• Fee out from 0bps to 20bps.
• Maximum Debt Ceiling from 60 million DAI to 500 million DAI.
• Target Available Debt from 10 million DAI to 50 million DAI.
🗳 https://t.co/JKbYTaltG2 pic.twitter.com/NC6EwJymic
— Maker (@MakerDAO) October 13, 2022
Data from Material Indicators shows that almost every investor class bought into MKR’s price action during this trading session flash crash. This allowed the MKR price to bounce back from a low of $927 to its current level of $937.
However, the cryptocurrency needs support from larger investors to extend its current bullish momentum. If the crypto market can hold off the bears from taking over the action during the weekend, MKR might make a run to the $1,000 price point.
Blockchain
U.S Authorities Charge Bittrex With Violation of Sanctions
- According to OFAC head Andrea Gacki, national security is put at risk.
- Bitmex, a crypto derivatives exchange, was fined $100 million by FinCEN last year.
Bittrex, a cryptocurrency exchange situated in Washington State, was hit with charges from the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network and the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) for “116,421 apparent violations of multiple sanctions programs.”
In accordance with the Treasury Department, the illegal activity included “persons apparently located in the Crimea region of Ukraine, Cuba, Iran, Sudan, and Syria.” The total value of the transactions, according to U.S. authorities, was $263.45 million, making them a breach of American financial restrictions against the use of cryptocurrency.
Multiple Exchanges Scrutinized
According to OFAC head Andrea Gacki, national security is put at risk when virtual asset service providers (VASPs) do not use robust sanctions compliance.
Gacki stated:
“When virtual currency firms fail to implement effective sanctions compliance controls, including screening customers located in sanctioned jurisdictions, they can become a vehicle for illicit actors that threaten U.S. national security.”
In March of this year, FinCEN raised alarm bells about the possible use of cryptocurrency for sanction evasion. Bitmex, a crypto derivatives exchange, was fined $100 million by FinCEN last year for “willful violations of the Bank Secrecy Act,” charges that were brought by the agency the year before. The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the United States Treasury has also been active in recent years, banning the ether mixing application Tornado Cash.
Bitgo paid OFAC $98,830 to resolve charges of violating sanctions on December 30, 2020. Bitpay, a cryptocurrency payment processor, reached a settlement with the Treasury on February 18, 2022, when it agreed to “remit $507,375 to settle its potential civil liability,” according an OFAC notification.
Recommended For You:
$22M Worth BTC Seized by U.S DOJ From Ransomware Attacker
NFT Tech Initiates Play-2-Earn Dashboard Cashdash Monetization
Cardi B Reportedly Set For Divorce Again As Offset Allegedly Cheats On Her With Quavo’s Girlfriend, Saweetie
Chris Perkins: Dolphins must get back to playing complementary football
Norway’s queen meets with Gov. Tim Walz at Minnesota Capitol
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson, Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill ready for ‘battle’ of star receivers
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new details
Jamie Foxx Goes ‘Crazy’ After Being Denied Entry At Cardi B’s Posh 30th Birthday Party
St. Paul will not reconstruct Summit between Lexington and Victoria in 2023
30-year mortgage rates rise to 6.92% – highest since 2002
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain