Review of The Internet Marketing Centre’s Affiliate Programs

Pin 0 Shares

The Internet Marketing Centre’s top rated Affiliate Program is 100% free to join and gives you the ability to instantly generate an ongoing stream of income without any cost or obligation on your part.

Firstly, one of the main benefits of becoming an affiliate with IMC is there great choice of Internet Marketing related products and services for you to promote. Secondly, is there sub-affiliate program which I will be letting you know more about in this review. This program gives you the opportunity to recommend the IMC Affiliate Program to your friends, visitors, customers, subscribers, opt-in e-mail list etc… And recruit your own army of sub-affiliates.

For every sale that one of your sub-affiliates makes, you will earn a percentage of their sales! This quickly translates into an extremely easy residual income for you.

While the concept is very straightforward and can be followed easily by even someone brand new to online marketing, yes. it’s very newbie friendly, (I had my first sub-affiliate sign up using my unique link only minutes after adding a quick advertisement using Twitter). I think explaining how the IMC Sub-Affiliate Program works is best done with an example.

After joining IMC, you decide to recommend there Affiliate Program to a few of your friends, customers and subscribers simply because you are really pleased with the commissions you have been earning as an IMC affiliate, and you think they could really benefit from this kind of easy income as well.

You send your customers an e-mail, recommending the program, and at the end tell them that they can sign up right now by clicking on your own unique affiliate link.

For the sake of this example, let’s say that you e-mailed this offer to your newsletter subscribers, customer, friends and 100 people signed up as your sub-affiliates by clicking on your own unique link and joined for free. (A unique affiliate identification number will appear in your link, so all sign-ups that you refer are automatically recorded by their special software as your “sub-affiliates.”)

Okay! So now you have 100 people signed up as your sub-affiliates. Nice one. Next question, so now what do you do. That is answered easily, Nothing! IMC will take care of the rest for you.

They will e-mail all of your sub-affiliates, just like they e-mailed you when you were a new affiliate, and they now show them how to promote IMC affiliate products so as they can earn the same great commissions you will be earning.

Now comes the best part, your 100 affiliates are excited because you did a really good job of telling them about the benefits of belonging to this program. Many of them will follow the promotion instructions right away. And within a few days, many of your sub-affiliates start making sales!

My Conclusion: The Internet Marketing Centre’s Affiliate Programs are winners.

Free to join, great products and service, simple advertising methods to follow and the fact that you don’t even need your own website to promote the program makes it excellent for all, Just get your unique link and start building your own army of affiliates today. It’s the best free way to make money and learn about affiliate marketing that I know.