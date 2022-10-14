Finance
Social Media and SEO – Love at First Site
Social media has become two words which I am beginning getting sick of. “Social media” is all you hear these days, social media for blogs, social media for a job hunt, social media for networking, the list goes on and on. It’s no secret that using social media platforms such as Twitter, Linked-in, Facebook (among others), if done properly, help individuals, look for a job or attract people to their blog. Additionally, more people will read this article than, let’s say, a basic sales or marketing article. The reason is that everybody wants to execute social media, though they don’t keep their eyes on the prize. In this case, the prize is money – nothing more, nothing less.
The entire purpose of a blog is to monetize your content in one way or another. This revenue generation can either come from people navigating to your blog via a Google or Bing search or having a popular, heavily visited blog or webpage link to you. Though, for most companies, the blog is not a “be-all end-all.”
The main reason is that their business stems from their website, not their blog. If a blog is the person’s main business and source of revenue, than making a lot of money via web advertising is exceedingly competitive and is proving to get harder by the day. Conversely, in some cases, many bloggers who are successful have a lot of blogs and can sustain a healthy living.
Before even worrying about the click through rate (how many people will visit the blog and be interested enough to visit the main website a.k.a the main business), the social media guru has to drive traffic to the aforementioned blog. More importantly, the traffic the individual drives to their blog has to be decision makers within companies who are looking to purchase a particular product or service.
However, the blog owner has to be firmly aware that for this traffic to come in the first place, they must implement some sort of SEO strategy.
Since ranking on the web is so competitive, you have to be dedicated to search engine optimization. The overall analogy I like to give regarding social media is that the individual is hosting a party and, that same night, 40 million other people are hosting one as well. How are they going to be special? This question must be answered by anyone trying to implement social media. The best answer I can give is that to be considered special, the individual hosting this get together has to be easily accessible via Google search. Nobody is going to want to go to a party 3 hours away if something similar is happening down the street.
The first way to be special is to have the search engines like your blog via implementing some sort of search engine optimization. Unless this person is in retail, they have to focus and market your blog to B2B product or service decision makers. This means that they have to give the aforementioned reader a reason to take time out of their hectic schedule which is not an easy task.
Again, if this person is going to optimize anything, it should be their website. When buyers look into buying a particular product or service, they search for websites. At this point, since our clients come via our website (the easiest way), I can write these articles both as a hobby and for back links to our website which helps in our Google, Bing and Yahoo search rankings.
For the moment, let’s get back to the blogs. For the individual, to ensure that their blog ranks highly, they must use keywords both in the title and throughout the text. For instance, if this person and subsequent company are selling engineering software, they must ensure that having keyword phrases throughout the piece such as “software for engineers,” “engineering software,” and /or something like “engineering technology.”
By the individual implementing the aforementioned, they will help the search engines better determine what their piece is about. Then, once the s.e.’s feel comfortable with the content a.k.a. consider the individual a reputable source on the topic, their blog posting will being to rank highly and, thus they can then scrape some business via that route. Again, I do suggest that anyone serious in truly implementing a social media plan should, before doing so, make sure that they optimize their website.
Comparing Small Business Office Insurance Quotes Online
Many small to medium-sized businesses work out of offices today. With the decline of manufacturing industries and the rise in professional services and IT industries more than seventy five percent of small businesses today are based in and carry out their business activities in an office building of some sort or rented office floor space.
If you run your business from an office, you will need Office Insurance, which is a specialist commercial insurance package designed to provide all risks cover for the offices property and workers liability.
One of easiest ways for a small businessman to find an office policy that is right for the business, is to use an online commercial insurance comparison website.
There are many websites today that will return multiple cover and premium quote comparisons for office cover from a very simple form, giving the would-be policy purchaser a much wider choice of insurance for offices in a very short time period. most good office insurance comparison websites will have the option to compare covers offered as well as prices, giving the buyer a good understanding of what cover they are purchasing.
Comparing policies and purchasing cover online can be done by either the owner of the premises, the owner occupier of the building, the tenant or anyone with a material interest in the office involved.
For example a small business commercial property developer might own a few floors of space in a modern office complex which he lets out to tenants. This landlord would probably only be interested in covering the office’s buildings and fixed property whilst the tenants who rent his space would have an interest in covering all the contents and liabilities that the activities of the small business might incur.
An office insurance policy for small business such as you will find online, will provide all the covers that a small business with up to fifty workers could need and be at risk from.
These include buildings and contents office property insurance and liability insurance consisting of basic public liability to cover visitors to the offices, employers liability for each employee and office worker to protect against staff accident at work claims and where appropriate professional indemnity insurance to protect the business against claims for wrongful advice.
Office insurance packages that typically are compared online, vary by provider with different limits of cover, excesses and package covers. Be sure when comparing policies at a comparison site to check that business interruption and consequential loss covers are included as standard. This cover enables your business to re-establish itself on a temporary basis elsewhere following a catastrophic claim, until repairs are effected.
Public Liability Business Insurance – What is That?
Public liability business insurance is an amazing product that is designed to protect business owners from the financial hardship that comes along with being sued following an accident or malpractice or any number of other things that might happen at your business. This insurance also covers employees who travel to clients homes or businesses for work such as massage therapists and beauticians etc. When your staff goes into a persons home with oils and creams etc there is always a risk of the employee or the client slipping or falling and that is why insurance against law suits is so important. Not having insurance when an accident happens can lead to many unpleasantries like loss of business, loss of home and vehicle and then some.
Public liability business insurance can be fairly costly and as a result there are thousands of business owners who go without insurance and risk their businesses and the jobs of their staff members. When you consider how important your business is to your clients and to your staff it is easy to see why every business should have insurance to protect their business. If your staff came into work on a Monday only to find that the business is closed and they are out of a job, could you imagine the hardship they would be feeling? Your insurance can help prevent your business from closing in the event of a lawsuit and can keep your hard working staff working to make you money.
Public liability business insurance comes in a variety of forms including the previously mentioned health and injury scenarios as well as slander and professional misconduct as well as landlord insurances that protect you against accidents in your rental units. If there were an accident where a person was harmed as a result of something like bad electrical wiring, crumbling walls or stairwell slip and falls your insurance can help you by paying for their medical bills and legal fees. Without insurance getting hit with this kind of a bill on your own can easily force you to have to sell your rental units and maybe even your home.
Public liability business insurance is one of those things that you will never want to go without. It’s something every business should have whether you own a news stand where you sell papers and magazines or a cafe where you cook all the food yourself, or if you are the head of a multinational corporation you need to be protected from the possibility of being sued and losing your business and livelihood. Too many people look at this type of insurance as being an optional feature, until they need it and it is not there. Don’t let that happen to you. If you wait until you are in the middle of a lawsuit you have waited too long, getting the insurance now before you need to use it will ensure you have the protection you need when you need it. Don’t wait until it’s too late.
Marketing Ideas For Small Architecture Firms
Small architectural firms have slowly dwindled, being unable to cope with competition from established larger firms. This makes it essential for the existing small architectural firms to have a well-thought-out marketing plan and effective marketing strategies to become successful firms. Some firms have selected a certain niche to specialize in; others have formed alliances with other services to stay in business. With a good marketing strategy they can attain their target goal more easily.
Some Marketing Ideas for Small Architecture Firms:
– Making use of the Internet is a great way to market small architecture firms. By creating a content-rich, visually pleasing and easily navigable website, you can attract a number of clients. You can make your small architectural firm visible to the whole world using the Internet; and if it is keyword-search optimized, your site can be displayed when keyword searches are done by prospective clients, thus making it highly target market-oriented.
– You can also start a free newsletter service asking those who visit your site to subscribe to it, generating leads as well as staying in touch with potential clients.
– Ask for your satisfied customers to put up their testimonials on your website as this may help persuade other clients to consider your firm.
– Permission-based e-mail marketing is a very cost-effective and easy way to market your services online.
– Use carefully planned advertisements that are well planned and that convey the right message to the clients extolling the benefits of choosing your firm. The TV, radio, newspaper, free newspapers, and magazines can be used effectively to advertise your services. Make sure you advertise regularly and effectively. Try advertising in magazines that deal in home decoration or building and construction. Infomercials on TV that are informative as well as portray your firm as trustworthy and capable can help, too.
– Form alliances with other services that complement your business, in which they can refer you and get a commission from you for doing so.
– Work out deals with local real estate agents who may recommend you to people who are in need of your services.
– Offer excellent customer service, since nothing can compare to word-of-mouth advertisements. Your firm has to appear dependable and experienced and promise them quality work, but make sure you keep your promise.
– Market research and competitive analysis have to be done frequently to stay ahead of your competition and to counter any of their strategies.
– Keep track of how your client heard of you, since it can help give you valuable insight as to which advertising media is working for you and which area is not that effective so that you can allot appropriate funds to the various media.
You can use these tips and many more for getting new clients for your firm. If required you can even take the services of professional marketing consultants and business management software for managing and developing your business.
Why You Need Touring Caravan Insurance
There are four basic insurance policies available for touring caravans. Accident or physical damage is the most basic policy. This type of coverage will pay for repairs if the caravan is damaged due to weather, vandals, thieves, animals or other unforeseen circumstances.
Fire insurance is another type of coverage possible for caravans. If your caravan catches fire due to a cooking or smoking accident or if it is in the way of a forest fire, then you need special fire coverage.
The third type is property loss. If the caravan is stolen, lost or rolls over a cliff, this coverage will reimburse you for the cost of the caravan, depending on how old it is. You may get a new caravan of the same model or reimbursement for the market price of an older model. It may not cover the property inside the caravan, so, if it is valuable, you need to make sure it is covered in your household policy.
The fourth type is third party liability. This means that you are covered if someone gets hurt or someone else’s property gets damage because of your caravan. This is very important if you travel a lot or take friends and family with you.
A clean driving record will go a long way to reduce your caravan insurance premiums. This also gets you lower automobile insurance, but pulling a caravan takes skill and a good driving record shows the insurance company that you are a careful driver. This will lower the accident and physical damage insurance policy. Also, if you have been pulling a caravan for several years with no mishap, this will further reduce your rates.
Parking your caravan in a place where there is security when it is not being used or, better yet, in a caravan parking place or garage will reduce your insurance premiums for property loss coverage. Also, adding a tracking device in case the caravan is stolen, locking one axle so it cannot be easily towed and installing burglar alarms will all help to reduce property loss premiums.
Searching online for Caravan Insurance coverage is the easiest and most effective way to find cheap caravan insurance. There are also websites that provide the information from all the top insurance companies and answer questions about type and amount of coverage. You can compare quotes and make an informed decision to get the best coverage at a reasonable price.
10 Ways Technology Can Increase Your Sales
1) Acquire email addresses from all prospects and clients.
Constantly work on building your network and acquiring email addresses. Ask for email addresses! Email marketing is incredibly cost efficient and effective when done correctly. Don’t send email solicitations more than every two weeks and follow all regulatory guidelines outlined in the CAN-SPAM Act.
The main aspects of the law include:
a) Don’t use false or misleading header information – you must have a valid From: address.
b) Don’t use deceptive subject lines – the subject of your email should be related to the content of the email.
c) Provide your recipients with an option to opt-out – provide your clients with an email address or link allowing them to no longer receive email messages from you. Honor their requests.
d) Identify your email as an advertisement.
2) Develop and distribute monthly e-newsletter.
E-newsletters allow you to deliver valuable information to your clients about market conditions, area news, subdivision updates, industry trends, active listings, etc. Your e-newsletter should allow you to build a long term relationship with your client by continuously delivering value added information. You should stick with approximately 80% value added information and 20% advertising. Content is King!
NOTE: If you distributing a large number of email through your companies email server or through your internet service providers email server you have limited distribution capabilities. If you send out large quantities of email your email service provider may shut down your internet access because they believe you are spamming. You can get around this limitation by scheduling the delivery of your e-newsletter in 15 minute increments. SmartSerialMail allows you schedule your email distribution based on a predefined schedule and send out large quantities of email over an extended period of time.
3) Customize, customize, customize.
As I mentioned before, content is king! However, content alone won’t win the day. Your content must be customized based on the interests of your clients. Breakdown your clients in your database based on their area of interest. For example, you may deal primarily with real estate investors. Some investors may prefer investing in single family homes while others may prefer investing in multifamily properties. You should develop two separate e-newsletters with customized content for each group. You will create more value for your clients, increase your promotional effectiveness and become better educated about the various product types within your real estate market.
4) Use Software to stay organized.
Everyday we try to get more accomplished in less and less time. Most people attempt to get more accomplished each day by working harder. You should not be working harder. You should be working smarter to increase your productivity by taking advantage of new technology. This is called leverage (do more with less effort). Specifically, you can use the calendar and contact management capabilities within Microsoft Outlook or purchase a Customer Relationship Management program like ACT or Goldmine. All of these applications work very well. The key is to learn one and fully utilize it. You will become more productive and successful.
5) Know your market – Research and Analysis.
Good market research and analysis can make you and your client very wealthy. The role of market research includes: financial feasibility, location/site analysis and market analysis. You should be able to identify the supply and demand by product type (single family, multifamily, office, industrial, warehouse) within your market. This will enable you unlock the hidden investment opportunities for your clients.
There are many firms that provide market research and analysis. You can also purchase market research reports online.
6) Automate Your Business.
Automation is the mechanism you should try to achieve throughout your business. Ask yourself “What are the routine tasks that I perform each day?” Then ask yourself, “How can I automate these routine tasks to become more productive?” The answers to these questions can change the scope of your entire business!
You can use new technology to automatically send emails based on a predefined schedule, execute and distribute reports throughout your organization and remind yourself, your team and your clients about scheduled meetings.
7) Utilize a virtual office.
A virtual office allows you to work as effectively from a remote location as you can from your office. Virtual office technologies provide you access to all computer files, software, and resources through a secure internet connection. You can literally work effectively from any location in the world that has access to an internet connection.
If you have a small business (fewer than 75 employees) I recommend Microsoft Small Business Server. This server provides your organization with an all in one solution for file/print sharing, email, firewall and remote access. The cost is very affordable and it can grow as your organization grows.
8) Go Global.
Today we are living in a global economy. The condition of our economy impacts the condition of other countries economies and vice versa. Globalization can present tremendous opportunities for real estate professionals. For example, the US Dollar has declined substantially relative to many other currencies around the globe. This allows foreign investors to purchase real estate in the United States at a substantial discount. In addition, the median cost of a single family home in the United States is much lower than the median cost of a single family home in many other developed countries.
You can utilize the internet to reach these global markets through search engine optimization, pay per click advertising and virtual meeting software. Search engine optimization allows your prospects from around the globe to find your website. Your prospects enter keywords (Myrtle Beach Real Estate) into a search engine like Google and your website appears on their screen. Pay per click advertising is a form of advertising on the internet where you pay each time a prospect clicks on your ad. The best provider of this service is Google AdWords. Virtual meeting software allows you to give a presentation to a prospect living anywhere in the world. A virtual meeting program includes: http://www.gotomeeting.com
9) Measure Promotional Effectiveness.
Remember the old saying “If you can’t measure it, you can’t manage it.” This holds true today more than ever. You should leverage technology to measure promotional effectiveness. You can use your database management system to track promotional effectiveness. For example, most Customer Relationship Management software allows you to enter your lead source for your contacts and then run reports on the number of leads generated from each lead source.
You can also utilize call accounting phone systems to measure promotional effectiveness by tracking the number of phone calls received for specified numbers. You can purchase a unique phone number for each of your marketing campaigns and setup the phone number in your phone system for tracking purposes. When your prospect responds to the marketing campaign and calls the unique number, the call accounting system tracks the number of calls received and gives you an accurate report of leads generated. You can then track the prospect through the remaining sales cycle to determine your cost per lead, cost per sale and overall return on your marketing campaign investment.
10) Integrate Technologies.
The technologies I described are very powerful individually, but when integrated they can revolutionize your life and your business. For example, you can simply learn to utilize a Customer Relationship Management system and you may grow your contact database, but you have very little leverage.
The real leverage occurs when you integrate your customer relationship management database with monthly e-newsletter campaigns, search engine optimization, pay per click advertising, live website chat, and virtual meeting software. The combination of these technologies will dramatically increase the number of leads generated, reduced the amount of time required to take the prospect through the sales cycle and provided you with a mechanism to identify the most effective marketing campaigns. Market research and analysis will allow you to better serve your prospects when you analyze their needs. I recommend you learn more about these technologies and implement them immediately.
Please let me know if you would like further information about any of these technologies. We have Microsoft Certified Professionals with over 50 years of applied technology experience. We can provide you a wide range of services from online computer repair through database design, server installation, network installation, website development and search engine optimization. Please contact us today to schedule your free technology assessment.
Van Lease with Courier Insurance – Important Benefits for Small Businesses
Many small business owners in the UK are choosing to go with a van lease with courier insurance for a variety of great reasons. Leasing is a very attractive option for many business owners, since upkeep is less of a problem and the option to buy is always there if they need it. There are so many great benefits to going with a lease that includes the insurance, so let’s take a look at them and how they can affect you.
Benefit #1 – Pay to Only One Company – If you decide to go with a van lease with courier insurance, one of the main benefits that you can enjoy is that you’ll only have to pay one company. Instead of paying on your vans to one company and having to pay the insurance to another company, you’ll only have one payment. This makes it a lot easier on you and it will help you save time as well.
Benefit #2 – Fix Your Insurance Costs – Going with a lease that also offers you the possibility of fixing your insurance costs. While you usually find that insurance costs get a bit higher every year, when you have a van lease with courier insurance, you can actually have fixed cost van insurance that won’t go up in price. Usually this is good as long as you have the lease and it can save you quite a bit of money as well.
Benefit #3 – Flexible Payment Options – Most companies that offer van lease with courier insurance also offer you flexible payment options, since you have both the lease and the insurance with their company. Many allow you to pay monthly with no deposit required up front, which can be quite helpful to small businesses.
So, if you have a small business and you aren’t quite ready to purchase your own vans yet, consider leasing and getting your insurance through the company you have your lease with. It makes life simpler and you’ll be able to get an excellent deal as well.
