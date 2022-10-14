St. Paul will not reconstruct Summit between Lexington and Victoria in 2023

On Wednesday morning, Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel announced to the media that the team had removed the Ping-Pong table from the heart of the team’s locker room inside its practice facility adjacent to Hard Rock Stadium.

He portrayed it as a sign of leadership from wide receiver Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins’ other captains, who spearheaded the effort. McDaniel said it had to do with improving the team’s focus on game preparation after two straight losses.

Hill, maybe speaking tongue in cheek, had a different story on Thursday.

“I got a brand-new Ping-Pong table coming in for the guys,” he said in the locker room after practice. “I decided to get an all decked-out Miami Dolphins Ping-Pong table for the guys. Because the Ping-Pong table we had in here was just too basic. Feel like the guys, man, they really deserve something brand new. That’s what we’re going to roll with.”

So, it didn’t have to do with boosting team focus?

“These are professional athletes, dog,” Hill said. “This is our job. This is our livelihood. I can look every guy in his eye and stand in front of this whole team and just look at the faces on this team and tell you that every guy on this team is focused. Every guy on this team has the same goal. And that’s to win games.

“We don’t drive all the way up here and say, ‘Ooh, we’re going to play Ping-Pong today.’ No, that’s not what we do. Our job is to go out and play football. Having Ping-Pong is nice, but I just felt like the guys needed a better table.”

Hill said it’s going to take some time for the team’s new table to come in since it’s a custom job.

“It takes a minute,” he said. “Instead of ‘Pimp my Ride,’ It’s ‘Pimp my Ping-Pong Table.’”

But why take out the old one from the locker room while waiting on the new one?

“Oh, because it was kind of bent,” Hill said. “It was bent, and we got a serious tournament going on.”

The Dolphins had a tournament bracket posted on a sheet of paper near where the old Ping-Pong table stood. It was still up on the wall on Wednesday, when the table was first seen missing, but it was missing on Thursday, possibly stored away for later.

Here’s what McDaniel said on Wednesday about the table initially getting the boot: “Tyreek and the captains decided that they wanted to take a step forward with all of their opponent prep with regard to the team and their preparations with our game plans in general … They, collectively, as a group of players, wanted more time investment during the week on their jobs for Sunday.”

Hill is known to mess around in his media sessions. Was he completely lying about the reason on Thursday? Is he contradicting what McDaniel said? Was there a miscommunication between the coach and player? Could both explanations partially be true?

Early in the season, the table was a symbol of camaraderie for Dolphins players. Several played singles or doubles matches. Many were advancing to putting English — or spin — on their returns. It was getting competitive and meaningful to players.

What players said on Wednesday about the table’s absence seemed to indicate it was really about locking in on game prep.

“Not saying we weren’t locked in,” linebacker Elandon Roberts said. “You just want to be more locked in.”

Safety Brandon Jones said he was surprised by the move.

Hill, on Thursday, also expressed confidence in having rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson start on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings while fellow quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater progress through concussion protocol.

“He’s a young guy. He can come into this offense and make a lot of plays, whether it’s to me, whether it’s to any one of the weapons,” Hill said. “He’s very excited. He’s very confident in his game also, and he’s going to be fine.”

He also said it’s nice having Tagovailoa return for Wednesday and Thursday practices, back from his Sept. 29 concussion suffered in the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

“His energy, his leadership, the way that he’s able to have fun playing this game, it all is just amazing within itself,” Hill said. “It’s always fun to have your brother back out there on the field. I’m looking forward to having him whenever he’s back, but it’s good to see him healthy.”

McDaniel already said he will not have Tagovailoa active on Sunday against Minnesota. If Bridgewater clears protocol, which he has to go through despite not being diagnosed with a concussion in Sunday’s loss to the Jets, he will serve as Thompson’s backup.

