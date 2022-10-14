News
St. Paul will not reconstruct Summit between Lexington and Victoria in 2023
With the final design of a planned bike path connection from the Mississippi River to downtown St. Paul still up in the air, St. Paul Public Works has chosen not to pursue a full street reconstruction next year of Summit Avenue between Lexington Parkway and Victoria Street.
Public Works Director Sean Kershaw indicated in a written announcement that his department will wait until the city has finalized a Parks Master Plan before beginning any planning and engineering work for a street reconstruction.
“That being said, we know the roadway pavement conditions on these sections of Summit Avenue could not wait another year without some form of larger maintenance effort in 2023,” he said.
Funding for the planned street reconstruction will be shifted to other improvements along two sections of Summit. The city will complete less intensive improvements to general pavement conditions next year between Lexington Parkway and Victoria Street, and between Snelling Avenue and Mississippi River Boulevard.
“The exact street maintenance treatments are not yet determined, but could include a mill and overlay or micro-surfacing, depending on the conditions of the roadway foundation,” reads a written announcement from the department.
A mill and overlay project on Summit Avenue from Snelling to Lexington Parkway was completed by the end of September, shortly before the annual marathon.
“We can get more areas done,” said Lisa Hiebert, a spokesperson for the department. “We realize that the pavement conditions on Summit have their challenges, and with the work we already did this year, the improvements will stretch from Mississippi River Boulevard all the way to Victoria Street.”
The street pavement improvements will not alter the current roadway or bike trail configurations along Summit.
“We’re not moving curbs, or dealing with trails or sidewalks,” Hiebert said.
The city still plans an off-street bicycle connection between the Mississippi River Gorge Regional Park and the Sam
Morgan Regional Trail, though a timeline remains unclear. The regional trail, which has raised hackles with many homeowners along the avenue and drawn support from pedestrian and bike advocates, would follow Summit Avenue and cross through downtown St. Paul.
An open house on the draft regional trail master plan will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 27 at Hidden River Middle School, 1700 Summit Ave. Following the open house, which will be led by St. Paul Parks and Recreation, the city will accept public comments for 30 days at engagestpaul.org/summit.
After the draft process, the city would present those recommendations to the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission, the city’s Planning Commission, the St. Paul City Council and the Metropolitan Council. Then comes the process of securing design, engineering and construction funding before actual construction begins.
News
30-year mortgage rates rise to 6.92% – highest since 2002
The 30-year fixed mortgage rate rose to 6.92% on Thursday, the highest rate in more than 20 years.
According to data from Freddie Mac, after the 30-year fixed mortgage rate fell 0.04% from 6.7% on September 29 to 6.66% a week ago, it has since jumped 0. .26%. The last time rates were this high was in the spring of 2002.
A year ago, the 30-year rate was 3.05% and 2.77% when President Joe Biden was sworn in in January 2021.
“We continue to see the story of two economies in the data: strong job and wage growth keep consumer balance sheets positive, while persistent inflation, recession fears and housing affordability drop in demand for housing precipitously,” said Freddie Mac chief economist Sam Khater. declared. “The next few months will undoubtedly be important for the economy and the housing market.”
As U.S. home prices fell for the first time in nearly a decade in July, potential homeowners may still be deterred from selling their homes due to rising rates.
If a buyer were to buy a home for $500,000 with a 20% down payment, they would expect about $3,034 in monthly payments and about $550,000 in interest over 30 years, according to Bankrate.com.
In August, sales of existing homes in the United States have already declined for seven consecutive months – down 0.4% from the previous month, Breitbart News reported.
Permits for new homes have also declined as developers are deterred from buying new land due to rising interest rates and the rising cost of materials for building a new home.
As mortgage rates continue to rise, combined with declining homebuilder sentiment, the country’s current housing recession could be fueled even further.
You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.
Breitbart News
News
Kim Kardashian And Her Ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, Had Sex In Front Of By Fireplace To Honor Her Grandma, MJ
Looks like this whole family is a joke! And as the days go by, it becomes difficult to believe pimp mama Kris did not set that s-x tape up for trends and money. In a recent episode of the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian claims she’s had s-x with her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson in front of by Fireplace to honor her grandma MJ since she’s had s-x there as well.
Well, her grandma MJ mentioned that she did that at quite a young age insinuating not at 41 years and a mother of 4 like Kim Kardashian. Kim recently claimed she is not ready for any relationship but who cares about relationships when you are getting banged by your ex-boyfriend anytime at any place?
We have to give it to this family when it comes to drama and sh-tty stuff. They’ve consistently served us all with drama episodes these years. And counting on them, they will continue to deliver high-quality sh-t like this.
Via Page Six:
She’s turning to grand-ma sutra to keep things hot with Pete Davidson.
Kim Kardashian told her 88-year-old grandmother MJ on the latest episode of “The Kardashians” that she had sex with Davidson in front of a fireplace to “honor” her.
“Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend. And we were sitting in front of the fireplace just talking for hours,” began the Skims founder. Who uncomfortably licked her lips during this intro.
“And I was like, ‘My grandma told me you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace,’” she recalled telling Davidson, “and so we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you.”
Kim, 41, acknowledged that the action was “really creepy.” Though MJ only seemed to care whether it occurred in the hotel lobby or in private.
“How creepy to think about your grandma before having sex,” the Skkn founder quipped.
“But I was younger once,” MJ joked. “I was younger once.”
The sex must not have been fiery enough, as Kim and the “Saturday Night Live” alum broke up at the end of the summer after nine months of dating.
“Kim and Pete have decided to just be friends,” a source close to Kim shared with us
“I was younger once,” MJ joked.Instagram/kimkardashian
Kim Kardashian, who not soo long ago cried about people bringing up her sex tape to humiliate her. Is on live TV, gladly talking about how her sex experience with her 28 years old ex-partner. There’s no limit to the things this family can do for trends. Who in the Kardashians is less dramatic per your observation?
Here is the clip of Kim Kardashian revealing to having s-x with Pete Davidson:
The post Kim Kardashian And Her Ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, Had Sex In Front Of By Fireplace To Honor Her Grandma, MJ appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
What’s the real story behind the Dolphins’ missing locker-room Ping-Pong table? Here’s what Tyreek Hill said
On Wednesday morning, Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel announced to the media that the team had removed the Ping-Pong table from the heart of the team’s locker room inside its practice facility adjacent to Hard Rock Stadium.
He portrayed it as a sign of leadership from wide receiver Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins’ other captains, who spearheaded the effort. McDaniel said it had to do with improving the team’s focus on game preparation after two straight losses.
Hill, maybe speaking tongue in cheek, had a different story on Thursday.
“I got a brand-new Ping-Pong table coming in for the guys,” he said in the locker room after practice. “I decided to get an all decked-out Miami Dolphins Ping-Pong table for the guys. Because the Ping-Pong table we had in here was just too basic. Feel like the guys, man, they really deserve something brand new. That’s what we’re going to roll with.”
So, it didn’t have to do with boosting team focus?
“These are professional athletes, dog,” Hill said. “This is our job. This is our livelihood. I can look every guy in his eye and stand in front of this whole team and just look at the faces on this team and tell you that every guy on this team is focused. Every guy on this team has the same goal. And that’s to win games.
“We don’t drive all the way up here and say, ‘Ooh, we’re going to play Ping-Pong today.’ No, that’s not what we do. Our job is to go out and play football. Having Ping-Pong is nice, but I just felt like the guys needed a better table.”
Hill said it’s going to take some time for the team’s new table to come in since it’s a custom job.
“It takes a minute,” he said. “Instead of ‘Pimp my Ride,’ It’s ‘Pimp my Ping-Pong Table.’”
But why take out the old one from the locker room while waiting on the new one?
“Oh, because it was kind of bent,” Hill said. “It was bent, and we got a serious tournament going on.”
The Dolphins had a tournament bracket posted on a sheet of paper near where the old Ping-Pong table stood. It was still up on the wall on Wednesday, when the table was first seen missing, but it was missing on Thursday, possibly stored away for later.
Here’s what McDaniel said on Wednesday about the table initially getting the boot: “Tyreek and the captains decided that they wanted to take a step forward with all of their opponent prep with regard to the team and their preparations with our game plans in general … They, collectively, as a group of players, wanted more time investment during the week on their jobs for Sunday.”
Hill is known to mess around in his media sessions. Was he completely lying about the reason on Thursday? Is he contradicting what McDaniel said? Was there a miscommunication between the coach and player? Could both explanations partially be true?
Early in the season, the table was a symbol of camaraderie for Dolphins players. Several played singles or doubles matches. Many were advancing to putting English — or spin — on their returns. It was getting competitive and meaningful to players.
What players said on Wednesday about the table’s absence seemed to indicate it was really about locking in on game prep.
“Not saying we weren’t locked in,” linebacker Elandon Roberts said. “You just want to be more locked in.”
Safety Brandon Jones said he was surprised by the move.
Hill, on Thursday, also expressed confidence in having rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson start on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings while fellow quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater progress through concussion protocol.
“He’s a young guy. He can come into this offense and make a lot of plays, whether it’s to me, whether it’s to any one of the weapons,” Hill said. “He’s very excited. He’s very confident in his game also, and he’s going to be fine.”
He also said it’s nice having Tagovailoa return for Wednesday and Thursday practices, back from his Sept. 29 concussion suffered in the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
“His energy, his leadership, the way that he’s able to have fun playing this game, it all is just amazing within itself,” Hill said. “It’s always fun to have your brother back out there on the field. I’m looking forward to having him whenever he’s back, but it’s good to see him healthy.”
McDaniel already said he will not have Tagovailoa active on Sunday against Minnesota. If Bridgewater clears protocol, which he has to go through despite not being diagnosed with a concussion in Sunday’s loss to the Jets, he will serve as Thompson’s backup.
()
News
Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins’ next obstacle could be the Giants’ playing field: ‘No one likes the turf’
When he was in college, J.K. Dobbins regularly played on turf fields, and did so without incident. He never missed a game over his three seasons at Ohio State.
But now that Dobbins is in the NFL, and now that he’s recovered from a significant knee injury, the Ravens running back is a little more wary of fields like MetLife Stadium’s. The Ravens lost cornerback Kyle Fuller (knee) and left tackle Ja’Wuan James (Achilles tendon) to season-ending injuries in their Week 1 win over the host New York Jets. On Sunday, they’ll return to East Rutherford, New Jersey, to face the New York Giants — and their synthetic turf.
“No one likes the turf,” Dobbins, who’s never played at MetLife Stadium, said Thursday. “As the older guys would say, like, ‘Man, it hurts my body.’ Maybe that’s true. Maybe I’ll start feeling that as I continue on in my career. But it is terrible.”
Dobbins missed all of last season after tearing the ACL, LCL and meniscus in his left knee last year, along with his hamstring. He returned to action in Week 3, and has 28 carries for 108 yards and a touchdown in three games.
Ravens coaches have monitored Dobbins’ workload during practices and games, but players say the turf presents its own challenges. Coach John Harbaugh declined to comment on the Giants’ playing field this week, but he said after Week 1 that “the turf doesn’t usually give as much as grass.”
Dobbins pointed to Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard, who tore his ACL in Week 3 on a noncontact, innocuous-looking jog. In the days after the game, Giants running back Saquon Barkley piled on, saying he wasn’t “really a fan of turf.”
“They’ve got to do something about that,” Dobbins said Thursday.
M&T Bank Stadium and the Ravens’ outdoor practice fields both have grass playing surfaces, and Harbaugh last month credited the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns for avoiding synthetic fields.
“I just feel like everybody in this league should do everything they can to put the best surface out there,” he said last month. “How much is invested in the players who go out there and play, and our league really is a player driven league, and we want those guys to have the best of the best, especially surfaces to play on.”
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, who saw several teammates suffer injuries on turf fields at MetLife Stadium and the Carolina Panthers’ Bank of America Stadium, also called for consistent playing surfaces across the league.
“The thing that just confuses me is if you’re not going to mandate grass, then why aren’t turf fields the exact same turf so guys get used to playing on the same turf everywhere? But every field has a different turf,” Kittle told local reporters earlier this week. “I just wish we played on a surface that was similar every single week in, week out so your body won’t just be dealing with different, crappy turf.”
()
News
Jets QB Zach Wilson is more comfortable in Year 2
The Green Bay Packers have been a consistent playoff and Super Bowl contender for the last 15 years mostly because of the play of Aaron Rodgers.
But during Sunday’s matchup, it’s the Jets quarterback looking to make a statement of his own in a hostile environment.
In the 40-17 thrashing of the Miami Dolphins last weekend, Zach Wilson had arguably one of his most efficient games in a Jets uniform. He completed 14 of 21 passes for 210 yards and recorded a rushing touchdown.
“He’s totally invested in doing what’s best for the Jets,” offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said. “That’s no different from last year and his mindset, he’s just more comfortable, more comfortable with the league, the speed of it, more comfortable with the offense, his teammates.
“He went in that same mindset in the fourth quarter against the Steelers. I don’t think he put anyone on his back. He executed and threw to open receivers and receivers did a tremendous job of getting separation, particularly in the fourth quarter against the Steelers.
“I thought he played good quarterback in that fourth quarter and that carried over in this last game. He did a lot of good things.”
According to Pro Football Focus, Wilson is the highest-graded quarterback from the 2021 draft class this season. He currently has a PFF grade of 77.4.
Last season, when he threw nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions, Wilson tried to put the team on his back, which sometimes led to poor decision-making and turnovers.
A year later, Wilson is taking what the defense has given him during the two games since his return from his bone bruise and meniscus injuries while putting Gang Green in positions to win the game when it counts during the fourth quarter.
In his last five quarters of football, Wilson has passed 338 yards and thrown for a touchdown while also running for one in victories over the Steelers and the Dolphins.
“I think I’m getting more comfortable,” Wilson said. “Just being able to see the field, be calm going through reads and making decisions and throws.
“It was very two different games with how the games were going and my decision-making and how the run game was going well for us. It was just about us really having control and that was the ultimate team win last week.
“As a quarterback, it does make your job a lot easier.”
Wilson will look to continue to build upon his young resume and make a statement against arguably the best quarterback in the NFL Sunday. Last year during the preseason, when the Jets had a joint practice together, Wilson said he was a “big fanboy” of Rodgers as the two chatted and got to know each other.
The two remained in contact with either other a couple of weeks after the preseason contest before the start of the 2021 season. Wilson was nine when Rodgers became the Packers starting quarterback full-time in 2008. Now he hopes to beat his idol on the road in a critical game for both the Jets and the Packers.
With a win, the Green and White would improve to 4-2 and show the television audience that they should be taken seriously as playoff contenders. Green Bay is also looking to go to 4-2 as its one game behind the Minnesota Vikings for the NFC North lead and will likely be in a not-so-pleasant mood after losing 27-22 to the Giants in London last weekend.
“It is really cool,” Wilson said about the matchup against Rodgers and the Packers. “Being on the same field is cool.
“It was the same thing like when we played Tampa Bay and it was like, ‘wow, I’m playing against Tom Brady right now,’ and I’ve watched this guy since I was like four, which is kind of crazy. I’m sure it will be the same type of thing in this game.
GARDNER WINS ROOKIE OF THE WEEK
Another week, another Jets player winning the NFL Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week award.
This time, cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner won the Rookie of the Week Award after helping the Jets cruise past the Dolphins last weekend. First, it was Gardner’s blitz on Teddy Bridgewater on the first Dolphins offensive possession that caused an intentional grounding penalty and a safety.
Then in the second quarter, Gardner caught the first interception of his career on Skylar Thompson as he came in after Bridgewater suffered an injury. In the victory, Gardner recorded three tackles, an interception and a pass breakup.
Gardner is the third Jets player to win the Rookie of the Week Award. Garrett Wilson won after registering eight catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns in the 31-30 victory against the Browns in Week 2. Breece Hall also claimed the award after rushing for 66 yards and a touchdown in the 24-20 win over the Steelers in Week 4.
JOHNSON MISSES SECOND STRAIGHT PRACTICE
Jets defensive end Jermaine Johnson once again missed practice after suffering an ankle injury in the win over the Dolphins Sunday. He also didn’t practice on Wednesday as it looks unlikely he will play against the Packers.
Defensive end Carl Lawson (ankle) and linebacker C.J. Mosley (hip) both fully practiced after each was limited Wednesday. Tackle Duane Brown (shoulder) and linebacker Quincy Williams (ankle) practiced on a limited basis.
()
News
Kanye West Booted Out Of JP Morgan Chase Bank And Has Up Until November 21 To Find Another Bank To House His Multibillion Yeezy Brand Account
JP Morgan Chase Bank is the latest among a lot of other brands that have cut ties with Kanye West. In a recent post by Candace Owen, who is Kanye‘s ally in his WHITE LIVES MATTER craze, JP Morgan Chase Bank has given Kanye November 21, 2022, to officially cease its financial relationship. They are DONE!
Meanwhile, Kanye West’s partnerships with brands like Adidas and Gap are under review due to his recent comments. Ye is headlining on all major media portals due to his recent outburst. From WHITE LIVE MATTER, attacks on other entertainers, and his alleged anti-Jewish comment. These, among many other reasons supposedly informed JP Morgan Chase Bank’s decision to halt its operations with the eminent rapper.
Aside from JP Morgan Chase Bank, Instagram has suspended Kanye West for violating its community policies. The rapper then joined Twitter after boycotting the App in 2020. However, he was restricted that same day for alleged hate speech and disregard for community standards.
In response to the bank’s decision, Kanye registered his displeasure in an interview with Page Six. Saying;
“Hey, if you call somebody out for bad business, that means you’re being anti-Semitic. I feel happy to have crossed the line of that idea so we can speak openly about things, like getting canceled by a bank.” “the richest black man in American history, that put $140 million in JPMorgan”.
Banks canceling one of their wealthiest clients due to social issues? now, that’s wild!
Via TMZ:
Kanye West is gonna need to find a new bank to house his multibillion Yeezy brand ’cause he got the boot from the bank that stored all his cash.
Candace Owens — the controversial conservative figure who sported a “White Lives Matter” shirt with Y. Took to Twitter Wednesday to share what she calls an official notice from JPMorgan Chase Bank. Saying they’re cutting ties with Ye.
She wrote; “I was told there was no official reason given. But they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank.”
The letter itself suggests the decision was a done deal. And that Kanye would have until exactly November 21 to transfer his business to another bank.
Of course, this all comes as Kanye is in some pretty hot water. You’ll recall, he’s come under fire for recent anti-Semitic remarks, amongst other comments he’s said in interviews and on social media.
As you know, he’s also gotten a ton of backlash for the ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt he’s worn to both his Yeezy Show and his daughter’s basketball game. Despite that, Candace Owens seems to be one of the few people to jump on that train and defend Kanye.
So far, he hasn’t made a public comment on the news … but if history repeats itself that’ll likely be coming soon.
Meanwhile, pals of Ye allege the rapper is hardly sleeping which is a sign of his psychotic breakdowns due to Twitter and Instagram’s restrictions. Ye does not have any accessible platform to vent properly. Share your thought with TGS, don’t you think the bank is being a lil dramatic here?
The post Kanye West Booted Out Of JP Morgan Chase Bank And Has Up Until November 21 To Find Another Bank To House His Multibillion Yeezy Brand Account appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
St. Paul will not reconstruct Summit between Lexington and Victoria in 2023
30-year mortgage rates rise to 6.92% – highest since 2002
Binance Coin (BNB) Loses Key Support, Is $200 The Next Stop?
Kim Kardashian And Her Ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, Had Sex In Front Of By Fireplace To Honor Her Grandma, MJ
What’s the real story behind the Dolphins’ missing locker-room Ping-Pong table? Here’s what Tyreek Hill said
Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins’ next obstacle could be the Giants’ playing field: ‘No one likes the turf’
Jets QB Zach Wilson is more comfortable in Year 2
Kanye West Booted Out Of JP Morgan Chase Bank And Has Up Until November 21 To Find Another Bank To House His Multibillion Yeezy Brand Account
Mogo’s Portfolio Company, Coinsquare, Announces New Status as Canada’s First IIROC-regulated Cryptocurrency Dealer and Marketplace Member
State of the Art Exhibition at Paris+ par Art Basel 2022, Presented by Tezos
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click