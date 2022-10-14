Finance
Structured Settlements: How You Sell Samuel Towers
Selling A Structured Settlement
As we have seen in other articles in this series, a structured settlement could turn out to be inadequate to meet your financial needs. The question of selling the settlement comes up in this context.
You have heard that people do cash out settlements. However, the wording in your settlement agreement might give a different impression. The restrictive wording would seem to prohibit any transfer of the settlement.
All this could lead to confusion, at a time when you are in urgent need of lump sum cash. In this article, we seek to remove the confusion and explain the process of cashing out your structured settlement.
You Are Not Selling the Settlement
The settlement was an agreement between you and insurance company (or other party). It is typically executed to settle a claim you made. If the insurance company settled the claim by purchasing an annuity in your favor, the annuity itself belongs to the company. You cannot sell it.
On the other hand, the settlement confers a right on you, the right to receive a future stream of payments. This right to receive payments is your asset. Like any other asset, you do have a right to sell this asset.
How Do You Sell A Structured Settlement
While you are entitled to sell your right to receive future payments, the law makes selling structured settlements somewhat difficult. Such settlements and annuities are considered better for the financial security of most persons. Hence the law encourages such settlements and discourages their sale for lump sum cash.
In such a situation, you proceed as follows:
Consider what you want to use the lump sum cash for. You would have to explain how a lump sum of cash serves your interests better than a stream of payments extending over years.
Locate a buyer that specializes in buying structured settlements. Business firms known as structured settlement factors do this. We look at the qualifications of a good buyer at the end of this article.
Get a quote from the buyer for buying out your settlement payments. Buyers typically discount the future payments to a “present value” and give their quote based on this value.
If you accept the quote, ask the buyer for a pro-forma contract, showing the terms under which they would buy your payments. Review it with your attorney.
Return the accepted pro-forma to the buyer. Reputed factoring firms would then check that the whole transaction is likely to be approved by the court and that all legal requirements have been met.
The firm would then file an application in a court to get an appointment to review the transaction.
On the date fixed by the court, you will appear before the judge and answer questions on why you want to sell the settlement. Other interested parties might also put questions to you. Explain to them how your interests are better served with a lump sum of cash.
If you deal with an experienced and competent factoring firm, the settlement sale would most likely be approved.
The factoring firm pays you the agreed sum within a few days of receiving the court order.
Selecting A Structured Settlement Factoring Company
Ensure that the buyer of your payments is:
Finance
Mental Poverty and Factors of Poverty – Reasons for Famine
Define poverty. Poverty is the state of being inadequate or having a lack of. Poverty is often found synonymous with the words poor, debt, hardship and emptiness. Define fear. Fear is a state of mind. Fear is an uncomfortable emotion that causes a person to feel threatened or believe that something or somebody will afflict them or cause them some sort of pain. When you compare the two definitions of fear and poverty, you will see these two words almost carry the same synonyms. It is safe to say mental poverty is the state of having an unhealthy and poor frame of mind. In these troubling economic times, a lot of men and women are suffering from this mental disease.
The overall morale of people has dropped because of the economic recession’s effect on their livelihoods. People are losing their jobs which leads to people losing their houses, cars, families and etc. People are literally losing their minds which is the most important tool that we as people must protect and keep out of harm’s way. This mindset has been around for thousands of years so we can not just blame an economic downturn on it. We must take full responsibility for ourselves, our thoughts and our actions. We must stand tall, practice good self-talk and have a heart to heart talk with ourselves.
Poverty is a mental illness that if left untreated can hinder us from achieving our full potential. We were born into this world and formed in the likeness and similitude of The Creator. This simply means that we have infinite and unlimited abilities to conquer any challenge we put our minds to. Mental poverty can spread like an uncontrollable forest fire if you do not stop the mindset in its tracks. This negative mindset can be passed along to your progeny if you do not fight to control it. For some people, mental poverty has become a lifestyle. This negative way of life controls a lot of different communities worldwide. There are several reasons for famine around the globe and poverty of the mind is one of them. Mental famine clouds sound judgments, kills ambition, murders willpower and overthrows your ability to properly maintain self-control. Do an analysis of yourself to be certain that you do not have a poor state of mind.
One must do deep soul-searching when seeking to eradicate mental poverty. There are several factors of poverty that one must take in consideration when doing a thorough investigation of your state of mind. Factors of poverty in one’s mind can be brought on by indecisiveness, procrastination, uncertainty and worrying. Being indecisive is when you do not permit yourself to do your own thinking. Indecisive people let other people think for them and the indecisive always straddle the fence. Fence straddling causes many people to stay stagnant and settle for a life of mediocrity. Procrastination causes people to put off what they should have done today and leave it for the morrow.
In some instances with chronic procrastinators, the next day never comes and the habit of putting things off become a permanent stumbling block. Life is filled with many risks and challenges which could make some folks feel uncertain of themselves. Uncertainty in your abilities is a form of self-doubt. Doubting yourself shows a lack of faith and self-confidence. Worrying can also lead to mental poverty. Remember, you can only control yourself and your circumstances. You can not control other peoples circumstances. The things you have no control over, learn to let those things go. If you do not let those circumstances go, they will drag you deep down into a rut along with them.
Mental poverty is self-inflicted. If you have an impoverished mindset, ultimately you must be the number one willing participant to pull yourself out of it. Even if it takes you getting in front of the mirror and having a heart to heart talk with yourself, once you put forth the action to free your mind from this negative thought process; the scales will start to peel off your eyes and layers of negativity on your mind will dissipate. You will start on the path of being a better, more positive and progressive person when you rescue your mind from mental poverty.
Finance
Things You Should Know When Changing Your Personal Injury Attorney
Like with anything that you do in life, you are liable to commit mistakes when you hire a personal injury lawyer to help you out with your case. There are so many reasons why you would be likely to regret your decision or why you would see it as a wrong move.
A lawyer might promise certain things to you, which might convince you to hire them but they might be unable to fulfill. Sometimes lawyers are unable to answer or return phone calls making communication with their clients difficult. There are times however when no one is really at fault but the lawyer and the client just can’t work together.
Revocable– Sometimes, there are clients who think that once they have hired a lawyer, the decision is set and final and that they cannot change that. They think that they are going to be stuck with a lawyer no matter how incompetent and lazy he proves to be. As a client, you have the right to change lawyers just as you have the right to change any service provider that you have hired.
Cost- The main thing that you have to think about when you are planning on switching to a different personal injury attorney is the cost involved. The process is going to cost you money. The first cost involved in the process is the compensation that you are supposed to give to the first lawyer for the trouble of handling the case up to that point.
Aside from the usual fees and payments that you are going to give to the new lawyer they might charge you something extra for taking over a case from a different lawyer. This is usually for familiarizing themselves with the case and for obtaining information from the other party. If they are charged on an hourly method, then you can expect to be changed a high price for that.
If the lawyers that you have hired, both the old and the new one replacing it, are to be paid through a contingency fee then that switching of lawyers is not going to increase the cost for you. A contingency fee is an amount based on a percentage of the final settlement to be paid.
Paying Up– You might have a reason to be upset with your former lawyer so you would not want to pay them any amount. Keep in mind though that they still did work on your case and that they are entitled for some form of compensation. They should be paid for their expenses and the trouble that they have taken for your case.
Disputes- There are cases when lawyers would go on a dispute for the amount that should be paid to them after the settlement has been paid. Sometimes those cases might actually have to be resolved by a court.
The cost of keeping a bad lawyer is usually more than what you would have to spend when getting a new one. It might also cause you to lose your case. So, if you feel that your attorney is mishandling your case, then don’t hesitate to get rid of him.
Finance
VoIP Business Solution – Saving Your Company Money
For a business VoIP plan, the cost currently is somewhere less than $50. Businesses are allowed to make calls to anyone in the USA and Canada at anytime on their home, business and cell phone free of charge.
While this probably won’t be of much concern when you’re calling a friend, but remains a huge topic for businesses that constantly use telephone communication for discussing pertinent business information. Those with home offices can also this as a separate business number.
For home or small business users, cable Internet service will provide the biggest savings, as most DSL service requires a land line telephone service account. In order to make use of VoIP business solution for placing internet telephone calls, you will need to subscribe to a service plan provided by one of the major VoIP service providers in business today.
Some companies charge for technical support, while many provide support during normal business hours. This is done remotely by the VoIP Hosted PBX provider, which also provides your company with greater flexibility to respond quickly to changing business or market conditions.
While the new VoIP service can save the average user a lot of money, a VoIP solution is by far an practical means for most small business users.
There is only one telecommunications solution that has the flexibility and capability to ensure business continuity and to keep business communications running in a major catastrophe — VoIP hosted PBX service. On the other hand, if you want business flexibility you should consider a small business package that costs more, but adds services like conferencing, a separate fax line, even an 800 number.
VoIP Phone Services- You also should to consider how easy-or how difficult-it is to install the service, both as a business option and for home use. If you are a internet shopper consider that most of the time you will be able to run across a discount code or rebate if you buy through a third party link.
To get started, there are some major players and most reputable VoIP providers in the small business and residential VoIP industry right now: Vonage, Packet8, and SunRocket. The quality and reliability of service has improved so much within the past year or so that a VoIP solution is now suitable and reliable enough for everyday residential and business use. Voip service plans offer voice over IP phone service, landline, long distance plans, cellular phones, cellular calling plans, broadband access to the Internet and a host of Internet and telecommunication services to residential, SOHO and small business customers nationwide.
The best way to choose a VoIP Business solution plan would be to search the better business bureau for complaints against the company, search Google reviews of complaints, opinions, or stop by a well rated VoIP forum and ask for advice.
Learn how a VoIP Business Solution can provide your company with huge savings when using a Business VoIP Solution.
Finance
The Factors That Affect Your Pennsylvania Auto Insurance Rates
What factors affect the cost of your Pennsylvania auto insurance rates? It is important to understand these factors in order to find cheap Pennsylvania auto insurance rates because after all; who want to pay more for their PA car insurance policy than they have to?
The state of Pennsylvania like many others has their own requirements when it comes to automobile insurance. The state that has approximately 12 million people is home to many big cities such as Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. Rates change accordingly to where people live and what they drive. It is important to understand that rates are not the same for everyone and that there are many different things that you can do to lower your rates. Below you will find out some valuable information about automobile insurance rates in Pennsylvania and some key information about how rates are calculated.
Pennsylvania Auto Insurance Rates Of The Past
Although there is not exact figure of the average rate of car insurance premium that the everyday Pennsylvania resident pays nowadays, there are statistics that show how much they had paid in the past. In the year 2003 the average Pennsylvania premium was about $909 compared to the national average of about $914. It is important to understand that the premiums have been on the rise since then simply because automobiles have been converted to a necessity instead of a luxury. It is also known that the first drop of automobile insurance rates came in 2007 when most premiums dropped from 0.5 to 1% and in 2008 and beyond experts predict that the rates will go up again!
Determinants Of Automobile Insurance Rates In Pennsylvania
The PA automobile insurance industry like many others has determinants on how their rates are calculated. It is important to understand these important factors because the more you know about what determines your rate, the more money you may be able to save.
1. Place of Residence: One of the most important determinants of your PA car insurance rates is your place of residence. If you live in a rural community you will not pay that much in car insurance simply because the likelihood of an accident is not that great. On the other hand if you live in a big city like the ones mentioned above, you will have to pay more per month. Add to the many traffic jams and the number of accidents and the risk of your vehicle being stolen and the premium will increase to a great degree.
2. Your Age and Gender: This is one of the most important determinants of the rates in Pennsylvania automobile insurance industry. The rates in the auto insurance business are high when you are a teenager and you are starting to drive, are lower when you are a middle aged American (usually from 26-50) and then they get high again when you become a senior citizen. A reason for this is that teens and senior citizens tend to have a higher accident risk than do middle aged people. Your gender will also be a determinant because although there is a common widespread idea that women drive worse than men, it is men who get in more accidents than women because they tend to drive more aggressively. Because of this men’s rates are usually higher than those of women.
3. Vehicle Type and Year: This is very important because it is the most used determinant when it comes to insurance companies coming forth with a rate. Every year insurance companies get a top 100 countdown of the cars with the most injuries after an accident and the ones that are at the highest risk of being stolen. Those cars at the top of both categories will be the ones that will be expensive to insure because they are of more “risk” to the insurance company. Another thing important to highlight and that may be bad for those drivers that own sports cars is that insurance companies usually charge those drivers a lot more for car insurance. The reason for this is that in the automobile insurance business speed is associated with accidents and although some may argue that it is not fair to discriminate against sports car owners, the auto insurance industry does just that.
4. Credit Report: Many people don’t understand why this has anything to do with the rate of your automobile insurance. The truth is that for any insurance in the market nowadays, credit report is very important. If you have a good credit report you will have to pay less money than someone who doesn’t have good credit. This is simply because auto insurance companies are protecting themselves from those drivers that cannot pay regular monthly premiums.
Pennsylvania Automobiles With The Highest Car Insurance Rates
Most Expensive for Theft:
1. Four-Wheel drive Cadillac Escalade
2. Chevy Corvette Convertible
3. Four-Wheel drive Lincoln Navigator
4. Four door Jeep Cherokee
5. BMW Series 3 Convertible
Most Expensive for Injury:
1. Four Door Suzuki Esteem
2. Four Door Kia Rio
3. Two Door Mitsubishi Mirage
4. Four Door Kia Spectra
Most Expensive for Collision:
1. Four-Wheel Drive Subaru Impreza
2. Four Door Lexus IS 300
3. Two Door Hyundai Tiburon
4. Two Door Porsche 911
5. Acura RSX
Pennsylvania Auto Automobiles With The Lowest Car Insurance Rates
Least Expensive for Theft:
1. Buick LeSabre
2. Buick Park Avenue
3. Volvo 720 Station Wagon
4. Four-Door Mercury Grand Marquis
Least Expensive for Injury:
1. Two-wheel drive GMC Sierra 2500
2. Chevy Silverado 2500
3. Four-Wheel Drive GMC Yukon
4. Four-Wheel Drive GMC Sierra 2500
5. Two-Wheel Drive Chevy Tahoe
Least Expensive for Collision:
1. Two-Wheel Drive Ford Excursion
2. Four-Wheel Drive GMC Safari
3. GMC Sierra 2500
4. Four-Wheel Drive GMC Yukon
Go Find The Cheapest PA Car Insurance Rates!
If you paid attention through the entire article you may have seen that rates do not only depend on one thing, but they are many factors that work together to determine your PA car insurance rates. If somehow you fit under the categories of factors that will allow you to have a lower rate then congratulations! If on the other hand you live in a big city, drive a sports car, and your vehicle is at the top of the lost of most stolen vehicles then don’t panic; you can still find a well priced policy. Just make sure that you look around and do you homework because the more you search the better your rate will turn out to be!
Finance
Truck Accident Attorney and Taking a Deposition
In the midst of a deposition, a truck accident attorney may have a lot of different questions to ask. It is important that each person’s statement be recorded so that it can be used to later on to determine if there is enough evidence to pursue a case. The information is all taken down by a court reporter to ensure that all questions and answers are accurate when they are revisited in the future. A deposition can take anywhere from two to four hours, depending on the person and how much he or she has to say about the incident.
Preparing for a Deposition
A truck accident attorney will prepare his or her client for a deposition. It is never easy to go through this situation, especially given the sensitive nature of the topic. Going in unprepared just makes it more difficult, though. The lawyer will talk to his or her client about the type of questions that are likely to be brought up and how to respond to each one. While the legal representative is not going to give a person the exact words to say, it might be possible to encourage a client to handle questions gracefully without getting overexcited or angry.
The Lawyer Asking the Questions
The truck accident attorney that sets up the deposition is in control of how things proceed. He or she will ask all of the questions and make sure that the person being questioned gives satisfactory answers. If not, the questions can continue without ceasing. Some depositions include just the main people involved in the incident while others may include others, like friends and family members, who may have something to do with the issue.
Open Ended Questions
Many times a truck accident attorney will ask open-ended questions instead of just yes or no queries. Instead of asking the driver of the larger vehicle if he or she keeps a log of time spent in the vehicle, it might be a better idea to ask about what a log is and how it is used. As a person speaks, valuable information that pertains to the case may be revealed. Some questions, which seem to have absolutely nothing to do with the situation, are often asked as a way to find out more about a person’s state of mind or the events leading up to the incident that may not otherwise come out.
If you are going to be part of a deposition, be patient and always think before you answer. You want to provide accurate details and information without saying anything that could jeopardize your case. Spend time with your truck accident attorney going over all of the possible questions as well as the answers that you plan to give.
Finance
How to Find the Best Auto Insurance Teens and Parents Can Afford
You’ve been dreading the day your teen daughter or son starts driving from the moment they were born. Thoughts of head-on collisions, countless speeding tickets, parallel parking fiascos, and more probably flooded your head. Now your teen has just graduated the driver’s education course at school, and you want to know how they fit into your auto insurance coverage and if you can bring down the cost of having a teen on your plan. Here’s some ways to turn expensive insurance into auto insurance teens and their parents can afford.
There are two auto insurance discounts parents and teens can take advantage of from their insurance companies. The first one, and one of the most popular, is the good student driver discount. This means that if your teen can supply acceptable grades in the A’s and B’s from a government test, such as an SAT, ACT, or GED, you can make your coverage auto insurance teens are more eligible for.
The good student driver discount won’t make a huge difference on your premium, but it can carve off about $70 or so per year from your car insurance, which is far better than nothing. Since a teen can add over $250 to your yearly insurance premium, it’s important to take advantage of any discounts you can get.
The second auto insurance discount teens and parents should look into is the good driver discount. This means both you and your teen must stay accident-free, must not receive any speeding or parking tickets, and must not violate any other traffic laws, such as running a red light and getting caught by a red light camera. This can take another shaving off the yearly premium, which will help you better afford the insurance altogether.
It is definitely beneficial to keep your teen on the same insurance policy you already have. Not only will car insurance be cheaper, it will be less hassle for both you and your child to stay under the same coverage.
Auto insurance teens can pose a high risk to the insurance company; however, it is always important to keep them insured, no matter what the cost. Since it’s illegal to let a teen, or anyone for that matter, drive without being insured, the cost of expensive auto insurance still far outweighs the risks and illegalities involved in driving without insurance.
Stress the important of good driving and good grades to your teens, and make sure they understand the repercussions of expensive insurance. It’s up to you if they should pay for a part of their contribution to the insurance, but always make sure to stress good driving habits first.
