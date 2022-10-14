News
The Loop NFL Picks: Week 6
Vikings at Dolphins (+2½):
Rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson will make his first career start for Miami in this rematch of the Dolphins’ last Super Bowl win a long 48 years ago. The third-string, seventh-rounder gets the call because he’s the only Dolphins quarterback who can currently walk and chew gum at the same time.
Pick: Vikings by 3
Patriots at Browns (-2½):
Estranged Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson has returned to the Browns’ facility since he’s nearly halfway through his suspension. So he’s back to the same routine he had in Houston, except he’s facing restrictions and must be singularly responsible for his own massages.
Pick: Patriots by 3
Jets at Packers (-6½):
Green Bay running back Aaron Jones ripped the late play-calling of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, saying the Packers passed too often in their upset loss to the Giants in London. Rodgers offered no comment, so it’s not known exactly when or where in Jones’ back the quarterback will stab him.
Pick: Packers by 7
Ravens at Giants (+4½):
The Giants earned their most surprising win last Sunday in London to improve to a shocking 4-1. They’re playing well now that they’re under much less pressure, because the job of embarrassing the city of New York has been taken over by the Mets.
Pick: Ravens by 7
Buccaneers at Steelers (+7½):
Tampa Bay survived in Week 5 thanks to a horrible roughing the passer penalty called on Atlanta’s Grady Jarrett on Buccaneers QB Tom Brady. The sack, in which the 45-year-old Brady was thrown roughly to the turf, had originally been applauded by Atlanta fans … and Gisele Bundchen
Pick: Buccaneers by 14
Cowboys at Eagles (-4½):
Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, desperate to return to action, has been busy this past week getting evaluations on his injured thumb. So we won’t know for another day or so when he’ll be physically able to record his next air mattress infomercial.
Pick: Eagles by 10
Bills at Chiefs (+2½):
Las Vegas’ Davante Adams has been charged with a misdemeanor by authorities in Kansas City after he angrily knocked over a photographer after the Chiefs’ victory Monday night. The charges are so light, though, that Adams is unlikely to make history and become the 100th player in Raiders franchise history to do time.
Pick: Bills by 7
Panthers at Rams (-10½):
Carolina finally gave up on Matt Rhule, firing their head coach just five games into his third NFL season. The Panthers had hired him right after he led Baylor to an 11-3 record in 2019, and his NFL failure is a likely indicator of just how much cheating had been going on at Baylor in 2019.
Pick: Rams by 24
Bengals at Saints (+1½):
Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow returns to his old stomping grounds for the first time as a Bengal. His glorious national championship season at LSU was three years ago, or approximately 2,000 sacks ago.
Pick: Bengals by 3
Broncos at Chargers (-5½):
Los Angeles coach Brandon Staley says he’s “closer” with veteran receiver Keenan Allen after the Chargers’ star criticized his play-calling last week in Cleveland. In a related note, Kanye West has never been “closer” to sanity.
Pick: Chargers by 7
OTHER GAMES
49ers at Falcons (+5½):
Pick: 49ers by 7
Cardinals at Seahawks (+2½):
Pick: Cardinals by 7
Jaguars at Colts (-1½):
Pick: Jaguars by 7
BYES
Lions, Raiders, Titans, Texans
RECORD
Week 5
11-5 straight up
8-8 vs. spread
Season
48-31-1 straight up (.608)
39-41 vs. spread (.488)
You can hear Kevin Cusick on Wednesdays on Bob Sansevere’s “BS Show” podcast on iTunes. You can follow Kevin on Twitter — @theloopnow. He can be reached at [email protected]
News
Police: Teen kills 2 in neighborhood, 3 along walking trail
By GARY D. ROBERTSON and HANNAH SCHOENBAUM
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy fatally shot two people in the streets of a neighborhood in North Carolina’s capital city, then fled toward a walking trail, where he opened fire, killing three more people and wounding two others, police said Friday.
Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said the suspect was hospitalized in critical condition following the shootings late Thursday afternoon.
The victims were a racially diverse group and ranged in age from 16 to their late 50s, Patterson said during a news conference. Among the dead was an off-duty Raleigh police officer, Gabriel Torres, 29, who was on his way to work when the shooting began. Police identified the other victims as: Nicole Conners, 52; Mary Marshall, 34; Susan Karnatz, 49; and James Roger Thompson, 16.
Marcille Lynn Gardner, 59, was wounded and remained hospitalized in critical condition Friday. A second police officer, Casey Joseph Clark, 33, was wounded and released from the hospital.
The suspect, who was not immediately identified by police, eluded officers for hours before he was cornered in a home and arrested, police said. Officials have not said how the suspect was injured.
The shootings set off a massive police response and manhunt, with police scouring an area of more than 2 miles (3 kilometers) to find and capture the suspect, Patterson said. She said authorities have not yet determined any motive.
Gov. Roy Cooper called the shooting an “infuriating and tragic act of gun violence.”
“Today we’re sad, we’re angry and we want to know the answers to all the questions,” Cooper said. “I think we all know the core truth — no neighborhood, no parent, no child, no grandparent, no one should feel this fear in their communities — no one.”
The gunfire broke out around 5 p.m. in a residential area northeast of downtown, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said. Officers from numerous law enforcement agencies swarmed the area, closing roads and warning residents to stay inside while they searched for the shooter.
The Neuse River Greenway runs just behind the backs of houses in the Hedingham neighborhood where the shooting began. The trail runs about 27 miles (43 kilometers) along the river and connects to the state’s Mountains-to-Sea Trail that’s popular with thru-hikers. The stretch behind the neighborhood is paved and lies down a grassy slope from the houses.
Woodrow Glass, a 74-year-old retiree, was a neighbor of Conners in the neighborhood where the shooting happened.
“Oh, she’s a great lady,” Glass said. “I mean, she was friendly with everybody in the neighborhood, spoke with everybody, had conversations with everybody, and was really respected here. And we’re going to miss her. We’re truly going to miss her.”
Glass said the shooting illustrates the need for policies to keep guns out of the hands of juveniles. While the type of weapon used wasn’t clear, Glass noted that the gun had enough power to cause multiple deaths.
“Why would a kid have a gun like that? That he could cause that many deaths, you know?” Glass said.
Under North Carolina law, crimes committed by a 15-year-old are usually adjudicated in juvenile court. But a juvenile court judge must transfer the case to Superior Court for the youth to be tried as an adult if the 15-year-old is accused of first-degree murder and determines there is probable cause that the suspect committed the crime. Authorities have not commented on what charges the suspect could face.
The Raleigh shooting was the latest in a violent week across the country. Five people were killed Sunday in a shooting at a home in Inman, South Carolina. On Wednesday night two police officers were fatally shot in Connecticut after apparently being drawn into an ambush by an emergency call about possible domestic violence. Police officers have been shot this week in Greenville, Mississippi; Decatur, Illinois; Philadelphia, Las Vegas and central Florida. Two of those officers, one in Greenville and one Las Vegas, were killed.
Thursday’s violence was the 25th mass killing in 2022 in which the victims were fatally shot, according to The Associated Press/USA TODAY/Northeastern University Mass Killings database. A mass killing is defined as when four or more people are killed excluding the perpetrator.
Brooke Medina, who lives in the neighborhood bordering the greenway, was driving home at around 5:15 p.m. when she saw about two dozen police cars, both marked and unmarked, race toward the residential area about 9 miles (14 kilometers) from Raleigh’s downtown. She then saw ambulances speeding the other direction, toward the closest hospital.
She and her husband, who was working from home with their four children, started reaching out to neighbors and realized there was a shelter-in-place order.
The family closed all of their window blinds, locked the doors and congregated in an upstairs hallway together, said Medina, who works as a communications vice president at a think tank. The family listened to the police scanner and watched local news before going back downstairs once the danger seemed to have moved farther away from their home.
She described the neighborhood known as Hedingham as a sprawling, dense, tree-lined community that’s full of single-family homes, duplexes and townhomes that are more moderately priced compared to other parts of the Raleigh area.
___
Associated Press writers Denise Lavoie in Richmond, Virginia; Stefanie Dazio in Los Angeles; Michael Kunzelman in Silver Spring, Maryland; and Allen G. Breed in Raleigh contributed to this report.
News
Expired drug kills 10 child leukemia patients in Yemen
CAIRO (AP) — At least 10 child leukemia patients in Yemen have died, and dozens more left seriously ill, after being administered expired doses of a cancer treatment in the rebel-held capital, medical officials and workers said on Friday.
Yemen’s ruinous conflict, now entering its eighth year, has caused one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises and killed in excess of 150,000 people.
The children were aged between three and 15 and died at Sanaa’s Kuwait Hospital after being injected with old doses of smuggled medicine at a number of private clinics, the rebel-run Health Ministry said in a statement Thursday. The officials did not says when the 10 deaths occurred.
According to a half dozen health officials and workers who spoke to The Associated Press, some 50 children received a smuggled chemotherapy treatment known as Methotrexate that was originally manufactured in India. They said a total of 19 children had died from the expired treatment. The officials and workers spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not briefed to speak with the media.
Amid Yemen’s war, the lack of access to basic resources, including food and medicine, has created large smuggling networks across both rebel-held Houthi and Saudi coalition-run areas.
Several doctors in Sanaa said that Houthi officials secretly work in partnership with medicine smugglers who sell often expired treatment to private clinics from storage houses across the country. In doing so, they said the Houthis were limiting the availability of safe treatments.
The Houthi health ministry said it has opened an investigation into the incident. In their statement, they blamed the deaths on the Saudi coalition forces for causing a lack of available medicine in Houthi-controlled areas.
The family of one of the deceased children said that their son felt pains and cramps after receiving the expired chemotherapy treatment then died five days later. “The worst thing was that the hospital administration tried to hide the truth from us,” said the boy’s father, who asked not to be named for his and his family’s safety.
The failure to extend the nationwide truce in early October has threatened to reignite bloodshed after a six-month lull in fighting. The Houthis blamed the dead-ended negotiations on the U.N., which has facilitated the cease-fire talks, while the U.S. envoy to Yemen accused the rebel group of hijacking the peace talks through last-minute demands.
Iranian-backed Houthi forces seized swathes of northern Yemen and Sanaa in 2014, pushing the government into exile. A Saudi Arabia-led coalition — which included the United Arab Emirates — intervened the following year to try to restore the internationally recognized government to power.
News
Caleb Martin says he would appreciate Heat starting role, but ‘rather be in when it matters’
Caleb Martin has come too far from humble, undrafted, two-way-contract NBA roots to assume anything when it comes to the Miami Heat’s starting lineup in Wednesday night’s season opener against the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena.
So even after opening at power forward in what certainly looked like a dress rehearsal in Wednesday night’s exhibition victory over the visiting New Orleans Pelicans, the 27-year-old forward laughed when asked if he envisioned such a destiny as a starter on a championship contender.
“When I first came in, I was just looking trying to get a locker,” he said, with most roster longshots reduced to dressing on a folding chair near the showers. “That’s all I was trying to do. That’s all I was focused on. So I couldn’t even have told you I’d have been in this position a couple of years ago.
“So I’m rolling with it and I’m still learning. Still trying to prove that I can do that, too.”
In other words, the three-year, $20 million contract signed this summer has not changed the man, still centered more on a positive finish for his team than a starting role for himself.
“Starting itself isn’t the end-all for me,” said the fourth-year forward out Nevada. “It’s playing minutes, playing important minutes at important times. And having a productive role is more important to me than just to say I started.
“You can start and be out in five minutes and not go back in. Sometimes it’s more for show. I’d rather be in when it matters, whenever it is.”
Based on comments regarding the starting lineup from Martin and teammates, it is clear that coach Erik Spoelstra prefers nothing assumed nor made public.
So Martin instead mentions how the Heat also have the ability to thrive with Max Strus starting at power forward or having Jimmy Butler shift to the position or utilizing other roster components.
“Max starting at the four sometimes, you bring really great outside shooting at that position,” he said. “You bring me in there, you bring length and energy. Jimmy slides to the four, you got a bucket getter, a go-to guy at the four. So things change all the time.”
One change Martin intends to create is demanding additional attention – and respect – from opposing defenders.
Unlike last season’s starter at the position, P.J. Tucker, who departed in the offseason to the Philadelphia 76ers, Martin has no intention of remaining parked in the corners, spotting up for 3-pointers.
“Things I’ve learned, especially last season and coming into this season, I’ve kind of seen they’ve put some of their best players on me defensively, to try to take the pressure off those guys,” Martin said. “They typically put some of their best players on the weak link offensively, and I take offense to that.
“So any time I can put pressure on guys when they’re trying to get plays off, I’m going to try to do it best I can. So I use that as motivation. When I get downhill and see opportunities, make them work like they make us work.”
So far, so good.
“I think it’s some big shoes to fill when you talk about Tuck, that’s still my guy,” Butler said. “I think Caleb has been doing exceptionally well, talking about switching, making shots, being aggressive, being a great teammate. Like I said, it’s tough to do what P.J. does, but I think Caleb does it extremely well.”
With all of the aforementioned credit for others, Martin said the fit alongside Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry feels right.
“I feel like I just jell with a lot of guys,” he said. “I feel like I’ve got great chemistry with a lot of guys. It hasn’t been too much of an adjustment. My role has pretty much been set in stone since I’ve gotten here. There’s opportunities and moments and windows to where I can capitalize more offensively, but overall, it’s plug in, space the floor, run the floor, offensive rebound, pick up the best guy on the floor, if Jimmy’s not fighting me on it.
“It’s been the same and it’s pretty much going to stay the same right now. But I just think the difference is this year I’ll just find more opportunities and more moments to capitalize offensively.”
()
News
First NFL start a ‘dream come true’ for Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson
Skylar Thompson can approach the week of practice with the expectation that he will be the starting quarterback come Sunday for the Miami Dolphins against the Minnesota Vikings.
“It’s exciting,” Thompson said ahead of Wednesday practice, where he was bound for the first-team reps as Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater progress through concussion protocol. “It’s a dream come true, something that I’ve worked for my whole life. There’s a ton that goes into that, and I didn’t get here just by myself.”
Because of exactly that, Thompson’s first call when he received the news was to his father.
“He was emotional and excited for me, told me that I earned it,” said Thompson, the rookie seventh-round draft pick out of Kansas State. “He was proud of me. My dad and I have been through a lot, and this was my ultimate goal. For him as a father being able to hear me express what I’ve accomplished, the goal of starting a game in the NFL, it meant a lot to him.
“My dad is probably my go-to. I have a great circle around me of people that have supported me from Day 1 as a person, more so than as a football player.”
Thompson was thrown into the fire in last Sunday’s 40-17 loss at the New York Jets, entering after Bridgewater, who was already replacing Tagovailoa, was knocked out of the game from a hit by New York cornerback Sauce Gardner on Miami’s first offensive play. Thompson went 19 of 33 for 166 yards and an interception while taking 15 hits behind an offensive line that played two backup tackles for most of the game.
On Sunday against the Vikings (4-1), Thompson will have, beyond the possibility of a return of starting tackles Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson, a full week to prepare, which Thompson says helps.
“I’m a very mental visualization person and like to put myself in situations before they happen,” he said. “Having a week of prep, just most importantly, building the continuity of the offense with the snap counts, the cadence, the protections, timing of routes, all that stuff is so important to build throughout the week.”
He’s also feeling the trust of the Dolphins receiving corps too.
“Just trust what you see,” receiver Jaylen Waddle said he told him. “He’s a confident guy. He’s young, but he’s confident in that he can make every throw.”
Thompson reviewed his performance against the Jets after reviewing the film.
“There was lots of learning,” he said. “Definitely some things to be proud about and excited about moving forward, and then there’s definitely some plays that I wish I had back.”
Thompson will also have the advantage of having his fellow quarterbacks on the sideline with him. He had neither Tagovailoa nor Bridgewater to cross-check things they were seeing on the field during the Jets game.
“Huge, because in a game experience for a quarterback, you get coached,” McDaniel said of the impact that makes. “There’s a lot of stuff going on and you’re taking in information from one, two, three voices. But then when you have a peer that has gone through it and has seen it, that translation — it might be one word, it might be a pat on the back — that teammate support is a very immensely huge thing for a player like that.”
Thompson had an impressive preseason against opponents’ backup defenders, finishing the exhibition season with 450 passing yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions while completing 75 percent of passes for a 138.4 rating.
After Bridgewater’s brief stint as the franchise’s 24th different starting quarterback since Dan Marino retired at the conclusion of the 1999 season, Thompson would become No. 25 on Sunday.
Injury updates
The Dolphins (3-2) were without running back Raheem Mostert (knee), Armstead (toe) and outside linebacker Melvin Ingram (veteran rest) at Wednesday practice.
It was a positive sign that cornerback Xavien Howard, who said at his locker he expects to play against Minnesota, was able to practice on a limited basis on Wednesday after missing the game at the Jets.
“X and Armstead need the whole week,” McDaniel said.
McDaniel said of Tyreek Hill, who participated fully recovering from a quadriceps injury and his foot ailment that caused him to travel back from East Rutherford, New Jersey in a walking boot on his left foot: “He’s going to get some work in, and he won’t be practicing with a boot on.”
While Tagovailoa began to throw at Wednesday’s practice in his return from concussion protocol, Bridgewater only worked out on the side. Also seen on the side of drills were, defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (veteran rest) and tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring). Smythe and Bridgewater listed as non-participants while Ogbah was limited.
Aside from Howard, Tagovailoa and Ogbah, other Dolphins limited on Wednesday’s injury report were: Defensive tackle Zach Sieler (hand), cornerback Kader Kohou (oblique), offensive lineman Robert Jones (back) and defensive backs Clayton Fejedelem (ankle/knee) and Elijah Campbell (foot).
No more ping-pong
The Dolphins’ ping-pong table that sat in the heart of the team’s locker room at their practice facility has been removed in a decision made by Hill and the other Miami captains.
“Tyreek and the captains decided that they wanted to take a step forward with all of their opponent prep with regard to the team and their preparations with our game plans in general,” McDaniel said. “They, collectively, as a group of players, wanted more time investment during the week on their jobs for Sunday.
“Instead of just saying it, they did something about it. … That, to me, is leadership. Leadership is acting, not talking.”
The team was in the middle of a player-led tournament that even had a bracket posted on the wall near the table.
()
News
Ravens vs. Giants staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 6 game at MetLife Stadium?
Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday’s Week 6 game between the Ravens and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey:
Jonas Shaffer, reporter
Ravens 24, Giants 20: The game’s most talked-about subplot is how much of the kitchen sink Don “Wink” Martindale will throw at Lamar Jackson. The game’s most important subplot might be how much attention the Ravens devote to Saquon Barkley — and how well they can tackle him. Considering the Giants’ injuries, the Ravens should have the edge in all three phases. But the Giants are unconventional enough that a win won’t come easily.
Mike Preston, columnist
Ravens 28, Giants, 21: The Giants are a scrappy bunch but they only have a running offense, which the Ravens will shut down. New York defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale will cause problems for quarterback Lamar Jackson, but not enough to prevent a Ravens victory. The Giants really aren’t a good football team yet; more pretenders than contenders.
Childs Walker, reporter
Ravens 27, Giants 19: There are two essential plots here: Will Lamar Jackson punish Don “Wink” Martindale’s blitzes and will Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones run all over a soft Baltimore run defense? These will make for compelling football, but the Ravens have more paths to victory and will not let this become a trap game against an opponent that played in London last Sunday.
Ryan McFadden, reporter
Ravens 28, Giants 20: The Ravens made strides Sunday night, containing Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ talented receivers. I’m expecting the secondary to continue their strong play, especially against Daniel Jones. It’s hard to envision a scenario where the Ravens completely neutralize Saquon Barkley, who looks every bit like the player he was before tearing his ACL. As long as the Ravens can contain him to some degree, I think Lamar Jackson and the offense will do enough to pull out a victory and head into their divisional matchup against the Browns next week with a ton of momentum.
C.J. Doon, editor
Ravens 31, Giants 17: Don’t let the records fool you. By Football Outsiders’ DVOA, a measure of overall efficiency, the Giants are among the worst 4-1 teams since 1981. Running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones are a formidable combination when healthy, but the Giants don’t have any other playmakers who can threaten the Ravens’ defense. It’s going to take another herculean effort from coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale and a banged-up Giants defense to keep this game close, and that’s asking too much.
Tim Schwartz, editor
Ravens 28, Giants 17: Are the Giants for real? I guess we’ll find out Sunday as they face their toughest test yet. Don’t be fooled by their 4-1 record; New York owns wins against the Titans, Panthers and Bears (by a combined 12 points), but it deserves credit for rallying to beat the Packers last week in London. The Ravens look primed to make a run as they continue to get reinforcements, and running back J.K. Dobbins starts to look more like the version of himself we saw in 2020. Slowing down running back Saquon Barkley, who’s second in the league in rushing, will be a tough task for the Ravens. It will be fascinating to see the chess match between offensive coordinator Greg Roman and former Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. Ultimately, though, talent matters, and only one side has Lamar Jackson.
()
News
Dolphins-Vikings predictions: Will Miami pull off upset with rookie Skylar Thompson at QB?
Dolphins (3-2) vs. Minnesota Vikings (4-1), Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX
Latest line: Vikings are favored by 3 1/2 points; over/under is 42.
Dave Hyde, Sports Columnist (Season record: 3-2): Dolphins 24, Vikings 20
Yes, the Vikings are 4-1, but they’ve beaten up on a couple of NFC North patsies in Detroit and Chicago and their only opponents with a winning record is 3-2 Green Bay. Kirk Cousins is just good enough to make you concerned about their offense, but it averages 23 points a game — exactly like the Dolphins. But Cousins and star receiver Justin Jefferson, who already has 40 catches, could have another big day against Miami’s struggling secondary. Jefferson had a career-high 12 catches for 154 yards against the Bears last week.
Chris Perkins, Dolphins Columnist (Season record: 1-4): Vikings 27, Dolphins 24
This is largely based on the Dolphins’ injury situation. Their depth is being tested in many areas, but perhaps the biggest issue is the cornerback situation, which has a huge bearing on the entire defense. The Dolphins are ranked 28th against the pass and have given up numerous big plays. It’s also a major question how rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson will fare in his first NFL start. The Dolphins have won eight straight games at Hard Rock Stadium, but they will be hard-pressed to extend that streak.
David Furones, Dolphins Writer (Season record: 3-2): Vikings 30, Dolphins 20
Miami will remain with third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson against the Vikings as Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater remain in concussion protocol. The Dolphins are also trying to bring several star players back from injury in Xavien Howard, Terron Armstead and Tyreek Hill. The Vikings are off to a strong 4-1 start. Dalvin Cook could be in for a big game back in his hometown, and Pro Bowl receiver Justin Jefferson might feast on a banged-up Dolphins secondary. Jefferson leads the NFL in receiving yards with 547.
Kathy Laughlin, Sports Editor (Season record: 3-2): Vikings 34, Dolphins 20
The Dolphins seem to be in a downward spiral, and facing Minnesota isn’t going to help them pull out of it. The Vikings’ only loss has been to the undefeated Eagles, and they are clicking on many levels. The Dolphins’ dismal fourth quarter last week makes it hard to pick Miami, especially with its quarterback situation and injury woes. Miami’s defense needs to get back on track.
Keven Lerner, Assistant Sports Editor (Season record: 2-3): Vikings 27, Dolphins 17
While Tua Tagovailoa inched closer to returning, rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson will start against the Vikings as Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater remain in concussion protocol. If Bridgewater is cleared to return this week, he will back up Thompson against Minnesota. But a third-string QB making his first NFL start doesn’t bode well against the division-leading Vikings. Veteran Kirk Cousins and his standout receivers certainly get the nod in this matchup.
Steve Svekis, Assistant Sports Editor (Season record: 2-3): Vikings 27, Dolphins 20
The Dolphins are getting buried by injuries, and the Vikings while not having looked impressive doing it, are 4-1 and leading the NFC North. If the Dolphins’ top two cornerbacks to cover Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen are Nik Needham and Kader Kohou, the Dolphins may need at least a half-dozen sacks to survive. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, though, has been sacked more than three times only once in his past two-dozen games.
()
Police: Teen kills 2 in neighborhood, 3 along walking trail
The Loop NFL Picks: Week 6
The Copywriter As a Castaway: 4 Pillars of Copywriting
Expired drug kills 10 child leukemia patients in Yemen
Protect Yourself In The Hospital – "What We Have Here Is A Failure To Communicate"
Content Marketing: What We Can Learn From Sherlock Holmes
Cheap Auto Insurance – Three Tips For Getting an Affordable Auto Insurance Rate
The Immigrant’s Contribution to the Greatness of America
Why Real Estate Title Agents Need Errors And Omissions Insurance
Artist Sisley-L Conducts Various Activities to Lead the Change of the Times
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need